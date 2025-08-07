Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs
Support Us
Subscribe
Hot Topics:

Alerts

Weaponizing Starvation: Exposing Hamas’s Food Warfare

The Gaza Aid and Starvation Fraud

Will More Countries Reconsider Their Core Beliefs and Sign the Abraham Accords?

Western Nations Accuse Iran of Terror Activities on Their Soil

Is Hizbullah Preparing for a Renewed Military Conflict with Israel?

Aid to Gaza: A Tragic Cycle of Exploitation

Weaponizing Starvation: Exposing Hamas’s Food Warfare

Recognizing this crusade as a weapon of Islamic warfare is the first step toward developing effective countermeasures against Hamas and Islamic Jihad’s eight-front campaign to uproot Israel’s international legitimacy.
Dr. Dan Diker
Share this
ad campaign in New York City’s Times Square
The Israeli Consulate’s ad campaign in New York City’s Times Square. (X/@IsraelinNewYork/Screenshot)

Table of Contents

Summary

The New York Times’ July 30th admission of misreporting and correction of its July 25th front-page photograph of Mohammed Zakaria al-Mutawaq – an 18-month-old Palestinian child disfigured and suffering from cerebral palsy and genetic disorders, misrepresented by The Times as a starvation victim – reflects more than an egregious journalistic failure.1 It serves as the latest example of years of coordinated information warfare against Israel, transforming humanitarian concerns into strategic weapons in the “eighth front” campaign to delegitimize, isolate, and subvert the one democratic, Jewish majority state.

Iran’s Hamas proxy operatives have used disinformation warfare to win world opinion, defame Israel globally, and subvert it from within. The current Hamas-led, Iran and Qatar-backed media crusade accusing Israel of premeditated, systematic starvation of Gaza has successfully hijacked Western hearts and minds, increasingly isolating Israel internationally. Simple fact-checking would reveal the United Nations’ failure to deliver massive amounts of humanitarian aid that Israel has facilitated. Data from the UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS) indicated that approximately 87% (1,753 out of 2,013) of aid trucks entering Gaza between May 19 and July 29 did not reach their intended destinations, with the aid being taken either “peacefully by hungry people or forcefully by armed actors.”2 This data reveals Hamas’s weaponization of starvation narratives by manipulation of imagery and legal frameworks to achieve strategic objectives that conventional warfare cannot accomplish.3

From Blockade to Blood Libel: The Strategic Evolution

Hamas’s deceptive methods were detectable in their June 2007 bloody takeover of Gaza, when Israel implemented defensive measures against a territory that came to be controlled by an internationally designated terrorist organization. Initially framed as “collective punishment” by human rights organizations, Israel’s security responses were rebranded by Hamas and PLO-affiliated organizations as preventing humanitarian aid, mirroring Russian information warfare tactics.

In 2012, Gisha, a far-left Israeli human rights organization advocating for Palestinians, misrepresented an Israeli government assessment that calculated the minimum caloric needs per person in Gaza to prevent malnutrition during Israel’s 2008 blockade. Gisha twisted Israel’s humanitarian intent, instead framing it as a deliberate Israeli starvation policy and collective punishment.4 Though its purpose was to ensure Palestinians’ humanitarian needs, the document only intensified accusations of genocidal intent, shaping global narratives.5 By 2024, International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan cited “starvation” as a method of warfare as the centerpiece charge against Israeli leadership – the first time in ICC history this accusation became central to prosecution, revealing its successful legal weaponization.6

Hamas’s Dual Strategy: Starving Hostages While Manufacturing Crisis

Hamas employs a dual strategy that mobilizes international opprobrium of Israel for allegedly blocking aid and causing a humanitarian crisis while simultaneously denying Hamas’s responsibility as the dominant power for Gaza’s dire humanitarian situation. Hamas deliberately starves Israeli hostages, maximizing pressure on hostage families to force Israel to quit Gaza by withdrawing from the territory and acceding to its draconian conditions for a cease-fire.

