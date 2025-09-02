Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs
Support Us
Subscribe
Hot Topics:

Alerts

Turkey-Israel: Diplomatic Relations in Turmoil

War and Symbols

Hamas’s Survival Cards

Syria’s Al-Sharaa and the Most Dangerous Mutation of Political Islamism

Lebanon’s Government Preparing to Stall U.S. Plan to Disarm Hizbullah

Make An Offer They Can’t Refuse

Turkey-Israel: Diplomatic Relations in Turmoil

Economic pressures and strategic realities may drive Ankara toward reconciliation, but Israel must demand concrete diplomatic guarantees before any normalization.
Amb. Freddy Eytan
Share this
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Official X Account of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye)

Table of Contents

This article was originally published in Israel Hayom on September 1, 2025.

The recognition of the Armenian genocide has infuriated Erdogan, so his decision to suspend trade relations and close Israeli airspace to Israeli aircraft is not surprising.

Regarding the terrible massacre of Armenians by the Ottoman Turks, we regret Prime Minister Netanyahu’s timid response. His half-hearted response failed to convince the government in Yerevan or the faithful Christian Armenian community, which at the time found refuge in Jerusalem and still coexists in harmony with Jewish and Arab Jerusalemites. Only a genuine debate in the Knesset and a unanimous resolution can do justice to the Armenian Holocaust.

Since the Islamists took power, Ankara has changed its face and strategy. Its government has radicalized and immersed itself in the cults of God, divinity, the former Ottoman Empire, and personality. Erdogan’s Turkey has sought by all means to establish itself as a regional power. Its new attempts to impose its agenda on Syria worry Israel and risk sabotaging normalization with Damascus.

As cunning as a fox, Erdogan still dreams of leading the Sunni world against Shiite Iran, which was greatly weakened after the Twelve-Day War.

His anti-Israel policies and violent diatribes succeeded in unleashing the crowds. In the souks and bazaars of Istanbul and elsewhere, tensions rose and political prices soared. Erdogan had believed he had become the new Ottoman leader of the region.

Over the past two decades, we have experienced numerous crises with Erdogan. It all began with the humiliating failure of his mediation efforts with Syria, initiated by the Olmert government; this was followed by Operation Cast Lead in the Gaza Strip, then the flotilla and the Marmara, the incident with Shimon Peres in Davos, and the diplomatic crisis with the Turkish ambassador.

President Herzog’s official visit to Ankara in March 2022 seemed to mark a historic turning point, but it failed to improve our relations, either diplomatically or commercially. Relations have worsened on all levels since October 7, 2023, but have not been completely severed.

Turkey is a huge strategic country and a member of NATO. It is a great civilization, a bridge between Asia and Europe, and it still has its place in the society of nations despite a dark past with the Germans, the Armenian genocide, the massive attacks against the Kurds, and the war against Cyprus.

The Ottomans ruled our region for more than four hundred years, and their imprint is still etched in our memory.

However, Turkey was the first Muslim country to recognize the Jewish state, and until Erdogan came to power, our relations with Ankara were excellent, particularly on the military and intelligence fronts.

It is worth noting that Turkey’s exports to Israel amount to more than seven billion dollars.

However, Erdogan is mired in a severe economic crisis and wants to eliminate all opposition to his regime. He still believes that rapprochement with Israel will give him considerable advantages, strong support from President Trump, and solidarity from moderate Arab countries such as Egypt, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. He now realizes that the Abraham Accords could be highly beneficial, as the Jewish state has become a crucial regional power in the Middle East and the Mediterranean Basin.

Faced with the current geopolitical situation and the Ukrainian crisis, Erdogan will have to understand that, being part of NATO, a member of the Western world, and an ally of Israel, he will now have to respect, to the letter, the rules of the game, international laws, good neighborliness, and accept both constraints and advantages.

However, to turn the page and avoid the mistakes of the past, we must be vigilant. We must first demand significant concessions from Erdogan, and one day from his successor. He must commit to:

  • To have full diplomatic relations with serving ambassadors and exchange official visits.
  • Not to sabotage the gas agreement we signed with Cyprus and Greece, which Turkey fiercely opposed.
  • Put an end to grotesque, provocative, and antisemitic interventions after each attack or IDF operation.
  • No longer intervene in Islamist demonstrations on the Temple Mount and finance Islamic institutions in Jerusalem.
  • No longer support Hamas and do not reopen offices of the terrorist organization in Istanbul and withdraw from commercial activities in East Jerusalem.

