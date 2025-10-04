Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs
Support Us
Subscribe
Hot Topics:

Alerts

The October 7 Jihad: A Test for the West

The Palestinians and the October 7 Massacre

The Red-Green Alliance is the Main Vector of Hamas Support

Strategies Iranians Use to Trick Westerners into Accepting What They Want

Psychological Asymmetry Post October 7: The Palestinian Perceptual War Strategy Against Israel

Willful Blindness and Colonial Arrogance

Psychological Asymmetry Post October 7: The Palestinian Perceptual War Strategy Against Israel

The last two years have demonstrated that military goals need to consider psychological objectives. Hamas has successfully manipulated a gullible, naïve, and partially antisemitic world, damaged Israel’s image, and achieved recognition for Palestinian goals.
Dr. Irwin J. Mansdorf
Share this
An aerial view showing destruction in Rafah
While Gaza was destroyed physically, the images of destruction and the rising death toll of undifferentiated Gazans allowed the narrative of genocide and ethnic cleansing to spread. (UNRWA/CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO)

Table of Contents

Summary

Over the past two years, Israel has fought three major wars—against Hamas, Hizbullah, and Iran—alongside ongoing conflicts with other regional actors. Militarily, Israel has inflicted heavier losses on its enemies, but the true battleground has become psychological and narrative-driven.

Despite military setbacks, Palestinian groups—especially Hamas—have achieved success in shaping global opinion by portraying themselves as victims, leveraging social movements, and capitalizing on images of destruction, hostages, and humanitarian crises. This strategy has eroded Israel’s global standing, fueled political recognition for Palestine, and deepened divisions within Israeli society.

The conflict demonstrates that military victories can be undermined by psychological defeats, as Hamas has transformed military losses into perceived successes on the global stage.

  • Israel has had undisputed military victories against Hizbullah and Iran but has yet to achieve total success against Hamas.
  • Hamas, and the Palestinian movement, have employed psychological strategies to embolden anti-Israel feelings, limit damage to their own image and to create and take advantage of internal dissent within Israel.
  • This was largely achieved outside Israel by exploiting social change movements into accepting pro-Palestinian arguments as consistent with general human rights.
  • Within Israel, the strategy of kidnapping Israelis and waging “tunnel warfare” enabled Hamas to remain relevant.
  • Conventional military strategy that fails to consider perceptual and psychological aspects of war will not succeed in achieving war goals.

The Military Gain and the Psychological Loss

The past two years have seen Israel engaged in three wars within a war. First, the initial war against Hamas in Gaza. Second, the war against Hizbullah in Lebanon, and third, the “12-day war” against Iran. Alongside these major wars, Israel also experienced an ongoing battle against Judea and Samaria-based terror, Houthi ballistic missile attacks, and attacks emanating from Syria and Iraq.1

In military terms, Israel certainly seems to have damaged the enemy more than the enemy has managed to damage Israel. In two of the wars, against Hizbullah and Iran, Israel emerged as a clear “winner.” But perhaps the most significant war faced by Israel was not a strictly military one, but rather a more cognitive, perceptual, or psychological one. That war continues to be waged not against a physical target but rather against a “narrative,” the story of what is actually happening between Israel and those who wish to destroy it. That is a war where Israel’s enemies have gained the upper hand.

The evidence is quite clear. More countries are declaring their support to recognize “Palestine,”2 more Israelis feel unwelcome around the world,3 and more internal dissent has been sown within Israel around what is undoubtedly the key issue in the conflict with Gaza, the continuing captivity of kidnapped Israelis.4

How It All Began

While October 7, 2023, is considered the start of the “war,” the psychological war between Israel and the Palestinians started long before that. In fact, the military success of the October 7 war serves to reinforce and expand an already present anti-Israel narrative promoted by none other than the United Nations that focused on Palestinian dispossession known as the “Nakba” which began in 1948.5 Even the “genocide” libel, which became a central mantra in the Palestinian psychological armamentarium, started long before October 2023, as highlighted in a paper by the Center for Constitutional Rights (CCR) on the genocide of the Palestinian people.6

The strategy for Hamas comes straight out of the playbook for social change, as noted by the CCR:

