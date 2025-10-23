Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs
Implementing Trump's 20-Point Plan After the Recent Live Hostage Release: How Should the United States and Israel Now Cooperate in Disarming a Resurgent Hamas, Hizbullah, and Iran and Secure a Region in Crisis?

The Drone Threat: From the Skies of Munich to Israel's Negev

Will the End of the Gaza War Ease Tensions Between Egypt and Israel?

Trump's Sharm-el-Sheikh Doctrine: Containment Over Collapse in the New Iran Equation

Subversion of Thought as a Strategy to Delegitimize Israel and Undermine the West

Why Did the PA President Reinstate Nasser al-Kidwa into Fatah?

Trump’s Sharm-el-Sheikh Doctrine: Containment Over Collapse in the New Iran Equation

Why Washington and Jerusalem are trading regime change fantasies for strategic patience—and what that means for Iran’s future.
Mehrdad Marty Youssefiani
Sharm El Sheikh Summit for Peace
Sharm El Sheikh Summit for Peace. (President.az/Roman Ismayilov/CC BY 4.0)

Table of Contents

Summary

President Donald Trump’s Sharm-el-Sheikh peace initiative marks a critical recalibration of U.S. policy toward Iran. Once dominated by talk of regime change, the new framework favors containment and calculated de-escalation. Tehran, weakened by sanctions, military setbacks, and domestic dissent, remains repressive but resilient. Trump’s approach—military encirclement without direct confrontation—aims to limit Iran’s reach while avoiding the chaos that followed interventions in Iraq and Libya.

For the Iranian opposition, this shift is a double-edged sword: it postpones hopes for liberation but clarifies that lasting transformation must come from within, not from foreign intervention. The exile community’s failure to unite and the emerging domestic reformist defection suggest a new phase of Iran’s opposition politics—one defined less by nostalgia and more by grassroots reinvention. Ultimately, containment may become the crucible for Iran’s eventual self-liberation, proving that sustainable change is born from indigenous will, not imposed upheaval.

To assess whether U.S. President Donald Trump’s Sharm-el-Sheikh peace agreement—aimed at de-escalating tensions in the Middle East, curbing Iran’s nuclear ambitions, and stabilizing regional alliances—will expand or constrain American-Israeli options for regime change in Tehran, we must first acknowledge a sobering reality: If regime change was ever a viable policy instrument in the post-1979 Iranian context, its prospects have probably been materially diminished under the current framework.

Tehran’s Current Predicament

Tehran stands exposed, vulnerable, and profoundly isolated on the global stage, yet the regime clings desperately to an image of domestic control. Economic sanctions, its humiliating military defeat, its spectacular proxy setbacks in Syria and Lebanon, and growing internal dissent have left it cornered, much like a chess player down to their last rook in a losing endgame.

President Trump’s recounting of halting Israeli jets en route to “take out” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei—framed as a deliberate pivot away from escalation—underscores this shift. What many hawks predicted as the act that would cause final regime collapse was instead contained, reflecting a calculated aversion to the chaos of Iraq, Afghanistan, or Libya.

The ghosts of those wars loom large in Washington and Europe: absent a viable, coherent, alternative, reflective of Iran’s very real social, political, and ethnic pluralism, ready to govern 90 million people, any forced collapse might fracture Iran into sectarian fiefdoms, destabilize the region’s oil arteries, and invite opportunistic intrusions by all sorts of rogue elements. Neither Washington nor Jerusalem nor the Sunni Arab states harbor the appetite for reopening that Pandora’s box.

The exiled opposition remains vocal, but lacks the inclusive, pluralist leadership capable of galvanizing Iran’s fragmented society. In this void, policymakers in Washington, Jerusalem, and most European capitals have reached a tacit consensus: containment, rather than collapse, may now be the preferred operative paradigm.

Karim Sajadpour’s recent Foreign Affairs analysis amplifies this recalibration. He portrays Iran’s regime as brittle yet durable: exposed abroad, but still commanding repressive might at home. Unlike the Shah’s elite, the current leadership has no safe exile plan-it will cling to power through coercion, not compromise.

Sanctions and diplomatic isolation have eroded the Iranian regime’s legitimacy but not its control. The revolutionary state, Sajadpour notes, has “scientifically refined repression.”

Trump’s Calculated De-escalation

President Trump’s approach reflects this realism. Though derided by hawks, his peace plan substitutes pressure for confrontation—a formula that combines military encirclement, financial strangulation, and diplomatic isolation with calibrated outreach.  He has reiterated his “preference for a deal with the Iranians,” noting their “tough situation.” He has signaled Tehran wants a deal, expressing confidence that he will broker a pragmatic accord.

