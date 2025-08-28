Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs
Support Us
Subscribe
Hot Topics:

Alerts

Lebanon’s Government Preparing to Stall U.S. Plan to Disarm Hizbullah

Make An Offer They Can’t Refuse

A Normalization Agreement Between Israel and Syria Remains a Distant Prospect

The E1 Battle: Why Israel Can’t Bow to Macron’s Palestinian Fantasy

Iran: Cautious But Still Dangerous

“The Green Prince” and the Truth About Hamas

Lebanon’s Government Preparing to Stall U.S. Plan to Disarm Hizbullah

The U.S.-proposed plan seeks to disarm Hizbullah through a phased approach, requiring Israel to halt military operations and withdraw from Lebanese territory.
Col. (ret.) Dr. Jacques Neriah
Share this
Lebanon’s government
Lebanon’s government. (Tehran Times)

Table of Contents

Summary

The U.S.-proposed plan, mediated by Thomas Barrack, seeks to disarm Hizbullah and Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon through a phased approach, requiring Israel to halt military operations and withdraw from Lebanese territory. The plan includes steps for Hizbullah’s disarmament and Lebanese army deployment, but faces strong opposition from Hizbullah, backed by Iran, and skepticism from Palestinian factions. Lebanese President Aoun insists on an Israeli and Syrian agreement, while Hizbullah’s refusal and threats of civil war risk derailing the initiative, prompting Barrack to seek a ceasefire to salvage the plan.

Recognizing the significant challenges facing the Lebanese government in disarming Hizbullah, compounded by the risks of renewed civil war or a potential takeover of state institutions by Hizbullah – reminiscent of the May 2008 events when the Shiite militia stormed Beirut and seized control – U.S. mediator Thomas Barrack proposed a phased, “step-by-step” plan to address the crisis. This plan aimed to place both Lebanon and Israel on equal footing, requiring cooperation from Israel despite its military victory over Hizbullah. This approach diverged from historical norms where the victor typically imposes terms on the defeated party.

The proposal sought to disarm all non-state armed groups, including Hizbullah, in exchange for Israel halting military operations and fully withdrawing from Lebanese territory, particularly from five strategic strongholds retained after the conflict. Additionally, it aimed to resolve the thirteen points of contention along the Israel-Lebanon border through permanent delineation. According to Lebanese and Arab media, the plan outlined the following phases:

Phase 1: The Lebanese government commits to fully disarming Hizbullah by year’s end. In response, Israel ceases all military activities – on land, sea, and air – within Lebanese territory.

Phase 2: Within 60 days, the Lebanese government begins implementing the disarmament plan and deploys Lebanese troops to the southern border. Concurrently, Israel starts withdrawing from key strategic positions in southern Lebanon.

Phase 3: Within 60 to 90 days, Hizbullah completes its military withdrawal south of the Litani River.

Final Phase: Between 90 and 120 days, Hizbullah dismantles its remaining heavy weaponry and military infrastructure, including missiles, drones, and command centers. Simultaneously, Israeli forces fully withdraw from Lebanese territory, and Lebanese security forces assume control over all regions.

Barrack presented this plan to Lebanese officials on June 19, 2025. On July 7, 2025, the Lebanese government formally responded. On August 7, 2025, the Lebanese cabinet, without the participation of five Shiite ministers, approved the plan’s objectives, directing the army to prepare a detailed disarmament strategy for all militias, including Hizbullah, to be finalized and implemented by year’s end.

Hizbullah strongly opposed the plan, with its leaders declaring they would not disarm (see Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs, August 19, 2025, Jacques Neriah, Iran Backs Hizbullah in its Refusal to Disarm). This opposition sparked a smear campaign against Prime Minister Salam, labeled a “traitor” and “agent,” and Maronite Patriarch Al-Ra’i. In Beirut’s Dahiya district, portraits of Salam were defaced, and protests condemned the government’s decision. Hizbullah’s secretary-general warned that implementing the plan could dismantle Lebanon and pave the way for civil war. Iranian officials echoed this inflammatory rhetoric, amplifying tensions.

In response to this political “tsunami,” President Aoun sent his military adviser to meet with Shiite leaders, delivering a clear message: the Lebanese government would not proceed with Hizbullah’s disarmament unless Israel agreed to Phase 1. Aoun further stipulated that the plan required approval from both Israel and Syria, given border-related clauses, and threatened to withdraw Lebanon’s support if these conditions were not met.

