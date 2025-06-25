Winners and Losers of the 12-Day Israel-Iran War

This article was originally published on Col. Spencer’s Substack on June 24, 2025

War is thus an act of force to compel our enemy to do our will.

— Carl von Clausewitz

War is not chaos. It is the deliberate application of force in pursuit of political objectives. Every modern conflict must be judged according to those objectives. In the 12-day war between Israel and Iran, three major actors pursued distinct goals: Israel, Iran, and the United States. Based on what can be objectively and openly assessed, Israel and the United States achieved overwhelming success at the tactical, operational, and strategic levels. Iran, while executing limited retaliation, suffered a decisive defeat. Most importantly, the world is now safer, because Iran is no longer as close to acquiring a nuclear weapon.

Israel: Precision, Superiority, and Clarity of Purpose

From the outset of Operation Rising Lion, Israel’s political objective was clear. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on day one that Israel would no longer accept the threat of a near-term nuclear-armed Iran. Within the first 72 hours, Israel conducted one of the most sophisticated preemptive strike campaigns in modern history.

Over 300 guided munitions were launched in five synchronized waves. Israel struck dozens of critical Iranian targets including nuclear facilities, air bases, missile launchers, drone hubs, and leadership compounds. This was done while Israel was simultaneously conducting a major ground operation in Gaza, deterring Hezbollah and defending its own civilians from daily missile attacks.

Israel did more than strike deep. It dominated Iranian skies. The Israeli Air Force operated freely over Iranian territory. No Israeli aircraft were shot down. Not a single pilot was forced to eject or be rescued. Iran’s air defenses, including Russian-built systems, failed to stop any manned aircraft. Israel demonstrated complete air superiority and the operational freedom to hit any target, anywhere inside Iran, without interference.

This display of power shattered the myth of Iran’s invulnerability. For years, the Islamic Republic built a perception of strength based on its nuclear program, missile arsenal, and proxy network. In 12 days, Israel dismantled that illusion. Its actions signaled to the region and to the world that Iran can be struck, its infrastructure can be broken, and its leadership can be targeted without hesitation.

Strategic Decapitation and Nuclear Disruption

Israel’s operation focused not only on infrastructure, but also on people. Over 20 senior Iranian military commanders were killed, including:

Hossein Salami, Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC

Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces

Gholamali Rashid, head of Khatam al-Anbia Headquarters

Amir Ali Hajizadeh, IRGC Aerospace Commander

Saeed Izadi and Mohammad Shahriari, senior Quds Force officers

IRGC intelligence chief Mohammad Kazemi and his deputy Hassan Mohaqiq

In parallel, at least 14 nuclear scientists were eliminated. These included Fereydoun Abbasi-Davani, former head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, and physicist Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi. Their deaths dealt a devastating blow to Iran’s nuclear weapons capability.

Major nuclear facilities were heavily damaged or degraded:

Natanz suffered destruction of its above-ground pilot enrichment plant and possible damage to underground centrifuges

Isfahan, struck twice, saw nuclear research infrastructure destroyed

Explosions near Fordow suggest the deeply buried site was severely damaged, especially with U.S. support using bunker-busting munitions

Tehran-based administrative and centrifuge production sites were also hit

Initial assessments indicate that Israel destroyed up to 1,000 ballistic missiles on the ground. Roughly 65 percent of Iran’s launchers were neutralized. Airfields, storage depots, and radar installations across western Iran were wiped out.

Critics of the operation have pointed out that the exact status of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpiles remains unclear. Some reports suggest that a portion of highly enriched uranium may be unaccounted for, and independent verification of destruction at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan is still pending. However, there can be no question that Iran’s nuclear program has been set back drastically. The scale of damage to enrichment facilities, the elimination of key nuclear scientists, the destruction of centrifuge production lines, and the targeting of missile development infrastructure have dealt a blow that Iran cannot easily recover from. A new precedent has been set: Iran must never be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons – not through diplomatic statements, not through unenforced sanctions, and not through fragile deals, but with decisive action if necessary. The post-war consensus is forming not around negotiation, but around resolve.

