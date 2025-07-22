The Danger of Releasing Terrorist Mass Murderers

Kidnapped during the October 7, 2023, massacre, 50 hostages – 23 of which the Israeli government believes to be alive – have remained in Hamas captivity for close to two years. Israel’s policy is that no hostage, dead or alive, gets left behind. This policy often forces Israel’s government to make any deal possible in exchange for freeing the hostages from the hands of the genocidal terrorists.

In response to terrorist demands during hostage negotiations, Israel is often required – among other concessions – to release convicted terrorists, many of whom are serving long prison sentences. Some of these individuals have been sentenced to multiple life terms for their involvement in planning and carrying out numerous terror attacks.

The released terrorists are not reformed or rehabilitated by the sentences they served. Rather, most of them return to terror. During discussions of the Israeli Cabinet prior to the last deal, the head of the Israel Security Agency noted that, of the 1,027 terrorists released in the 2011 deal to secure the release of IDF soldier Gilad Shalit, 82 percent returned to terror. Included in this statistic was Yahya Sinwar, the architect of the October 7 massacre.

In the tumult and drive to secure the release of the hostages, there is much discussion around the number of terrorists Israel would be forced to release. The “dry” numbers conceal not only the identities of the terrorists and the heinous acts for which they were arrested, convicted, and punished, but also the identity of their victims.

In order to expose the truth, the following are just some of the terrorists – mass murderers – that Hamas is demanding to release, providing a special focus, where it was possible and where relevant, on the victims who held U.S. citizenship:

Abdallah Barghouti – A former commander of Hamas’s Qassam Brigades, Barghouti developed weapons and taught explosive making. Barghouti was convicted for manufacturing the explosives used in a series of suicide attacks and bombings from 2001-2003. In total, he was responsible for the murder of 66 people and the injuring of over 500 more.

Among his other attacks, Barghouti orchestrated the August 9, 2001, suicide attack in the Sbarro Pizzeria in Jerusalem, which took the lives of 16 individuals including U.S. citizens Judith L. Greenbaum, 31, and Malka Roth, 15. The attack also injured U.S. citizens David Danzig, 21; Matthew P. Gordon, 25; Joanne (Chana) Nachenberg, 31; and Sara Shifra Nachenberg, 2.

In December of the same year, he orchestrated a bombing on Ben-Yehuda Street, Jerusalem which claimed the lives of U.S. citizens Ziv Brill, 17; Temima Spetner, 19; Jason Kirshenbaum, 18; Israel Hirschfield, 18; and Joseph Leifer, 29.

Barghouti also built the bomb that exploded in the main cafeteria of the Hebrew University’s Mount Scopus campus in Jerusalem in July 2002. The murdered victims included five U.S. citizens: Janis Ruth Coulter, 36; Marla Bennet, 24; David Gritz (also a French citizen), 24; Benjamin Blutstein, 25; and Dina Carter, 37. The attack also left four U.S. citizens injured: Spencer Dew, Zeev Spencer, Harris Gershon, and Jamie Harris.

Bahij Badr – Badr, who is serving 18 life sentences, built the explosive belts used in the 2003 suicide attacks at the Tzrifin junction and at Café Hillel in Jerusalem, where U.S. citizens Dr. David Applebaum, 51, and his daughter Naava, 20, were murdered. During his interrogation, while Badr partially confessed to his part in those attacks, he concealed another terrorist cell that was acting under his direction and carried out an additional attack in Tel Aviv after his arrest.

Hassan Salameh – Salameh confessed and was convicted for his part in organizing and manufacturing the explosives for the bombings of two Israeli buses in 1996. In the attacks, 44 people were murdered and 59 others were injured. In the February 25, 1996, Jerusalem bus bombing, three U.S. citizens were murdered: Sara Duker, 23; Matthew Eisenfeld, 25; and Ira Weinstein, 53. Three additional Americans were injured in that attack: Beatrice Kramer, Steven Lapides, and Leah Stein Mousa. Another of his attacks, on March 4, 1996, took place outside the Dizengoff Center in Tel Aviv and injured two U.S. citizens, including Julie K. Negrin. Serving 48 life sentences, Salameh held the record for many years for the most life sentences ever handed down by an Israeli court.

