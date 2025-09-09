Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs
Support Us
Subscribe
Hot Topics:

Alerts

Jerusalem Terrorist Attack Is a New Intifada

Psychological Diplomacy in the Face of a “Two-State” Tsunami: The “Puerto Rico Solution”

The Gaza Flotilla Is a Fraud

The Assassination of Abu Obeida – Why Is Hamas Remaining Silent?

The Impact of Radical Legal Ideology: From the Classroom to the International Forum

Western Countries Focus on Iran Technicalities, Ignore Ideological Bent

Jerusalem Terrorist Attack Is a New Intifada

Israel understands that its survival is at stake. But the West does not.
Dr. Fiamma Nirenstein
Share this
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the site of a terrorist shooting attack in Jerusalem, September 8, 2025
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the site of a terrorist shooting attack in Jerusalem, September 8, 2025. (Haim Zach/GPO)

Table of Contents

This article was originally published on JNS.org on September 8, 2025.

There were three years, from 2000 to 2003, when almost every day in Israel a bus blew up or a massacre was carried out in a pizzeria or a restaurant. That was the Second Intifada.

More than 1,000 Israelis were murdered, until the Park Hotel massacre in Netanya—30 people slaughtered as they sat at their Passover seder—pushed Israel to send its troops into the cities that had become factories of terror. It worked. The intifada was crushed.

Later, then-Prime Minister Ariel Sharon—who had ordered the military operation—implemented the Gaza disengagement. More attempts at peace followed. Yet history has been punctuated by repeated outbursts of jihadist violence, leading up to Oct. 7, 2023, and now, to the horrifying realization that Israel is again under siege.

Monday’s bus massacre in Jerusalem made this crystal clear. The victims were innocent passengers heading to work. Earlier on Monday, four soldiers were killed in a Hamas attack on the outskirts of Gaza City.

The day before, a police detective was killed by gunfire in the Wadi Ara area and travelers were targeted at Eilat Airport. Before that, residents along the Gaza border. Farther north, civilians along the border with Lebanon. Looming in the background is Iran, feeding the fire with deadly weapons.

This is the nature of Israel’s reality: The rockets, the drones and the bullets only stop where Israel stops them with force. Otherwise, the country is so small that every explosion reverberates everywhere, sending families to shelters and turning buses into moving coffins.

Since Oct. 7, Israelis know this truth better than ever. This time, the grim face of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the scene said more than words.

The threat is expanding. Judea and Samaria could become the next front for Hamas. The jihadists are explicit: They cannot lose. The Quran promises victory over the “infidels,” from the river to the sea. If this is still unclear to the West, it only strengthens both Sunni and Shi’ite radicals who are waging war without restraint.

In 2024 alone, Israel foiled 1,000 terror plots. But this attack slipped through. The two terrorists infiltrated near Katana, outside Ramallah, through one of the nighttime breaches used by shabachim—illegal Palestinian workers who evade Israeli controls. Hamas congratulated the killers but did not claim responsibility.

In Judea and Samaria, the group is still experimenting and organizing, preparing for something larger.

The larger plan is obvious: Jerusalem. For jihad, there is no greater prize. The city is encircled by towns and villages, the very places from which the two murderers came. Monday’s massacre was different in its sheer ferocity from the many drive-by shootings on highways. Armed with a cheap Carlo rifle and a pistol, the two terrorists boarded a crowded bus and shot passengers in the face. It was Oct. 7, in miniature.

There have been 55 terror attacks so far in 2025. The number is down, but only because Israeli surveillance has been tightened since the Hamas massacre and Palestinian entry permits are now heavily restricted. Yet the breaches remain countless and an estimated 40,000 shabachim move illegally inside Israel. This shadow army can find allies, weapons and safe houses among Israeli Arabs, all in service of the next planned inferno inside Jerusalem.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Authority has abandoned any pretense of moderation. It is now dwarfed by Hamas in public support and firmly tied to jihadist ideology. P.A. leader Mahmoud Abbas still pays monthly stipends to every terrorist in prison and to the families of “martyrs.” He sustains terror instead of restraining it.

