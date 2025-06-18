Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs
Support Us
Subscribe
Hot Topics:

Alerts

Between Shame and Power: Khamenei Has No Dilemma

American Military Involvement in Iran and Implications for Israel

Iran’s Kamikaze Doctrine: Strategic Suicide as Deterrence

Iran’s Fatal Mistake

Iran’s Ceasefire Request: Sign of Weakness or Deceptive Tactic?

America Supports Israel – But Only 10% Are Willing to Fight for It Unconditionally

Iran’s Ceasefire Request: Sign of Weakness or Deceptive Tactic?

Iran hopes to simultaneously create the two tracks in which it specializes: a false facade of negotiations alongside a hidden nuclear race.
Aviram Bellaishe
Share this
ranian Ayatollah Ali Khamanei meets with officials and state executives
Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamanei meets with officials and state executives. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader)

Table of Contents

This article was originally published in Maariv on June 17, 2025 in Hebrew.

Four days into the war, and Tehran, according to The Wall Street Journal, is sending messages through Arab mediators to end the confrontation. The Iranians signaled that they are ready to return to the negotiating table, provided the United States does not join the attack. Reuters also reported from sources in Tehran: “We have requested an immediate ceasefire – in exchange for flexibility in nuclear negotiations.”

There is no doubt that Israel has created an entirely new reality. For the first time in history, Israeli aircraft are flying from north to south across Iran without resistance. Senior Iranian regime officials are hiding in bunkers and know their lives depend on Israeli decisions.

The regime’s request to return to negotiations stems from the principle of deception and delay that has guided it for decades. Iran wants to extricate itself from a situation of total destruction of its nuclear facilities. It understands that to save the nuclear program, it must stop at a point that would allow it to return to it in the shortest possible time. As long as the negotiation process leads to halting strikes on its military capabilities and preventing the destruction of the nuclear program, and enables the transfer of enriched uranium to a safe location, it can simultaneously create the two tracks in which it specializes – a false facade of negotiations alongside a hidden nuclear race.

The Dangerous Illusion: The Agreement as a Solution

The fundamental question is: Can an agreement with Iran truly prevent the nuclear threat? Iran’s nuclear strategy has historically been characterized by obfuscation and procrastination, prolonging discussions without substantial progress and buying time while advancing toward nuclear enrichment.

Like a chess master, Iran always arrives with extreme demands and expertise in negotiations that feed the process – causing delays, time-wasting, creating opening conditions that make bridging difficult and necessitate additional talks. This was also the case in the round that took place before the war when it was led by the Iranian Foreign Minister with negotiation experience. He was responsible for the previous talks in 2015, starting with extreme demands to maintain significant quantities of highly enriched uranium, continuing the operation of the most sensitive enrichment facilities, complete and immediate removal of sanctions, and non-interference in regional proxy activities.

Evidence from the Past: Iran’s Record of Compliance with Agreements

Iran has proven that it does not honor its commitments even when it is a signatory to international agreements. During the three years when the P5+1 and Iran were parties to the JCPOA (2015-2018), Iran violated the agreement on several occasions and routinely exceeded the limits on the number of advanced centrifuges and the amount of heavy water it was allowed to keep.

Simultaneously, while the agreement was in effect, Iran continued secret efforts and made attempts to acquire prohibited materials. This is the tactic of delay and deception at its finest.

The Ideological Foundation: Everything is Permitted

This strategy is based on clear theological and security foundations. Iran’s leaders and Revolutionary Guard commanders have declared loudly that “Israel must disappear.” This is not empty rhetoric.

Shiite Islam provides fertile ground for justifying any move to destroy Israel by using deception or “flexing” fatwas that reassure the West prohibiting the production of nuclear weapons. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s nephew warned former U.S. President Barack Obama in a 2015 letter that the Ayatollah “lies in negotiations, practices the Shia doctrine of Taqiyya, in which Muslims are permitted to lie to infidels for the advancement of Islam.”

Researchers warn that “Khamenei may change his fatwa prohibiting the development of nuclear weapons under critical circumstances, as his predecessor, Ayatollah Khomeini, did on several civilian and political issues.”

This flexibility is not theoretical. In 2021, Iran’s intelligence minister said the country might change its position if “pushed in that direction,” and Khamenei’s senior advisor said in March 2025 that “Iran will have no choice but to develop nuclear weapons if attacked by the United States or its allies.”