Muhammad Arman – Arman is a Hamas recruiter and explosives engineer, who built, together with others, the bombs and suicide vests used in attacks that murdered 34 people and injured 187 others. Arman’s attacks included, among others, the March 2002 bombing of Café Moment in Jerusalem, (11 murdered and 58 injured), the May 2002 attack on a club in Rishon LeZion (16 murdered and 45 injured), and the Hebrew University bombing (9 murdered and 84 injured). Arman’s U.S. victims include those who died and were injured in the Hebrew University bombing.

Ibrahim Hamed – Convicted of murdering 46 people, Hamed is serving 45 life sentences for deploying suicide bombers as a Hamas military commander from 2001-2003. He is attributed with orchestrating the Café Hillel suicide bombing and for helping to plan the Hebrew University massacre.

Abbas Al-Sayed – Hamas terrorist mastermind Al-Sayed confessed to orchestrating the March 2001 bombing in Netanya (3 murdered and 55 injured), the May 2001 Sharon Mall bombing (5 murdered and 74 injured), and the March 27, 2002 Park Hotel suicide bombing in Netanya (29 murdered and 64 injured), which resulted in the death of U.S. citizen Hannah Rogen, 90. Al-Sayed was convicted in 2006 and sentenced to 35 consecutive life sentences.

Muhannad Shreim – Served as the right-hand-man to Abbas Sayyed, when he participated in the planning and execution of the Park Hotel suicide bombing. Shreim confessed to preparing and dispatching the suicide bomber, Abbas Odeh, and was sentenced to 29 life sentences.

Raed Khotari – Recruited suicide bombers for multiple attacks, including one in Neve Yamin in March 2001, in which two teenagers were killed and 83 were injured, and for the Dolphinarium nightclub bombing in June 2001, in which 21 people were murdered and another 83 were injured. Khotari’s victims include U.S. citizen Netanel Herskovitz, 15. Khotari is serving a life sentence for the murder of 23 people.

Jamal Abu Al-Hija – Al-Hija was the head of Hamas’s military wing in Jenin. Among a list of other attacks, he was directly involved in the explosion of a car bomb in November 2000 in the Israeli city of Hadera (2 murdered and 64 injured) and the Miron Junction bombing in August 2002 (9 murdered and 48 injured). He was also indirectly involved in the Sbarro bombing. Al-Hija is serving nine life sentences and an additional 20 years.

Mua’at Balal – Was directly involved in the July 1997 double suicide bombing in the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem, which left 16 dead and 178 injured, and the September 1997 triple suicide bombing on the capital’s Ben-Yehuda pedestrian thoroughfare which murdered eight civilians and injured 200. Among those murdered in the Ben-Yehuda bombing was U.S. citizen Yael Botwin, 14. Several other Americans were injured, including Diana Campuzano, Abraham Mendelson, and Jenny (Yocheved) Rubin.

Husam Kawasme – Kawasme organized, coordinated, and funded (with the assistance of his brother Mahmoud Kawasme, who was released to Gaza in the Shalit deal) the 2014 Hamas kidnapping of the three Israeli teens, Eyal Yifrach, 19; Gilad Shaer, 16; and U.S. citizen Naftali Fraenkel, 16.

Marwan Barghouti – A member of Fatah, the party of PA/PLO Chairman Mahmoud Abbas, Barghouti initiated and commanded the terror war initiated by the PA in September 2000. While he bore the theoretical responsibility for hundreds of deaths, Barghouti was convicted for the murder of five people: Greek Orthodox monk Tsibouktsakis Germanus; Yoela Hen, 45; Eli Dahan, 53; Yosef Habi, 52; and police officer Sergeant-Major Salim Barakat, 32.

Bargaining with Blood

The terrorists named above are just a small sample of over 250 terrorist murderers who are being held by Israel. Cumulatively, they are responsible for the murder of over 1,000 people.

Alongside the demand to release the terrorists already convicted, Hamas is also demanding the release of the terrorists who participated in the October 7 massacre and were arrested at the scenes of their atrocities or thereafter.

The cumulative demands of Hamas expose another stark, but much ignored reality: Hamas will never release all of the hostages until Israel unconditionally surrenders, withdraws all its forces from the Gaza Strip and allows the terrorists to regroup, rearm, and prepare itself for the next massacre.

While freeing the remaining hostages from captivity in the hands of genocidal terrorists is, of course, a sensitive issue, releasing any of these terrorists is guaranteed to have dire consequences not only for citizens of Israel, but the international community as well. Statistically, many of them will immediately return to terror upon release from prison and will murder again. Every time Israel agrees to release these ticking bombs, the terrorists are emboldened and Israel is weakened.