In short, Hamas fuels humanitarian crises in Gaza while redirecting international outrage against Israel. Recent Western media corrections have exposed systematic patterns of Hamas manipulation that extend far beyond editorial failures. The recent New York Times “starving child” photo typifies these techniques: imagery of suffering children, deliberate omission of pre-existing medical conditions, and framing that crops out healthy family members to support predetermined narratives. Multiple documented cases of manipulated images show children with cystic fibrosis, cerebral palsy, and cancer misrepresented as starvation victims, their conditions used to generate anti-Israel sentiment.7 Similarly, the BBC reported that “14,000 babies will die in 48 hours” based on an exaggeration by Tom Fletcher, a UN humanitarian chief, which was later revealed to reference potential yearly projections, not immediate deaths, once again demonstrating false urgency and a projection of bad intent on the part of Israel.8

The Reality Behind the Narrative

The contradiction between false claims and verifiable reality becomes stark when examining actual aid delivery data. According to COGAT, Israel’s coordinating civilian agency in the West Bank and Gaza, more than 90,000 trucks containing 1.8 million tons of supplies entered Gaza between October 2023 and June 2025 – sufficient to provide over 3,000 calories per person daily, exceeding international humanitarian standards of 2,100 calories.9 As noted, UN bodies have even acknowledged systematic aid manipulation that undermines humanitarian efforts, maintaining the starvation narrative.

In addition, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has reported Hamas placing bounties on American and Palestinian aid workers, resulting in 12 local staff deaths, revealing the systematic intimidation designed to ensure narrative control.10 Hamas doesn’t merely steal aid – it orchestrates humanitarian theater whereby Israel is vilified for crises that Hamas creates or exacerbates.

Trump Administration Rejects Political Warfare

U.S. President Donald Trump and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff have rejected Hamas’s political warfare campaign. After visiting Gaza distribution sites in July 2025, Witkoff asserted that “there is hardship and shortage, but no starvation” and that “once we refute this Hamas claim, we can continue negotiations to end the war and bring back all the hostages.”11 President Trump stated, “Hamas didn’t want to make a deal. I think they want to die, and it’s very, very bad.”12 Trump also defied international pressure to establish a Palestinian state in the Judean hills overlooking Ben Gurion Airport declaring that “you could make the case that … you’re rewarding Hamas if you do that, and I don’t think they should be rewarded.”13 This is a significant shift from the prevailing acceptance of Hamas’s narrative, challenging information warfare that has successfully isolated Israel diplomatically across Western capitals.

The Eighth Front: Information Warfare

Information warfare constitutes Israel’s “eighth front” – potentially more critical than traditional military theaters. Iranian intelligence services have developed sophisticated information warfare capabilities reaching over 100 million people globally during conflicts, applying Russian information warfare methods against Western democracies.14 In this version of hybrid warfare, “virality can trump veracity.” The strategic objective isn’t merely propaganda but systematic erosion of Israel’s capacity to defend itself by itself, which has constituted the bedrock of Israel’s defense and national security policy since 1967.

Hamas’s political warfare campaign has been effective. France, Great Britain, and Canada have all moved toward recognizing Palestinian statehood – a virtual platinum prize for Hamas’s Islamist terror, and a diplomatic offensive that disincentivizes Hamas from agreeing to any compromise deal with Israel that would return the hostages. It also legitimizes Hamas as the leader of the Palestinian street, replacing the Palestinian Authority. This international momentum is built on Hamas’s manufactured starvation narratives and perception warfare.

Israel Fires Back

Israel has begun to fire back. Israeli Ambassador to the United States Dr. Yechiel Leiter exposed Hamas’s strategies to influence a mainstream American audience, pushing back against claims that Israel is preventing aid distribution in Gaza, according to a recent CNN interview.15 Israeli Consul General in New York Ophir Akunis launched an electronic billboard campaign in Times Square, displaying images and video of emaciated Israeli hostages after 491 days in captivity with the message, “Stop the Fake news in Gaza. This is what real hunger looks like. This is what truth looks like. Israeli hostage Evyatar David, held in Hamas terror dungeons for some 670 days since the October 7th invasion, is being starved by a Nazi terrorist organization that dares, with the backing of parts of the media, to spread the blood libel that Israel is starving the people of Gaza.”16

Traditional Israeli public diplomacy – explaining (“hasbara”) to skeptical audiences – is inadequate against sophisticated perception warfare campaigns. The challenge requires what Israeli strategists call “toda’a” (perception, or consciousness) – a proactive narrative that also reveals Hamas’s strategic manipulations.

Recognizing Islamic Warfare Disguised as Western Humanitarianism

Hamas and Islamic Jihad, and their supporters’ weaponization of starvation against Israel, have proved an effective information warfare campaign that exploits humanitarian crises to advance jihadi strategic objectives. This plays well among Western audiences. From global condemnation of Israel’s 2007 counter-terror blockade to charges of genocide in 2005, systematic psychological operations have been used to delegitimize Israel’s right to defend itself.