Therefore, it is clear that the Iranians use negotiations as a tool of delay and deception – certainly now, on the eve of partial destruction of the nuclear facilities and remaining infrastructure. This is tantamount to freezing the situation so as not to start the race to acquire nuclear weapons under worse opening conditions.

The Need for Independent Israeli Action

Iran held in June 2025 a stockpile of enriched uranium sufficient for nine nuclear bombs, with the capability to enrich to weapons-grade within 2-3 days and assemble a crude bomb within 3-5 weeks. Adapting a sophisticated warhead to a ballistic missile from the inventory of over 3,000 missiles would likely require a few months.

There are American force movements in the region, raising the question of whether the American military is required for the “finishing blow” mission – B-2 bombers with all the bunker-busting bombs to destroy the Fordow facility 40 meters underground.

From a military perspective, it would have been preferable if the United States had joined the fighting from a position of military superiority, but this is America’s choice and especially President Trump’s, and one can understand the internal pressures from his voters and those influencing public opinion opposed to escalation and the creation of an option for escalation and deterioration into a superpower war.

Furthermore, even if they join, this will not fundamentally change Iran’s drive to acquire nuclear weapons. It is clear to all of us that it is possible to destroy the facility, but not the knowledge and desire to arm with a nuclear bomb. Some argue that the attack will accelerate bomb development or that Iran will return to where it stood on the eve of the war within a year.

Israel chose to enter alone and needs to know how to finish alone according to military planning. It operated in coordination with the United States, using American aircraft, equipment, and armaments, knowing that Israeli operational and technological audacity and creativity prove that operational gaps can be covered if the United States does not join, although this would be a different kind of operational effort.

But this is not the case on the political front. Military achievement must lead to political achievement, and there we need Trump, and perhaps he wants to be the peacemaker. For both sides, a situation where Israel does the hard work and he reaps the credit for the final agreement – this is the ideal scenario. He has already declared: “Iran and Israel must reach an agreement.”

The Required Israeli Strategy

What is the ideal end point for Israel in this campaign?

Militarily: Israel needs to define the war objectives as destroying nuclear facilities and ballistic missile systems and their launch capabilities, and declare that when these are completed, it will exit unilaterally. The effort toward these goals must be accelerated as much as possible, according to the exhaustion of capabilities, because the hourglass from the moment of discussion about negotiations is limited, and any expanding definition distances from completion.

Politically: First, vis-à-vis the Americans, the achievements must be leveraged for diplomatic gain. Israel’s exit will be coordinated by the Americans and mediators as part of the discussion with Iran. This will help Israel reach its goal and help the Americans reach an agreement with the Iranians, while the Iranians’ advantage as masters of lies and deception is significantly reduced.

Second, vis-à-vis European countries, Israel must act diplomatically toward Germany, France, England, and G7 countries, and leverage the support to practically anchor the declarations that Iran will not have nuclear weapons, while clarifying that Iran is going to rush toward such weapons immediately after the war ends and now is the time to turn declarations into actions.

Where is the Iranian Opposition?

Despite what appears to be veiled statements from our side about overthrowing the regime, this should not come from the assumption that there is alternative leadership to replace the Ayatollahs. For years, supporters of the Shah’s regime and other opponents have waited for this possibility of internal disagreements about the leadership. The disagreements among Iran’s minorities create the impression that the exiled opposition is perhaps missing this unique opportunity, when the regime is weakened, to rise up and rebel.

For the sake of clarity, it should be noted that despite Israeli hints, the task of uniting and organizing the Iranian opposition as a replacement for the regime is theirs alone. If they so desire, they can exploit the historic opportunity – that Israel created – of the regime’s vulnerability and weakness, to build consensus and discuss disagreements in the “day after” stage. Israel does not crown kings or stand at the head of the camp, but there is no doubt that it will support such a move.

