Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs
Support Us
Subscribe
Hot Topics:

Alerts

Is Syria’s President Following in the Footsteps of Anwar Sadat?

Houthi Threat to Israel Escalates Despite Iran Ceasefire

Will Iran Recover from the Heavy Blows Dealt by Israel?

Where Are Things Headed with Iran?

When Words Matter More Than Bombs: How Trump Paralyzed Iran

Strategic Suicide? Why Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei is Again Preparing for War

Is Syria’s President Following in the Footsteps of Anwar Sadat?

Abu Mohammad al-Jolani’s approach is far more cautious and constrained. The prevailing view is that Syria is not prepared to pay the political price required for a full peace treaty.
Yoni Ben Menachem
Share this
Muhammad al-Jolani (L) and former Egyptian President Anwar Sadat
AI-generated image of Muhammad al-Jolani (L) and former Egyptian President Anwar Sadat.

Table of Contents

  • Behind the scenes, secret negotiations are underway aiming to reach an agreement between Israel and Syria—initially a security arrangement, followed later by a full normalization agreement between the two countries.
  • The big question is whether Abu Muhammad al-Jolani, a former Salafi jihadist, is ideologically and politically capable of leading a revolutionary peace initiative.

In an interview with The New York Times on July 3, 2025, U.S. envoy to Syria Thomas Barak confirmed that serious talks were taking place between Israel and Syria, mediated by the United States, to restore calm along their shared border.
As of now, relations between the new Syrian government and Israel remain tense, particularly in light of repeated Israeli incursions into southern Syria and military operations against terrorist elements there. The goal of the talks is to reduce tensions and lay the groundwork for improved relations.

A few days ago, President Trump signed an executive order lifting decades of American sanctions on Syria. Barak explained that instead of exerting direct pressure, the administration set clear benchmarks for the Syrian government and expressed hope that tangible progress would be made.

These benchmarks include: reaching a peace agreement with Israel; integrating the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which control northeastern Syria; and clarifying the fate of American citizens who disappeared during the civil war.

U.S. officials have voiced concern about the thousands of foreign fighters, most of them from jihadist groups, who entered Syria during the war. The Trump administration acknowledges that Syria cannot expel all those who remain and that removing them may even threaten political stability. Therefore, Washington expects a certain degree of “transparency” from Syria regarding the future roles of these former fighters.

On July 3, for the first time officially, the Syrian government clarified its position: “Any talk of an agreement with Israel can only occur after Israel fully complies with the 1974 disengagement agreement,” a political source said. He added, “The occupation of the Golan Heights is not negotiable.”

On the ground, tensions are rising.

Even after the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime, Israel has continued to maintain a military presence along the border, including within the demilitarized zone established by the 1974 disengagement agreement, and has built permanent bases on the slopes of Mount Hermon. Damascus, lacking the military capability to retaliate, has focused primarily on diplomatic efforts.

According to Israeli security officials, the political leadership seeks to expand the buffer zone to include not just the original strip but the entire area from south of Damascus to the 1967 border. The objective, they say, is to guarantee full military and aerial freedom of action for Israel, under the concept of a “sterile zone” free of future threats.

Inside Syria, public sentiment is increasingly focused on the need for stability and security, and on rebuilding the country after more than a decade of destruction. Security assessments suggest that many Syrians want peace—but not at the expense of national rights.

It is expected that the new Syrian government will first pursue a limited ceasefire agreement, and only afterward consider a comprehensive peace deal—provided it includes the return of the Golan Heights under international law. For the Trump administration, this is a major challenge. U.S. officials understand that any transformation in Syria will be slow.

Meanwhile, both Syrians and Israelis await to see whether Washington can secure a new ceasefire agreement that would de-escalate tensions along the border without igniting the sovereignty dispute over the Golan.

Since the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s regime, the new Syrian government has taken a restrained approach toward Israel, despite Israeli strikes in the Golan, Quneitra, and other parts of southern Syria. Damascus is focusing on domestic reconstruction and is trying to convey a message of non-hostility abroad—including toward Israel. For its part, Israel continues to assert: it has no intention of withdrawing from the Golan.

On June 28, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar declared: “The Golan will remain part of the State of Israel,” adding that “Israel is interested in peace with Syria, as long as our security interests are preserved.”

According to political sources, the Trump administration sees potential in the new regime in Damascus, particularly given its apparent disengagement from Iranian and Russian influence.

Syrian President Abu Muhammad al-Jolani confirmed on May 7, 2025, at a press conference in Paris that indirect contacts with Israel were underway.

Reuters reported that there had also been direct meetings aimed at preventing deterioration along the Syria-Israel border.

