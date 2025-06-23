Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs
Support Us
Subscribe
Hot Topics:

Alerts

Trump-Netanyahu Audacity in Front of Macron Cowardice

Destabilizing the Iranian Regime Includes Toppling Religious Leadership

Between Shame and Power: Khamenei Has No Dilemma

Iran’s Kamikaze Doctrine: Strategic Suicide as Deterrence

New Survey: 55% of Americans Support U.S. Involvement in Iran Under Certain Conditions

Iran’s Fatal Mistake

Trump-Netanyahu Audacity in Front of Macron Cowardice

Emmanuel Macron should reflect on the wise words of Georges Clémenceau, who said during the First World War: “Peace at any price is no longer peace.”
Amb. Freddy Eytan
Share this
U.S. President Donald Trump greets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, April 7, 2025
U.S. President Donald Trump greets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, April 7, 2025. (Daniel Torok/White House)

Table of Contents

This article originally appeared in Israel Hayom on June 22, 2025.

As the Europeans negotiate an agreement with the ayatollahs, President Trump decides to attack Iran’s three main nuclear sites. A bold, historic, and spectacular decision that complements the extraordinary exploits of the IDF and the Mossad. The strategic cooperation between Washington and Jerusalem has been put to the test on the battlefield. The success is undoubtedly unprecedented and impressive. The Trump-Netanyahu tandem is working marvelously.

However, the war is not yet over, and it is too early to declare victory and rejoice. We should always be on the alert and vigilant. We don’t know how Iran will react. Given all the uncertainties, a brief historical review will help us better understand the Israeli position and why the IDF launched a preemptive war against the Islamist regime:

In the 1930s, the State of Israel did not exist, and Jews could not mobilize the free world to their cause, fight alone, and stop Hitler’s madness. Recall that Roosevelt’s United States entered the war in December 1941, just after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

On September 29, 1938, Daladier and Chamberlain met with Hitler in Munich to decide the fate of Czechoslovakia. The next day, the French and British leaders spoke of victory and believed they had saved the peace. Daladier declared, “War is no longer a solution. War will never again be a solution.” Winston Churchill forcefully replied, “They had to choose between dishonor and war. They chose dishonor, and they will have war.”

In October 2001, Prime Minister Ariel Sharon warned the free world in a fiery speech: “Do not repeat the grave historical error of 1938 by sacrificing Czechoslovakia! The Jewish state will defend itself by its own means.”

In September 2009, Benjamin Netanyahu gave a speech at the UN and compared the free world’s indifference to the threat of Iran’s nuclear project to the League of Nations’ indifference to the rise of Nazism and the Jewish Holocaust.

87 years after the Munich Agreement, European leaders are foolishly making the same historic mistakes. They are spreading a new “big bluff” regarding the Iranian Islamist regime’s belligerent intentions and its nuclear project.

Emmanuel Macron should reflect on the wise words of Georges Clémenceau, who said during the First World War: “Peace at any price is no longer peace.” The French president admits that the source of destabilization is Iran, but proposes to negotiate with the Iranians, knowing full well that the ayatollahs and their ambassadors are cheats and liars par excellence.

Let us recall that during the Cold War, the United States and the Soviet Union negotiated détente, limitations on the nuclear arsenal and ballistic and cruise missiles, but the Soviets never threatened to destroy Israel; they were even the first to recognize the Jewish state in 1948.

Who is responsible for the current explosive situation? Didn’t Giscard d’Estaing’s France bear some responsibility when it hosted Ayatollah Khomeini at Neauphle-le-Château, allowing him to spread Islamist propaganda and providing him with an Air France plane that took him to Tehran to unleash the most obscure revolution of modern times?

For 46 years, Iran has poisoned international affairs and, with the help of its Shiite and Sunni satellites, sabotaged every peace agreement with Arab countries. How can we forget the hostage-taking of diplomats at the American embassy in Tehran, and the long list of terrorist attacks, notably against American Marines and French paratroopers in Beirut? The deadly attacks against the Israeli embassy and against the Jewish community in Buenos Aires and elsewhere?

Faced with the Western laxity and impotence that has lasted for almost half a century, Israel found itself obliged to launch a preemptive war to counter the existential threat. As with Nasser’s Egypt in 1967, this military campaign against Iran is justified. It is clearly a casus belli in accordance with international law.

Iran has a complete disregard for signed treaties and the laws of war. Since the outbreak of hostilities in April 2024, more than 700 missiles and hundreds of Iranian drones have been launched against the civilian population and deliberately targeted a regional hospital.

Worse still, the ayatollahs have 450 kilos of uranium enriched to more than 60%. They are capable of manufacturing several “dirty bombs,” an explosive device that disperses radioactive material and contaminates a geographical area, causing serious injuries and widespread damage. Imagine these devices in the hands of Islamist fanatics and terrorist organizations?