Aviram Bellaishe

Aviram Bellaishe, a leading expert in regional geopolitics, Middle Eastern affairs, and Arabic language and culture, served for 27 years in Israel’s security apparatus. He gained extensive experience in negotiations, operating mechanisms of influence and perception, and developing strategic and international collaborations. His professional achievements earned him three prestigious excellence awards from the head of the security directorate. After his discharge, Bellaishe transitioned to commercial, economic, and technological cooperation with Arab countries, leveraging his expertise to expand business and financial partnerships in the region. He served as the Head of the Middle East and North Africa Department at the law firm Doron, Tikotzky, Kantor, Gutman, Amit, Gross & Co., and as Co-CEO of the firm’s commercial arm. Additionally, he managed the “Israeli Peace Initiative” steering committee for several years and currently serves on the executive committee of <em>Mena2050</em>, an organization dedicated to advancing regional cooperation. Bellaishe holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in law (with honors), specializing in conflict resolution and mediation. He is a doctoral candidate focusing on consciousness engineering and religious propaganda, with an emphasis on studying influence mechanisms in the Arab world. His extensive experience and unique expertise position him as a key figure in regional dialogue and cooperation efforts.
Picture of Aviram Bellaishe

Aviram Bellaishe

Aviram Bellaishe, a leading expert in regional geopolitics, Middle Eastern affairs, and Arabic language and culture, served for 27 years in Israel’s security apparatus. He gained extensive experience in negotiations, operating mechanisms of influence and perception, and developing strategic and international collaborations. His professional achievements earned him three prestigious excellence awards from the head of the security directorate. After his discharge, Bellaishe transitioned to commercial, economic, and technological cooperation with Arab countries, leveraging his expertise to expand business and financial partnerships in the region. He served as the Head of the Middle East and North Africa Department at the law firm Doron, Tikotzky, Kantor, Gutman, Amit, Gross & Co., and as Co-CEO of the firm’s commercial arm. Additionally, he managed the “Israeli Peace Initiative” steering committee for several years and currently serves on the executive committee of Mena2050, an organization dedicated to advancing regional cooperation. Bellaishe holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in law (with honors), specializing in conflict resolution and mediation. He is a doctoral candidate focusing on consciousness engineering and religious propaganda, with an emphasis on studying influence mechanisms in the Arab world. His extensive experience and unique expertise position him as a key figure in regional dialogue and cooperation efforts.
All Posts
Share this

Invest in JCFA

Subscribe to Daily Alert

The Daily Alert – Israel news digest appears every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

Subscribe

Related Items

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Between Shame and Power: Khamenei Has No Dilemma

Aviram Bellaishe
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, right, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunha, center, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg sail in the Mediterranean Sea

American Military Involvement in Iran and Implications for Israel

Dr. Irwin J. Mansdorf
An explosion at Isfahan

Iran’s Kamikaze Doctrine: Strategic Suicide as Deterrence

Catherine Perez-Shakdam
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Iran’s Fatal Mistake

Yoni Ben Menachem
Americans wave flags

America Supports Israel – But Only 10% Are Willing to Fight for It Unconditionally

The Jerusalem Center
USS Nimitz

Why America Must Join Israel Against Iran

Hussein Aboubakr Mansour
Demonstration in Iran

Now Is the Time, Brave Iranians: Show Yourselves!

Dr. Fiamma Nirenstein
Press Briefing on United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Occupied Palestinian Territory, June 14, 2022, in Switzerland.

How the UN Uses Propaganda to Support Terrorism Against Israel

Lt.-Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch
Col. John Spencer

Col. John Spencer Joins JCFA as Fellow

The Jerusalem Center
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a televised speech, Friday, June 13, 2025

Israel Must Act to Topple the Ayatollah’s Regime in Iran

Yoni Ben Menachem
Flames rise from an oil storage facility after it appeared to have been hit by an Israeli strike in Tehran, Iran, early Sunday, June 15, 2025

Why Defending Against Iran is a Security Imperative for the Middle East and the West

Catherine Perez-Shakdam

Why Regime Change in Iran is Key to Secure America, Israel and the West

Oded Ailam

Stay Informed, Always

Get the latest news, insights, and updates directly in your inbox—be the first to know!

Subscribe to Jerusalem Issue Briefs
Click Here to Subscribe to Daily Alert
The Daily Alert – Israel news digest appears every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

Advanced Search

Notifications

The Jerusalem Center
Canada investigating Israeli-Canadian IDF soldiers?
JCFA senior researcher, Amb. Alan Baker slams the probe as a “political PR stunt with no legal basis.” “This isn’t justice—it’s a betrayal. Canada is siding with PLO propaganda over facts.”
See it here:
11:29am
The Jerusalem Center
What makes a child believe killing a #Jew is justified?

