Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs
Support Us
Subscribe
Hot Topics:

Alerts

Israel and Iran Prepare for a New Round of Fighting

Syria’s Jihadist Order Is a Global Threat

“Finishing the Job” in Gaza: What It Means and What It Takes

After the Ceasefire Failure Between Israel and Lebanon: What Next?

The Danger of Releasing Terrorist Mass Murderers

Can Al-Jolani Unite Syria and Prevent Its Disintegration?

Syria’s Jihadist Order Is a Global Threat

If the international community continues to underestimate the threat posed by actors like Ahmed al-Sharaa, it will soon find itself dealing with a problem that no longer stops at the borders of Syria or even the Middle East.
Dalia Ziada
Share this
Ahmed al-Sharaa
Ahmed al-Sharaa. (Official X account of Syrian President)

Table of Contents

In a disconcerting paradox, Saudi Arabia and the United States are actively propping up Syria’s jihadist-led government even as its armed forces carry out ethnic cleansing against minorities from the Druze and the Alawite communities. This alignment is clearly born of fear – not only fear of Iran’s resurgence but also fear of the rising regional authority of Israel and Turkey in response to Iran’s dwindling. Yet, in choosing the “lesser evil,” the West and its allies risk legitimizing a regime ideologically aligned with the very jihadists they once vowed to destroy.

From July 13 to 20, Syria’s newly revamped public security forces brutally attacked the Druze population of Suwayda, resulting in the deaths of at least 1,340 people, including hundreds of civilians executed in their own homes. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, 196 civilians were summarily executed by government forces, including women, children, the elderly, and even medical workers. Over 516 total fatalities were recorded. One of the victims is an American citizen, 35-year-old Hosam Saraya from Oklahoma. Hosam was abruptly executed alongside seven family members by the government’s public security forces. A widely circulated video shows the forces grabbing Hosam from inside his family’s house and then shooting him dead on camera. His crime? Being a Druze, just like the hundreds of civilian Druze and the hundreds of Alawite citizens who were brutally slaughtered in the government-led ethnic cleansing campaigns against the non-Sunni Muslim minorities in Syria that have been happening under the world’s watch since March.

The government security forces, which are a terrifying mix of jihadist organizations – many of their members are not even Syrians – assembled by the current self-assigned Syrian President, Ahmed al-Sharaa, who himself is a leading jihadist, claimed that they were sent to Suwayda to end the clashes between the Druze community and the Sunni Bedouin clans that had been occupying the Damascus-Suwayda road for months, besieging the people in Suwayda with purpose to deplete their living resources, and violently harassing the Druze families and looting their homes.

The Druze welcomed the government forces, believing they had come to disperse the Bedouin clans and restore peace in their governorate. They, innocently, did not expect that the Jihadist forces that now govern the state would inflict on them a similar massacre to the one they inflicted on the Alawite families in the coastal cities.

From March 6 to 17, the same government forces unleashed a wave of sectarian violence against Alawite civilians in Syria’s coastal regions. At least 1,383 people, including more than 683 in Latakia alone, were extrajudicially executed, with entire families dragged from their homes and subjected to gruesome killings, looting, and mass displacement. In response to international criticism, Al-Sharaa claimed that these were “uncontrollable terrorist factions” and promised that the government would deal with them. Yet, of course, no action was taken because the “uncontrollable” terrorist factions are actually the government’s public security forces.

If it were not for the Israeli intervention by an airstrike on July 16 that forced the government forces to withdraw from Suwayda and instigated ceasefire talks between the Bedouins and the Druze, the number of casualties in Suwayda last week could have tripled.

Both campaigns led by the government’s public security forces on the Alawites in March and the Druze in July share the same chilling pattern of targeting non‑Sunni minorities, executing civilians, and employing torture and intimidation, all cloaked behind a veneer of restoring state security. Yet the strategic implications are stark. These operations are not security measures; they are ideological purges, reflecting a deliberate strategy to enforce Salafi-jihadist homogeneity through terror. The repetition and escalation of such mass killings underscores the ideological continuity and uncompromising nature of Al‑Sharaa’s doctrine.