The Turkish people are certainly not our enemy, and it is for this fundamental reason that we wish to return one day to normal and friendly relations.

Amb. Freddy Eytan

Amb. Freddy Eytan, a former Foreign Ministry senior advisor who served in Israel’s embassies in Paris and Brussels, was Israel’s first Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania. He was also the spokesman of the Israeli delegation in the peace process with the Palestinians. Since 2007, he heads the Israel-Europe Project at the Jerusalem Center, which focuses on analyzing Israeli relations with the countries of Europe and seeks to develop ties and avenues of bilateral cooperation. He is also the director of Le Cape, the Jerusalem Center website in French. Amb. Eytan has written 25 books about the Israeli-Arab conflict and the policy of France in the Middle East, including La Poudriere (The Powder Keg) and Le double jeu (the Double Game). He has also published biographies of Shimon Peres, Ariel Sharon, Benjamin Netanyahu, and a book, The 18 Who Built Israel.
Picture of Amb. Freddy Eytan

Amb. Freddy Eytan

Amb. Freddy Eytan, a former Foreign Ministry senior advisor who served in Israel’s embassies in Paris and Brussels, was Israel’s first Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania. He was also the spokesman of the Israeli delegation in the peace process with the Palestinians. Since 2007, he heads the Israel-Europe Project at the Jerusalem Center, which focuses on analyzing Israeli relations with the countries of Europe and seeks to develop ties and avenues of bilateral cooperation. He is also the director of Le Cape, the Jerusalem Center website in French. Amb. Eytan has written 25 books about the Israeli-Arab conflict and the policy of France in the Middle East, including La Poudriere (The Powder Keg) and Le double jeu (the Double Game). He has also published biographies of Shimon Peres, Ariel Sharon, Benjamin Netanyahu, and a book, The 18 Who Built Israel.
All Posts
Share this

Invest in JCFA

Subscribe to Daily Alert

The Daily Alert – Israel news digest appears every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

Subscribe

Related Items

Hamas propaganda chief Abu Obeida

War and Symbols

Dr. Fiamma Nirenstein
Hamas terrorists

Hamas’s Survival Cards

Yoni Ben Menachem
Ahmed al-Sharaa

Syria’s Al-Sharaa and the Most Dangerous Mutation of Political Islamism

Dalia Ziada
Lebanon’s government

Lebanon’s Government Preparing to Stall U.S. Plan to Disarm Hizbullah

Col. (ret.) Dr. Jacques Neriah
Prime Minister Netanyahu

Make An Offer They Can’t Refuse

Oded Ailam
U.S. Envoy Tom Barrack and Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, the spiritual leader of the Druze in Israel

A Normalization Agreement Between Israel and Syria Remains a Distant Prospect

Yoni Ben Menachem
Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas with French President Emmanuel Macron

The E1 Battle: Why Israel Can’t Bow to Macron’s Palestinian Fantasy

Dr. Fiamma Nirenstein
Former Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Velayati

Iran: Cautious But Still Dangerous

JCFA Iran-Syria Desk
Mosab Hassan Yousef

“The Green Prince” and the Truth About Hamas

Dr. Fiamma Nirenstein
Hizbullah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem

Hizbullah Pursues a Policy of Brinkmanship

Yoni Ben Menachem
Hizbullah leader Naim Qassem with Ali Akbar Velayati

Iran Backs Hizbullah in its Refusal to Disarm

Col. (ret.) Dr. Jacques Neriah
A group of residents refuses to evacuate the Israeli community Bedolach on August 17, 2005

20 Years After Israel’s Disengagement from Gaza

Dr. Fiamma Nirenstein

Stay Informed, Always

Get the latest news, insights, and updates directly in your inbox—be the first to know!

Subscribe to Jerusalem Issue Briefs
Click Here to Subscribe to Daily Alert
The Daily Alert – Israel news digest appears every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

Advanced Search

Notifications

The Jerusalem Center
Canada investigating Israeli-Canadian IDF soldiers?
JCFA senior researcher, Amb. Alan Baker slams the probe as a “political PR stunt with no legal basis.” “This isn’t justice—it’s a betrayal. Canada is siding with PLO propaganda over facts.”
See it here:
11:29am
The Jerusalem Center
What makes a child believe killing a #Jew is justified?