In PA textbooks, Jews are called liars and frauds; their fate: elimination. This is #indoctrination—not #education. But change is happening. On East to West, @IMPACT_SE CEO Marcus Sheff exposes how #UNRWA-funded schools are fueling extremism—and what real reform looks like.  Listen now on Spotify: open.spotify.com/show/2JHqh973U  Watch on YouTube: youtu.be/8OkJTGNfVUc

11:43am
The Jerusalem Center
Highlights from the @Jerusalem_Post Annual Conference in NYC:

Dr. @Dan_Diker, President of the JCFA: “October 7 wasn’t just an attack on Israel — it was a blow to the U.S. on Israeli soil. It demands moral clarity and a united front between Israel and the U.S. to defeat jihadist terror.”

2:20pm
The Jerusalem Center
@XAVIAERD says it like it is

Well, @XAVIAERD says it like it is: If you’re part of “#Queers for #Palestine,” he’ll pay for your flight to #Gaza. Go see for yourself how they treat LGBTQ+ people over there. Don’t miss this bold take on the Israel-Hamas war and the woke right.

2:32pm
The Jerusalem Center
“This isn’t Israel vs. Hamas — it’s the frontline of the free world.”

“This isn’t Israel vs. Hamas — it’s the frontline of the free world.” On Our Middle East by @JNS_org, @Dan_Diker@KhaledAbuToameh (JCFA/@GatestoneInst) break it down: If Hamas isn’t crushed, Iran wins. The jihadis—from #Gaza to your campus—get the green light. Diker: “This war is for the West.” No fluff. No filters. Just raw insight from two insiders who actually know what’s going on.  Watch: youtu.be/4Aq_zcbb4Yo

2:15pm
The Jerusalem Center
5/5 Lt. Col. Kalo on East to West with @smartinezamir:

“This operation showcases Israel’s strategic intelligence superiority both regionally and globally. It demonstrates the moral commitment to recovered soldiers and also strengthens Israel’s position with allies.” youtube.com/watch?v=nIvNNi

2:07pm
The Jerusalem Center
4/5 The operation built on intelligence gathered during the 2019 #Baumel recovery

#Mossad agents operated under cover in #Syria for years, visiting a graveyard multiple times under fire to collect remains for DNA matching. The intelligence community’s evolution combines technology, big data analysis, and human intelligence capabilities.

2:02pm
The Jerusalem Center
3/5 This recovery coincided with the release of Israeli hostage Edan Alexander

This recovery coincided with the release of Israeli hostage Edan Alexander from #Hamas in #Gaza, significantly boosting national morale amid an ongoing conflict now stretching over 18 months. The dual successes demonstrate #Israel‘s unwavering commitment to bringing all soldiers home.

1:58pm
The Jerusalem Center
2/5 The operation used the power vacuum following #Assad’s fall from #Damascus

Lt. Col. Avi Kalo, former head of IDF Prisoners & Missing Persons Division, calls it “an outstanding event that brings hope and new spirit to the people of Israel.” The operation utilized the power vacuum following #Assad‘s fall from #Damascus, allowing #Israeli intelligence to deploy ground capabilities in #Syria.

1:56pm
The Jerusalem Center
1/5 Israeli forces recovered the remains of Sergeant First Class Zvi Feldman

In an unprecedented operation, Israeli forces have recovered the remains of Sergeant First Class Zvi #Feldman, missing since the 1982 Battle of Sultan Yacoub. The complex #Mossad mission was conducted deep within #Syrian territory, 43 years after his disappearance. This follows the successful 2019 recovery of Zachary #Baumel from the same battle.

1:54pm
The Jerusalem Center
A molotov attack on a bus = a “barbecue party”?

That’s what #Palestinian kids are being taught under @UNRWA  — from grade school to graduation. This isn’t education. It’s indoctrination. Marcus Sheff of @IMPACT_SE  breaks it down with @smartinezamir

12:51pm

Close

Most Popular

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Between Shame and Power: Khamenei Has No Dilemma

Aviram Bellaishe
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, right, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunha, center, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg sail in the Mediterranean Sea

American Military Involvement in Iran and Implications for Israel

Dr. Irwin J. Mansdorf
An explosion at Isfahan

Iran’s Kamikaze Doctrine: Strategic Suicide as Deterrence

Catherine Perez-Shakdam
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Iran’s Fatal Mistake

Yoni Ben Menachem
ranian Ayatollah Ali Khamanei meets with officials and state executives

Iran’s Ceasefire Request: Sign of Weakness or Deceptive Tactic?

Aviram Bellaishe
Americans wave flags

America Supports Israel – But Only 10% Are Willing to Fight for It Unconditionally

The Jerusalem Center

Close