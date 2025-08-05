Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs
Support Us
Subscribe
Hot Topics:

Alerts

Western Nations Accuse Iran of Terror Activities on Their Soil

Is Hizbullah Preparing for a Renewed Military Conflict with Israel?

Aid to Gaza: A Tragic Cycle of Exploitation

The U.S. Should Permanently Stop All Funding to UNRWA

Israel and Iran Prepare for a New Round of Fighting

Syria’s Jihadist Order Is a Global Threat

Western Nations Accuse Iran of Terror Activities on Their Soil

Iran is unlikely to alter its aggressive policies towards dissidents abroad and dual-national detentions.
IranDossier
Share this

Table of Contents

Summary

On July 31, 2025, a coalition of Western nations strongly condemned Iran for escalating state-sponsored terrorism, highlighting several assassination attempts, kidnappings, and harassment campaigns conducted across Europe and North America. Despite these explicit accusations and ongoing diplomatic tensions, historical precedent suggests that Iran is unlikely to alter its aggressive policies towards dissidents abroad and dual-national detentions.

On July 31, 2025, a coalition of nations, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Albania, Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, and Sweden, issued a joint statement strongly condemning Iran’s increased state-sponsored terrorism across Europe and North America.

The coalition accused Iran of orchestrating assassination attempts, kidnappings, and harassment campaigns against dissidents, journalists, Jewish community members, and former or current government officials. They emphasized these actions as serious violations of their national security and sovereignty, demanding that Iran cease such operations immediately.

Terrorism Abroad….

Several specific incidents were referenced to support these accusations. In France, authorities successfully disrupted a carefully planned assassination attempt against a prominent Iranian dissident residing in Paris, implicating Iranian intelligence agents in the operation. In Canada, intelligence agencies uncovered and prevented a planned violent attack targeting a leading figure within the Jewish community in Toronto, which investigations linked directly to Iranian-backed operatives. In Belgium, security forces foiled a bombing plot against the Israeli embassy in Brussels, arresting several individuals who reportedly received direct instructions and funding from Iranian intelligence networks. Additionally, in the United Kingdom, a series of sophisticated cyberattacks were launched against Iranian dissidents, aimed at compromising their communications and personal security, further demonstrating Iranian involvement.

Furthermore, the coalition highlighted a notable case in the United States involving Masih Alinejad, an Iranian-American journalist and prominent women’s rights activist. In October 2024, an Iranian general, Ruhollah Bazghandi, was formally charged in the U.S. for orchestrating a plot to assassinate Alinejad. This event drew significant international condemnation and underscored Iran’s global campaign against perceived adversaries. Notably, this was not the first attempt on Alinejad’s life, as she had previously been targeted in a 2021 kidnapping plot that was also linked to Iranian operatives.

… and Detentions in Iran

The coalition highlighted the escalation of Iranian domestic detentions targeting foreign nationals and dual citizens. These detentions include a British-Iranian dual national, a German cyclist detained on allegations of spying, an Australian academic detained under unclear charges, a Swedish citizen held without transparent judicial proceedings, and several members of Jewish communities, notably two U.S.-Iranian citizens. The detentions are believed to be a response to internal tensions exacerbated by Iran’s recent war with Israel.

Iran quickly rejected these accusations, labeling them “baseless and ridiculous.” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ismail Baghaei accused the West of diverting attention from what he described as “genocide in occupied Palestine,” and claimed that the allegations were part of a deliberate “Iranophobia campaign.”

Iranian Foreign Ministry
Iranian Foreign Ministry Rejects Western Accusations

Risk Assessment

Iran has previously leveraged detained foreign nationals as bargaining chips in international negotiations. One notable example occurred in May 2023, when Belgium released Assadollah Assadi, an Iranian diplomat convicted of plotting a bombing at a rally of Iranian dissidents in France, in exchange for Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele, who had been detained in Iran and sentenced to 40 years in prison on politically motivated charges. Assadi was publicly welcomed and met with the former Iranian president, Raissi, and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, in what many observers viewed as a symbolic reaffirmation of Tehran’s endorsement of his actions.

The exchange sparked criticism from European lawmakers and human rights groups, who argued that it reinforced Iran’s strategy of hostage diplomacy. One notable case involved the release of a European national in exchange for the freedom of an Iranian diplomat convicted in Europe for involvement in a foiled terrorist plot. These exchanges underscore Tehran’s strategy of arresting dual or foreign nationals under dubious charges to secure the release of its agents held abroad or to extract political and economic concessions.

