Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs
Support Us
Subscribe
Hot Topics:

Alerts

The Palestinian Nuclear Option

The Dangerous Double Game with Qatar

Israel Chooses Survival over Surrender

The Economy of Hamas and How Israel Should Deal with it

If “Palestine” Is Born in Blood, the World Will Reap the Whirlwind

Charlie Kirk’s Murder Exposes Toxic Blend of Dangerous Dogmas

The Palestinian Nuclear Option

Since defeating Israel militarily is not currently possible, the focus switches to weakening it psychologically.
Dr. Irwin J. Mansdorf
Share this
Anti Israel protest
(Can Pac Swire/Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0)

Table of Contents

The past two years of war have been a lesson in psychological asymmetry, the phenomenon whereby a strong military force “loses” a psychological battle to a weaker force. It is now clearer than ever that the strategy of the Palestinian movement to gain by losing has achieved tangible results. Despite, or possibly because of a crushing defeat, the Western world has fallen victim to the psychological ammunition of a people who have used victimhood psychologically and terror militarily.

Victimhood is the psychological equivalent of a nuclear weapon. It utterly changes the perceptual landscape and casts fallout that spreads well beyond the borders of the conflict itself. It erases any weakness or guilt associated with behavior that would otherwise be considered horrific. Victimhood allows an aggressor the freedom to be absolved of any accusation that they, in fact, are responsible for the consequences of their behavior. It is the ultimate tool of actors who care only about the survival of an ideology and not about the people they purport to represent.

Victimhood provides cover for those in the West whose agenda against Israel is based on other factors. Whether basic animosity toward Jewish nationalism or political self-interest to appease domestic needs, claiming that one acts in the interest of justice allows the optics of effectively supporting the goals of a terror group to be obfuscated.

While victimhood may create a psychologically weaker Israel in the West, its effect in the Middle East may be the polar opposite. Here, as the old conventional wisdom dictates, strength is power and power, not victimhood, is respected. Western ideology and idealism may punish the strong, but in an area of the world where tribal traditions determine perception, Israel is seen as a force to be reckoned with. Clear victories in Lebanon and Iran have cast a shadow of grudging respect borne of fear across the entire region. In an area where Israel can strike thousands of kilometers from home, there is no appetite to be the next victim.

Since defeating Israel militarily is not currently possible, the focus switches to weakening it psychologically. Here, two factors are in play. First, attacking Israel externally. Protests in the streets, on campuses, in social and mainstream media, as well as supporting boycotts against Israel, feed the push for political criticism and support for a Palestinian state. Second, weakening Israel internally.  Here, by exploiting the remaining hostages, fostering dissent, and creating an atmosphere where pressure is placed on the government to cease pursuit of its goal of ending Hamas rule.

This approach, taken from the playbook for opposing South African apartheid, is being copied by the Palestinian movement. Here, for example, is what an AI explanation of “attacking South African apartheid” said: “Opposition to South African apartheid took the form of domestic resistance, including protests, boycotts, and strikes, and international condemnation through boycotts, economic and arms sanctions, and diplomatic pressure by organizations like the UN and various global movements.”

Everything said above applies to the psychological war against Israel, a war in which the short-term goal is changing attitudes against the Jewish state and the long-term goal is ending its existence. It is a Bizarro world approach where most of the civilized world, as represented by the United Nations, votes to create a Palestinian state and condemns Israel for genocide, using the same language that describes almost exactly what the Palestinian victim attempted on October 7, 2023.

Israelis, whose sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, mothers and fathers have fought against Palestinian fighters in Gaza, know that their soldiers are not trying to kill babies or intentionally target civilians. Palestinian families with fighters belonging to Hamas or PIJ cannot in good faith make the same claim. Yet the more the victimhood card is played, the more politicians, actors, entertainers, and people in the street accept the equation of victimhood=innocence, the more Israel and Israelis will bear the brunt of false guilt.

Fortunately, the most essential player in the game, namely the United States government, has not joined the anti-Israel team. But the more the game is played, and the more otherwise decent people are exposed to the false claim of Palestinian innocence, the more likely it is that a future United States government will treat Israel much like it treated South Africa at the end of the previous century.

Fighting an enemy with nuclear potential requires destroying its arsenal.  But unlike bombing a site like Fordo, the myth of innocent Palestinian victimhood is in the hearts and minds of people whose perceptions have been set and whose attitudes are firm.

It will not be an easy battle.  

