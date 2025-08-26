Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs
Support Us
Subscribe
Hot Topics:

Alerts

Make An Offer They Can’t Refuse

A Normalization Agreement Between Israel and Syria Remains a Distant Prospect

The E1 Battle: Why Israel Can’t Bow to Macron’s Palestinian Fantasy

Iran: Cautious But Still Dangerous

“The Green Prince” and the Truth About Hamas

Hizbullah Pursues a Policy of Brinkmanship

Make An Offer They Can’t Refuse

Netanyahu is presenting Hamas with his own Corleone-style bargain – accept the political reshaping of Gaza voluntarily, or face destruction on the battlefield.
Oded Ailam
Share this
Prime Minister Netanyahu
Prime Minister Netanyahu (IsraeliPM/YouTube)

Table of Contents

Summary

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Gaza strategy is compared to Don Corleone’s famous “offer he can’t refuse.” Backed by the Trump administration, the plan proposes Israel’s partial withdrawal from Gaza in exchange for Hamas releasing all hostages. However, it excludes both Hamas and the Palestinian Authority (PA) from governing Gaza, raising questions about who would fill the political vacuum.

If Hamas rejects the deal, Israel threatens expanded military action — a stark ultimatum framed as either “peace and reconstruction, or war without limit.” The proposal has sparked friction with Egypt, which insists the PA must play a role. Meanwhile, Palestinians on the ground express both defiance and a yearning for dignity and normalcy.

Gaza’s future depends on more than threats: it requires a new governance model, strong security guarantees, and meaningful economic revival. The vision is a post-war Gaza focused on development and opportunity rather than resistance — a Gaza that looks more like Dubai than Tehran.

In The Godfather, Marlon Brando’s Don Corleone utters the famous line: “I’m gonna make him an offer he can’t refuse.” The phrase has since transcended cinema, becoming shorthand for a mixture of temptation and threat, the promise of reward if accepted, and dire consequences if rejected. Today, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with the backing of the Trump administration, is invoking something similar on the geopolitical stage in Gaza.

The Proposal on the Table

The heart of the plan is straightforward, though explosive in its implications. Israel would agree to withdraw from large parts of Gaza and allow for a negotiated framework primarily based on Egypt’s initiative. In return, Hamas would release all hostages. The deal envisions Gaza without Hamas’s grip but also without the Palestinian Authority (PA), marking a sharp divergence from Cairo’s blueprint.

By sidelining both Hamas and the PA, Netanyahu’s plan suggests a future for Gaza that is fundamentally different from the past two decades of governance. It also poses an unanswered question: Who, then, would govern Gaza?

A Calculated Ultimatum

This initiative comes with an unmistakable warning. If Hamas rejects the deal, Israel will expand its military operations inside Gaza, aiming to impose the terms by force. In effect, Netanyahu is presenting Hamas with his own Corleone-style bargain – accept the political reshaping of Gaza voluntarily, or face destruction on the battlefield.

One senior Israeli official, speaking on background, described the plan bluntly: “It is a fork in the road – peace and reconstruction, or war without limit.”

Regional Stakes

The Trump administration’s support lends international heft to Netanyahu’s maneuver. Washington has long sought to frame the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in terms of broader regional realignment, particularly involving Egypt and Gulf states. Yet Egypt has made clear that it sees the PA as an indispensable component of post-Hamas Gaza – a view directly at odds with Netanyahu’s vision.

This divergence highlights a larger diplomatic rift. Cairo is wary of a political vacuum in Gaza, fearing instability on its border. Israel, by contrast, believes both Hamas and the PA have squandered legitimacy, and that any sustainable arrangement must exclude them.

Voices from the Ground

On the streets of Gaza or what is left of them, and in Judea and Samaria, the debate is filtered through slogans and survival. In Arabic graffiti sprayed on walls across Gaza “صوت يعلو فوق صوت المقاومة” (“No voice rises above the voice of resistance”) alongside other graffiti that translates to “We want a dignified life.” The slogans capture the essence of the dilemma: defiance against occupation versus a yearning for stability and normalcy.

For many Palestinians, the question is not whether Israel will withdraw, but what kind of life will replace the cycle of war and blockade.

What Comes Next

The challenge for Netanyahu’s plan and for its critics is less about the military dimension than the political vacuum it risks creating. Without Hamas or the PA, Gaza requires an alternative authority: an international administration, a regional Arab force, or a hybrid arrangement combining local civil society with external guarantors. None of these options is easy, but leaving the void unfilled risks chaos.