Meanwhile, pursuant to an agreement between President Aoun and the Palestinian Authority chairman, the Lebanese government staged an operation in mid-June 2025 at the Bourj el-Barajneh Palestinian refugee camp. Lebanese army intelligence units, accompanied by a truck, collected sacks purportedly containing weapons. However, Hizbullah and Palestinian factions dismissed the event as a “masquerade” and a publicity stunt.

On August 18, 2025, Barrack met with Lebanese leaders, publicly stating that Lebanon had fulfilled its obligations and urging Israel to comply by halting military operations and withdrawing troops. Before traveling to Israel, Barrack met with Nabih Berri, leader of the Amal movement and parliament chairman, on August 24. According to Lebanese media, Berri proposed a 15-day ceasefire to de-escalate tensions. Barrack then met with Israel’s prime minister and officials before returning to Lebanon on August 26 to salvage the plan.

Hizbullah’s refusal to disarm until Israel fully withdraws and a collective defense strategy is agreed upon with the Lebanese government poses significant challenges. The U.S. team may opt for a pause to avoid pushing Lebanon into renewed internal conflict. Concessions framed as “Israeli compromises” are unlikely to persuade Hizbullah, potentially emboldening the militia to maintain its hardline stance.

FAQ
What is the U.S.-proposed plan for Lebanon?
The plan, mediated by Thomas Barrack, aims to disarm Hizbullah and Palestinian refugee camps through a phased approach, requiring Israel to halt military operations and withdraw from Lebanese territory while Lebanon deploys its army and dismantles non-state militias.
Why is Hizbullah opposing the disarmament plan?
Hizbullah, backed by Iran, refuses to disarm until Israel fully withdraws from Lebanon and a collective defense strategy is agreed upon, viewing the plan as a threat to its influence and warning of potential civil war.
What role does Israel play in the plan?
Israel is required to cease all military activities in Lebanon and withdraw from five strategic strongholds in phases, aligning with Lebanon’s disarmament efforts and border delineation agreements.
How has the Lebanese government responded to the plan?
On August 7, 2025, the Lebanese cabinet (without Shiite ministers) approved the plan’s objectives, instructing the army to prepare a disarmament strategy, but President Aoun later conditioned approval on Israeli and Syrian agreement.
What challenges threaten the plan’s success?
Hizbullah’s staunch opposition, threats of civil war, skepticism from Palestinian factions, and Lebanon’s insistence on reciprocal actions from Israel and Syria risk derailing the plan, potentially leading to a pause to avoid internal conflict.

Col. (ret.) Dr. Jacques Neriah

Col. (ret.) Dr. Jacques Neriah, a special analyst for the Middle East at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs, was formerly Foreign Policy Advisor to Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and Deputy Head for Assessment of Israeli Military Intelligence.
Picture of Col. (ret.) Dr. Jacques Neriah

Col. (ret.) Dr. Jacques Neriah

Col. (ret.) Dr. Jacques Neriah, a special analyst for the Middle East at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs, was formerly Foreign Policy Advisor to Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and Deputy Head for Assessment of Israeli Military Intelligence.
All Posts
Share this

Invest in JCFA

Subscribe to Daily Alert

The Daily Alert – Israel news digest appears every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

Subscribe

Related Items

Naim Qassem

After the Ceasefire Failure Between Israel and Lebanon: What Next?

Col. (ret.) Dr. Jacques Neriah
U.S. Ambassador Thomas Barrack

Is the U.S. Looking for a New Approach to Disarming Hizbullah in Lebanon?

Col. (ret.) Dr. Jacques Neriah

Stay Informed, Always

Get the latest news, insights, and updates directly in your inbox—be the first to know!

Subscribe to Jerusalem Issue Briefs
Click Here to Subscribe to Daily Alert
The Daily Alert – Israel news digest appears every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

Advanced Search

Notifications

The Jerusalem Center
Canada investigating Israeli-Canadian IDF soldiers?
JCFA senior researcher, Amb. Alan Baker slams the probe as a “political PR stunt with no legal basis.” “This isn’t justice—it’s a betrayal. Canada is siding with PLO propaganda over facts.”
See it here:
11:29am
The Jerusalem Center
What makes a child believe killing a #Jew is justified?

