Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs
Support Us
Subscribe
Hot Topics:

Alerts

Why the War with Hamas Will Not End

Hostages, Rival Clans, and Empty Promises: The Next Middle East Flashpoint

The State of Israel’s Legal Right to Judea and Samaria

Reexamining the Question of ICC Jurisdiction Regarding the Israel-Hamas War

The Covert Rise of China-Iran Military Ties and Israel’s Dilemma

Complicity in Terror: Why Recognizing a Palestinian State Will Not Lead to Peace

Why the War with Hamas Will Not End

Even if it were possible to negate or even temporarily suspend Hamas’s religious motivations, Hamas is also emboldened by internal Palestinian public opinion.
Lt.-Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch
Share this
Hamas terrorists
Hamas Terrorists

Table of Contents

Summary

The latest peace initiative aiming to end the Gaza war presents both unprecedented hope and deep challenges. The framework includes hostage releases, halting Israeli military operations, humanitarian aid, and rebuilding Gaza under a deradicalized vision.

A turning point came when Israel’s strike in Doha alarmed Qatar, pushing it to pressure Hamas toward negotiations. However, Hamas’s religious ideology, political ambitions, and popular support within Palestinian society make compromise unlikely.

For Hamas, destruction and sacrifice are not setbacks but part of a divine mission, reinforced by international pressure on Israel and growing recognition of Palestinian statehood. Polls show broad Palestinian backing for Hamas’s approach, further discouraging concessions.

Ultimately, Hamas’s motivations—religious, political, and ideological—clash with international hopes for peace, making any deal fragile and uncertain.

The optimism surrounding the latest effort to end the war in Gaza is exceptional. Two years of war, which started with the October 7, 2023, massacre, could finally be coming to an end. The plan has all the necessary elements. Release of all the hostages, ending the Israeli assault on the terrorists in the Gaza Strip, flooding the area with humanitarian aid, and rebuilding the deradicalized area and turning it into the utopian panacea it could and should become.

One of the critical elements that led to the deal was Israel’s failed attempt to eliminate the Hamas leadership in Doha. All moral people agree that the Hamas leadership, which not only executed the worst massacre against the Jewish people since the Holocaust, but also provoked one of the worst, if not the worst, disasters on the Gazan people, deserves to die.

Nonetheless, they found safe haven, for decades, in Qatar, living in the lap of lavish luxury. Their belief, and that of their supporters, was that in Qatar, they were immune from justice.

While the attempt to eliminate them appears to have failed, the strike nonetheless changed the equation. Even though Qatar is committed to the destruction of Israel, that commitment was limited in scope: Hamas was given the green light to attack Israel, so long as Qatar remained outside the scope of the fighting.

When Israeli war planes attacked in Doha, the Qataris suddenly realized that the game was up, and that their continued support for Hamas would potentially endanger their Muslim-brotherhood supporting tranquility.

Thus, after nearly two years of fighting, and after a mealy-mouthed apology from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for inadvertently killing a Qatari citizen, Qatar was miraculously convinced to exert the pressure it wields against Hamas, and the opportunity to strike a deal was reached. When life gives you lemons, as the adage prescribes, make lemonade.

However, when the fanfare of President Trump’s and Prime Minister Netanyahu’s speeches subsides, reality will, unfortunately, take hold.

Presenting the deal, President Trump repeatedly referred to the “Avraham Accords.”

Struck in 2020, the “Avraham Accords” were a historic divergence from the traditional position held by Arab countries. Instead of subjugating their foreign policy to the whims of the ruling Palestinian rejectionists, the “Avraham Accords” were an expression of the desire to promote regional reconciliation based on “Peace for Peace.”

The great achievement of the Accords was not bringing Israel to agree to peace. Instead, it was the recognition that some of the Arab world was ready and willing to abandon traditional collective hostility towards Israel, in favor of promoting individual national interests.

The reason the same rationale cannot be applied to the war in Gaza rests on the understanding of who and what Hamas represents.

In contrast to the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, and to a certain extent, Egypt and Jordan, Hamas is not a pragmatic actor.

Hamas is a genocidal terrorist organization; it is not interested in promoting the best interests of the Gazans. Instead, Hamas is driven by an ideology that sees devotion to the supposed divine promise of reward to those who engage in “Jihad,” – Holy War – as an expression of loyalty to Allah.

When Hamas launched the October 7 massacre, they knew they would not destroy Israel and that the attack would most probably evoke a harsh Israeli response. That did not interest Hamas.