Israel understands that its survival is at stake. But the West does not. French President Emmanuel Macron is now pushing for U.N. recognition of a Palestinian state—one that shows no sign of distancing itself from jihadism. This does not create peace. It only pressures Israel to institutionalize its self-defense and strengthens the jihadist narrative that terrorism pays.

Israel is living the reality of a new intifada. The West should wake up to it before it is too late.

Dr. Fiamma Nirenstein

Dr. Fiamma Nirenstein, the Israel Foreign Ministry’s Special Advisor for Combating Antisemitism, is a Senior Fellow of the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs. She was a member of the Italian Parliament (2008-2013) where she served as Vice President of the Committee on Foreign Affairs in the Chamber of Deputies, served in the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, and established and chaired the Committee for the Inquiry into Anti-Semitism. A founding member of the international Friends of Israel Initiative, she is the author of 13 books, including Israel Is Us (2009). She is a Fellow at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs.
Picture of Dr. Fiamma Nirenstein

Dr. Fiamma Nirenstein

Dr. Fiamma Nirenstein, the Israel Foreign Ministry’s Special Advisor for Combating Antisemitism, is a Senior Fellow of the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs. She was a member of the Italian Parliament (2008-2013) where she served as Vice President of the Committee on Foreign Affairs in the Chamber of Deputies, served in the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, and established and chaired the Committee for the Inquiry into Anti-Semitism. A founding member of the international Friends of Israel Initiative, she is the author of 13 books, including Israel Is Us (2009). She is a Fellow at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs.
All Posts
Share this

Invest in JCFA

Subscribe to Daily Alert

The Daily Alert – Israel news digest appears every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

Subscribe

Related Items

Puerto Rico

Psychological Diplomacy in the Face of a “Two-State” Tsunami: The “Puerto Rico Solution”

Dr. Irwin J. Mansdorf
Global Sumud Flotilla

The Gaza Flotilla Is a Fraud

Dr. Fiamma Nirenstein
Hudhayfah Kahlout, aka Abu Obeida

The Assassination of Abu Obeida – Why Is Hamas Remaining Silent?

Yoni Ben Menachem
A TWAIL conference held in Istanbul, Turkey in 2024

The Impact of Radical Legal Ideology: From the Classroom to the International Forum

Tirza Shorr
A VAR decision

Western Countries Focus on Iran Technicalities, Ignore Ideological Bent

Oded Ailam
Gaza’s Rafah Crossing into Egypt.

Israel, Gaza, and the Race Against Time

Dr. Dan Diker
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkey-Israel: Diplomatic Relations in Turmoil

Amb. Freddy Eytan
Hamas propaganda chief Abu Obeida

War and Symbols

Dr. Fiamma Nirenstein
Hamas terrorists

Hamas’s Survival Cards

Yoni Ben Menachem
Ahmed al-Sharaa

Syria’s Al-Sharaa and the Most Dangerous Mutation of Political Islamism

Dalia Ziada
Lebanon’s government

Lebanon’s Government Preparing to Stall U.S. Plan to Disarm Hizbullah

Col. (ret.) Dr. Jacques Neriah
Prime Minister Netanyahu

Make An Offer They Can’t Refuse

Oded Ailam

Stay Informed, Always

Get the latest news, insights, and updates directly in your inbox—be the first to know!

Subscribe to Jerusalem Issue Briefs
Click Here to Subscribe to Daily Alert
The Daily Alert – Israel news digest appears every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

Advanced Search

Notifications

The Jerusalem Center
The Gaza Flotilla Is a Fraud

Far from a humanitarian mission, the latest 70-vessel spectacle on its way to Gaza from Italy is a costly act of political theater @FiammaNirenste1 @JNS_org

11:28am
The Jerusalem Center
The Assassination of Abu Obeida – Why Is Hamas Remaining Silent?

