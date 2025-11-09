Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs
Support Us
Subscribe
Hot Topics:

Alerts

Understanding Hamas’s Propaganda Warfare

Behind Mamdani’s Revolutionary “Red-Green” Victory Over New York City

Tehran Celebrates Mamdani: “A Political Earthquake, A Crack in the Pro-Israeli Hegemony”

The Death of Genocide

The New York Battle of Hattin: Does Mamdani’s Election Portend the Fall of the West?

The Illusion of Palestinian Peace

Understanding Hamas’s Propaganda Warfare

A new survey shows many Americans do not change their perception of Israel even when challenged with the facts.
The Jerusalem Center
Share this
Anti-Israel rally in Washington, D.C.
Anti-Israel rally in Washington, D.C. (Ted Eytan/Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0)

Table of Contents

Summary

A new Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA) survey, led by Dr. Irwin J. Mansdorf and Dr. Charles Jacobs, found that American attitudes toward Israel remain largely unchanged even when presented with evidence that most Palestinians support Hamas and its October 7, 2023, attack on Israel. Conducted among 322 American adults, the study revealed that factual information has little impact on entrenched public perceptions.

While 53% of Palestinians reportedly viewed Hamas’s attack as justified, and 44% said they would vote for Hamas, Americans largely maintained pre-existing opinions—only 19% expressed support for Israel, while 27% sympathized with Palestinians.

The researchers concluded that U.S. views are emotionally driven and resistant to facts, particularly among younger Americans. They suggest that Israeli public diplomacy should focus on personal narratives and human stories to overcome emotional barriers in Western opinion.

Despite being presented with data showing that more than half of Palestinians support Hamas and its October 7, 2023, attack, American attitudes toward Israel remain largely unchanged. “Public perceptions are already entrenched, and therefore the impact of new information is very limited”

A new survey by the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA), examining the impact of information exposure on American attitudes toward the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, found that even when respondents were presented with unequivocal evidence of widespread Palestinian support for Hamas and terrorism, many Americans continued to hold critical and unsympathetic views of Israel. The findings suggest that American perceptions of Israel are highly resistant to change, even when confronted with factual data that contradicts the prevailing pro-Palestinian narrative.

The survey, led by JCFA senior researcher, Dr. Irwin J. Mansdorf, in collaboration with Dr. Charles Jacobs, head of the Jewish Leadership Project, was conducted among 322 American adults, representing a national sample of the U.S. population. Participants were shown data from a recent Palestinian poll conducted after the end of the Gaza war, indicating that 53% of Palestinians believe Hamas’s October 7 attack was justified, and 60% expressed satisfaction with Hamas’s wartime performance. In addition, 44% of Palestinians said they would vote for Hamas if elections were held today, while only 27% expressed support for Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas.

Following the publication of the Palestinian poll, criticism also emerged, including from American journalist and author Ahmad Fouad Alkhatib, a former fellow at the Atlantic Council, who argued that the poll’s findings were unreliable and may reflect manipulation by Hamas and media outlets aligned with it. However, the findings of the current JCFA study are not contingent upon whether the Palestinian data accurately reflect reality, as the American respondents were asked to react to the perception of the information as presented to them, rather than to its factual accuracy. Therefore, even if questions remain about the credibility of polling conducted in Gaza, the conclusions of the present study, concerning how information is processed by the American public, remain fully valid.

The new findings reveal that these data, potentially damning to the Palestinian narrative, had almost no effect on Americans’ views of the conflict. “We observed only a marginal change in responses,” said Dr. Mansdorf. “Most Americans continued to express attitudes consistent with their prior beliefs: about 27% sympathized with Palestinians but not Hamas, 19% supported Israel, and roughly 20% said neither side deserves sympathy.”

On the question of a political resolution, 42% of respondents supported the creation of an independent Palestinian state. However, when presented with information that Palestinians reject recognition of Israel as a Jewish state and continue to promote anti-Israel education and terrorism, support dropped sharply, with many respondents shifting toward favoring Israeli security control over Palestinian areas.

According to Dr. Mansdorf, “The key finding is not merely the lack of impact, but the extent to which public attitudes in the U.S. are already fixed, especially among younger Americans. Even when presented with clear evidence of widespread support for terrorism, their opinions barely move. This points to a deep erosion in the power of factual information to shape perceptions of Israel.”

