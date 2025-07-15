Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs
Support Us
Subscribe
Hot Topics:

Alerts

Jordan is a Strategic Asset for Israel

What Hamas Taught Mamdani: Lessons in Populist Propaganda and Totalitarian Takeover

Survey: Most Israelis Want to See Military Rule in Gaza the Day After

Israel Prepares an Enforcement Strategy to Eliminate the Iranian Threat

Can the EU Reform the Palestinian Authority?

Is Syria’s President Following in the Footsteps of Anwar Sadat?

Survey: Most Israelis Want to See Military Rule in Gaza the Day After

A new JCFA survey shows 52% of Israelis support ending the war with an Israeli takeover of Gaza and a temporary military administration, while 4% want Hamas to remain in power.
The Jerusalem Center
Share this
IDF forces operating in Gaza
IDF forces operating in Gaza. (IDF Spokesperson)

Table of Contents

Amid ongoing fighting in the south, a new public opinion survey conducted by the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA) reveals that a majority of Israelis (52%) support an Israeli takeover of the Gaza Strip and the imposition of a temporary military administration after the war, on the condition that all hostages have been released. Only a small minority (4%) believes Hamas should remain in power, either civically or militarily. Additionally, 12% of respondents support a Palestinian technocratic government to govern Gaza’s population, while Hamas continues to operate behind the scenes.

The survey, conducted in collaboration with Dr. Menachem Lazar of Lazar Research at the beginning of the month, explored a wide range of Israeli public opinions regarding possible endgame scenarios, the establishment of a future Palestinian state, potential cooperation with the Palestinian Authority, and other security and regional issues, including the Trump plan for Gaza and Israeli policy toward Iran. The sample included over 700 participants, Jews and Arabs, aged 18 and older.

Majority of the Public: No to a Palestinian State, Yes to Military Rule

Among all respondents, only 4% believe Hamas should stay in power after the war. The majority of Jewish respondents (64%) prefer the option of temporary military rule. Among Arab respondents, 41% are undecided, while 20% favor a technocratic model. A regional involvement model by an Arab force received only limited support (10%), and more than one-fifth expressed no clear opinion.

Wall of Opposition to a Palestinian State

Similar to previous JCFA surveys, the current poll indicates a clear Israeli majority (64%) opposed to establishing a Palestinian state along the 1967 borders, even after the events of October 7. Only 8% support a Palestinian state without conditions, and 17% would support it under conditions such as recognizing Israel as a Jewish state and being demilitarized. The strongest opposition was recorded among Jews (77%) and right-wing voters (88%). Conversely, among Arab respondents, 34% support an unconditional Palestinian state, and an additional 26% support it under certain conditions.

Even in Exchange for Normalization with Saudi Arabia – Still No

58% of Israelis oppose the establishment of a Palestinian state even in exchange for normalization with Saudi Arabia. 24% support such a scenario if it includes recognition of Israel as a Jewish state and demilitarization, while only 8% support unconditional statehood. Among Jewish respondents, opposition is even higher – 68%.

Israelis Don’t Trust the Palestinian Authority

53% of Israelis oppose involving the PA in any future arrangement in Gaza, while only 26% support it. Among Jews, opposition is especially high at 59%, compared to 30% among Arabs.

Broad Support for Trump’s Plan for Gaza

U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan for Gaza enjoys wide support, with 69% of respondents in favor. including 82% of Jewish respondents. However, among Arab respondents, opposition rose sharply from 50% in May to 56% in July 2025.

Most Israelis Wouldn’t Return to Be’eri if Hamas Remains in Gaza

Even if hostages are released and fighting ends, a clear majority of Israelis (56%) say they would not return to live in Kibbutz Be’eri if Hamas remains in control of Gaza, militarily or civically. Only 16% would agree to return under those circumstances, and 12% have no clear opinion. Politically, opposition is highest among right-wing voters (65%), while the left shows a relatively higher willingness (26%) to return.