For Hamas, the death and destruction in Gaza is nothing more than the “Price of Jihad,” and the very fact that they persist in achieving their goals, despite the losses, is proof of their religious devotion, which will eventually reap future rewards.

Surrender, in the eyes of Hamas, is a breach of the religious genocidal belief that has been a guiding principle of the movement since its creation. Moreover, for Hamas, surrender is not only a betrayal of the “Martyrs” who sacrificed themselves, but also a betrayal of what they perceive to be their national-religious mission for “Palestine.”

In addition to their religious motivation, Hamas is also a political movement. The decision taken by Hamas to participate in the Palestinian Authority (PA) elections in 2006 was not a simple one. Having secured a landslide victory in the elections – the last ones held – Hamas truly believes that it, and not the PLO/Fatah of Mahmoud Abbas, are the legitimate representatives of the Palestinian people.

Thus, for Hamas, their surrender would pave the way for Fatah and the PA to return to the center stage of Palestinian politics. Relinquishing the control of Gaza, as proposed, would also mean waiving the control of the only territorial area controlled by the terrorists, and that has become, over the years, the center of gravity and operation of the organization.

Accepting the terms of the latest plan would mean that Hamas would be relinquishing the last stronghold of the Muslim Brotherhood, and that, in the absence of a clear victory, the organization would lose its position in the Palestinian street.

For an international perspective, Hamas sees the October 7 massacre and the ensuing war as a diplomatic victory. In this context, the pressure and the growing isolation and condemnation of Israel are all positive outcomes. When coupled with the growing international recognition of the non-existent “State of Palestine,” Hamas is rightfully emboldened.

Refined to its core, Hamas’ ideology is a combination of a destructive divine, religious conviction, which no true believer is entitled to ignore, mixed with internal political motivations, in which the continued control in Gaza is a foundational element.

Even if it were possible to negate or even temporarily suspend Hamas’s religious motivations, Hamas is also emboldened by internal Palestinian public opinion. Here, too, similar to the international diplomatic reward reaped from the growing recognition of the “State of Palestine,” Hamas is encouraged.

Surveys conducted in May by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research exposed a harsh picture.

  • Fifty percent (50%) of Palestinians still believe that Hamas was correct in its decision to launch the October 7 Massacre.
  • Eighty-seven percent (87%) of Palestinians deny that Hamas committed the atrocities of the October 7 Massacre.
  • Forty-three percent (43%) of Palestinians still believe that Hamas will emerge victorious from the war.
  • Forty-two percent (42%) of Palestinians still believe that Hamas will continue to control the Gaza Strip after the end of the war.
  • Seventy-seven percent (77%) of Palestinians reject the demand that Hamas disarm.
  • Fifty-seven percent (57%) of Palestinians expressed satisfaction with the actions of Hamas (compared to just fifteen percent who expressed satisfaction with the actions of Mahmoud Abbas).
  • If elections for the position of PA “President” were held, the Hamas candidate would receive thirty-two percent (32%) of the vote, compared to just twelve percent (12%) who would vote for Abbas.
  • If new elections for the PA parliament were held, with the participation of the same parties that ran in 2006, forty-three percent (43%) said they would vote for Hamas, compared to twenty-eight percent (28%) who would vote for Fatah.
  • Sixty-one percent of Palestinians still support using violence to achieve their political goals.

In theory, the combination of the three factors – the religious ideological drive, the diplomatic-international reward for the massacre, and continued domestic support for Hamas – would be sufficient to persuade Hamas to reject any offer that could signal an end to the war.

The new plan then adds an additional complication. While the demand that Hamas immediately – within seventy-two hours – release all of the hostages is certainly morally justified, for Hamas, the hostages it holds, stolen during the October 7 Massacre, are the only insurance policy they have. Releasing them, without exacting a full price and without being able to claim victory, is a non-starter.

Only by understanding what drives Hamas is it possible to understand what could potentially motivate them to accept a deal to end the war. Business concerns, prosperity, and security for the Gazans do not entice Hamas. While Israel and the international community see the death of the Israelis and the Gazans as a tragedy, for Hamas, the death and destruction are a strategy.