As Israel dismantles the Shiite radical axis led by Iran and its proxies, a dangerous ideological vacuum is emerging in the Levant region, which has been the host of Iran’s militia corridor to Israel. Into this void steps not a coalition of seculars or moderates, but an emboldened network of Sunni Islamist extremists, chief among them the Salafi-jihadist forces operating in Syria under the pretense of “public security.”

The rhetoric of Ahmed Al-Sharaa, the new face of political jihadism in the Middle East, must not deceive the international community. Despite his refurbished statesmanlike appearance and softened tone, Al-Sharaa is no moderate. He is a long-time militant with roots in Al-Qaeda’s ideological ecosystem and a disciple of global jihadism. His rise to power in Syria following the fall of Al-Assad’s dictatorship does not make him a democratic activist, and his rule is not a shift toward law and order. It is a rebranding of chaos and sectarian slaughter.

Immediately after the ceasefire on the massacre of the Druze, Saudi Arabia held the Saudi-Syrian Investment Forum to announce the kingdom’s willingness to invest approximately $6.4 billion in Syria over 47 deals covering real estate, infrastructure, energy, telecommunications, finance, agriculture, and tourism. Saudi Arabia has been a staunch supporter of the Al-Sharaa regime, believing that he will provide a buffer zone against Iran. Thus, his empowerment will further empower the Sunni-Muslim axis in the region.  

However, it was shocking to see that despite the ethnic cleansing practiced by Al-Sharaa’s government in broad daylight, he still enjoys the support not only of Arab leaders, but also of Western politicians. U.S. envoy Thomas Barrack has publicly maintained that the Syrian government – now led by a jihadist veteran – is “conducting themselves as best they can as a nascent government” while urging inclusive reforms to avoid fragmentation. In the last week of July, the U.S. Central Command forces conducted an early‑morning joint raid in Aleppo, Syria that killed a senior ISIS leader and his sons. The strike was executed by a drone airdrop in coordination with Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Syrian government forces.

Under Al-Sharaa’s leadership, Syria’s “public security” forces are not working for the public or their security. They are an amalgamation of Salafi-jihadist militias. Many of them are foreign fighters, now masquerading as state officials. Their recent campaigns of violence against the Druze in Suwayda and Alawites along the western coast are not isolated security incidents. These are systematic purges meant to cleanse the Levant of communities that do not conform to their radical Sunni orthodoxy.

The ideology guiding Al-Sharaa and his men is not nationalist. It is explicitly transnational. Their loyalty is not to Syria as a state but to the cause of a global caliphate. They invoke the name of Syria only as a launchpad for broader jihadist expansion into neighboring Arab countries, and eventually, into Europe and North America. This is not speculation. It is the very roadmap outlined in Salafi-jihadist doctrine and reflected in the behavior patterns of terrorist groups from ISIS to Al-Qaeda.

Western analysts and policymakers risk repeating the same tragic miscalculation they made with the Taliban in Afghanistan and Hamas in Gaza. They are mistaking a devious strategic change in look and tone for a genuine ideological transformation. Al-Sharaa’s washed image and diplomatic overtures should not distract from the blood on his hands or the ideological extremism that drives him. A man who spent the better part of his youth and adulthood in terrorist organizations does not simply pivot to moderation overnight.

The atrocities now being committed by Al-Sharaa’s forces – summary executions, home invasions, the targeting of hospitals and aid workers, and grotesque humiliation of civilians for their religious beliefs — are not just acts of brutal dictatorship but may also be war crimes. They are a deliberate strategy to terrorize and eliminate religious minorities under the banner of purification. This is sectarian warfare masquerading as counterinsurgency.

And yet, tragically, Al-Sharaa’s jihadist regime is gaining quiet support from regional Sunni powers, particularly in the Gulf and Turkey. Their calculus is clear: they see Al-Sharaa as a useful Sunni counterweight to the weakening Iranian-led Shiite axis. What they fail to grasp is that Salafi-jihadists are not loyal partners. Their doctrine explicitly targets the secular monarchies and modernist Sunni establishments of the Arab world as enemies of the faith.

Should Al-Sharaa and his cohorts consolidate power in Syria, their next ideological and territorial targets will be these very Sunni states that support them today. Empowering them now will only accelerate their long-term strategy of regional domination through terror.