Certainly, the IDF’s successes are considerable and the overwhelming majority of the shots have been intercepted, but how long can civil society endure an untenable and painful situation on several fronts?

To win the war and secure our future and that of future generations, we must unite and strengthen our resilience, like the English during the Blitz on London during the Second World War. At the same time, we must always consider a political solution.

The current military campaign against Iran is achieving impressive successes and considerable strategic and diplomatic gains.

The pillars of the ayatollahs’ regime are beginning to tremble, and everything indicates that they will sooner or later fall like a house of cards… We are living in historic times.

Amb. Freddy Eytan

Amb. Freddy Eytan, a former Foreign Ministry senior advisor who served in Israel’s embassies in Paris and Brussels, was Israel’s first Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania. He was also the spokesman of the Israeli delegation in the peace process with the Palestinians. Since 2007, he heads the Israel-Europe Project at the Jerusalem Center, which focuses on analyzing Israeli relations with the countries of Europe and seeks to develop ties and avenues of bilateral cooperation. He is also the director of Le Cape, the Jerusalem Center website in French. Amb. Eytan has written 25 books about the Israeli-Arab conflict and the policy of France in the Middle East, including <i>La Poudriere (The Powder Keg)</i> and <i>Le double jeu (the Double Game)</i>. He has also published biographies of Shimon Peres, Ariel Sharon, Benjamin Netanyahu, and a book, <i>The 18 Who Built Israel</i>.
Picture of Amb. Freddy Eytan

Amb. Freddy Eytan

Amb. Freddy Eytan, a former Foreign Ministry senior advisor who served in Israel’s embassies in Paris and Brussels, was Israel’s first Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania. He was also the spokesman of the Israeli delegation in the peace process with the Palestinians. Since 2007, he heads the Israel-Europe Project at the Jerusalem Center, which focuses on analyzing Israeli relations with the countries of Europe and seeks to develop ties and avenues of bilateral cooperation. He is also the director of Le Cape, the Jerusalem Center website in French. Amb. Eytan has written 25 books about the Israeli-Arab conflict and the policy of France in the Middle East, including La Poudriere (The Powder Keg) and Le double jeu (the Double Game). He has also published biographies of Shimon Peres, Ariel Sharon, Benjamin Netanyahu, and a book, The 18 Who Built Israel.
All Posts
Share this

Invest in JCFA

Subscribe to Daily Alert

The Daily Alert – Israel news digest appears every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

Subscribe

Related Items

Ayatollah Khamenei meets with members of the Assembly of Experts.

Destabilizing the Iranian Regime Includes Toppling Religious Leadership

Yoni Ben Menachem
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Between Shame and Power: Khamenei Has No Dilemma

Aviram Bellaishe
An explosion at Isfahan

Iran’s Kamikaze Doctrine: Strategic Suicide as Deterrence

Catherine Perez-Shakdam
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, right, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunha, center, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg sail in the Mediterranean Sea

New Survey: 55% of Americans Support U.S. Involvement in Iran Under Certain Conditions

Dr. Irwin J. Mansdorf
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Iran’s Fatal Mistake

Yoni Ben Menachem
ranian Ayatollah Ali Khamanei meets with officials and state executives

Iran’s Ceasefire Request: Sign of Weakness or Deceptive Tactic?

Aviram Bellaishe
Americans wave flags

America Supports Israel – But Only 10% Are Willing to Fight for It Unconditionally

The Jerusalem Center
USS Nimitz

Why America Must Join Israel Against Iran

Hussein Aboubakr Mansour
Demonstration in Iran

Now Is the Time, Brave Iranians: Show Yourselves!

Dr. Fiamma Nirenstein
Press Briefing on United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Occupied Palestinian Territory, June 14, 2022, in Switzerland.

How the UN Uses Propaganda to Support Terrorism Against Israel

Lt.-Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch
Col. John Spencer

Col. John Spencer Joins JCFA as Fellow

The Jerusalem Center
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a televised speech, Friday, June 13, 2025

Israel Must Act to Topple the Ayatollah’s Regime in Iran

Yoni Ben Menachem

Stay Informed, Always

Get the latest news, insights, and updates directly in your inbox—be the first to know!

Subscribe to Jerusalem Issue Briefs
Click Here to Subscribe to Daily Alert
The Daily Alert – Israel news digest appears every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

Advanced Search

Notifications

The Jerusalem Center
Canada investigating Israeli-Canadian IDF soldiers?
JCFA senior researcher, Amb. Alan Baker slams the probe as a “political PR stunt with no legal basis.” “This isn’t justice—it’s a betrayal. Canada is siding with PLO propaganda over facts.”
See it here:
11:29am
The Jerusalem Center
What makes a child believe killing a #Jew is justified?