Understanding this pattern enables a more effective response. The stakes extend beyond Israel: success in weaponizing humanitarian law against democratic states establishes precedents that threaten the Western alliance. Recognizing this crusade as a weapon of Islamic warfare is the first step toward developing effective countermeasures against Hamas and Islamic Jihad’s eight-front campaign to uproot Israel’s international legitimacy, while triggering Israeli domestic debate, division, and ultimately Israel’s implosion. That is why it’s essential to expose this global deception and disinformation crusade that has hijacked Western hearts and minds. This is a critical moment for moral and strategic clarity; Israel must now prosecute its own fact-based information war to delegitimize Hamas’s starvation of its own public, and its fake starvation libel of Israel. Instead, Israel and its U.S. ally must now declare the truth of Israel’s and the United States’ lead role in delivering humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza.

FAQ
What exactly did The New York Times correct? It admitted on Jul 30 that its Jul 25 front-page photo wrongly described Mohammed Zakaria al-Mutawaq – an 18-month-old with cerebral palsy and genetic disorders – as starved by Israel, acknowledging he was not a starvation victim.
How does Hamas use “starvation” claims as a weapon? By distributing emotive images and stories (often omitting pre-existing illnesses) to cast Israel as deliberately starving Gazans, thereby gaining sympathy, legal leverage (e.g., ICC charges), and diplomatic wins while deflecting blame for aid theft and hostage mistreatment.
What data contradicts the starvation narrative? Israeli COGAT figures show 1.8 million tons of aid entered Gaza (Oct 2023–Jun 2025), enough for >3,000 calories per person daily; UNOPS logged that 87% of UN aid trucks (May 19–Jul 29) were seized en route, indicating diversion inside Gaza rather than Israeli obstruction.
Why is the ICC’s “starvation as a method of warfare” charge significant? It’s the first time the ICC centers such an accusation, demonstrating how humanitarian law can be repurposed as a strategic tool against Israel, influenced by long-running disinformation about Israeli policy.
What counter-measures are Israel and its allies taking?

Israeli diplomats have launched fact-based media campaigns (e.g., Times Square billboards showing emaciated hostages) and public briefings; U.S. Envoy Steve Witkoff and President Trump publicly rejected the starvation claims after on-site inspections, challenging Hamas’s narrative.

* * *

Notes

  1. https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/2025-07-30/ty-article/.premium/nyt-clarifies-malnourished-gaza-child-has-pre-existing-medical-condition-still-starving/00000198-5ac1-d669-a99d-7ef77aa60000↩︎

  2. https://www.foxnews.com/world/israel-faces-blame-hunger-crisis-gaza-uns-own-data-shows-most-its-aid-looted↩︎

  3. https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2025/07/gaza-evidence-points-to-israels-continued-use-of-starvation-to-inflict-genocide-against-palestinians/↩︎

  4. https://gisha.org/en/red-lines-presentation-released-after-3-5-year-legal-battle/↩︎

  5. https://www.haaretz.com/2012-10-17/ty-article/how-israel-made-sure-gaza-didnt-starve/0000017f-e5a5-d804-ad7f-f5ff7e7b0000;
    https://imemc.org/article/64537/↩︎

  6. https://jcpa.org/article/anatomy-of-a-un-crime-against-humanity/↩︎

  7. https://themedialine.org/mideast-daily-news/when-images-mislead-the-facts-behind-two-viral-gaza-cases/?utm_source=chatgpt.com↩︎

  8. https://honestreporting.com/14000-babies-will-die-how-the-un-invented-a-blood-libel-and-the-media-ran-with-it/↩︎

  9. https://www.jns.org/1-8-million-tons-of-supplies-delivered-to-gaza-since-war-began/↩︎

  10. https://www.foxnews.com/world/terror-gaza-hamas-offers-bounties-kill-us-local-aid-workers-group-says↩︎

  11. https://www.thejc.com/news/israel/us-envoy-witkoff-no-starvation-gaza-vi1u0i5e↩︎

  12. https://www.politico.com/news/2025/07/25/trump-hamas-00476977↩︎

  13. https://edition.cnn.com/world/live-news/israel-hamas-gaza-news-07-29-25#:~:text=He%20echoed%20comments%20from%20Israel’s,camp%2C%20to%20be%20honest.%E2%80%9D↩︎