FAQ
What is “psychological asymmetry”?
Psychological asymmetry describes a situation where the weaker side in a conflict wins the battle over public perception and legitimacy, even while losing militarily. It relies on narratives and symbols (especially victimhood) that reshape how outside audiences interpret events.
How does “victimhood” function as a political tool?
Claiming victim status reframes actions and consequences, often generating sympathy, moral absolution, and political pressure on third parties. When widely accepted, it can blunt criticism of violent tactics and mobilize international institutions, media, and public opinion in favor of the claimant.
What tactics are used to translate psychological wins into political outcomes?
Two complementary tactics: external campaigns (street protests, campus activism, media and social-media pressure, boycotts, diplomatic lobbying) that change popular and government attitudes; and internal pressure (hostage leverage, fomenting dissent, political agitation) aimed at forcing policy changes or undermining the target state’s cohesion.
Why is countering this strategy difficult?
Unlike destroying physical capabilities, countering a narrative requires altering perceptions among diverse audiences whose views are already set. Narratives spread widely and emotionally; changing them needs sustained communication, credible testimony, and political resilience—efforts that are slower and less certain than military action.
What are the possible long-term risks if the psychological campaign succeeds?
If a narrative of victimhood becomes dominant, international opinion and policy could shift against the targeted state—leading to diplomatic isolation, sanctions, or recognition of rival political claims. Over time this can weaken alliances and change the balance of legitimacy in ways that are hard to reverse.

Dr. Irwin J. Mansdorf

Irwin J. (Yitzchak) Mansdorf, PhD., is a clinical psychologist and a fellow at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs specializing in political psychology.
Picture of Dr. Irwin J. Mansdorf

Dr. Irwin J. Mansdorf

Irwin J. (Yitzchak) Mansdorf, PhD., is a clinical psychologist and a fellow at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs specializing in political psychology.
All Posts
Share this

Invest in JCFA

Subscribe to Daily Alert

The Daily Alert – Israel news digest appears every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

Subscribe

Related Items

Israeli strike in Doha, Qatar

The Dangerous Double Game with Qatar

Amb. Freddy Eytan
IDF troops in Gaza City

Israel Chooses Survival over Surrender

Dr. Fiamma Nirenstein
Hamas funds designated for terrorist purposes found in Gaza

The Economy of Hamas and How Israel Should Deal with it

Eliyahu Haddad
Crowd of Protesters with Palestinian Flags

If “Palestine” Is Born in Blood, the World Will Reap the Whirlwind

Dalia Ziada
Charlie Kirk holds an Israeli flag outside the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron during his visit in 2019

Charlie Kirk’s Murder Exposes Toxic Blend of Dangerous Dogmas

Dr. Fiamma Nirenstein
Israeli plans

Yemen Has Become a Central Theater of Confrontation Between Israel and the Iranian Axis

Yoni Ben Menachem
The Hamas leaders targeted in Tuesday’s strike in Doha, Qatar

From Mediator to Target: Qatar’s Gamble with Hamas Backfires

Dalia Ziada
Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

How Qatar’s Policy Endangers U.S. Interests in the Middle East

Lt. Col. (ret.) Jonathan D. Halevi
Hamas terrorists

Refuse a Deal with Hamas at Any Cost

Amb. Freddy Eytan
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the site of a terrorist shooting attack in Jerusalem, September 8, 2025

Jerusalem Terrorist Attack Is a New Intifada

Dr. Fiamma Nirenstein
Puerto Rico

Psychological Diplomacy in the Face of a “Two-State” Tsunami: The “Puerto Rico Solution”

Dr. Irwin J. Mansdorf
Global Sumud Flotilla

The Gaza Flotilla Is a Fraud

Dr. Fiamma Nirenstein

Stay Informed, Always

Get the latest news, insights, and updates directly in your inbox—be the first to know!

Subscribe to Jerusalem Issue Briefs
Click Here to Subscribe to Daily Alert
The Daily Alert – Israel news digest appears every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

Advanced Search

Notifications

The Jerusalem Center
The Gaza Flotilla Is a Fraud

Far from a humanitarian mission, the latest 70-vessel spectacle on its way to Gaza from Italy is a costly act of political theater @FiammaNirenste1 @JNS_org

11:28am
The Jerusalem Center
The Assassination of Abu Obeida – Why Is Hamas Remaining Silent?

