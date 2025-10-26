Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs
The Drone Threat: From the Skies of Munich to Israel’s Negev

Institutional apathy, outdated engagement rules, and technological lag are the main causes of failure. To restore control, Israel must take urgent measures.
Oded Ailam
Drone in flight
Drone in flight (Becki Bryant/CC0)

Table of Contents

Summary

Across Europe and Israel, drone intrusions have emerged as a growing threat to civil aviation and national security. In Germany, the temporary shutdown of Munich Airport following unidentified drone activity exposed severe gaps in Europe’s ability to defend against such incursions. With over 170 recorded drone incidents in 2025, experts warn that the issue is not isolated but a continent-wide vulnerability with major social and economic consequences.

The conclusion is stark: while Europe panics over a single drone incident, Israel faces hundreds weekly—a sign of deep systemic failure that demands immediate national attention.

In Germany, at one of the country’s main airports, Munich, civilian air traffic was recently brought to a complete halt following reports of unidentified drones penetrating the airport’s sterile zone. A drone striking a plane during takeoff or landing can be fatal. Within hours, runways were shut down, flights diverted to alternative destinations, and thousands of passengers were stranded.

The report, published by AP News, caused alarm across Europe: even a small but hostile drone is enough to disable an entire civil aviation system. Reports of drones have come from other countries as well. According to German aviation authorities, by September 2025, 172 incidents of drone intrusions or interference with civil aviation had been recorded. The Polish OSW Institute and The War Zone magazine noted that Germany still struggles with severe legislative and technical defense gaps against drones—an explicit reminder that the threat is not local but continental, with social, economic, and even security implications.

In Israel, the Situation Is Far Worse

The southern arena provides fertile ground for the phenomenon. Along Israel’s southern border, between Sinai and the Negev, a disturbing trend is developing: drones take off from the Egyptian side and infiltrate Israeli territory to smuggle weapons, ammunition, drugs, and sometimes even animals. According to recent reports from Middle East Monitor and JNS, over 100 drones entered Israel in just one month, many of them armed.

Between July and August 2025, the IDF’s Paran Brigade reported 384 drone intrusions, alongside hundreds of incidents involving smugglers on both sides of the border. According to Al Monitor, drones carrying ten M16 rifles and heavy ammunition were intercepted. Other cases included drug smuggling operations weighing tens of kilograms and worth millions of shekels.

Residents of the Kadesh Barnea area report “an unsettling nighttime buzzing” of drones flying above their homes. One was quoted by ynet: “At four in the morning we heard the drone and knew nothing good would come of it.”

Between Crime and Strategic Threat

What makes this phenomenon unique is the lethal blend of organized crime and cross-border terrorism. Unmanned aerial vehicles once used for drug smuggling are now transporting firearms and ammunition directly into the hands of crime families in the Negev, some of which are sold to terrorist organizations.

Members of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee have already identified this as a “strategic threat to the State of Israel.”

The central problem lies in how the system handles the threat. No single body currently coordinates the response: responsibility is split among the IDF, police, and Shin Bet. The IDF is restricted by strict engagement rules, while Egypt shows total indifference to activity on its side. Despite Israel’s multi-billion-shekel border fence, cheap drones simply fly right over it.

Organized Crime Is Arming Up

Crime families in the Negev exploit enforcement gaps: every night, Toyota vehicles race toward the fence to collect contraband with ease; no authority stops them. Drones enable quick and safe retrieval of weapons, ammunition, and sometimes even heavy equipment.

According to ynet reports, drones capable of carrying up to 70 kilograms have been seized, some used to smuggle rare animals. The result: fast, sophisticated, and dangerous crime that threatens to become a strategic national threat.

Causes of the Systemic Failure

The failure is not a one-time tactical issue; it stems from institutional apathy and lack of deterrence:

  • No unified interagency body deals with the phenomenon; there is no comprehensive, coordinated strategy.
  • The judicial system is shameful: arrests are rare, offenders are released immediately, and punishments are laughable. The prosecution avoids serious treatment and settles for toothless plea bargains; defendants walk free, smiling, ready for their next operation.
  • Israel focuses on physical border security while lacking intelligence and aerial monitoring capabilities. There is no technology enabling systematic handling of the threat.
  • Engagement rules prevent the IDF from effectively intercepting or deterring criminal and terrorist actors on the Israeli side.

The result: widespread anarchy along the southern border. Drones fly freely at night, weapons are collected, and the frontier remains open, under the state’s watchful eye.

What Must Be Done Now

  • Declare drones a strategic threat.
  • Establish an inter-disciplinary unit comprising the IDF, Shin Bet, police, prosecution, and customs authorities to coordinate and manage all security and enforcement efforts.
  • Invest in anti-drone technologies based on RF jamming, border radar, and warning sensors.
  • Since drone range is relatively short, focus should be on border-adjacent zones. A special patrol unit should be established, equipped with dedicated technology for detection, interception, tracking, and prevention of smuggling collection points.
  • Apply diplomatic pressure on Egypt to curb cross-border violations, linking Cairo’s continued role in Gaza’s reconstruction to action against Sinai-based jihadist threats.
  • Enact strict legislation imposing heavy minimum sentences, fines, and asset forfeiture for drone and weapons smuggling—with no lenient plea bargains.
  • Adapt the IDF’s rules of engagement and defense doctrine to the new aerial reality.

Conclusion

A border inadequately protected becomes a free route for hostile activity. If Europe panicked over one drone above Munich, Israel faces hundreds every week. The south is burning; crime and terrorism are intertwined—and the state must wake up from its slumber.

FAQ
Why are drones considered a strategic threat to national security?
Because they can easily bypass traditional defenses, deliver weapons or drugs, and operate undetected, drones empower both criminals and terrorists, eroding border integrity and undermining state sovereignty.
What factors make Israel’s southern border especially vulnerable?
The proximity to Egypt’s Sinai region, weak enforcement coordination, permissive rules of engagement, and lack of advanced detection technology make it a hotspot for drone smuggling operations.
How does the problem in Europe compare to that in Israel?
In Europe, drone incidents mainly disrupt civil aviation and raise safety concerns. In Israel, they have evolved into a sustained hybrid threat, combining organized crime, smuggling, and terrorism along active conflict borders.
What systemic failures contribute to the current crisis?
There is no central body managing the response, judicial leniency allows offenders to walk free, and technology gaps prevent real-time detection and interception of drones. These factors create an environment of impunity.
What are the proposed solutions to counter the drone threat?
Form a multidisciplinary task force, invest in anti-drone systems, impose harsh legal penalties, coordinate tightly among defense and intelligence agencies, and pressure Egypt diplomatically to curtail cross-border activity.

Oded Ailam

Oded Ailam is a former head of the Counterterrorism Division in the Mossad and is currently a researcher at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA).