According to Arab media reports, the proposed agreement includes a gradual Israeli withdrawal from buffer zones captured at the end of 2024, including parts of Mount Hermon. In return, Damascus is expected to refrain from hostile actions and to consider eventual accession to the Abraham Accords.

Senior Israeli security officials say that an agreement is indeed possible—but that does not imply immediate normalization. The annexation of the Golan Heights to Israel remains the primary obstacle to a full peace treaty, and resolving the Golan issue is a fundamental precondition for any further progress. Israeli policymakers see a “historic opportunity” in Syria’s current weakened state following Assad’s fall.

Yet the central question remains: is the new Syria prepared to pay the political price of such a move, especially without the return of the Golan?

Security officials caution that Syria’s new government lacks broad domestic legitimacy to justify such a major territorial concession, and the Syrian public is not yet ready for reconciliation with Israel while the 1967 territories remain under Israeli control.

They argue that Syrian public opinion poses a significant hurdle.

Even if al-Jolani recognizes a strategic opportunity for peace with Israel, he will have to overcome deep internal resistance—not only from the general population but also from the security apparatus, opposition forces, and both former and current allies among religious and civil society leaders. Anti-Zionist ideology is deeply entrenched in Syrian state institutions, and the idea of broad normalization with Israel will be seen by many as treason.

And yet, this is precisely where al-Jolani surprises observers.

According to foreign diplomatic sources, he often asks visitors their opinion of Egyptian President Anwar Sadat—the man who dared to break a decades-old taboo and signed a peace agreement with Israel in 1979.

Reportedly, al-Jolani has expressed admiration for Sadat’s bold move.

Even if Syrian public opinion does not currently support such a peace agreement, the resistance is not confined within Syria’s borders.

Israeli intelligence assessments indicate that any peace initiative between Damascus and Jerusalem would have to pass the filter of Turkish and Israeli interests inside Syrian territory. The Israeli security establishment believes that Turkey would not allow any agreement that does not serve its own strategic interests in Syria. Any Israeli-Syrian agreement would therefore require overt or covert understandings with Ankara.

The major question troubling both political and security decision-makers is whether al-Jolani—a former Salafi jihadist—is ideologically and politically capable of leading a revolutionary peace process.

The prevailing security assessment is that if a deal can be crafted that strengthens his domestic standing, facilitates Syria’s reconstruction, and keeps Israel out of Syria’s internal politics, then al-Jolani might indeed be the man to sign a groundbreaking agreement with far-reaching implications for the Middle East.

Until then, Israel must decide whether—after having previously signed an agreement with arch-terrorist and former Palestinian Authority Chairman Yasser Arafat, who violated the Oslo Accords and returned to terrorism—it is willing to take that risk again and sign a deal with another “terrorist in a suit,” al-Jolani, who might deceive Israel and the West, only to revert to terrorism once his grip on Syria is secure.

A senior Israeli security official was quoted as saying, “Although he shows an interest in President Anwar Sadat, who signed a peace treaty with Israel, there is serious doubt as to whether he is willing—or even capable—of following in Sadat’s footsteps.”

“At this point, it seems far more likely that al-Jolani plans to follow in the footsteps of Yasser Arafat,” he added.

Yoni Ben Menachem

Yoni Ben Menachem, a veteran Arab affairs and diplomatic commentator for Israel Radio and Television, is a senior Middle East analyst for the Jerusalem Center. He served as Director General and Chief Editor of the Israel Broadcasting Authority.
Picture of Yoni Ben Menachem

Yoni Ben Menachem

Yoni Ben Menachem, a veteran Arab affairs and diplomatic commentator for Israel Radio and Television, is a senior Middle East analyst for the Jerusalem Center. He served as Director General and Chief Editor of the Israel Broadcasting Authority.
All Posts
Share this

Invest in JCFA

Subscribe to Daily Alert

The Daily Alert – Israel news digest appears every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

Subscribe

Related Items

Abu Muhammad al-Jolani Bears Direct Responsibility for the Massacre of the Alawite Sect in Syria

Yoni Ben Menachem
Israeli military forces on the border with Lebanon

Israel Redrawing Its Borders in Syria and Lebanon

Yoni Ben Menachem

Stay Informed, Always

Get the latest news, insights, and updates directly in your inbox—be the first to know!

Subscribe to Jerusalem Issue Briefs
Click Here to Subscribe to Daily Alert
The Daily Alert – Israel news digest appears every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

Advanced Search

Notifications

The Jerusalem Center
Canada investigating Israeli-Canadian IDF soldiers?
JCFA senior researcher, Amb. Alan Baker slams the probe as a “political PR stunt with no legal basis.” “This isn’t justice—it’s a betrayal. Canada is siding with PLO propaganda over facts.”
See it here:
11:29am
The Jerusalem Center
What makes a child believe killing a #Jew is justified?