Narrative shifting: We use media and thought leadership to challenge dominant narratives and make space for the voices and experiences of those who have been pushed to the margins. These tactics allow us to shape public opinion about the issues we fight, which can initially be seen as controversial, and create opportunities to dismantle institutionalized power while building the power of social movements.7

The CCR goes on to succinctly state “why we win,” as follows:

We partner with social movements because true social change does not come out of a courtroom, although legal and advocacy work can be a powerful tool to demand accountability that can lead to social change. We win because our ‘client’ is ultimately social change, not the law itself.8

In partnering with or piggybacking on social change movements, Palestinian narratives have gained not only prominence but cultural acceptance. This, in turn, has fueled political acceptance, leading to the psychological success Palestinian nationalism has had despite, and perhaps due to, its military failure.

The Palestinian Strategy

The presence of kidnapped Israeli hostages in Gaza and the use of a massive system of subterranean tunnels has separated the Palestinian conflict from the other military successes Israel has had over the last two years and allowed the narrative-building strategy to take hold.

While Gaza was destroyed physically, the images of destruction and the rising death toll of undifferentiated Gazans allowed the narrative of genocide and ethnic cleansing to spread. It is the presence of hostages in urban areas, areas that Hamas operates out of, that has limited Israeli activity and hindered any military efforts to achieve the war’s goals, namely, to dismantle Hamas and free the hostages.9 The tunnel system has allowed Hamas to continue guerilla-type operations despite being decimated as an organized fighting force.10 Both these elements have resulted in continued Israeli military action, thus allowing the unconventional Palestinian strategy of building on their victim status to be reinforced. The bind for Israel in ending the war and possibly limiting ammunition for the Palestinian psychological war effort is that there has been no guarantee for either a full release of hostages held or a functional end to Hamas rule and possible future rearming.11

Added to this backdrop is the state of domestic Israeli tensions, which preceded October 7, that morphed into an anti-government policy movement with respect to the hostages. The hostage situation created a social movement that strongly opposed Hamas but unintentionally contributed to the Palestinian war strategy. This, by consistent pressure that began soon after the start of the war to effect a hostage-prisoner exchange,12 with many saying that dismantling Hamas should and could wait until after a hostage deal.13

The focus on social movements by pro-Palestinians is linked to the popular appeal of their message. Instead of terrorism, we get victimhood, and instead of blame, we get pity and compassion. Vivid images and articles claiming a starving Gazan population14 serve to strengthen these messages and paint Israel as responsible for what is being pushed as war crimes.15 This focus creates separation between Hamas as a terror group and a civilian population whose connection to Hamas is never mentioned. Ironically, the emphasis in Israel on clearly suffering hostages creates additional empathy with their fate but also has led to targeting the same alleged guilty party, namely those leading the Israeli war effort, enabling the pro-Palestinian allegation of Israeli war crimes.16

Lessons Learned

Consistent with the concept of “psychological asymmetry,”17 the last two years have demonstrated that military goals need to consider psychological objectives. A militarily defeated enemy that feels they have won is not really defeated. Sun Tzu, in “the Art of War,” says, “If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles. If you know yourself but not the enemy, for every victory gained you will also suffer a defeat. If you know neither the enemy nor yourself, you will succumb in every battle.”18 Hamas has learned that lesson well and has managed to turn defeat into success by manipulating a gullible, naïve, and partially antisemitic world and, in the process, damaging Israel’s image, achieving recognition for Palestinian goals and maintaining its aura as a resistance force. As noted by Mordechai Kedar, “Even if only one of Hamas remained, with a severed leg and hand, he would stand on the remains of a destroyed mosque and raise his two fingers in a victory sign.”19

For Hamas and many Palestinian Arabs, October 7, 2023, remains a day they are proud of.