In PA textbooks, Jews are called liars and frauds; their fate: elimination. This is #indoctrination—not #education. But change is happening. On East to West, @IMPACT_SE CEO Marcus Sheff exposes how #UNRWA-funded schools are fueling extremism—and what real reform looks like.  Listen now on Spotify: open.spotify.com/show/2JHqh973U  Watch on YouTube: youtu.be/8OkJTGNfVUc

11:43am
The Jerusalem Center
Highlights from the @Jerusalem_Post Annual Conference in NYC:

Dr. @Dan_Diker, President of the JCFA: “October 7 wasn’t just an attack on Israel — it was a blow to the U.S. on Israeli soil. It demands moral clarity and a united front between Israel and the U.S. to defeat jihadist terror.”

2:20pm
The Jerusalem Center
@XAVIAERD says it like it is

Well, @XAVIAERD says it like it is: If you’re part of “#Queers for #Palestine,” he’ll pay for your flight to #Gaza. Go see for yourself how they treat LGBTQ+ people over there. Don’t miss this bold take on the Israel-Hamas war and the woke right.

2:32pm
The Jerusalem Center
“This isn’t Israel vs. Hamas — it’s the frontline of the free world.”

“This isn’t Israel vs. Hamas — it’s the frontline of the free world.” On Our Middle East by @JNS_org, @Dan_Diker@KhaledAbuToameh (JCFA/@GatestoneInst) break it down: If Hamas isn’t crushed, Iran wins. The jihadis—from #Gaza to your campus—get the green light. Diker: “This war is for the West.” No fluff. No filters. Just raw insight from two insiders who actually know what’s going on.  Watch: youtu.be/4Aq_zcbb4Yo

2:15pm
The Jerusalem Center
5/5 Lt. Col. Kalo on East to West with @smartinezamir:

“This operation showcases Israel’s strategic intelligence superiority both regionally and globally. It demonstrates the moral commitment to recovered soldiers and also strengthens Israel’s position with allies.” youtube.com/watch?v=nIvNNi

2:07pm
The Jerusalem Center
4/5 The operation built on intelligence gathered during the 2019 #Baumel recovery

#Mossad agents operated under cover in #Syria for years, visiting a graveyard multiple times under fire to collect remains for DNA matching. The intelligence community’s evolution combines technology, big data analysis, and human intelligence capabilities.

2:02pm
The Jerusalem Center
3/5 This recovery coincided with the release of Israeli hostage Edan Alexander

This recovery coincided with the release of Israeli hostage Edan Alexander from #Hamas in #Gaza, significantly boosting national morale amid an ongoing conflict now stretching over 18 months. The dual successes demonstrate #Israel‘s unwavering commitment to bringing all soldiers home.

1:58pm
The Jerusalem Center
2/5 The operation used the power vacuum following #Assad’s fall from #Damascus

Lt. Col. Avi Kalo, former head of IDF Prisoners & Missing Persons Division, calls it “an outstanding event that brings hope and new spirit to the people of Israel.” The operation utilized the power vacuum following #Assad‘s fall from #Damascus, allowing #Israeli intelligence to deploy ground capabilities in #Syria.

1:56pm
The Jerusalem Center
1/5 Israeli forces recovered the remains of Sergeant First Class Zvi Feldman

In an unprecedented operation, Israeli forces have recovered the remains of Sergeant First Class Zvi #Feldman, missing since the 1982 Battle of Sultan Yacoub. The complex #Mossad mission was conducted deep within #Syrian territory, 43 years after his disappearance. This follows the successful 2019 recovery of Zachary #Baumel from the same battle.

1:54pm
The Jerusalem Center
A molotov attack on a bus = a “barbecue party”?

That’s what #Palestinian kids are being taught under @UNRWA  — from grade school to graduation. This isn’t education. It’s indoctrination. Marcus Sheff of @IMPACT_SE  breaks it down with @smartinezamir

12:51pm

Close

Most Popular

U.S. President Donald Trump greets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, April 7, 2025

Trump-Netanyahu Audacity in Front of Macron Cowardice

Amb. Freddy Eytan
Ayatollah Khamenei meets with members of the Assembly of Experts.

Destabilizing the Iranian Regime Includes Toppling Religious Leadership

Yoni Ben Menachem
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Between Shame and Power: Khamenei Has No Dilemma

Aviram Bellaishe
An explosion at Isfahan

Iran’s Kamikaze Doctrine: Strategic Suicide as Deterrence

Catherine Perez-Shakdam
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, right, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunha, center, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg sail in the Mediterranean Sea

New Survey: 55% of Americans Support U.S. Involvement in Iran Under Certain Conditions

Dr. Irwin J. Mansdorf
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Iran’s Fatal Mistake

Yoni Ben Menachem

Close