Collapsing the Proxy Strategy

Beyond destroying physical assets, Israel achieved a broader strategic goal: dismantling Iran’s proxy umbrella. For decades, Iran’s nuclear ambitions served a political and military purpose: creating a protective shield under which its terror network could operate. That network included Hamas, Hezbollah, Houthis and Shiite-backed groups in Iraq and Syria.

Since October 7, Hamas has been severely degraded down to a shadow government and guerrilla force with limited to no military capability. During the war with Iran, Hezbollah did not fire a single rocket. The Houthis, who launched dozens of missiles at Israel in the months prior, managed only two over the course of the 12-day campaign. Iran’s entire regional strategy, built over years, crumbled under pressure. It has been defanged.

This is not just battlefield success. It is a transformation. In just 12 days, Israel left Iran’s nuclear aspirations, its myth of invincibility, and its network of terror proxies in rubble. What Tehran built over decades, Israel dismantled with precision, determination, and overwhelming force.

Iran: A Strategic Failure

Iran launched over 500 ballistic missiles and 1,000 drones at Israel. The vast majority were intercepted. Of those that reached their targets, fewer than ten caused lethal damage. Twenty-eight Israelis were killed, including 27 civilians and one soldier. While civilians were forced into shelters and daily life was disrupted, Israel’s integrated air defense system, supported by allies such as the United States and Jordan, achieved interception rates between 80 and 90 percent. Drone defenses performed nearly flawlessly. Only one UAV penetrated Israeli airspace and reached a city, causing no casualties.

Iran claimed to hit strategic sites such as air bases and command centers. In reality, it caused limited damage to civilian infrastructure and some symbolic targets. Its most devastating strike hit Soroka Hospital, injuring dozens. Its attack on the Weizmann Institute destroyed years of scientific research and drew global condemnation.

The Islamic Republic failed to destroy any Israeli airfields, did not disable the IDF’s ability to operate, and could not disrupt essential services. Its air defense network was shattered. Over 80 surface-to-air batteries were destroyed. Its radar capabilities were blinded. It did not bring down a single Israeli aircraft. It failed militarily and lost credibility politically.

Most critically, Iran’s nuclear timeline was pushed back by years. Facilities were damaged, key personnel eliminated, and stockpiles potentially destroyed. Tehran is now further from a nuclear bomb than it has been in over a decade.

The United States: Power with Purpose

The Trump administration entered the conflict with caution but acted with clarity. When it became clear that Israeli munitions could not reach deeply buried sites like Fordow, the U.S. provided the answer. Through Operation Midnight Hammer, American aircraft delivered the GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator, likely damaging the core of Iran’s most fortified nuclear facilities.

When Iran struck back, firing 14 missiles at U.S. bases, every one was intercepted. No Americans were killed. No escalation followed. The message was firm. America would act when required, but not be provoked into overreach.

More importantly, the United States helped secure a ceasefire after 12 days – one that preserved Israeli gains, avoided regional escalation, and altered Iran’s nuclear trajectory. No American aircraft were lost. No soldiers were killed. Yet the objective of stopping an unconstrained Iranian nuclear program was achieved.

In doing so, the administration demonstrated a doctrine of force without occupation. No regime change. No long-term ground presence. No ambiguity. Clear ends, clear ways, clear means. The foreign policy scars of Iraq and Afghanistan did not dictate paralysis. America led with strength, purpose, and results.

The World: Safer Than Before

The 12-day war could have become a regional disaster. Instead, it was bounded, focused, and effective. The world now faces a weakened Iran. Its nuclear program is degraded. Its missile arsenal is halved. Its proxies are silent. Its credibility is shattered.

Clausewitz wrote that war is the use of force to compel an enemy to do your will. Israel compelled Iran to stop. The United States reinforced that outcome. Iran, for all its threats and weapons, could not impose its will on anyone.

The true winner of this war is not only Israel or the United States. It is the international system. A nuclear threshold state was pushed back. A regime that has fueled terror across continents has been checked. And the principle that force can be used morally and precisely, in defense of peace, was upheld.