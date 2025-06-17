Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs
Support Us
Subscribe
Hot Topics:

Alerts

Between Shame and Power: Khamenei Has No Dilemma

American Military Involvement in Iran and Implications for Israel

Iran’s Kamikaze Doctrine: Strategic Suicide as Deterrence

Iran’s Fatal Mistake

Iran’s Ceasefire Request: Sign of Weakness or Deceptive Tactic?

America Supports Israel – But Only 10% Are Willing to Fight for It Unconditionally

Now Is the Time, Brave Iranians: Show Yourselves!

That future cannot be won by Israeli air power alone. It requires courage on the ground—from those who’ve already shown it in blood, in banners, in whispers and in defiance.
Dr. Fiamma Nirenstein
Share this
Demonstration in Iran

Table of Contents

This article originally appeared on JNS.org on June 16, 2025.

The skies over Tehran have changed. For the first time in decades, a regime that believed itself untouchable—entrenched in fear, power, and brutality—is facing the unthinkable: a direct confrontation from the very people it has long oppressed, and from the only nation that dares to stop it.

And now the call goes out to brave Iranians: Stand up! Show yourselves!

For years, tens of millions of Iranians—more than 80% of whom now say they want a secular state—have suffered in silence or in defiant bursts. They have taken to the streets in waves: in 1999, 2009, 2011, 2017 and 2019. And each time, they’ve faced the same response: clubs, bullets, mass arrests, and gallows.

They have stood before the Revolutionary Guards, the Basij, the police—unarmed, unflinching. They have seen their daughters arrested and murdered for a misplaced headscarf. They have watched mothers executed and young men hanged in public squares, even as the so-called international community looked the other way.

And yet, they march.

Now, as Israeli jets streak across the skies and explosions shake the foundations of the regime’s power centers, something extraordinary is happening.

The nerve centers of the Islamic Republic—the very institutions that have exported terrorism, suppressed women, and tortured dissenters since 1979—are in disarray. Much of their infrastructure is in ruins. Their leaders, who envisioned a global religious empire built through violence, proxies, and nuclear weapons, have been eliminated.

This is no longer just a regional conflict. It is a historic opportunity.

The world remembers Jina Mahsa Amini, the young Kurdish woman beaten to death in September 2022 by Iran’s morality police. Her murder ignited the most sustained uprising in the regime’s history, driven by women and joined by citizens across dozens of provinces under the rallying cry: “Woman, Life, Freedom.”

It was the most human expression of courage, made more powerful by the silence it was met with abroad. While women were being brutalized in Iranian prisons, Western diplomats and UN officials softened their tone, covered their statues, and appeased the ayatollahs.

They ignored the 834 executions in 2023. They barely acknowledged the 400 more in the first half of 2024, justified under charges ranging from blasphemy to fabricated violence.

Even as Iran hanged gay men from cranes and hunted down protest leaders, the global community looked away.

Why? Because confronting evil is inconvenient. Because condemning Israel is easier.

For decades, the Islamic Republic’s leadership believed this silence was power. They built alliances with Russia and China. They created a ring of terror through Hezbollah and the Houthis. They pursued a nuclear weapon with open intent: to finish what the worst of radical Islam began—to wipe out the Jews and reshape the world.

They believed no one would stop them. They were wrong.

Israel has now struck at the heart of that regime—with precision, intelligence, and extraordinary resolve. While the world debated sanctions and appeasement, Israel acted.

From within Iranian territory, built quietly over the years and from the air, the Jewish state made a fateful choice: intervene now, or face a nuclear theocracy.

As Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a recent message, the fight is not against the people of Iran—quite the opposite. Israel believes a future is possible—one of partnership, rebuilding, and peace—once the nightmare regime is gone.

That future cannot be won by Israeli air power alone. It requires courage on the ground—from those who’ve already shown it in blood, in banners, in whispers, and in defiance.

To the brave citizens of Iran: the road is open. The moment is here.

You’ve known darkness. You’ve risked everything. Now, with the sky no longer silent, the world may finally be listening.