* * *

Notes

  1. https://www.newsweek.com/israels-war-iran-seven-fronts-1920862↩︎

  2. https://www.nytimes.com/2025/07/30/world/middleeast/palestinian-state-recognition-maps.html↩︎

  3. https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/israelis-increasingly–unwelcome–in-europe–signaling-8th-f↩︎

  4. https://www.timesofisrael.com/large-protests-expected-across-israel-as-national-strike-for-hostages-gets-underway/↩︎

  5. https://www.un.org/unispal/about-the-nakba/↩︎

  6. https://ccrjustice.org/sites/default/files/attach/2016/10/Background%20on%20the%20term%20genocide%20in%20Israel%20Palestine%20Context.pdf↩︎

  7. https://ccrjustice.org/home/who-we-are/mission-and-vision↩︎

  8. Ibid.↩︎

  9. https://www.nytimes.com/2024/01/20/world/middleeast/israel-hamas-hostages-strategy.html↩︎

  10. https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/1057610X.2024.2347843#d1e144↩︎

  11. https://www.timesofisrael.com/hamas-vows-not-to-lay-down-arms-after-witkoff-reportedly-says-its-ready-to-demilitarize/↩︎

  12. https://www.ynet.co.il/news/article/syafteagp↩︎

  13. https://www.israelhayom.co.il/news/local/article/18622488↩︎

  14. https://www.nytimes.com/2025/07/24/world/middleeast/gaza-starvation.html↩︎

  15. https://www.dw.com/en/starvation-is-a-war-crime-but-will-justice-ever-be-done/a-73656993↩︎

  16. https://www.nytimes.com/2025/07/28/world/middleeast/israel-dissent-war-gaza.html↩︎

  17. https://jcpa.org/article/psychological-asymmetry-understanding-the-gaza-return-demonstrations/↩︎

  18. https://www.goodreads.com/quotes/17976-if-you-know-the-enemy-and-know-yourself-you-need#:~:text=If%20you%20know%20the%20enemy%20and%20know%20yourself%2C%20you%20need,will%20succumb%20in%20every%20battle.↩︎

  19. https://www.instagram.com/reel/C03nr3FIVWB/↩︎

FAQ
What is meant by Israel’s “military gain and psychological loss”?
It refers to Israel’s battlefield victories being overshadowed by the Palestinians’ success in shaping international opinion and narratives, turning military defeat into perceived moral and political wins.
How have Palestinians advanced their narrative strategy?
By framing themselves as victims, partnering with social movements, and leveraging media imagery of destruction and suffering, Palestinians have gained cultural and political traction worldwide.
Why are hostages and tunnels central to Hamas’s strategy?
Hostages restrict Israel’s military options, while tunnels enable continued resistance despite battlefield losses, prolonging conflict and reinforcing the narrative of Palestinian resilience.
How has the global community responded to these narratives?
More countries have recognized or supported the recognition of “Palestine,” while accusations of genocide and war crimes against Israel have gained legitimacy in international forums.
What lessons can Israel learn from this conflict?
Military objectives must account for psychological and narrative dimensions. Without undermining enemy morale and perception, military victories risk being nullified by psychological defeats.

Dr. Irwin J. Mansdorf

Irwin J. (Yitzchak) Mansdorf, PhD., is a clinical psychologist and a fellow at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs specializing in political psychology.
Picture of Dr. Irwin J. Mansdorf

Dr. Irwin J. Mansdorf

Irwin J. (Yitzchak) Mansdorf, PhD., is a clinical psychologist and a fellow at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs specializing in political psychology.
All Posts
Share this

Invest in JCFA

Subscribe to Daily Alert

The Daily Alert – Israel news digest appears every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

Subscribe

Related Items

Anti Israel protest

The Palestinian Nuclear Option

Dr. Irwin J. Mansdorf

Stay Informed, Always

Get the latest news, insights, and updates directly in your inbox—be the first to know!

Subscribe to Jerusalem Issue Briefs
Click Here to Subscribe to Daily Alert
The Daily Alert – Israel news digest appears every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

Advanced Search

Notifications

The Jerusalem Center
The Gaza Flotilla Is a Fraud

Far from a humanitarian mission, the latest 70-vessel spectacle on its way to Gaza from Italy is a costly act of political theater @FiammaNirenste1 @JNS_org

11:28am
The Jerusalem Center
The Assassination of Abu Obeida – Why Is Hamas Remaining Silent?