Dr. Jacobs added that Western perceptions of the Palestinians are guided more by emotion and imagery than by reason. “Decades of pro-Palestinian advocacy have shaped a mindset in which Palestinians are seen as the ultimate victims of Western oppression, granting them a kind of moral immunity even when their actions involve violence or the denial of another people’s rights.” Changing this perception, he argues, would require a long-term, deliberate campaign highlighting the problematic aspects of Palestinian society and culture, a step that most mainstream Jewish organizations in the West are unlikely to pursue.

The survey highlights a broader trend in American public consciousness: “The challenge is no longer about changing opinions, but about understanding why they don’t change,” the researchers conclude. “This offers an important signal for Israeli public diplomacy: to influence Western opinion, Israel must shift from broad moral arguments to focused facts and human stories that can penetrate emotional resistance.”

FAQ
What was the purpose of the JCFA survey?
The survey aimed to assess whether presenting factual data about Palestinian support for Hamas could change American attitudes toward Israel and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
What did the survey reveal about Americans’ views of Israel and the Palestinians?
It found that most Americans’ opinions are deeply entrenched—largely unchanged even after seeing evidence of Palestinian support for Hamas. Only 19% supported Israel, while 27% sympathized with Palestinians.
Why did the information fail to change Americans’ opinions?
The study concluded that Americans’ views are shaped more by emotion and long-standing narratives than by facts. Decades of pro-Palestinian advocacy have framed Palestinians as victims, creating emotional resistance to information that challenges that perception.
Did the information about Palestinian attitudes toward Hamas influence U.S. public opinion?
No. The data showing widespread Palestinian support for Hamas had minimal impact on American attitudes, demonstrating strong resistance to factual persuasion.
What implications do the findings have for Israeli public diplomacy?
The researchers suggest that Israel should shift from moral or abstract arguments to emotionally resonant, personal narratives that can break through entrenched perceptions and emotional biases in Western audiences.

The Jerusalem Center

The Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs is a leading foreign policy research, public diplomacy, and communications center that partners with Arab and Muslim majority counterparts and countries to fashion a more secure and prosperous Middle East.
Picture of The Jerusalem Center

The Jerusalem Center

The Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs is a leading foreign policy research, public diplomacy, and communications center that partners with Arab and Muslim majority counterparts and countries to fashion a more secure and prosperous Middle East.
All Posts
Share this

Invest in JCFA

Subscribe to Daily Alert

The Daily Alert – Israel news digest appears every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

Subscribe

Related Items

Zohran Mamdani

Behind Mamdani’s Revolutionary “Red-Green” Victory Over New York City

Dr. Dan Diker
Iranian newspaper

Tehran Celebrates Mamdani: “A Political Earthquake, A Crack in the Pro-Israeli Hegemony”

JCFA Iran-Syria Desk
Palestinians in Gaza

The Death of Genocide

Dr. Eugene Korn
A reenactment of the Battle of Hattin in Israel.

The New York Battle of Hattin: Does Mamdani’s Election Portend the Fall of the West?

Sagiv Asulin
A man waves a Palestinian flag

The Illusion of Palestinian Peace

Dr. Fiamma Nirenstein
Palestinians in Gaza

A Turning Point in Gaza: The Fall of Hamas Begins

Oded Ailam
tankers in the fog

Sailing Out of the Shadows: Iran’s Costly Turn Toward Transparency

Ella Rosenberg
Composite image of Lord Arthur Balfour and U.S. President Donald Trump

Balfour’s Warning to Trump: Lessons from a Century of Failed “New Orders”

Ram Liran
President Donald Trump with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt

Forget the Old Clichés

Dr. Fiamma Nirenstein
Hamas terrorists

What Are the Chances That Hamas Will Agree to Disarm?

Yoni Ben Menachem
21 February 2024 : FATF Plenary OECD Headquarters, Paris

Locked Out: FATF Maintains Iran as High-Risk Jurisdiction

Ella Rosenberg
U.S. President Donald Trump at the Knesset

How Should the United States and Israel Now Cooperate in Disarming a Resurgent Hamas, Hizbullah, and Iran?

The Jerusalem Center

Stay Informed, Always

Get the latest news, insights, and updates directly in your inbox—be the first to know!

Subscribe to Jerusalem Issue Briefs
Click Here to Subscribe to Daily Alert
The Daily Alert – Israel news digest appears every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

Advanced Search

Notifications

The Jerusalem Center
The Gaza Flotilla Is a Fraud

Far from a humanitarian mission, the latest 70-vessel spectacle on its way to Gaza from Italy is a costly act of political theater @FiammaNirenste1 @JNS_org

11:28am
The Jerusalem Center
The Assassination of Abu Obeida – Why Is Hamas Remaining Silent?