Support for Action Against Iran – Even Without U.S. Coordination

76% of Israelis support taking further action against Iran if it tries to rebuild its nuclear or ballistic capabilities, 37% with U.S. coordination, and 39% even without it. Only 13% oppose any future action, and 11% are unsure. The data reflect a broad security consensus, particularly among Jews, 46% of whom support unilateral action.

Israeli Public Fears Another Massacre Like October 7

A majority (66%) of Israelis fear a repeat of an October 7-style massacre, this time from West Bank Arabs. Among Jewish respondents, fear is even higher (77%), while only 22% of Arab respondents express such concern. Politically, fear is most prevalent on the right (80%), compared to relatively lower concern among the left (43% not afraid).

Public Supports Normalization with Syria, But with Conditions

In light of reports on rapprochement and direct talks between Israel and Syria, respondents were asked about the possibility of normalization with the northern neighbour. Only 7% of Israelis support an unconditional normalization agreement with Syria. In contrast, 72% support such a deal only if Israel retains security freedom of action (42%) or if Syria drops its demand to return the Golan Heights (23%). 10% oppose any agreement, and 18% are undecided. Support for security-related conditions is highest among Jewish respondents (47%) and high-income participants (50%).

Dr. Dan Diker, President of the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs, emphasizes: “The Israeli public sends a clear and unequivocal message, there is no place for Hamas in Gaza on the day after the war. There is no willingness to pay the bloody price of war only to return to the situation that existed on October 6, 2023. The strong support for temporary military rule and overwhelming opposition to a Palestinian state—even in exchange for possible normalization, reflect a deeply rooted understanding since the terrible massacre of October 7: Israeli security takes precedence over any diplomatic process.”

The Jerusalem Center

The Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs is a leading foreign policy research, public diplomacy, and communications center that partners with Arab and Muslim majority counterparts and countries to fashion a more secure and prosperous Middle East.
Picture of The Jerusalem Center

The Jerusalem Center

The Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs is a leading foreign policy research, public diplomacy, and communications center that partners with Arab and Muslim majority counterparts and countries to fashion a more secure and prosperous Middle East.
All Posts
Share this

Invest in JCFA

Subscribe to Daily Alert

The Daily Alert – Israel news digest appears every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

Subscribe

Related Items

What Do the Arabs of East Jerusalem Really Want?

David Pollock

Stay Informed, Always

Get the latest news, insights, and updates directly in your inbox—be the first to know!

Subscribe to Jerusalem Issue Briefs
Click Here to Subscribe to Daily Alert
The Daily Alert – Israel news digest appears every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

Advanced Search

Notifications

The Jerusalem Center
Canada investigating Israeli-Canadian IDF soldiers?
JCFA senior researcher, Amb. Alan Baker slams the probe as a “political PR stunt with no legal basis.” “This isn’t justice—it’s a betrayal. Canada is siding with PLO propaganda over facts.”
See it here:
11:29am
The Jerusalem Center
What makes a child believe killing a #Jew is justified?

In PA textbooks, Jews are called liars and frauds; their fate: elimination. This is #indoctrination—not #education. But change is happening. On East to West, @IMPACT_SE CEO Marcus Sheff exposes how #UNRWA-funded schools are fueling extremism—and what real reform looks like.  Listen now on Spotify: open.spotify.com/show/2JHqh973U  Watch on YouTube: youtu.be/8OkJTGNfVUc

11:43am
The Jerusalem Center
Highlights from the @Jerusalem_Post Annual Conference in NYC:

Dr. @Dan_Diker, President of the JCFA: “October 7 wasn’t just an attack on Israel — it was a blow to the U.S. on Israeli soil. It demands moral clarity and a united front between Israel and the U.S. to defeat jihadist terror.”