Dr. Fiamma Nirenstein

Dr. Fiamma Nirenstein, the Israel Foreign Ministry’s Special Advisor for Combating Antisemitism, is a Senior Fellow of the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs. She was a member of the Italian Parliament (2008-2013) where she served as Vice President of the Committee on Foreign Affairs in the Chamber of Deputies, served in the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, and established and chaired the Committee for the Inquiry into Anti-Semitism. A founding member of the international Friends of Israel Initiative, she is the author of 13 books, including <em>Israel Is Us</em> (2009). She is a Fellow at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs.
Picture of Dr. Fiamma Nirenstein

Dr. Fiamma Nirenstein

Dr. Fiamma Nirenstein, the Israel Foreign Ministry’s Special Advisor for Combating Antisemitism, is a Senior Fellow of the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs. She was a member of the Italian Parliament (2008-2013) where she served as Vice President of the Committee on Foreign Affairs in the Chamber of Deputies, served in the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, and established and chaired the Committee for the Inquiry into Anti-Semitism. A founding member of the international Friends of Israel Initiative, she is the author of 13 books, including Israel Is Us (2009). She is a Fellow at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs.
All Posts
Share this

Invest in JCFA

Subscribe to Daily Alert

The Daily Alert – Israel news digest appears every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

Subscribe

Related Items

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Between Shame and Power: Khamenei Has No Dilemma

Aviram Bellaishe
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, right, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunha, center, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg sail in the Mediterranean Sea

American Military Involvement in Iran and Implications for Israel

Dr. Irwin J. Mansdorf
An explosion at Isfahan

Iran’s Kamikaze Doctrine: Strategic Suicide as Deterrence

Catherine Perez-Shakdam
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Iran’s Fatal Mistake

Yoni Ben Menachem
ranian Ayatollah Ali Khamanei meets with officials and state executives

Iran’s Ceasefire Request: Sign of Weakness or Deceptive Tactic?

Aviram Bellaishe
Americans wave flags

America Supports Israel – But Only 10% Are Willing to Fight for It Unconditionally

The Jerusalem Center
USS Nimitz

Why America Must Join Israel Against Iran

Hussein Aboubakr Mansour
Press Briefing on United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Occupied Palestinian Territory, June 14, 2022, in Switzerland.

How the UN Uses Propaganda to Support Terrorism Against Israel

Lt.-Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch
Col. John Spencer

Col. John Spencer Joins JCFA as Fellow

The Jerusalem Center
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a televised speech, Friday, June 13, 2025

Israel Must Act to Topple the Ayatollah’s Regime in Iran

Yoni Ben Menachem
Flames rise from an oil storage facility after it appeared to have been hit by an Israeli strike in Tehran, Iran, early Sunday, June 15, 2025

Why Defending Against Iran is a Security Imperative for the Middle East and the West

Catherine Perez-Shakdam

Why Regime Change in Iran is Key to Secure America, Israel and the West

Oded Ailam

Stay Informed, Always

Get the latest news, insights, and updates directly in your inbox—be the first to know!

Subscribe to Jerusalem Issue Briefs
Click Here to Subscribe to Daily Alert
The Daily Alert – Israel news digest appears every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

Advanced Search

Notifications

The Jerusalem Center
Canada investigating Israeli-Canadian IDF soldiers?
JCFA senior researcher, Amb. Alan Baker slams the probe as a “political PR stunt with no legal basis.” “This isn’t justice—it’s a betrayal. Canada is siding with PLO propaganda over facts.”
See it here:
11:29am
The Jerusalem Center
What makes a child believe killing a #Jew is justified?

In PA textbooks, Jews are called liars and frauds; their fate: elimination. This is #indoctrination—not #education. But change is happening. On East to West, @IMPACT_SE CEO Marcus Sheff exposes how #UNRWA-funded schools are fueling extremism—and what real reform looks like.  Listen now on Spotify: open.spotify.com/show/2JHqh973U  Watch on YouTube: youtu.be/8OkJTGNfVUc

11:43am
The Jerusalem Center
Highlights from the @Jerusalem_Post Annual Conference in NYC:

Dr. @Dan_Diker, President of the JCFA: “October 7 wasn’t just an attack on Israel — it was a blow to the U.S. on Israeli soil. It demands moral clarity and a united front between Israel and the U.S. to defeat jihadist terror.”