Senior Israeli security officials note that such silence is not new; Hamas often delays its statements following targeted Israeli assassinations, raising questions whether this stems from attempts to verify the information or from a deliberate strategy of ambiguity https://x.com/jerusalemcenter

11:25am
The Jerusalem Center
The Impact of Radical Legal Ideology: From the Classroom to the International Forum

Massive funding of Critical Legal Studies-style academic and extracurricular programs promotes anti-Western ideas and undermines international community institutions and legal conventions https://x.com/jerusalemcenter

11:23am
The Jerusalem Center
Western Countries Focus on Iran Technicalities, Ignore Ideological Bent

The West must look beyond nuclear “offsides” and confront the core issue: a regime in decline, anchored to a dying leader, ruling over a weary population hungry for change x.com/jerusalemcenter

11:19am
The Jerusalem Center
Israel, Gaza, and the Race Against Time

The Trump proposal to create a 10-year trusteeship levels the playing field and provides an opportunity for the Egyptians to open its border with Gaza @Dan_Diker

11:15am
The Jerusalem Center
Canada investigating Israeli-Canadian IDF soldiers?
JCFA senior researcher, Amb. Alan Baker slams the probe as a “political PR stunt with no legal basis.” “This isn’t justice—it’s a betrayal. Canada is siding with PLO propaganda over facts.”
See it here:
11:29am
The Jerusalem Center
What makes a child believe killing a #Jew is justified?

In PA textbooks, Jews are called liars and frauds; their fate: elimination. This is #indoctrination—not #education. But change is happening. On East to West, @IMPACT_SE CEO Marcus Sheff exposes how #UNRWA-funded schools are fueling extremism—and what real reform looks like.  Listen now on Spotify: open.spotify.com/show/2JHqh973U  Watch on YouTube: youtu.be/8OkJTGNfVUc

11:43am
The Jerusalem Center
Highlights from the @Jerusalem_Post Annual Conference in NYC:

Dr. @Dan_Diker, President of the JCFA: “October 7 wasn’t just an attack on Israel — it was a blow to the U.S. on Israeli soil. It demands moral clarity and a united front between Israel and the U.S. to defeat jihadist terror.”

2:20pm
The Jerusalem Center
@XAVIAERD says it like it is

Well, @XAVIAERD says it like it is: If you’re part of “#Queers for #Palestine,” he’ll pay for your flight to #Gaza. Go see for yourself how they treat LGBTQ+ people over there. Don’t miss this bold take on the Israel-Hamas war and the woke right.

2:32pm
The Jerusalem Center
“This isn’t Israel vs. Hamas — it’s the frontline of the free world.”

“This isn’t Israel vs. Hamas — it’s the frontline of the free world.” On Our Middle East by @JNS_org, @Dan_Diker@KhaledAbuToameh (JCFA/@GatestoneInst) break it down: If Hamas isn’t crushed, Iran wins. The jihadis—from #Gaza to your campus—get the green light. Diker: “This war is for the West.” No fluff. No filters. Just raw insight from two insiders who actually know what’s going on.  Watch: youtu.be/4Aq_zcbb4Yo

2:15pm
The Jerusalem Center
5/5 Lt. Col. Kalo on East to West with @smartinezamir:

“This operation showcases Israel’s strategic intelligence superiority both regionally and globally. It demonstrates the moral commitment to recovered soldiers and also strengthens Israel’s position with allies.” youtube.com/watch?v=nIvNNi

2:07pm
The Jerusalem Center
4/5 The operation built on intelligence gathered during the 2019 #Baumel recovery

#Mossad agents operated under cover in #Syria for years, visiting a graveyard multiple times under fire to collect remains for DNA matching. The intelligence community’s evolution combines technology, big data analysis, and human intelligence capabilities.

2:02pm

Close

Most Popular

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with U.S. President Donald Trump

The October 7 Jihad: A Test for the West

Dr. Dan Diker
Displaced Palestinians

The Palestinians and the October 7 Massacre

Lt.-Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch
Protest for Palestinians in London

The Red-Green Alliance is the Main Vector of Hamas Support

Tirza Shorr
Iran negotiations

Strategies Iranians Use to Trick Westerners into Accepting What They Want

Harold Rhode
An aerial view showing destruction in Rafah

Psychological Asymmetry Post October 7: The Palestinian Perceptual War Strategy Against Israel

Dr. Irwin J. Mansdorf
PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Willful Blindness and Colonial Arrogance

Lt.-Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch

Close