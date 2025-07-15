Survey: Most Israelis Want to See Military Rule in Gaza the Day After

Amid ongoing fighting in the south, a new public opinion survey conducted by the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA) reveals that a majority of Israelis (52%) support an Israeli takeover of the Gaza Strip and the imposition of a temporary military administration after the war, on the condition that all hostages have been released. Only a small minority (4%) believes Hamas should remain in power, either civically or militarily. Additionally, 12% of respondents support a Palestinian technocratic government to govern Gaza’s population, while Hamas continues to operate behind the scenes.

The survey, conducted in collaboration with Dr. Menachem Lazar of Lazar Research at the beginning of the month, explored a wide range of Israeli public opinions regarding possible endgame scenarios, the establishment of a future Palestinian state, potential cooperation with the Palestinian Authority, and other security and regional issues, including the Trump plan for Gaza and Israeli policy toward Iran. The sample included over 700 participants, Jews and Arabs, aged 18 and older.

Majority of the Public: No to a Palestinian State, Yes to Military Rule

Among all respondents, only 4% believe Hamas should stay in power after the war. The majority of Jewish respondents (64%) prefer the option of temporary military rule. Among Arab respondents, 41% are undecided, while 20% favor a technocratic model. A regional involvement model by an Arab force received only limited support (10%), and more than one-fifth expressed no clear opinion.

Wall of Opposition to a Palestinian State

Similar to previous JCFA surveys, the current poll indicates a clear Israeli majority (64%) opposed to establishing a Palestinian state along the 1967 borders, even after the events of October 7. Only 8% support a Palestinian state without conditions, and 17% would support it under conditions such as recognizing Israel as a Jewish state and being demilitarized. The strongest opposition was recorded among Jews (77%) and right-wing voters (88%). Conversely, among Arab respondents, 34% support an unconditional Palestinian state, and an additional 26% support it under certain conditions.

Even in Exchange for Normalization with Saudi Arabia – Still No

58% of Israelis oppose the establishment of a Palestinian state even in exchange for normalization with Saudi Arabia. 24% support such a scenario if it includes recognition of Israel as a Jewish state and demilitarization, while only 8% support unconditional statehood. Among Jewish respondents, opposition is even higher – 68%.

Israelis Don’t Trust the Palestinian Authority

53% of Israelis oppose involving the PA in any future arrangement in Gaza, while only 26% support it. Among Jews, opposition is especially high at 59%, compared to 30% among Arabs.

Broad Support for Trump’s Plan for Gaza

U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan for Gaza enjoys wide support, with 69% of respondents in favor. including 82% of Jewish respondents. However, among Arab respondents, opposition rose sharply from 50% in May to 56% in July 2025.

Most Israelis Wouldn’t Return to Be’eri if Hamas Remains in Gaza

Even if hostages are released and fighting ends, a clear majority of Israelis (56%) say they would not return to live in Kibbutz Be’eri if Hamas remains in control of Gaza, militarily or civically. Only 16% would agree to return under those circumstances, and 12% have no clear opinion. Politically, opposition is highest among right-wing voters (65%), while the left shows a relatively higher willingness (26%) to return.

Support for Action Against Iran – Even Without U.S. Coordination

76% of Israelis support taking further action against Iran if it tries to rebuild its nuclear or ballistic capabilities, 37% with U.S. coordination, and 39% even without it. Only 13% oppose any future action, and 11% are unsure. The data reflect a broad security consensus, particularly among Jews, 46% of whom support unilateral action.

Israeli Public Fears Another Massacre Like October 7

A majority (66%) of Israelis fear a repeat of an October 7-style massacre, this time from West Bank Arabs. Among Jewish respondents, fear is even higher (77%), while only 22% of Arab respondents express such concern. Politically, fear is most prevalent on the right (80%), compared to relatively lower concern among the left (43% not afraid).

Public Supports Normalization with Syria, But with Conditions

In light of reports on rapprochement and direct talks between Israel and Syria, respondents were asked about the possibility of normalization with the northern neighbour. Only 7% of Israelis support an unconditional normalization agreement with Syria. In contrast, 72% support such a deal only if Israel retains security freedom of action (42%) or if Syria drops its demand to return the Golan Heights (23%). 10% oppose any agreement, and 18% are undecided. Support for security-related conditions is highest among Jewish respondents (47%) and high-income participants (50%).

Dr. Dan Diker, President of the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs, emphasizes: “The Israeli public sends a clear and unequivocal message, there is no place for Hamas in Gaza on the day after the war. There is no willingness to pay the bloody price of war only to return to the situation that existed on October 6, 2023. The strong support for temporary military rule and overwhelming opposition to a Palestinian state—even in exchange for possible normalization, reflect a deeply rooted understanding since the terrible massacre of October 7: Israeli security takes precedence over any diplomatic process.”