In PA textbooks, Jews are called liars and frauds; their fate: elimination. This is #indoctrination—not #education. But change is happening. On East to West, @IMPACT_SE CEO Marcus Sheff exposes how #UNRWA-funded schools are fueling extremism—and what real reform looks like.  Listen now on Spotify: open.spotify.com/show/2JHqh973U  Watch on YouTube: youtu.be/8OkJTGNfVUc

11:43am
The Jerusalem Center
Highlights from the @Jerusalem_Post Annual Conference in NYC:

Dr. @Dan_Diker, President of the JCFA: “October 7 wasn’t just an attack on Israel — it was a blow to the U.S. on Israeli soil. It demands moral clarity and a united front between Israel and the U.S. to defeat jihadist terror.”

2:20pm
The Jerusalem Center
@XAVIAERD says it like it is

Well, @XAVIAERD says it like it is: If you’re part of “#Queers for #Palestine,” he’ll pay for your flight to #Gaza. Go see for yourself how they treat LGBTQ+ people over there. Don’t miss this bold take on the Israel-Hamas war and the woke right.

2:32pm
The Jerusalem Center
“This isn’t Israel vs. Hamas — it’s the frontline of the free world.”

“This isn’t Israel vs. Hamas — it’s the frontline of the free world.” On Our Middle East by @JNS_org, @Dan_Diker@KhaledAbuToameh (JCFA/@GatestoneInst) break it down: If Hamas isn’t crushed, Iran wins. The jihadis—from #Gaza to your campus—get the green light. Diker: “This war is for the West.” No fluff. No filters. Just raw insight from two insiders who actually know what’s going on.  Watch: youtu.be/4Aq_zcbb4Yo

2:15pm
The Jerusalem Center
5/5 Lt. Col. Kalo on East to West with @smartinezamir:

“This operation showcases Israel’s strategic intelligence superiority both regionally and globally. It demonstrates the moral commitment to recovered soldiers and also strengthens Israel’s position with allies.” youtube.com/watch?v=nIvNNi

2:07pm
The Jerusalem Center
4/5 The operation built on intelligence gathered during the 2019 #Baumel recovery

#Mossad agents operated under cover in #Syria for years, visiting a graveyard multiple times under fire to collect remains for DNA matching. The intelligence community’s evolution combines technology, big data analysis, and human intelligence capabilities.

2:02pm
The Jerusalem Center
3/5 This recovery coincided with the release of Israeli hostage Edan Alexander

This recovery coincided with the release of Israeli hostage Edan Alexander from #Hamas in #Gaza, significantly boosting national morale amid an ongoing conflict now stretching over 18 months. The dual successes demonstrate #Israel‘s unwavering commitment to bringing all soldiers home.

1:58pm
The Jerusalem Center
2/5 The operation used the power vacuum following #Assad’s fall from #Damascus

Lt. Col. Avi Kalo, former head of IDF Prisoners & Missing Persons Division, calls it “an outstanding event that brings hope and new spirit to the people of Israel.” The operation utilized the power vacuum following #Assad‘s fall from #Damascus, allowing #Israeli intelligence to deploy ground capabilities in #Syria.

1:56pm
The Jerusalem Center
1/5 Israeli forces recovered the remains of Sergeant First Class Zvi Feldman

In an unprecedented operation, Israeli forces have recovered the remains of Sergeant First Class Zvi #Feldman, missing since the 1982 Battle of Sultan Yacoub. The complex #Mossad mission was conducted deep within #Syrian territory, 43 years after his disappearance. This follows the successful 2019 recovery of Zachary #Baumel from the same battle.

1:54pm
The Jerusalem Center
A molotov attack on a bus = a “barbecue party”?

That’s what #Palestinian kids are being taught under @UNRWA  — from grade school to graduation. This isn’t education. It’s indoctrination. Marcus Sheff of @IMPACT_SE  breaks it down with @smartinezamir

12:51pm

Close

Most Popular

Lebanon’s government

Lebanon’s Government Preparing to Stall U.S. Plan to Disarm Hizbullah

Col. (ret.) Dr. Jacques Neriah
Prime Minister Netanyahu

Make An Offer They Can’t Refuse

Oded Ailam
U.S. Envoy Tom Barrack and Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, the spiritual leader of the Druze in Israel

A Normalization Agreement Between Israel and Syria Remains a Distant Prospect

Yoni Ben Menachem
Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas with French President Emmanuel Macron

The E1 Battle: Why Israel Can’t Bow to Macron’s Palestinian Fantasy

Dr. Fiamma Nirenstein
Former Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Velayati

Iran: Cautious But Still Dangerous

JCFA Iran-Syria Desk
Mosab Hassan Yousef

“The Green Prince” and the Truth About Hamas

Dr. Fiamma Nirenstein

Close