FAQ
Why is Qatar’s role significant in the current peace effort?
Qatar has long hosted Hamas leaders, but Israel’s strike in Doha forced it to reconsider its position and apply pressure on Hamas to negotiate.
Why does Hamas resist peace deals even when Gazans suffer?
Hamas views destruction as part of its religious mission of jihad and interprets losses as sacrifices that strengthen its ideological legitimacy.
How do Palestinians view Hamas after two years of war?
Polls show significant support: many deny Hamas’s role in atrocities, believe it will prevail, and back its continued control of Gaza.
How does Hamas’s ideology differ from pragmatic Arab states?
Unlike states that signed the Abraham Accords, Hamas prioritizes religious extremism and political dominance over prosperity or stability.
What makes the release of hostages such a difficult demand?
For Hamas, hostages are its main leverage and insurance policy. Releasing them without major concessions would undermine its bargaining power.

Lt.-Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch

Lt.-Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch served as Director of the Military Prosecution for Judea and Samaria. Since retiring from the IDF, Hirsch worked as the Head of Legal Strategies for Palestinian Media Watch, as a Senior Military Consultant for NGO Monitor, an advisor to the Ministry of Defense, and head of an advisory committee in the Ministry of Interior. Hirsch was the architect of the Israeli law that strips citizenship from Israeli terrorists who have been convicted for terror offenses, sentenced to a custodial sentence, and receive a payment from the Palestinian Authority as a reward for their acts of terror.
Picture of Lt.-Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch

Lt.-Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch

Lt.-Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch served as Director of the Military Prosecution for Judea and Samaria. Since retiring from the IDF, Hirsch worked as the Head of Legal Strategies for Palestinian Media Watch, as a Senior Military Consultant for NGO Monitor, an advisor to the Ministry of Defense, and head of an advisory committee in the Ministry of Interior. Hirsch was the architect of the Israeli law that strips citizenship from Israeli terrorists who have been convicted for terror offenses, sentenced to a custodial sentence, and receive a payment from the Palestinian Authority as a reward for their acts of terror.
All Posts
Share this

Invest in JCFA

Subscribe to Daily Alert

The Daily Alert – Israel news digest appears every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

Subscribe

Related Items

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Sept. 29, 2025

Hostages, Rival Clans, and Empty Promises: The Next Middle East Flashpoint

Oded Ailam
West Bank

The State of Israel’s Legal Right to Judea and Samaria

Lt.-Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch
The International Criminal Court (ICC) at The Hague, Netherlands.

Reexamining the Question of ICC Jurisdiction Regarding the Israel-Hamas War

Nir Plesser
A Chinese cargo plane

The Covert Rise of China-Iran Military Ties and Israel’s Dilemma

Oded Ailam
Palestinians from Gaza enter an Israeli community near the border of the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023

Complicity in Terror: Why Recognizing a Palestinian State Will Not Lead to Peace

Dr. Dan Diker
Anti Israel protest

The Palestinian Nuclear Option

Dr. Irwin J. Mansdorf
Israeli strike in Doha, Qatar

The Dangerous Double Game with Qatar

Amb. Freddy Eytan
IDF troops in Gaza City

Israel Chooses Survival over Surrender

Dr. Fiamma Nirenstein
Hamas funds designated for terrorist purposes found in Gaza

The Economy of Hamas and How Israel Should Deal with it

Eliyahu Haddad
Crowd of Protesters with Palestinian Flags

If “Palestine” Is Born in Blood, the World Will Reap the Whirlwind

Dalia Ziada
Charlie Kirk holds an Israeli flag outside the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron during his visit in 2019

Charlie Kirk’s Murder Exposes Toxic Blend of Dangerous Dogmas

Dr. Fiamma Nirenstein
Israeli plans

Yemen Has Become a Central Theater of Confrontation Between Israel and the Iranian Axis

Yoni Ben Menachem

Stay Informed, Always

Get the latest news, insights, and updates directly in your inbox—be the first to know!

Subscribe to Jerusalem Issue Briefs
Click Here to Subscribe to Daily Alert
The Daily Alert – Israel news digest appears every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

Advanced Search

Notifications

The Jerusalem Center
The Gaza Flotilla Is a Fraud

Far from a humanitarian mission, the latest 70-vessel spectacle on its way to Gaza from Italy is a costly act of political theater @FiammaNirenste1 @JNS_org

11:28am
The Jerusalem Center
The Assassination of Abu Obeida – Why Is Hamas Remaining Silent?