  14. https://www.nytimes.com/2023/11/03/technology/israel-hamas-information-war.html↩︎

  15. https://edition.cnn.com/2025/07/29/world/video/israeli-ambassador-gaza-starvation-digvid↩︎

  16. https://www.israelnationalnews.com/news/412763↩︎

Dr. Dan Diker

Dr. Dan Diker, President of the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs, is the longtime Director of its Counter-Political Warfare Project. He is former Secretary-General of the World Jewish Congress and a Research Fellow of the International Institute for Counter Terrorism at Reichman University (formerly IDC, Herzliya). He has written six books exposing the “apartheid antisemitism” phenomenon in North America, and has authored studies on Iran’s race for regional supremacy and Israel’s need for defensible borders.
Picture of Dr. Dan Diker

Dr. Dan Diker

Dr. Dan Diker, President of the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs, is the longtime Director of its Counter-Political Warfare Project. He is former Secretary-General of the World Jewish Congress and a Research Fellow of the International Institute for Counter Terrorism at Reichman University (formerly IDC, Herzliya). He has written six books exposing the “apartheid antisemitism” phenomenon in North America, and has authored studies on Iran’s race for regional supremacy and Israel’s need for defensible borders.
All Posts
Share this

Invest in JCFA

Subscribe to Daily Alert

The Daily Alert – Israel news digest appears every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

Subscribe

Related Items

People with GHF aid boxes

The Gaza Aid and Starvation Fraud

Lt.-Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch
European Union humanitarian cargo photographed near the port of Ashdod, June 6, 2024.

Aid to Gaza: A Tragic Cycle of Exploitation

Dr. Fiamma Nirenstein
The border fence separating Israel and Egypt

Sinai: The Strategic Pivot of Egypt-Israel Security Interdependence

Dalia Ziada
IDF soldiers operating in Gaza

Why Israel Must Now Lead an Interim Solution for Gaza

Oded Ailam
Arab League Summit Gaza

Gaza, the Arab Summit, and the Trump-Europe Interplay

Dalia Ziada
The International Committee of the Red Cross in Gaza

The Moral Bankruptcy and Hypocrisy of the International Red Cross

Amb. Alan Baker
Yoni Ben Menachem, Maurice Hirsch

Will Israel Agree to PA Control in Gaza after the War?

Yoni Ben Menachem, Lt.-Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch
Rockets from Gaza

The Gaza War 2021: An Overview

Amb. Dore Gold
Gazan schools closed

Will the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Quiet the Gaza Strip?

Yoni Ben Menachem
Palestinian “protesters” trying to dismantle the Gaza-Israel border fence

The “War of Many Rounds” in Gaza: Hamas/Islamic Jihad vs. Israel

Brig.-Gen. (res.) Yossi Kuperwasser, Eitan Fischberger
Pro-Hamas demonstration in Hebron

Is Hamas Planning Clashes in the West Bank, Too?

Pinhas Inbari
Breaching the Syrian-Israel fence in May 2011.

Did Hamas Lose Control of the Gaza “Return” Marches along Israel’s Fence?

Pinhas Inbari

Stay Informed, Always

Get the latest news, insights, and updates directly in your inbox—be the first to know!

Subscribe to Jerusalem Issue Briefs
Click Here to Subscribe to Daily Alert
The Daily Alert – Israel news digest appears every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

Advanced Search

Notifications

The Jerusalem Center
Canada investigating Israeli-Canadian IDF soldiers?
JCFA senior researcher, Amb. Alan Baker slams the probe as a “political PR stunt with no legal basis.” “This isn’t justice—it’s a betrayal. Canada is siding with PLO propaganda over facts.”
See it here:
11:29am
The Jerusalem Center
What makes a child believe killing a #Jew is justified?

In PA textbooks, Jews are called liars and frauds; their fate: elimination. This is #indoctrination—not #education. But change is happening. On East to West, @IMPACT_SE CEO Marcus Sheff exposes how #UNRWA-funded schools are fueling extremism—and what real reform looks like.  Listen now on Spotify: open.spotify.com/show/2JHqh973U  Watch on YouTube: youtu.be/8OkJTGNfVUc

11:43am
The Jerusalem Center
Highlights from the @Jerusalem_Post Annual Conference in NYC:

Dr. @Dan_Diker, President of the JCFA: “October 7 wasn’t just an attack on Israel — it was a blow to the U.S. on Israeli soil. It demands moral clarity and a united front between Israel and the U.S. to defeat jihadist terror.”