Assadollah (right) and Iranian FM
Assadollah (right) and Iranian FM: Assadi’s release exemplifies Iran’s use of hostage diplomacy to recover operatives implicated in global terror plots.

Considering Iran’s past behavior and modus operandi and documented cases, it remains highly unlikely that Iran will modify its aggressive stance toward targeting dissidents abroad or using the detention of foreign and dual nationals as political leverage. Western nations’ historical approach, limited to targeted sanctions without broader punitive measures, has failed to alter Tehran’s strategy. Consequently, the continuation and possibly escalation of such hostile activities pose a persistent risk for Western nations, highlighting the need for reassessment of current policies and response strategies.

IranDossier

IranDossier Online – a digital gateway to understanding and exploring the latest news, analyses, and insights about Iran.
Picture of IranDossier

IranDossier

IranDossier Online – a digital gateway to understanding and exploring the latest news, analyses, and insights about Iran.
All Posts
Share this

Invest in JCFA

Subscribe to Daily Alert

The Daily Alert – Israel news digest appears every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

Subscribe

Related Items

UNIFIL peacekeepers in Lebanon watching Hizbullah terrorists preparing for war against Israel

Is Hizbullah Preparing for a Renewed Military Conflict with Israel?

Col. (ret.) Dr. Jacques Neriah
European Union humanitarian cargo photographed near the port of Ashdod, June 6, 2024.

Aid to Gaza: A Tragic Cycle of Exploitation

Dr. Fiamma Nirenstein
A UNRWA worker in Gaza

The U.S. Should Permanently Stop All Funding to UNRWA

Lt.-Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch, Rikki Zagelbaum
An IAF F-15D Eagle takes off

Israel and Iran Prepare for a New Round of Fighting

Yoni Ben Menachem
Ahmed al-Sharaa

Syria’s Jihadist Order Is a Global Threat

Dalia Ziada
A view of Gaza

“Finishing the Job” in Gaza: What It Means and What It Takes

Col. John Spencer
Naim Qassem

After the Ceasefire Failure Between Israel and Lebanon: What Next?

Col. (ret.) Dr. Jacques Neriah
The aftermath of a suicide terrorist attack on a bus in Israel in 2002

The Danger of Releasing Terrorist Mass Murderers

Lt.-Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch, Abby Notkin
Al-Sharaa standing atop Mount Qasioun, overlooking the fall of Damascus

Can Al-Jolani Unite Syria and Prevent Its Disintegration?

Yoni Ben Menachem
Muhammad Al-Sharaa with U.S. President Donald Trump and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 2025

Understanding Israel’s “Strong Horse” Strikes on Syria: Prevention, Security, Perception in the Shadow of Iran

Dr. Dan Diker
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Iran Approaches a Moment of Decision

Yoni Ben Menachem
U.S. Ambassador Thomas Barrack

Is the U.S. Looking for a New Approach to Disarming Hizbullah in Lebanon?

Col. (ret.) Dr. Jacques Neriah

Stay Informed, Always

Get the latest news, insights, and updates directly in your inbox—be the first to know!

Subscribe to Jerusalem Issue Briefs
Click Here to Subscribe to Daily Alert
The Daily Alert – Israel news digest appears every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

Advanced Search

Notifications

The Jerusalem Center
Canada investigating Israeli-Canadian IDF soldiers?
JCFA senior researcher, Amb. Alan Baker slams the probe as a “political PR stunt with no legal basis.” “This isn’t justice—it’s a betrayal. Canada is siding with PLO propaganda over facts.”
See it here:
11:29am
The Jerusalem Center
What makes a child believe killing a #Jew is justified?

In PA textbooks, Jews are called liars and frauds; their fate: elimination. This is #indoctrination—not #education. But change is happening. On East to West, @IMPACT_SE CEO Marcus Sheff exposes how #UNRWA-funded schools are fueling extremism—and what real reform looks like.  Listen now on Spotify: open.spotify.com/show/2JHqh973U  Watch on YouTube: youtu.be/8OkJTGNfVUc

11:43am
The Jerusalem Center
Highlights from the @Jerusalem_Post Annual Conference in NYC:

Dr. @Dan_Diker, President of the JCFA: “October 7 wasn’t just an attack on Israel — it was a blow to the U.S. on Israeli soil. It demands moral clarity and a united front between Israel and the U.S. to defeat jihadist terror.”