2:20pm
The Jerusalem Center
@XAVIAERD says it like it is

Well, @XAVIAERD says it like it is: If you’re part of “#Queers for #Palestine,” he’ll pay for your flight to #Gaza. Go see for yourself how they treat LGBTQ+ people over there. Don’t miss this bold take on the Israel-Hamas war and the woke right.

2:32pm
The Jerusalem Center
“This isn’t Israel vs. Hamas — it’s the frontline of the free world.”

“This isn’t Israel vs. Hamas — it’s the frontline of the free world.” On Our Middle East by @JNS_org, @Dan_Diker@KhaledAbuToameh (JCFA/@GatestoneInst) break it down: If Hamas isn’t crushed, Iran wins. The jihadis—from #Gaza to your campus—get the green light. Diker: “This war is for the West.” No fluff. No filters. Just raw insight from two insiders who actually know what’s going on.  Watch: youtu.be/4Aq_zcbb4Yo

2:15pm
The Jerusalem Center
5/5 Lt. Col. Kalo on East to West with @smartinezamir:

“This operation showcases Israel’s strategic intelligence superiority both regionally and globally. It demonstrates the moral commitment to recovered soldiers and also strengthens Israel’s position with allies.” youtube.com/watch?v=nIvNNi

2:07pm
The Jerusalem Center
4/5 The operation built on intelligence gathered during the 2019 #Baumel recovery

#Mossad agents operated under cover in #Syria for years, visiting a graveyard multiple times under fire to collect remains for DNA matching. The intelligence community’s evolution combines technology, big data analysis, and human intelligence capabilities.

2:02pm
The Jerusalem Center
3/5 This recovery coincided with the release of Israeli hostage Edan Alexander

This recovery coincided with the release of Israeli hostage Edan Alexander from #Hamas in #Gaza, significantly boosting national morale amid an ongoing conflict now stretching over 18 months. The dual successes demonstrate #Israel‘s unwavering commitment to bringing all soldiers home.

1:58pm
The Jerusalem Center
2/5 The operation used the power vacuum following #Assad’s fall from #Damascus

Lt. Col. Avi Kalo, former head of IDF Prisoners & Missing Persons Division, calls it “an outstanding event that brings hope and new spirit to the people of Israel.” The operation utilized the power vacuum following #Assad‘s fall from #Damascus, allowing #Israeli intelligence to deploy ground capabilities in #Syria.

1:56pm
The Jerusalem Center
1/5 Israeli forces recovered the remains of Sergeant First Class Zvi Feldman

In an unprecedented operation, Israeli forces have recovered the remains of Sergeant First Class Zvi #Feldman, missing since the 1982 Battle of Sultan Yacoub. The complex #Mossad mission was conducted deep within #Syrian territory, 43 years after his disappearance. This follows the successful 2019 recovery of Zachary #Baumel from the same battle.

1:54pm
The Jerusalem Center
A molotov attack on a bus = a “barbecue party”?

That’s what #Palestinian kids are being taught under @UNRWA  — from grade school to graduation. This isn’t education. It’s indoctrination. Marcus Sheff of @IMPACT_SE  breaks it down with @smartinezamir

12:51pm

Close

Most Popular

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Between Shame and Power: Khamenei Has No Dilemma

Aviram Bellaishe
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, right, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunha, center, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg sail in the Mediterranean Sea

American Military Involvement in Iran and Implications for Israel

Dr. Irwin J. Mansdorf
An explosion at Isfahan

Iran’s Kamikaze Doctrine: Strategic Suicide as Deterrence

Catherine Perez-Shakdam
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Iran’s Fatal Mistake

Yoni Ben Menachem
ranian Ayatollah Ali Khamanei meets with officials and state executives

Iran’s Ceasefire Request: Sign of Weakness or Deceptive Tactic?

Aviram Bellaishe
Americans wave flags

America Supports Israel – But Only 10% Are Willing to Fight for It Unconditionally

The Jerusalem Center

Close