In Trump’s view, this isn’t appeasement; it’s triage. The new containment doctrine seeks to freeze the battlefield—a status quo deterrence that extracts verifiable concessions on missiles, proxies, and enrichment without plunging the region into chaos.

Containment: Stings and Silver Linings

Yet even as it mollifies global powers, this policy will inevitably sting the Iranian people and the exiled opposition. For ordinary Iranians, it extends economic suffocation and postpones dreams of liberation; for the opposition in exile, which trumpeted Tehran’s impending collapse, it will feel like a geopolitical betrayal.

Still, within this pain lies clarity—the recognition that no foreign actor, however formidable or well-motivated, can midwife Iran’s transformation. Only Iranians themselves possess the agency and collective will to reshape their political destiny. History’s precedents—from the 1906 constitutional revolution, the 1978 upheaval, to the 2022 protests—bear this out: true change in Iran has always been endogenous and requires the masses to participate.

An Opposition at the Crossroads

This realization should serve as a reckoning for the exiled opposition. Their most persistent failing—an Achilles’ heel across generations—has been a fixation on rivalry over coalescence, nostalgia over imagination.

The globalized, tech-savvy youth of Iran expect visionary leadership, not sanctified martyrdom or past revivalism. The old status quo of fractured exilic politics will not inspire a nation of 90 million. If the opposition cannot coalesce, modernize its discourse, or mirror the pluralism of Iran’s own mosaic, it will remain sidelined as the regime and history move on.

Domestic Opposition Reconfigured

Meanwhile, within Iran, the political ground is shifting quite dramatically. Under economic agony and ideological exhaustion, remnants of the so-called “reformist” camp are openly abandoning the role of sanctioned dissenters.

Increasingly, younger reformists, disillusioned bureaucrats, mid-level technocrats, labor unions, and key civil society groups are taking decisive steps toward movements seeking fundamental change rather than regime recalibration. This may be the fusion of domestic and diaspora dissent—still embryonic but quite very plausible—that could redefine the anatomy of Iran’s real opposition in the immediate window ahead.

Strategic Implications

Ultimately, Trump’s peace plan does not extinguish Iran’s dream for liberty and freedom; it merely redirects its trajectory. By freezing the regime’s foreign adventurism, it will shift the locus of agency inward—to Iran’s citizens, its divided elites, and its emerging generation of innovators and idealists.

In so doing, it honors an enduring geopolitical truth: sustainable transformation in Iran will not come from bombardments or sanctions, but from the soil of indigenous resolve. Containment, paradoxically, may prove the crucible from which genuine sovereignty—and authentic revolution—finally emerge.

FAQ
What is the Sharm al Sheik peace agreement?
It’s President Trump’s Middle East initiative aimed at de-escalating tensions, curbing Iran’s nuclear ambitions, and stabilizing alliances without direct confrontation.
How does this policy differ from previous U.S. strategies toward Iran?
Unlike past administrations that flirted with regime change or direct confrontation, Trump’s plan emphasizes containment—maintaining pressure through sanctions, isolation, and diplomacy while avoiding war.
Why is regime change now seen as less viable?
The absence of a credible, inclusive alternative to the current regime makes forced collapse risky. It could fragment Iran into sectarian enclaves and destabilize global energy markets.
What impact does this have on Israel’s strategic options?
Israel must now operate within a framework of restraint, aligning with Washington’s containment policy rather than pursuing unilateral action aimed at toppling Tehran’s regime.
How does this affect the Iranian opposition?
Exiled groups, weakened by infighting and disconnection from domestic realities, face an existential challenge: to modernize, unify, and reflect Iran’s diverse social fabric—or remain irrelevant.
Could containment still lead to change inside Iran?
Yes. By constraining the regime’s external ambitions, containment may empower internal reform movements and civic resistance, paving the way for organic political transformation.
What is the broader geopolitical takeaway?
Trump’s recalibrated realism acknowledges that true change in Iran will arise from its people—not foreign interventions. Containment, paradoxically, may plant the seeds for authentic revolution.

Mehrdad Marty Youssefiani

Mehrdad Marty Youssefiani is an international strategic communications professional. A veteran of US and international political and corporate campaigns, he previously served as senior counselor to Iran’s Crown Prince.
Mehrdad Marty Youssefiani

Mehrdad Marty Youssefiani

Mehrdad Marty Youssefiani is an international strategic communications professional. A veteran of US and international political and corporate campaigns, he previously served as senior counselor to Iran’s Crown Prince.