2:20pm
The Jerusalem Center
@XAVIAERD says it like it is

Well, @XAVIAERD says it like it is: If you’re part of “#Queers for #Palestine,” he’ll pay for your flight to #Gaza. Go see for yourself how they treat LGBTQ+ people over there. Don’t miss this bold take on the Israel-Hamas war and the woke right.

2:32pm
The Jerusalem Center
“This isn’t Israel vs. Hamas — it’s the frontline of the free world.”

“This isn’t Israel vs. Hamas — it’s the frontline of the free world.” On Our Middle East by @JNS_org, @Dan_Diker@KhaledAbuToameh (JCFA/@GatestoneInst) break it down: If Hamas isn’t crushed, Iran wins. The jihadis—from #Gaza to your campus—get the green light. Diker: “This war is for the West.” No fluff. No filters. Just raw insight from two insiders who actually know what’s going on.  Watch: youtu.be/4Aq_zcbb4Yo

2:15pm
The Jerusalem Center
5/5 Lt. Col. Kalo on East to West with @smartinezamir:

“This operation showcases Israel’s strategic intelligence superiority both regionally and globally. It demonstrates the moral commitment to recovered soldiers and also strengthens Israel’s position with allies.” youtube.com/watch?v=nIvNNi

2:07pm
The Jerusalem Center
4/5 The operation built on intelligence gathered during the 2019 #Baumel recovery

#Mossad agents operated under cover in #Syria for years, visiting a graveyard multiple times under fire to collect remains for DNA matching. The intelligence community’s evolution combines technology, big data analysis, and human intelligence capabilities.

2:02pm
The Jerusalem Center
3/5 This recovery coincided with the release of Israeli hostage Edan Alexander

This recovery coincided with the release of Israeli hostage Edan Alexander from #Hamas in #Gaza, significantly boosting national morale amid an ongoing conflict now stretching over 18 months. The dual successes demonstrate #Israel‘s unwavering commitment to bringing all soldiers home.

1:58pm
The Jerusalem Center
2/5 The operation used the power vacuum following #Assad’s fall from #Damascus

Lt. Col. Avi Kalo, former head of IDF Prisoners & Missing Persons Division, calls it “an outstanding event that brings hope and new spirit to the people of Israel.” The operation utilized the power vacuum following #Assad‘s fall from #Damascus, allowing #Israeli intelligence to deploy ground capabilities in #Syria.

1:56pm
The Jerusalem Center
1/5 Israeli forces recovered the remains of Sergeant First Class Zvi Feldman

In an unprecedented operation, Israeli forces have recovered the remains of Sergeant First Class Zvi #Feldman, missing since the 1982 Battle of Sultan Yacoub. The complex #Mossad mission was conducted deep within #Syrian territory, 43 years after his disappearance. This follows the successful 2019 recovery of Zachary #Baumel from the same battle.

1:54pm
The Jerusalem Center
A molotov attack on a bus = a “barbecue party”?

That’s what #Palestinian kids are being taught under @UNRWA  — from grade school to graduation. This isn’t education. It’s indoctrination. Marcus Sheff of @IMPACT_SE  breaks it down with @smartinezamir

12:51pm

Close

Most Popular

King Abdullah II

Jordan is a Strategic Asset for Israel

Oded Ailam
Zohran Mamdani

What Hamas Taught Mamdani: Lessons in Populist Propaganda and Totalitarian Takeover

Dr. Dan Diker
IDF forces operating in Gaza

Survey: Most Israelis Want to See Military Rule in Gaza the Day After

The Jerusalem Center
PM Netanyahu with President Trump and Vice President Vance in the Oval Office

Israel Prepares an Enforcement Strategy to Eliminate the Iranian Threat

Yoni Ben Menachem
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

Can the EU Reform the Palestinian Authority?

Lt.-Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch
Muhammad al-Jolani (L) and former Egyptian President Anwar Sadat

Is Syria’s President Following in the Footsteps of Anwar Sadat?

Yoni Ben Menachem

Close