Senior Israeli security officials note that such silence is not new; Hamas often delays its statements following targeted Israeli assassinations, raising questions whether this stems from attempts to verify the information or from a deliberate strategy of ambiguity https://x.com/jerusalemcenter

11:25am
The Jerusalem Center
The Impact of Radical Legal Ideology: From the Classroom to the International Forum

Massive funding of Critical Legal Studies-style academic and extracurricular programs promotes anti-Western ideas and undermines international community institutions and legal conventions https://x.com/jerusalemcenter

11:23am
The Jerusalem Center
Western Countries Focus on Iran Technicalities, Ignore Ideological Bent

The West must look beyond nuclear “offsides” and confront the core issue: a regime in decline, anchored to a dying leader, ruling over a weary population hungry for change x.com/jerusalemcenter

11:19am
The Jerusalem Center
Israel, Gaza, and the Race Against Time

The Trump proposal to create a 10-year trusteeship levels the playing field and provides an opportunity for the Egyptians to open its border with Gaza @Dan_Diker

11:15am
The Jerusalem Center
Canada investigating Israeli-Canadian IDF soldiers?
JCFA senior researcher, Amb. Alan Baker slams the probe as a “political PR stunt with no legal basis.” “This isn’t justice—it’s a betrayal. Canada is siding with PLO propaganda over facts.”
See it here:
11:29am
The Jerusalem Center
What makes a child believe killing a #Jew is justified?

In PA textbooks, Jews are called liars and frauds; their fate: elimination. This is #indoctrination—not #education. But change is happening. On East to West, @IMPACT_SE CEO Marcus Sheff exposes how #UNRWA-funded schools are fueling extremism—and what real reform looks like.  Listen now on Spotify: open.spotify.com/show/2JHqh973U  Watch on YouTube: youtu.be/8OkJTGNfVUc

11:43am
The Jerusalem Center
Highlights from the @Jerusalem_Post Annual Conference in NYC:

Dr. @Dan_Diker, President of the JCFA: “October 7 wasn’t just an attack on Israel — it was a blow to the U.S. on Israeli soil. It demands moral clarity and a united front between Israel and the U.S. to defeat jihadist terror.”

2:20pm
The Jerusalem Center
@XAVIAERD says it like it is

Well, @XAVIAERD says it like it is: If you’re part of “#Queers for #Palestine,” he’ll pay for your flight to #Gaza. Go see for yourself how they treat LGBTQ+ people over there. Don’t miss this bold take on the Israel-Hamas war and the woke right.

2:32pm
The Jerusalem Center
“This isn’t Israel vs. Hamas — it’s the frontline of the free world.”

“This isn’t Israel vs. Hamas — it’s the frontline of the free world.” On Our Middle East by @JNS_org, @Dan_Diker@KhaledAbuToameh (JCFA/@GatestoneInst) break it down: If Hamas isn’t crushed, Iran wins. The jihadis—from #Gaza to your campus—get the green light. Diker: “This war is for the West.” No fluff. No filters. Just raw insight from two insiders who actually know what’s going on.  Watch: youtu.be/4Aq_zcbb4Yo

2:15pm
The Jerusalem Center
5/5 Lt. Col. Kalo on East to West with @smartinezamir:

“This operation showcases Israel’s strategic intelligence superiority both regionally and globally. It demonstrates the moral commitment to recovered soldiers and also strengthens Israel’s position with allies.” youtube.com/watch?v=nIvNNi

2:07pm
The Jerusalem Center
4/5 The operation built on intelligence gathered during the 2019 #Baumel recovery

#Mossad agents operated under cover in #Syria for years, visiting a graveyard multiple times under fire to collect remains for DNA matching. The intelligence community’s evolution combines technology, big data analysis, and human intelligence capabilities.

2:02pm

Close

Most Popular

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the site of a terrorist shooting attack in Jerusalem, September 8, 2025

Jerusalem Terrorist Attack Is a New Intifada

Dr. Fiamma Nirenstein
Puerto Rico

Psychological Diplomacy in the Face of a “Two-State” Tsunami: The “Puerto Rico Solution”

Dr. Irwin J. Mansdorf
Global Sumud Flotilla

The Gaza Flotilla Is a Fraud

Dr. Fiamma Nirenstein
Hudhayfah Kahlout, aka Abu Obeida

The Assassination of Abu Obeida – Why Is Hamas Remaining Silent?

Yoni Ben Menachem
A TWAIL conference held in Istanbul, Turkey in 2024

The Impact of Radical Legal Ideology: From the Classroom to the International Forum

Tirza Shorr
A VAR decision

Western Countries Focus on Iran Technicalities, Ignore Ideological Bent

Oded Ailam

Close