2:20pm
The Jerusalem Center
@XAVIAERD says it like it is

Well, @XAVIAERD says it like it is: If you’re part of “#Queers for #Palestine,” he’ll pay for your flight to #Gaza. Go see for yourself how they treat LGBTQ+ people over there. Don’t miss this bold take on the Israel-Hamas war and the woke right.

2:32pm
The Jerusalem Center
“This isn’t Israel vs. Hamas — it’s the frontline of the free world.”

“This isn’t Israel vs. Hamas — it’s the frontline of the free world.” On Our Middle East by @JNS_org, @Dan_Diker@KhaledAbuToameh (JCFA/@GatestoneInst) break it down: If Hamas isn’t crushed, Iran wins. The jihadis—from #Gaza to your campus—get the green light. Diker: “This war is for the West.” No fluff. No filters. Just raw insight from two insiders who actually know what’s going on.  Watch: youtu.be/4Aq_zcbb4Yo

2:15pm
The Jerusalem Center
5/5 Lt. Col. Kalo on East to West with @smartinezamir:

“This operation showcases Israel’s strategic intelligence superiority both regionally and globally. It demonstrates the moral commitment to recovered soldiers and also strengthens Israel’s position with allies.” youtube.com/watch?v=nIvNNi

2:07pm
The Jerusalem Center
4/5 The operation built on intelligence gathered during the 2019 #Baumel recovery

#Mossad agents operated under cover in #Syria for years, visiting a graveyard multiple times under fire to collect remains for DNA matching. The intelligence community’s evolution combines technology, big data analysis, and human intelligence capabilities.

2:02pm
The Jerusalem Center
3/5 This recovery coincided with the release of Israeli hostage Edan Alexander

This recovery coincided with the release of Israeli hostage Edan Alexander from #Hamas in #Gaza, significantly boosting national morale amid an ongoing conflict now stretching over 18 months. The dual successes demonstrate #Israel‘s unwavering commitment to bringing all soldiers home.

1:58pm
The Jerusalem Center
2/5 The operation used the power vacuum following #Assad’s fall from #Damascus

Lt. Col. Avi Kalo, former head of IDF Prisoners & Missing Persons Division, calls it “an outstanding event that brings hope and new spirit to the people of Israel.” The operation utilized the power vacuum following #Assad‘s fall from #Damascus, allowing #Israeli intelligence to deploy ground capabilities in #Syria.

1:56pm
The Jerusalem Center
1/5 Israeli forces recovered the remains of Sergeant First Class Zvi Feldman

In an unprecedented operation, Israeli forces have recovered the remains of Sergeant First Class Zvi #Feldman, missing since the 1982 Battle of Sultan Yacoub. The complex #Mossad mission was conducted deep within #Syrian territory, 43 years after his disappearance. This follows the successful 2019 recovery of Zachary #Baumel from the same battle.

1:54pm
The Jerusalem Center
A molotov attack on a bus = a “barbecue party”?

That’s what #Palestinian kids are being taught under @UNRWA  — from grade school to graduation. This isn’t education. It’s indoctrination. Marcus Sheff of @IMPACT_SE  breaks it down with @smartinezamir

12:51pm

Close

Most Popular

Western Nations Accuse Iran of Terror Activities on Their Soil

IranDossier
UNIFIL peacekeepers in Lebanon watching Hizbullah terrorists preparing for war against Israel

Is Hizbullah Preparing for a Renewed Military Conflict with Israel?

Col. (ret.) Dr. Jacques Neriah
European Union humanitarian cargo photographed near the port of Ashdod, June 6, 2024.

Aid to Gaza: A Tragic Cycle of Exploitation

Dr. Fiamma Nirenstein
A UNRWA worker in Gaza

The U.S. Should Permanently Stop All Funding to UNRWA

Lt.-Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch, Rikki Zagelbaum
An IAF F-15D Eagle takes off

Israel and Iran Prepare for a New Round of Fighting

Yoni Ben Menachem
Ahmed al-Sharaa

Syria’s Jihadist Order Is a Global Threat

Dalia Ziada

Close