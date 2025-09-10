Refuse a Deal with Hamas at Any Cost

Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs
In a country at war, when soldiers and citizens are falling every day, street protests are counterproductive and unacceptable.
Amb. Freddy Eytan
Hamas terrorists
Hamas terrorists. (paltimeps.ps)

President Donald Trump is a man in a hurry. He is eager to resolve all the world’s conflicts, but always from a position of strength. On the eve of the IDF’s offensive on Gaza City, he proposed a new deal for the release of all hostages in exchange for hundreds of Hamas terrorists held in Israeli prisons. The Netanyahu government is seriously considering this proposal but remains skeptical of Hamas’ true intentions. Of course, there is no question of giving in on security interests and accepting a deal at any cost.

Especially as Hamas continues its terrorist acts and murders Israeli citizens in Jerusalem, the capital of the Jewish state.

It is clear that the Islamist organization is trying to avoid the Israeli offensive by all means and wants to gain time to reorganize.

Incredibly, since October 7, 2023, a gang of Islamist assassins has been holding innocent hostages deep within Gaza and dictating its terms to America, the world’s most powerful nation. While fighting a guerrilla force is complex and extremely difficult, how can one not be astounded by the lack of intelligence on the hostages, given all the sophisticated communications systems that Israeli and foreign intelligence services possess?

The hostages’ families represent all segments of Israeli society. Their sole goal was to pressure the government to do whatever it could to repatriate their loved ones, who were being held in inhumane conditions. Sadly, these admirable and courageous families fell prey to political exploitation by both the left and the right.

Apparently, political protest is a perfectly legitimate means of expression in a democratic country, especially when governance is malfunctioning and lacks clear and adequate plans for how to proceed. Unfortunately, the failures affect not only the political power but also the military leaders and intelligence services. This is the greatest weakness and incapacity of the IDF since 1949. It is even more serious than the mistakes made before the 1973 Yom Kippur War.

A national commission of inquiry is therefore necessary to reveal those truly responsible, the shortcomings, and, above all, to learn all the lessons to finally ensure the absolute security of Israelis.

However, this is not the time for settling scores. In a country at war, when soldiers and citizens are falling every day, street protests are counterproductive and unacceptable. They fuel the fire of our enemies. They further justify psychological warfare and the dissemination of false and unbearable propaganda images. They sow fear and discord, weaken the resilience of Israeli society, and plunge the country into depression.

Initially, the relatives of the hostages’ families expressed their frustration and deep pain, but very quickly the fraternal protest turned into a purely political contestation orchestrated by communications strategists, in close collusion with opposition leaders and certain media outlets. Thus, every day we witness huge and violent demonstrations in the streets of Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, accompanied by empty slogans.

A veritable obsession that captivates minds and mobilizes all media outlets. Of course, the press has a duty to report events, but it must also respect the rules and always report credible and proportionate information. Some journalists often behave like inquisitors; they inform, criticize, judge, and condemn all at once.

Since October 7, four television channels have been broadcasting non-stop reports and debates. Lawyers, bloggers, and intellectuals, communications consultants and strategists, and activists from both the right and the left are trivializing the profession of journalism and often spreading propaganda or fake news. They are transforming the debate into a dialogue of the deaf, an unpleasant cacophony.

The foreign press picks up the reports and articles, which always make headlines. Our enemies and detractors rejoice and rub their hands; Hamas declares victory. While Macron’s France plays it safe and advocates recognition of a terrorist Palestinian state.

This is how we lost the diplomatic battle and the media war in Europe and America. The terrible massacre of October 7 was quickly forgotten. We became the aggressors and were ostracized from the society of nations. How can we explain our just cause, our legitimate and existential fight against the scourge of Islamist terrorism when we ourselves refuse unity and solidarity?

Unfortunately, the protests failed to change the government’s position on continuing the war, nor did they help to free all the hostages. The release of the hostages is paramount. The entire Israeli nation ardently desires their return to their homes. It is a noble and sacred mission rooted in the values ​​of Judaism since the dawn of time.

However, how can we explain that in most street demonstrations, Hamas’s direct responsibility is ignored? There are no calls to isolate Hamas in the Arab world, within the Palestinian population, and no demands are heard to remove it from power. No slogan, no speech from the participants clearly presents the Islamist organization as the one that will have to answer for its barbaric acts and that it is responsible for the current situation.

It is also necessary to emphasize the democratic character of our state and separate government policy from the just cause of living in security and peace with our Arab neighbors.

Faced with this sad outcome, we should change our strategy with an effective information campaign and act on the ground as if it were a military operation. With considerable funding, create a government office for public diplomacy and vigilance committees. Plan a comprehensive action plan with experts in communications, public relations, the press, and social media, in close collaboration with all Israeli embassies, Jewish communities, and friendship associations around the world.

In order to win all battles, meet challenges and ensure our defense at home and in the diaspora, we should temporarily put our political quarrels on hold. Victory will only be achieved through solidarity and unity.

Amb. Freddy Eytan

Amb. Freddy Eytan, a former Foreign Ministry senior advisor who served in Israel’s embassies in Paris and Brussels, was Israel’s first Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania. He was also the spokesman of the Israeli delegation in the peace process with the Palestinians. Since 2007, he heads the Israel-Europe Project at the Jerusalem Center, which focuses on analyzing Israeli relations with the countries of Europe and seeks to develop ties and avenues of bilateral cooperation. He is also the director of Le Cape, the Jerusalem Center website in French. Amb. Eytan has written 25 books about the Israeli-Arab conflict and the policy of France in the Middle East, including La Poudriere (The Powder Keg) and Le double jeu (the Double Game). He has also published biographies of Shimon Peres, Ariel Sharon, Benjamin Netanyahu, and a book, The 18 Who Built Israel.
Picture of Amb. Freddy Eytan

Amb. Freddy Eytan