In PA textbooks, Jews are called liars and frauds; their fate: elimination. This is #indoctrination—not #education. But change is happening. On East to West, @IMPACT_SE CEO Marcus Sheff exposes how #UNRWA-funded schools are fueling extremism—and what real reform looks like.  Listen now on Spotify: open.spotify.com/show/2JHqh973U  Watch on YouTube: youtu.be/8OkJTGNfVUc

11:43am
The Jerusalem Center
Highlights from the @Jerusalem_Post Annual Conference in NYC:

Dr. @Dan_Diker, President of the JCFA: “October 7 wasn’t just an attack on Israel — it was a blow to the U.S. on Israeli soil. It demands moral clarity and a united front between Israel and the U.S. to defeat jihadist terror.”

2:20pm
The Jerusalem Center
@XAVIAERD says it like it is

Well, @XAVIAERD says it like it is: If you’re part of “#Queers for #Palestine,” he’ll pay for your flight to #Gaza. Go see for yourself how they treat LGBTQ+ people over there. Don’t miss this bold take on the Israel-Hamas war and the woke right.

2:32pm
The Jerusalem Center
“This isn’t Israel vs. Hamas — it’s the frontline of the free world.”

“This isn’t Israel vs. Hamas — it’s the frontline of the free world.” On Our Middle East by @JNS_org, @Dan_Diker@KhaledAbuToameh (JCFA/@GatestoneInst) break it down: If Hamas isn’t crushed, Iran wins. The jihadis—from #Gaza to your campus—get the green light. Diker: “This war is for the West.” No fluff. No filters. Just raw insight from two insiders who actually know what’s going on.  Watch: youtu.be/4Aq_zcbb4Yo

2:15pm
The Jerusalem Center
5/5 Lt. Col. Kalo on East to West with @smartinezamir:

“This operation showcases Israel’s strategic intelligence superiority both regionally and globally. It demonstrates the moral commitment to recovered soldiers and also strengthens Israel’s position with allies.” youtube.com/watch?v=nIvNNi

2:07pm
The Jerusalem Center
4/5 The operation built on intelligence gathered during the 2019 #Baumel recovery

#Mossad agents operated under cover in #Syria for years, visiting a graveyard multiple times under fire to collect remains for DNA matching. The intelligence community’s evolution combines technology, big data analysis, and human intelligence capabilities.

2:02pm
The Jerusalem Center
3/5 This recovery coincided with the release of Israeli hostage Edan Alexander

This recovery coincided with the release of Israeli hostage Edan Alexander from #Hamas in #Gaza, significantly boosting national morale amid an ongoing conflict now stretching over 18 months. The dual successes demonstrate #Israel‘s unwavering commitment to bringing all soldiers home.

1:58pm
The Jerusalem Center
2/5 The operation used the power vacuum following #Assad’s fall from #Damascus

Lt. Col. Avi Kalo, former head of IDF Prisoners & Missing Persons Division, calls it “an outstanding event that brings hope and new spirit to the people of Israel.” The operation utilized the power vacuum following #Assad‘s fall from #Damascus, allowing #Israeli intelligence to deploy ground capabilities in #Syria.

1:56pm
The Jerusalem Center
1/5 Israeli forces recovered the remains of Sergeant First Class Zvi Feldman

In an unprecedented operation, Israeli forces have recovered the remains of Sergeant First Class Zvi #Feldman, missing since the 1982 Battle of Sultan Yacoub. The complex #Mossad mission was conducted deep within #Syrian territory, 43 years after his disappearance. This follows the successful 2019 recovery of Zachary #Baumel from the same battle.

1:54pm
The Jerusalem Center
A molotov attack on a bus = a “barbecue party”?

That’s what #Palestinian kids are being taught under @UNRWA  — from grade school to graduation. This isn’t education. It’s indoctrination. Marcus Sheff of @IMPACT_SE  breaks it down with @smartinezamir

12:51pm

Close

Most Popular

Muhammad al-Jolani (L) and former Egyptian President Anwar Sadat

Is Syria’s President Following in the Footsteps of Anwar Sadat?

Yoni Ben Menachem
A Medium Extended Air Defense System missile is launched to intercept a target

Houthi Threat to Israel Escalates Despite Iran Ceasefire

Yoni Ben Menachem
Ayatollah Khamenei praying with regime supporters

Will Iran Recover from the Heavy Blows Dealt by Israel?

Yoni Ben Menachem
Ayatollah Khamenei with officials and state executives

Where Are Things Headed with Iran?

Oded Ailam
U.S. President Donald Trump

When Words Matter More Than Bombs: How Trump Paralyzed Iran

Aviram Bellaishe
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Strategic Suicide? Why Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei is Again Preparing for War

Yoni Ben Menachem

Close