Thankfully, there remains one crucial bulwark against the rising tide of Salafi-jihadism in the Levant: Israel. In its ongoing war against jihadist organizations in the region, Israel has demonstrated a strategic clarity and military capability that has redefined regional power balances. While many in the West remain paralyzed by political hesitation or ideological confusion, Israel understands the nature of the enemy it faces, whether Shiite or Sunni, Persian or Arab.

It is time for Western and Arab policymakers alike to wake up to the reality that the next Middle Eastern war will not simply be a continuation of the Sunni-Shiite divide. It will be an ideological war between nation-state sovereignty and Salafi-jihadist expansionism. If the international community continues to underestimate the threat posed by actors like Al-Sharaa, it will soon find itself dealing with a problem that no longer stops at the borders of Syria or even the Middle East.

Israel’s presence and military resolve may be the last line of defense. The rest of the region, and the West, must decide whether to stand firm alongside it or sleepwalk into the next jihadist nightmare.

Dalia Ziada

Dalia Ziada is an award-winning Egyptian writer and Senior Fellow for Research and Diplomacy at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA). Previously, Dalia worked in leading positions at major regional and international think tanks and civil society organizations, where she analyzed the geopolitics of the Eastern Mediterranean region, advocated for peace and democracy in the Middle East, and fought tough political and cultural battles against radical Islamist groups in Arab countries. Dalia studied International Security at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University (in the United States). She is the author of the best-selling book The Curious Case of the Three-Legged Wolf – Egypt: Military, Islamism, and Liberal Democracy and other internationally acclaimed books on the political complications of the Middle East region.
Picture of Dalia Ziada

Dalia Ziada

Dalia Ziada is an award-winning Egyptian writer and Senior Fellow for Research and Diplomacy at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA). Previously, Dalia worked in leading positions at major regional and international think tanks and civil society organizations, where she analyzed the geopolitics of the Eastern Mediterranean region, advocated for peace and democracy in the Middle East, and fought tough political and cultural battles against radical Islamist groups in Arab countries. Dalia studied International Security at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University (in the United States). She is the author of the best-selling book The Curious Case of the Three-Legged Wolf – Egypt: Military, Islamism, and Liberal Democracy and other internationally acclaimed books on the political complications of the Middle East region.
All Posts
Share this

Invest in JCFA

Subscribe to Daily Alert

The Daily Alert – Israel news digest appears every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

Subscribe

Related Items

Naim Qassem

After the Ceasefire Failure Between Israel and Lebanon: What Next?

Col. (ret.) Dr. Jacques Neriah
Muhammad Al-Sharaa with U.S. President Donald Trump and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 2025

Understanding Israel’s “Strong Horse” Strikes on Syria: Prevention, Security, Perception in the Shadow of Iran

Dr. Dan Diker
Ahmed al-Sharaa

Can Israel Trust Syria’s New Leader?

Col. (ret.) Dr. Jacques Neriah
Dr. Jaber Aburukun

The Majdal Shams Massacre and Its Implications

Lt.-Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch
Druze on the Israeli Golan Heights

Assad Tries to Stir Up Trouble among the Druze on the Golan Heights

Pinhas Inbari

Stay Informed, Always

Get the latest news, insights, and updates directly in your inbox—be the first to know!

Subscribe to Jerusalem Issue Briefs
Click Here to Subscribe to Daily Alert
The Daily Alert – Israel news digest appears every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

Advanced Search

Notifications

The Jerusalem Center
Canada investigating Israeli-Canadian IDF soldiers?
JCFA senior researcher, Amb. Alan Baker slams the probe as a “political PR stunt with no legal basis.” “This isn’t justice—it’s a betrayal. Canada is siding with PLO propaganda over facts.”
See it here:
11:29am
The Jerusalem Center
What makes a child believe killing a #Jew is justified?

In PA textbooks, Jews are called liars and frauds; their fate: elimination. This is #indoctrination—not #education. But change is happening. On East to West, @IMPACT_SE CEO Marcus Sheff exposes how #UNRWA-funded schools are fueling extremism—and what real reform looks like.  Listen now on Spotify: open.spotify.com/show/2JHqh973U  Watch on YouTube: youtu.be/8OkJTGNfVUc

11:43am
The Jerusalem Center
Highlights from the @Jerusalem_Post Annual Conference in NYC:

Dr. @Dan_Diker, President of the JCFA: “October 7 wasn’t just an attack on Israel — it was a blow to the U.S. on Israeli soil. It demands moral clarity and a united front between Israel and the U.S. to defeat jihadist terror.”