Senior Israeli security officials note that such silence is not new; Hamas often delays its statements following targeted Israeli assassinations, raising questions whether this stems from attempts to verify the information or from a deliberate strategy of ambiguity https://x.com/jerusalemcenter

11:25am
The Jerusalem Center
The Impact of Radical Legal Ideology: From the Classroom to the International Forum

Massive funding of Critical Legal Studies-style academic and extracurricular programs promotes anti-Western ideas and undermines international community institutions and legal conventions https://x.com/jerusalemcenter

11:23am
The Jerusalem Center
Western Countries Focus on Iran Technicalities, Ignore Ideological Bent

The West must look beyond nuclear “offsides” and confront the core issue: a regime in decline, anchored to a dying leader, ruling over a weary population hungry for change x.com/jerusalemcenter

11:19am
The Jerusalem Center
Israel, Gaza, and the Race Against Time

The Trump proposal to create a 10-year trusteeship levels the playing field and provides an opportunity for the Egyptians to open its border with Gaza @Dan_Diker

11:15am
The Jerusalem Center
Canada investigating Israeli-Canadian IDF soldiers?
JCFA senior researcher, Amb. Alan Baker slams the probe as a “political PR stunt with no legal basis.” “This isn’t justice—it’s a betrayal. Canada is siding with PLO propaganda over facts.”
See it here:
11:29am
The Jerusalem Center
What makes a child believe killing a #Jew is justified?

In PA textbooks, Jews are called liars and frauds; their fate: elimination. This is #indoctrination—not #education. But change is happening. On East to West, @IMPACT_SE CEO Marcus Sheff exposes how #UNRWA-funded schools are fueling extremism—and what real reform looks like.  Listen now on Spotify: open.spotify.com/show/2JHqh973U  Watch on YouTube: youtu.be/8OkJTGNfVUc

11:43am
The Jerusalem Center
Highlights from the @Jerusalem_Post Annual Conference in NYC:

Dr. @Dan_Diker, President of the JCFA: “October 7 wasn’t just an attack on Israel — it was a blow to the U.S. on Israeli soil. It demands moral clarity and a united front between Israel and the U.S. to defeat jihadist terror.”

2:20pm
The Jerusalem Center
@XAVIAERD says it like it is

Well, @XAVIAERD says it like it is: If you’re part of “#Queers for #Palestine,” he’ll pay for your flight to #Gaza. Go see for yourself how they treat LGBTQ+ people over there. Don’t miss this bold take on the Israel-Hamas war and the woke right.

2:32pm
The Jerusalem Center
“This isn’t Israel vs. Hamas — it’s the frontline of the free world.”

“This isn’t Israel vs. Hamas — it’s the frontline of the free world.” On Our Middle East by @JNS_org, @Dan_Diker@KhaledAbuToameh (JCFA/@GatestoneInst) break it down: If Hamas isn’t crushed, Iran wins. The jihadis—from #Gaza to your campus—get the green light. Diker: “This war is for the West.” No fluff. No filters. Just raw insight from two insiders who actually know what’s going on.  Watch: youtu.be/4Aq_zcbb4Yo

2:15pm
The Jerusalem Center
5/5 Lt. Col. Kalo on East to West with @smartinezamir:

“This operation showcases Israel’s strategic intelligence superiority both regionally and globally. It demonstrates the moral commitment to recovered soldiers and also strengthens Israel’s position with allies.” youtube.com/watch?v=nIvNNi

2:07pm
The Jerusalem Center
4/5 The operation built on intelligence gathered during the 2019 #Baumel recovery

#Mossad agents operated under cover in #Syria for years, visiting a graveyard multiple times under fire to collect remains for DNA matching. The intelligence community’s evolution combines technology, big data analysis, and human intelligence capabilities.

2:02pm

Close

Most Popular

Anti Israel protest

The Palestinian Nuclear Option

Dr. Irwin J. Mansdorf
Israeli strike in Doha, Qatar

The Dangerous Double Game with Qatar

Amb. Freddy Eytan
IDF troops in Gaza City

Israel Chooses Survival over Surrender

Dr. Fiamma Nirenstein
Hamas funds designated for terrorist purposes found in Gaza

The Economy of Hamas and How Israel Should Deal with it

Eliyahu Haddad
Crowd of Protesters with Palestinian Flags

If “Palestine” Is Born in Blood, the World Will Reap the Whirlwind

Dalia Ziada
Charlie Kirk holds an Israeli flag outside the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron during his visit in 2019

Charlie Kirk’s Murder Exposes Toxic Blend of Dangerous Dogmas

Dr. Fiamma Nirenstein

Close