Conclusion: The Only Sustainable Offer

If Gaza is to break the cycle, the “offer that cannot be refused” must extend beyond ultimatums. It should combine three pillars:

Security guarantees – The end of Hamas and any other terror militias, enforced by international monitors and the IDF.

Governance innovation – A transitional authority supported by regional partners and vetted by international bodies, excluding both Hamas and the PA, but rooted in local Palestinian leadership.

Economic revival – This must be more than pouring concrete and opening factories; it must reshape mindsets as well as skylines. Think of it as Gaza’s version of “post-war rehab” – a transition program less about resistance slogans and more about building malls, startups, and universities. The vision: a Gaza that looks more like Dubai than Tehran.

This would require a reconstruction fund overseen by neutral actors, pumping in capital for infrastructure and jobs, but with one condition: participation in a civic re-education process – not dehumanizing, but de-radicalizing. Call it a kind of political physiotherapy, where recovery means learning to stand upright without leaning on militias or martyrdom.

As Friedrich Nietzsche once wrote, “He who has a why to live can bear almost any how.” Gaza’s challenge now is to find that “why” – and to make it irresistible.

FAQ
What is Netanyahu’s proposal for Gaza?
Israel would withdraw from large parts of Gaza if Hamas releases all hostages. The plan excludes both Hamas and the Palestinian Authority from future governance.
How is the proposal similar to Don Corleone’s “offer he can’t refuse”?
It presents Hamas with a stark choice: accept a new political framework for Gaza or face expanded Israeli military action and destruction.
Why does Egypt oppose Netanyahu’s plan?
Egypt believes the Palestinian Authority must play a role in post-Hamas governance, fearing a political vacuum and instability if both Hamas and the PA are sidelined.
What are the main risks of Netanyahu’s vision?
The biggest risk is a governance vacuum in Gaza, which could lead to chaos if no credible alternative authority — international, regional, or local — steps in.
What are the proposed pillars for a sustainable Gaza future?
  • Security guarantees: End of Hamas and militias, monitored internationally.
  • Governance innovation: Transitional authority excluding Hamas and the PA, supported regionally.
  • Economic revival: Reconstruction funds, jobs, and civic re-education to replace militant culture with development and stability.

Oded Ailam

Oded Ailam is a former head of the Counterterrorism Division in the Mossad and is currently a researcher at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA).
Picture of Oded Ailam

Oded Ailam

Oded Ailam is a former head of the Counterterrorism Division in the Mossad and is currently a researcher at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA).
All Posts
Share this

Invest in JCFA

Subscribe to Daily Alert

The Daily Alert – Israel news digest appears every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

Subscribe

Related Items

Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a press conference

Netanyahu Confronts the Eighth Front: The Global War of Lies

Dr. Fiamma Nirenstein
Delegates and speakers at the Republican National Convention expressed their strong support for Israel.

Arab Concerns over Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Visit to Washington

Yoni Ben Menachem
Yoni Ben Menachem

Will Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Visit to Washington Bring an End to the War Against Hamas?

Yoni Ben Menachem, Lt.-Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch
Ali Akbar Velayati and Saleh al-Arouri

Mahmoud Abbas and Iran

Yoni Ben Menachem
The scene of the January 8, 2017 truck-ramming attack in Jerusalem.

Understanding Israel’s Message on ISIS-Inspired Terror in Jerusalem

Dr. Dan Diker
Ilham Aliyev with Benjamin Netanyahu

Iranian Vigilance over Netanyahu Visit to Azerbaijan

Lt.-Col. (ret.) Michael Segall

Will the Obama-Netanyahu Talks Impact on U.S. Elections?

Lenny Ben-David
Hamas leader Ismail Haniya and PA President Mahmoud Abbas

The Two States in the West Bank and Gaza Annul the Two-State Solution

Lt. Col. (ret.) Jonathan D. Halevi

Stay Informed, Always

Get the latest news, insights, and updates directly in your inbox—be the first to know!

Subscribe to Jerusalem Issue Briefs
Click Here to Subscribe to Daily Alert
The Daily Alert – Israel news digest appears every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

Advanced Search

Notifications

The Jerusalem Center
Canada investigating Israeli-Canadian IDF soldiers?
JCFA senior researcher, Amb. Alan Baker slams the probe as a “political PR stunt with no legal basis.” “This isn’t justice—it’s a betrayal. Canada is siding with PLO propaganda over facts.”
See it here:
11:29am
The Jerusalem Center
What makes a child believe killing a #Jew is justified?