2:20pm
The Jerusalem Center
@XAVIAERD says it like it is

Well, @XAVIAERD says it like it is: If you’re part of “#Queers for #Palestine,” he’ll pay for your flight to #Gaza. Go see for yourself how they treat LGBTQ+ people over there. Don’t miss this bold take on the Israel-Hamas war and the woke right.

2:32pm
The Jerusalem Center
“This isn’t Israel vs. Hamas — it’s the frontline of the free world.”

“This isn’t Israel vs. Hamas — it’s the frontline of the free world.” On Our Middle East by @JNS_org, @Dan_Diker@KhaledAbuToameh (JCFA/@GatestoneInst) break it down: If Hamas isn’t crushed, Iran wins. The jihadis—from #Gaza to your campus—get the green light. Diker: “This war is for the West.” No fluff. No filters. Just raw insight from two insiders who actually know what’s going on.  Watch: youtu.be/4Aq_zcbb4Yo

2:15pm
The Jerusalem Center
5/5 Lt. Col. Kalo on East to West with @smartinezamir:

“This operation showcases Israel’s strategic intelligence superiority both regionally and globally. It demonstrates the moral commitment to recovered soldiers and also strengthens Israel’s position with allies.” youtube.com/watch?v=nIvNNi

2:07pm
The Jerusalem Center
4/5 The operation built on intelligence gathered during the 2019 #Baumel recovery

#Mossad agents operated under cover in #Syria for years, visiting a graveyard multiple times under fire to collect remains for DNA matching. The intelligence community’s evolution combines technology, big data analysis, and human intelligence capabilities.

2:02pm
The Jerusalem Center
3/5 This recovery coincided with the release of Israeli hostage Edan Alexander

This recovery coincided with the release of Israeli hostage Edan Alexander from #Hamas in #Gaza, significantly boosting national morale amid an ongoing conflict now stretching over 18 months. The dual successes demonstrate #Israel‘s unwavering commitment to bringing all soldiers home.

1:58pm
The Jerusalem Center
2/5 The operation used the power vacuum following #Assad’s fall from #Damascus

Lt. Col. Avi Kalo, former head of IDF Prisoners & Missing Persons Division, calls it “an outstanding event that brings hope and new spirit to the people of Israel.” The operation utilized the power vacuum following #Assad‘s fall from #Damascus, allowing #Israeli intelligence to deploy ground capabilities in #Syria.

1:56pm
The Jerusalem Center
1/5 Israeli forces recovered the remains of Sergeant First Class Zvi Feldman

In an unprecedented operation, Israeli forces have recovered the remains of Sergeant First Class Zvi #Feldman, missing since the 1982 Battle of Sultan Yacoub. The complex #Mossad mission was conducted deep within #Syrian territory, 43 years after his disappearance. This follows the successful 2019 recovery of Zachary #Baumel from the same battle.

1:54pm
The Jerusalem Center
A molotov attack on a bus = a “barbecue party”?

That’s what #Palestinian kids are being taught under @UNRWA  — from grade school to graduation. This isn’t education. It’s indoctrination. Marcus Sheff of @IMPACT_SE  breaks it down with @smartinezamir

12:51pm

Close

Most Popular

An IAF F-15D Eagle takes off

Israel and Iran Prepare for a New Round of Fighting

Yoni Ben Menachem
Ahmed al-Sharaa

Syria’s Jihadist Order Is a Global Threat

Dalia Ziada
A view of Gaza

“Finishing the Job” in Gaza: What It Means and What It Takes

Col. John Spencer
Naim Qassem

After the Ceasefire Failure Between Israel and Lebanon: What Next?

Col. (ret.) Dr. Jacques Neriah
The aftermath of a suicide terrorist attack on a bus in Israel in 2002

The Danger of Releasing Terrorist Mass Murderers

Lt.-Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch, Abby Notkin
Al-Sharaa standing atop Mount Qasioun, overlooking the fall of Damascus

Can Al-Jolani Unite Syria and Prevent Its Disintegration?

Yoni Ben Menachem

Close