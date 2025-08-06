The Gaza Aid and Starvation Fraud

Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs
The timing of the well-funded and highly coordinated "starvation" campaign, was not incidental.
Lt.-Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch
People with GHF aid boxes
(AI image)

Table of Contents

Summary

Claims that Israel is “starving Gaza” are false. Israel facilitated 1,872,155 tons of aid into Gaza since October 7, 2023—78.33% food—across four periods so far. UN-led distribution was ineffective and often intercepted, while a new actor, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), began operating and directly distributed 98,000,000 meals through July 30, 2025. A New York Times front-page photo was misleading, as the child pictured has cerebral palsy rather than war-related starvation. The “starvation” narrative escalated right after Hamas rejected another ceasefire–hostage deal and became a massive coordinated propaganda campaign.

The world is buzzing with the false claim that Israel is “starving Gaza.” While the Qatari-funded and backed propaganda claim of the Hamas terrorist has captured the hearts and minds of the ill-informed, the reality could not be further from the truth.

Let’s break down the propaganda with some facts.

Since the October 7, 2023, massacre, Israel has facilitated the entry into Gaza of no less than 1,872,155 tons of aid.1

The total aid can be broken into four distinct periods:

  1. From October 7, 2023 through January 18, 2025,2 Israel facilitated the entry into Gaza of no less than 1,325,977 tons of aid.

  2. From January 19, 2025 through March 18, 2025, Israel facilitated the entry into Gaza of no less than 448,482 tons of aid.

  3. From March 19, 2025, through May 18, 2025, Israel did not facilitate the entry of any aid.

  4. From May 19, 2025 through July 27, 2025, Israel facilitated the entry into Gaza of no less than 97,696 tons of aid.

At least 78.33% (1,443,451 tons) of the total aid that entered Gaza was food.

From the start of the war through May 2025, the aid that entered the Gaza Strip was delivered to the Gazans, mostly through United Nations agencies and mechanisms, which worked in close cooperation with Hamas, and failed to provide effective provision for the needy Gazans.

On May 26, 2025, a new player entered the arena. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) was created to provide direct aid to the Gazans. The GHF aid is distributed at organized distribution centers and delivered straight into the hands of the civilian population.3 From May 26, 2025, through July 30, 2025, the GHF distributed 98,000,000 meals.4

While the GHF deliveries of aid directly into the hands of the Gazans has proven to be highly successful, UN activities have continued to prove ineffective. Thus, a report of UNOPS for June 2025, showed that 1,043 of the 1,090 UN trucks carrying aid—no less than 95.7%—were intercepted.5

In the meantime, the New York Times led with a front-page picture of an allegedly-starved Gazan child, Muhammad Zakariya Ayyoub al-Matouq, as proof of the “starvation.” In reality, as the Times was forced to admit, sadly, Muhammad suffers from cerebral palsy and his physical condition has nothing to do with the war.6 The picture chosen by the Times for its front page was clearly debunked with another picture showing Muhammad’s brother standing next to him and his mother and who is clearly not suffering from the alleged starvation.

NYT picture and Muhammad together with his brother
NYT picture (left) and Muhammad together with his brother

Critically, the timing of the well-funded and highly coordinated “starvation” campaign, was not incidental. It started immediately after Hamas rejected yet another deal that would have brought about an additional temporary ceasefire. During the ceasefire, the genocidal terrorists would have had to release some of the 50 hostages it snatched during the October 7 massacre, and substantial additional aid could have flooded into Gaza.

The latest campaign, which is just another step in the multifaceted perception warfare being carried out by Hamas and its supporters, is once again proving the theory of Nazi propaganda theorist, Joseph Goebbels: “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.”

FAQ
Is Israel “starving Gaza”?

No. A total of 1,872,155 tons of aid has entered Gaza since Oct 7, 2023, with 78.33% (1,443,451 tons) being food.

How is that aid distributed over time?

  • Oct 7, 2023–Jan 18, 2025: 1,325,977 tons

  • Jan 19–Mar 18, 2025: 448,482 tons

  • Mar 19–May 18, 2025: no aid

  • May 19–Jul 27, 2025: 97,696 tons

How effective were the delivery mechanisms inside Gaza?

Until May 2025, UN-led mechanisms—operating closely with Hamas—failed to ensure effective provision. In June 2025, 1,043 of 1,090 UN aid trucks were intercepted (95.7%).

What is the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) and what has it done?

Launched May 26, 2025, GHF distributes aid directly to civilians at organized centers. From May 26 to July 30, 2025, it delivered 98,000,000 meals.

Why are images of “starvation” being questioned, and why now?

A New York Times cover image of a child was later linked to cerebral palsy, not war-related starvation; and the surge in “starvation” messaging followed Hamas’s rejection of another ceasefire–hostage deal, aligning with a coordinated propaganda push.

* * *

Notes

  1. https://govextra.gov.il/cogat/humanitarian-efforts/main/↩︎

  2. The end date was chosen considering the start of a two-month ceasefire that saw the entry of substantial amounts of aid into Gaza.↩︎

  3. https://x.com/Mr_Andrew_Fox/status/1949955388843135372↩︎

  4. https://x.com/GHFUpdates/status/1950596948685115555↩︎

  5. https://info.un2720.org/↩︎

  6. https://x.com/Israel/status/1950129368602190189↩︎

Lt.-Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch

Lt.-Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch

Lt.-Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch served as Director of the Military Prosecution for Judea and Samaria. Since retiring from the IDF, Hirsch worked as the Head of Legal Strategies for Palestinian Media Watch, as a Senior Military Consultant for NGO Monitor, an advisor to the Ministry of Defense, and head of an advisory committee in the Ministry of Interior. Hirsch was the architect of the Israeli law that strips citizenship from Israeli terrorists who have been convicted for terror offenses, sentenced to a custodial sentence, and receive a payment from the Palestinian Authority as a reward for their acts of terror.
Picture of Lt.-Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch

Lt.-Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch

Lt.-Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch served as Director of the Military Prosecution for Judea and Samaria. Since retiring from the IDF, Hirsch worked as the Head of Legal Strategies for Palestinian Media Watch, as a Senior Military Consultant for NGO Monitor, an advisor to the Ministry of Defense, and head of an advisory committee in the Ministry of Interior. Hirsch was the architect of the Israeli law that strips citizenship from Israeli terrorists who have been convicted for terror offenses, sentenced to a custodial sentence, and receive a payment from the Palestinian Authority as a reward for their acts of terror.
All Posts
Advanced Search