In PA textbooks, Jews are called liars and frauds; their fate: elimination. This is #indoctrination—not #education. But change is happening. On East to West, @IMPACT_SE CEO Marcus Sheff exposes how #UNRWA-funded schools are fueling extremism—and what real reform looks like.  Listen now on Spotify: open.spotify.com/show/2JHqh973U  Watch on YouTube: youtu.be/8OkJTGNfVUc

11:43am
The Jerusalem Center
Highlights from the @Jerusalem_Post Annual Conference in NYC:

Dr. @Dan_Diker, President of the JCFA: “October 7 wasn’t just an attack on Israel — it was a blow to the U.S. on Israeli soil. It demands moral clarity and a united front between Israel and the U.S. to defeat jihadist terror.”

2:20pm
The Jerusalem Center
@XAVIAERD says it like it is

Well, @XAVIAERD says it like it is: If you’re part of “#Queers for #Palestine,” he’ll pay for your flight to #Gaza. Go see for yourself how they treat LGBTQ+ people over there. Don’t miss this bold take on the Israel-Hamas war and the woke right.

2:32pm
The Jerusalem Center
“This isn’t Israel vs. Hamas — it’s the frontline of the free world.”

“This isn’t Israel vs. Hamas — it’s the frontline of the free world.” On Our Middle East by @JNS_org, @Dan_Diker@KhaledAbuToameh (JCFA/@GatestoneInst) break it down: If Hamas isn’t crushed, Iran wins. The jihadis—from #Gaza to your campus—get the green light. Diker: “This war is for the West.” No fluff. No filters. Just raw insight from two insiders who actually know what’s going on.  Watch: youtu.be/4Aq_zcbb4Yo

2:15pm
The Jerusalem Center
5/5 Lt. Col. Kalo on East to West with @smartinezamir:

“This operation showcases Israel’s strategic intelligence superiority both regionally and globally. It demonstrates the moral commitment to recovered soldiers and also strengthens Israel’s position with allies.” youtube.com/watch?v=nIvNNi

2:07pm
The Jerusalem Center
4/5 The operation built on intelligence gathered during the 2019 #Baumel recovery

#Mossad agents operated under cover in #Syria for years, visiting a graveyard multiple times under fire to collect remains for DNA matching. The intelligence community’s evolution combines technology, big data analysis, and human intelligence capabilities.

2:02pm
The Jerusalem Center
3/5 This recovery coincided with the release of Israeli hostage Edan Alexander

This recovery coincided with the release of Israeli hostage Edan Alexander from #Hamas in #Gaza, significantly boosting national morale amid an ongoing conflict now stretching over 18 months. The dual successes demonstrate #Israel‘s unwavering commitment to bringing all soldiers home.

1:58pm
The Jerusalem Center
2/5 The operation used the power vacuum following #Assad’s fall from #Damascus

Lt. Col. Avi Kalo, former head of IDF Prisoners & Missing Persons Division, calls it “an outstanding event that brings hope and new spirit to the people of Israel.” The operation utilized the power vacuum following #Assad‘s fall from #Damascus, allowing #Israeli intelligence to deploy ground capabilities in #Syria.

1:56pm
The Jerusalem Center
1/5 Israeli forces recovered the remains of Sergeant First Class Zvi Feldman

In an unprecedented operation, Israeli forces have recovered the remains of Sergeant First Class Zvi #Feldman, missing since the 1982 Battle of Sultan Yacoub. The complex #Mossad mission was conducted deep within #Syrian territory, 43 years after his disappearance. This follows the successful 2019 recovery of Zachary #Baumel from the same battle.

1:54pm
The Jerusalem Center
A molotov attack on a bus = a “barbecue party”?

That’s what #Palestinian kids are being taught under @UNRWA  — from grade school to graduation. This isn’t education. It’s indoctrination. Marcus Sheff of @IMPACT_SE  breaks it down with @smartinezamir

12:51pm

Close

Most Popular

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkey-Israel: Diplomatic Relations in Turmoil

Amb. Freddy Eytan
Hamas propaganda chief Abu Obeida

War and Symbols

Dr. Fiamma Nirenstein
Hamas terrorists

Hamas’s Survival Cards

Yoni Ben Menachem
Ahmed al-Sharaa

Syria’s Al-Sharaa and the Most Dangerous Mutation of Political Islamism

Dalia Ziada
Lebanon’s government

Lebanon’s Government Preparing to Stall U.S. Plan to Disarm Hizbullah

Col. (ret.) Dr. Jacques Neriah
Prime Minister Netanyahu

Make An Offer They Can’t Refuse

Oded Ailam

Close