Senior Israeli security officials note that such silence is not new; Hamas often delays its statements following targeted Israeli assassinations, raising questions whether this stems from attempts to verify the information or from a deliberate strategy of ambiguity https://x.com/jerusalemcenter

11:25am
The Jerusalem Center
The Impact of Radical Legal Ideology: From the Classroom to the International Forum

Massive funding of Critical Legal Studies-style academic and extracurricular programs promotes anti-Western ideas and undermines international community institutions and legal conventions https://x.com/jerusalemcenter

11:23am
The Jerusalem Center
Western Countries Focus on Iran Technicalities, Ignore Ideological Bent

The West must look beyond nuclear “offsides” and confront the core issue: a regime in decline, anchored to a dying leader, ruling over a weary population hungry for change x.com/jerusalemcenter

11:19am
The Jerusalem Center
Israel, Gaza, and the Race Against Time

The Trump proposal to create a 10-year trusteeship levels the playing field and provides an opportunity for the Egyptians to open its border with Gaza @Dan_Diker

11:15am
The Jerusalem Center
Canada investigating Israeli-Canadian IDF soldiers?
JCFA senior researcher, Amb. Alan Baker slams the probe as a “political PR stunt with no legal basis.” “This isn’t justice—it’s a betrayal. Canada is siding with PLO propaganda over facts.”
See it here:
11:29am
The Jerusalem Center
What makes a child believe killing a #Jew is justified?

In PA textbooks, Jews are called liars and frauds; their fate: elimination. This is #indoctrination—not #education. But change is happening. On East to West, @IMPACT_SE CEO Marcus Sheff exposes how #UNRWA-funded schools are fueling extremism—and what real reform looks like.  Listen now on Spotify: open.spotify.com/show/2JHqh973U  Watch on YouTube: youtu.be/8OkJTGNfVUc

11:43am
The Jerusalem Center
Highlights from the @Jerusalem_Post Annual Conference in NYC:

Dr. @Dan_Diker, President of the JCFA: “October 7 wasn’t just an attack on Israel — it was a blow to the U.S. on Israeli soil. It demands moral clarity and a united front between Israel and the U.S. to defeat jihadist terror.”

2:20pm
The Jerusalem Center
@XAVIAERD says it like it is

Well, @XAVIAERD says it like it is: If you’re part of “#Queers for #Palestine,” he’ll pay for your flight to #Gaza. Go see for yourself how they treat LGBTQ+ people over there. Don’t miss this bold take on the Israel-Hamas war and the woke right.

2:32pm
The Jerusalem Center
“This isn’t Israel vs. Hamas — it’s the frontline of the free world.”

“This isn’t Israel vs. Hamas — it’s the frontline of the free world.” On Our Middle East by @JNS_org, @Dan_Diker@KhaledAbuToameh (JCFA/@GatestoneInst) break it down: If Hamas isn’t crushed, Iran wins. The jihadis—from #Gaza to your campus—get the green light. Diker: “This war is for the West.” No fluff. No filters. Just raw insight from two insiders who actually know what’s going on.  Watch: youtu.be/4Aq_zcbb4Yo

2:15pm
The Jerusalem Center
5/5 Lt. Col. Kalo on East to West with @smartinezamir:

“This operation showcases Israel’s strategic intelligence superiority both regionally and globally. It demonstrates the moral commitment to recovered soldiers and also strengthens Israel’s position with allies.” youtube.com/watch?v=nIvNNi

2:07pm
The Jerusalem Center
4/5 The operation built on intelligence gathered during the 2019 #Baumel recovery

#Mossad agents operated under cover in #Syria for years, visiting a graveyard multiple times under fire to collect remains for DNA matching. The intelligence community’s evolution combines technology, big data analysis, and human intelligence capabilities.

2:02pm

Close

Most Popular

Anti-Israel rally in Washington, D.C.

Understanding Hamas’s Propaganda Warfare

The Jerusalem Center
Zohran Mamdani

Behind Mamdani’s Revolutionary “Red-Green” Victory Over New York City

Dr. Dan Diker
Iranian newspaper

Tehran Celebrates Mamdani: “A Political Earthquake, A Crack in the Pro-Israeli Hegemony”

JCFA Iran-Syria Desk
Palestinians in Gaza

The Death of Genocide

Dr. Eugene Korn
A reenactment of the Battle of Hattin in Israel.

The New York Battle of Hattin: Does Mamdani’s Election Portend the Fall of the West?

Sagiv Asulin
A man waves a Palestinian flag

The Illusion of Palestinian Peace

Dr. Fiamma Nirenstein

Close