In PA textbooks, Jews are called liars and frauds; their fate: elimination. This is #indoctrination—not #education. But change is happening. On East to West, @IMPACT_SE CEO Marcus Sheff exposes how #UNRWA-funded schools are fueling extremism—and what real reform looks like.  Listen now on Spotify: open.spotify.com/show/2JHqh973U  Watch on YouTube: youtu.be/8OkJTGNfVUc

11:43am
The Jerusalem Center
Highlights from the @Jerusalem_Post Annual Conference in NYC:

Dr. @Dan_Diker, President of the JCFA: “October 7 wasn’t just an attack on Israel — it was a blow to the U.S. on Israeli soil. It demands moral clarity and a united front between Israel and the U.S. to defeat jihadist terror.”

2:20pm
The Jerusalem Center
@XAVIAERD says it like it is

Well, @XAVIAERD says it like it is: If you’re part of “#Queers for #Palestine,” he’ll pay for your flight to #Gaza. Go see for yourself how they treat LGBTQ+ people over there. Don’t miss this bold take on the Israel-Hamas war and the woke right.

2:32pm
The Jerusalem Center
“This isn’t Israel vs. Hamas — it’s the frontline of the free world.”

“This isn’t Israel vs. Hamas — it’s the frontline of the free world.” On Our Middle East by @JNS_org, @Dan_Diker@KhaledAbuToameh (JCFA/@GatestoneInst) break it down: If Hamas isn’t crushed, Iran wins. The jihadis—from #Gaza to your campus—get the green light. Diker: “This war is for the West.” No fluff. No filters. Just raw insight from two insiders who actually know what’s going on.  Watch: youtu.be/4Aq_zcbb4Yo

2:15pm
The Jerusalem Center
5/5 Lt. Col. Kalo on East to West with @smartinezamir:

“This operation showcases Israel’s strategic intelligence superiority both regionally and globally. It demonstrates the moral commitment to recovered soldiers and also strengthens Israel’s position with allies.” youtube.com/watch?v=nIvNNi

2:07pm
The Jerusalem Center
4/5 The operation built on intelligence gathered during the 2019 #Baumel recovery

#Mossad agents operated under cover in #Syria for years, visiting a graveyard multiple times under fire to collect remains for DNA matching. The intelligence community’s evolution combines technology, big data analysis, and human intelligence capabilities.

2:02pm
The Jerusalem Center
3/5 This recovery coincided with the release of Israeli hostage Edan Alexander

This recovery coincided with the release of Israeli hostage Edan Alexander from #Hamas in #Gaza, significantly boosting national morale amid an ongoing conflict now stretching over 18 months. The dual successes demonstrate #Israel‘s unwavering commitment to bringing all soldiers home.

1:58pm
The Jerusalem Center
2/5 The operation used the power vacuum following #Assad’s fall from #Damascus

Lt. Col. Avi Kalo, former head of IDF Prisoners & Missing Persons Division, calls it “an outstanding event that brings hope and new spirit to the people of Israel.” The operation utilized the power vacuum following #Assad‘s fall from #Damascus, allowing #Israeli intelligence to deploy ground capabilities in #Syria.

1:56pm
The Jerusalem Center
1/5 Israeli forces recovered the remains of Sergeant First Class Zvi Feldman

In an unprecedented operation, Israeli forces have recovered the remains of Sergeant First Class Zvi #Feldman, missing since the 1982 Battle of Sultan Yacoub. The complex #Mossad mission was conducted deep within #Syrian territory, 43 years after his disappearance. This follows the successful 2019 recovery of Zachary #Baumel from the same battle.

1:54pm
The Jerusalem Center
A molotov attack on a bus = a “barbecue party”?

That’s what #Palestinian kids are being taught under @UNRWA  — from grade school to graduation. This isn’t education. It’s indoctrination. Marcus Sheff of @IMPACT_SE  breaks it down with @smartinezamir

12:51pm

Close

Most Popular

Prime Minister Netanyahu

Make An Offer They Can’t Refuse

Oded Ailam
U.S. Envoy Tom Barrack and Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, the spiritual leader of the Druze in Israel

A Normalization Agreement Between Israel and Syria Remains a Distant Prospect

Yoni Ben Menachem
Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas with French President Emmanuel Macron

The E1 Battle: Why Israel Can’t Bow to Macron’s Palestinian Fantasy

Dr. Fiamma Nirenstein
Former Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Velayati

Iran: Cautious But Still Dangerous

JCFA Iran-Syria Desk
Mosab Hassan Yousef

“The Green Prince” and the Truth About Hamas

Dr. Fiamma Nirenstein
Hizbullah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem

Hizbullah Pursues a Policy of Brinkmanship

Yoni Ben Menachem

Close