Senior Israeli security officials note that such silence is not new; Hamas often delays its statements following targeted Israeli assassinations, raising questions whether this stems from attempts to verify the information or from a deliberate strategy of ambiguity https://x.com/jerusalemcenter

11:25am
The Jerusalem Center
The Impact of Radical Legal Ideology: From the Classroom to the International Forum

Massive funding of Critical Legal Studies-style academic and extracurricular programs promotes anti-Western ideas and undermines international community institutions and legal conventions https://x.com/jerusalemcenter

11:23am
The Jerusalem Center
Western Countries Focus on Iran Technicalities, Ignore Ideological Bent

The West must look beyond nuclear “offsides” and confront the core issue: a regime in decline, anchored to a dying leader, ruling over a weary population hungry for change x.com/jerusalemcenter

11:19am
The Jerusalem Center
Israel, Gaza, and the Race Against Time

The Trump proposal to create a 10-year trusteeship levels the playing field and provides an opportunity for the Egyptians to open its border with Gaza @Dan_Diker

11:15am
The Jerusalem Center
Canada investigating Israeli-Canadian IDF soldiers?
JCFA senior researcher, Amb. Alan Baker slams the probe as a “political PR stunt with no legal basis.” “This isn’t justice—it’s a betrayal. Canada is siding with PLO propaganda over facts.”
See it here:
11:29am
The Jerusalem Center
What makes a child believe killing a #Jew is justified?

In PA textbooks, Jews are called liars and frauds; their fate: elimination. This is #indoctrination—not #education. But change is happening. On East to West, @IMPACT_SE CEO Marcus Sheff exposes how #UNRWA-funded schools are fueling extremism—and what real reform looks like.  Listen now on Spotify: open.spotify.com/show/2JHqh973U  Watch on YouTube: youtu.be/8OkJTGNfVUc

11:43am
The Jerusalem Center
Highlights from the @Jerusalem_Post Annual Conference in NYC:

Dr. @Dan_Diker, President of the JCFA: “October 7 wasn’t just an attack on Israel — it was a blow to the U.S. on Israeli soil. It demands moral clarity and a united front between Israel and the U.S. to defeat jihadist terror.”

2:20pm
The Jerusalem Center
@XAVIAERD says it like it is

Well, @XAVIAERD says it like it is: If you’re part of “#Queers for #Palestine,” he’ll pay for your flight to #Gaza. Go see for yourself how they treat LGBTQ+ people over there. Don’t miss this bold take on the Israel-Hamas war and the woke right.

2:32pm
The Jerusalem Center
“This isn’t Israel vs. Hamas — it’s the frontline of the free world.”

“This isn’t Israel vs. Hamas — it’s the frontline of the free world.” On Our Middle East by @JNS_org, @Dan_Diker@KhaledAbuToameh (JCFA/@GatestoneInst) break it down: If Hamas isn’t crushed, Iran wins. The jihadis—from #Gaza to your campus—get the green light. Diker: “This war is for the West.” No fluff. No filters. Just raw insight from two insiders who actually know what’s going on.  Watch: youtu.be/4Aq_zcbb4Yo

2:15pm
The Jerusalem Center
5/5 Lt. Col. Kalo on East to West with @smartinezamir:

“This operation showcases Israel’s strategic intelligence superiority both regionally and globally. It demonstrates the moral commitment to recovered soldiers and also strengthens Israel’s position with allies.” youtube.com/watch?v=nIvNNi

2:07pm
The Jerusalem Center
4/5 The operation built on intelligence gathered during the 2019 #Baumel recovery

#Mossad agents operated under cover in #Syria for years, visiting a graveyard multiple times under fire to collect remains for DNA matching. The intelligence community’s evolution combines technology, big data analysis, and human intelligence capabilities.

2:02pm

Close

Most Popular

Hamas terrorists

Why the War with Hamas Will Not End

Lt.-Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Sept. 29, 2025

Hostages, Rival Clans, and Empty Promises: The Next Middle East Flashpoint

Oded Ailam
West Bank

The State of Israel’s Legal Right to Judea and Samaria

Lt.-Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch
The International Criminal Court (ICC) at The Hague, Netherlands.

Reexamining the Question of ICC Jurisdiction Regarding the Israel-Hamas War

Nir Plesser
A Chinese cargo plane

The Covert Rise of China-Iran Military Ties and Israel’s Dilemma

Oded Ailam
Palestinians from Gaza enter an Israeli community near the border of the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023

Complicity in Terror: Why Recognizing a Palestinian State Will Not Lead to Peace

Dr. Dan Diker

Close