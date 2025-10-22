Why Did the PA President Reinstate Nasser al-Kidwa into Fatah?

Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas’s decision to reinstate Nasser al-Kidwa, the nephew of Yasser Arafat, into Fatah marks a clear attempt to project openness and reform within the movement amid growing international pressure and calls to renew the PA’s legitimacy.

The veteran diplomat’s return is expected to strengthen Fatah’s standing both domestically and internationally, pave the way for potential reconciliation with Hamas, and serve as a response to mounting criticism of Abbas’s centralized and allegedly corrupt leadership in Ramallah.

On October 6, 2025, Palestinian Authority (PA) Chairman Mahmoud Abbas decided to reinstate Nasser al-Kidwa, former Palestinian foreign minister and Arafat’s nephew, to Fatah’s ranks and its Central Committee. The decision was made during a Central Committee meeting held in Ramallah.

To avoid appearing as if he had yielded to domestic and international pressure, Abbas presented al-Kidwa’s return as a response to a formal request: al-Kidwa had sent him a letter expressing his wish to rejoin the movement, citing Abbas’s speech at the Arab League as inspiration.

Two other previously expelled members were also reinstated, though their names were not disclosed.

Al-Kidwa, who once served as the Palestinian ambassador to the United Nations, was expelled from Fatah in 2021 after strongly criticizing Abbas and announcing his intention to run independently in legislative elections that were later canceled by Abbas himself.

He subsequently left Ramallah and moved to the Gaza Strip, while maintaining an active political and diplomatic profile.

Senior Fatah sources explain that al-Kidwa’s reinstatement reflects several key considerations:

Compliance with international reform demands: Abbas seeks to align with the reform requirements outlined in U.S. President Donald Trump’s peace plan. Al-Kidwa, seen as a respected and untainted figure with extensive diplomatic experience, adds credibility and international weight to Fatah’s leadership. Calming internal tensions: The move is also designed to ease internal friction within Fatah and counter widespread public criticism portraying Abbas as authoritarian and corrupt, signaling an attempt to open the movement to greater political pluralism. Reviving popular support: By bringing back al-Kidwa, Abbas hopes to attract Palestinian public support for Fatah following Hamas’s major defeat in the recent Gaza war, in preparation for possible general elections. Potential future role in Gaza governance: Political analyst Hani al-Masri of Ramallah told Reuters on October 15 that “Nasser al-Kidwa could be among the prominent figures considered for governing Gaza, but that depends on a substantial change in Fatah-Hamas relations. At least some form of Palestinian consensus is required.”

In response, al-Kidwa, 72, born in Khan Yunis, said: “If I am called upon to contribute, I will not hesitate.”

Al-Kidwa’s return comes amid intensifying pressure on Abbas to advance sweeping reforms in the PA at a time when it is striving to reestablish a foothold in Gaza, despite Israeli opposition and its exclusion from Trump’s American peace framework.

Senior Fatah officials told this writer that the move represents a significant political development.

Abbas, they said, intends to leverage al-Kidwa’s broad international connections in world capitals to bolster efforts to restore PA rule in Gaza and integrate the PA into Trump’s regional peace plan.

According to the same sources, al-Kidwa’s reinstatement may also compensate for the continued imprisonment of senior Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti, while positioning him as a credible figure capable of advancing national unity and reconciliation between Fatah and Hamas.

Al-Kidwa advocates transforming Hamas into a political party and has been an outspoken critic of corruption within the Palestinian leadership. Recently, he told several Palestinian and foreign media outlets:

“Fatah, under Mahmoud Abbas, needs deep reform. The first task is to regain public trust, which we have lost. We must be brave enough to admit that. Without public confidence, all of this is meaningless, frankly.”