2:20pm
The Jerusalem Center
@XAVIAERD says it like it is

Well, @XAVIAERD says it like it is: If you’re part of “#Queers for #Palestine,” he’ll pay for your flight to #Gaza. Go see for yourself how they treat LGBTQ+ people over there. Don’t miss this bold take on the Israel-Hamas war and the woke right.

2:32pm
The Jerusalem Center
“This isn’t Israel vs. Hamas — it’s the frontline of the free world.”

“This isn’t Israel vs. Hamas — it’s the frontline of the free world.” On Our Middle East by @JNS_org, @Dan_Diker@KhaledAbuToameh (JCFA/@GatestoneInst) break it down: If Hamas isn’t crushed, Iran wins. The jihadis—from #Gaza to your campus—get the green light. Diker: “This war is for the West.” No fluff. No filters. Just raw insight from two insiders who actually know what’s going on.  Watch: youtu.be/4Aq_zcbb4Yo

2:15pm
The Jerusalem Center
5/5 Lt. Col. Kalo on East to West with @smartinezamir:

“This operation showcases Israel’s strategic intelligence superiority both regionally and globally. It demonstrates the moral commitment to recovered soldiers and also strengthens Israel’s position with allies.” youtube.com/watch?v=nIvNNi

2:07pm
The Jerusalem Center
4/5 The operation built on intelligence gathered during the 2019 #Baumel recovery

#Mossad agents operated under cover in #Syria for years, visiting a graveyard multiple times under fire to collect remains for DNA matching. The intelligence community’s evolution combines technology, big data analysis, and human intelligence capabilities.

2:02pm
The Jerusalem Center
3/5 This recovery coincided with the release of Israeli hostage Edan Alexander

This recovery coincided with the release of Israeli hostage Edan Alexander from #Hamas in #Gaza, significantly boosting national morale amid an ongoing conflict now stretching over 18 months. The dual successes demonstrate #Israel‘s unwavering commitment to bringing all soldiers home.

1:58pm
The Jerusalem Center
2/5 The operation used the power vacuum following #Assad’s fall from #Damascus

Lt. Col. Avi Kalo, former head of IDF Prisoners & Missing Persons Division, calls it “an outstanding event that brings hope and new spirit to the people of Israel.” The operation utilized the power vacuum following #Assad‘s fall from #Damascus, allowing #Israeli intelligence to deploy ground capabilities in #Syria.

1:56pm
The Jerusalem Center
1/5 Israeli forces recovered the remains of Sergeant First Class Zvi Feldman

In an unprecedented operation, Israeli forces have recovered the remains of Sergeant First Class Zvi #Feldman, missing since the 1982 Battle of Sultan Yacoub. The complex #Mossad mission was conducted deep within #Syrian territory, 43 years after his disappearance. This follows the successful 2019 recovery of Zachary #Baumel from the same battle.

1:54pm
The Jerusalem Center
A molotov attack on a bus = a “barbecue party”?

That’s what #Palestinian kids are being taught under @UNRWA  — from grade school to graduation. This isn’t education. It’s indoctrination. Marcus Sheff of @IMPACT_SE  breaks it down with @smartinezamir

12:51pm

Close

Most Popular

ad campaign in New York City’s Times Square

Weaponizing Starvation: Exposing Hamas’s Food Warfare

Dr. Dan Diker
People with GHF aid boxes

The Gaza Aid and Starvation Fraud

Lt.-Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch
President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu (center), UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed (far right), and Bahrain Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullatif Al Zayani (far left) 

Will More Countries Reconsider Their Core Beliefs and Sign the Abraham Accords?

Michel A. Calvo

Western Nations Accuse Iran of Terror Activities on Their Soil

IranDossier
UNIFIL peacekeepers in Lebanon watching Hizbullah terrorists preparing for war against Israel

Is Hizbullah Preparing for a Renewed Military Conflict with Israel?

Col. (ret.) Dr. Jacques Neriah
European Union humanitarian cargo photographed near the port of Ashdod, June 6, 2024.

Aid to Gaza: A Tragic Cycle of Exploitation

Dr. Fiamma Nirenstein

Close