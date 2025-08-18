Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs
Support Us
Subscribe
Hot Topics:

Alerts

Strategies Iranians Use to Trick Westerners into Accepting What They Want

Iran Backs Hizbullah in its Refusal to Disarm

20 Years After Israel’s Disengagement from Gaza

Legal Aspects of the Arab Refugee Problem

The Use of WAFA By the Palestinian Leadership to Set the Stage for Terror

Netanyahu Confronts the Eighth Front: The Global War of Lies

Iran Backs Hizbullah in its Refusal to Disarm

The message was clear: Hizbullah would resist at any cost and would not accept dictates from the government.
Col. (ret.) Dr. Jacques Neriah
Share this
Hizbullah leader Naim Qassem with Ali Akbar Velayati
Hizbullah leader Naim Qassem (L) with Ali Akbar Velayati. (Islamic Republic News Agency)

Table of Contents

Summary

Hizbullah, severely weakened after the 2024 Israel conflict and pressured to disarm under U.N. resolutions, now faces mounting U.S. and Lebanese government pressure.

However, Iran has openly intervened, backing Hizbullah’s refusal to disarm and warning against U.S.-driven policies.

The standoff risks plunging Lebanon into political paralysis, civil war, or renewed war with Israel, making Hizbullah’s future central to broader U.S.-Iran tensions.

Almost nine months after Lebanon and Israel agreed to a ceasefire that ended a tumultuous year of armed conflict – during which Hizbullah suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Israel – the toll was devastating. More than 70 percent of Hizbullah’s missile arsenal and military infrastructure (including weapons depots, military industry, fortified positions, and tunnels) were destroyed. Of the 29 Shiite-majority villages along the border with Israel that served Hizbullah as fortified front-line positions, 22 were razed, displacing more than 100,000 residents who were forced to flee and seek refuge far from the battlefield.

However, Israel’s heaviest blow came with the targeting of Hizbullah’s leadership. Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah, his designated successor, most of Hizbullah’s senior commanders, and thousands of fighters were killed. More than 5,000 combatants died, with thousands more injured. Left with no alternative, Hizbullah agreed to the terms of the ceasefire as expressed in UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which stipulated the militia’s disarmament and the transfer of its arsenal to the Lebanese state – just as other militias had done after the Ta’if Agreement of 1989 that ended Lebanon’s civil war.

Yet Hizbullah’s agreement to disarm was merely a stalling tactic. Its leaders believed the Lebanese state would never be able to enforce it, given Hizbullah’s dominance. They were proven wrong when, against all odds, General Joseph Aoun was elected president on January 9, 2025, followed by the appointment of Sunni judge Nawaf Salam as prime minister. Neither was Hizbullah’s choice; both were supported by the United States and France.

Since November 2024, the United States has pressed Lebanon to issue a decision on Hizbullah’s disarmament, conditioning the lifting of sanctions and the provision of economic aid on compliance. Washington also aimed to encourage Gulf states to follow suit with financial assistance. The U.S. viewed Aoun as the right figure to reform Lebanon and dismantle the “mini-state” Iran had built through Hizbullah since 1982 – complete with its own economic, social, medical, educational, and banking networks.

Following the deaths of Nasrallah and his cousin-successor Hashem Safieddine, Iran appointed Naim Qassem as the new leader of Hizbullah. He was granted the title of sole representative of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. His mission was clear: operate under the political cover of Nabih Berri, head of the Shiite Amal movement and speaker of parliament, while focusing on reorganizing Hizbullah and preparing it for the next confrontation.

It is noteworthy that Hizbullah – supposedly central to Iran’s strategy against Israel – received no support from Tehran during its confrontation with Israel. Even during the 12-day war in June between Israel and Iran, Hizbullah was not called upon to divert Israeli fire. The group’s priority was to recover from its losses and reinvent itself, especially amid geopolitical shifts in Syria, where Bashar al-Assad was toppled and replaced by a Sunni, anti-Iranian, and anti-Hizbullah regime.

By June 2025, however, Iran realized that under U.S. pressure, Hizbullah’s disarmament was becoming a real possibility. Tehran decided to intervene. On August 10, Ali Akbar Velayati, senior adviser to Ayatollah Khamenei, declared that Iran was “definitely opposed” to Hizbullah’s disarmament, describing the Lebanese government’s decision as a “dream that will not come true” and a policy dictated by the U.S. and Israel. He asserted that Iran would continue to support “the Lebanese people and the resistance.” Hizbullah also rejected the government’s plan, calling disarmament a “grave sin.” Velayati further remarked that Iran “already has one al-Jolani and does not need another,” referring to President Joseph Aoun’s anti-Iranian stance.

Velayati’s statement was followed by an unannounced visit from Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, on June 3. Araghchi described disarmament as an “internal Lebanese matter,” reiterated Iran’s unconditional support for Hizbullah, and warned that the government’s plan was a “grave mistake.”

The most telling event, however, came on August 13 with the visit of Ali Larijani, head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council. His trip followed the Lebanese government’s decision to order the army to present a plan for Hizbullah’s disarmament by the end of August, with implementation to be completed by year’s end. Larijani received a public welcome from Hizbullah supporters en route from the airport but held stormy meetings with President Aoun and Prime Minister Salam. Photographs captured the tension in body language, underscoring the deep divisions between the two sides. While Larijani publicly praised the Lebanese government and the role of the “resistance,” he carefully avoided direct criticism of Hizbullah’s disarmament. His tone shifted dramatically, however, when he met Hizbullah officials and other Iranian-aligned groups at the Iranian embassy.

Following this meeting, Naim Qassem declared Hizbullah was ready to fight a battle reminiscent of Imam Hussein’s sacrifice at Karbala in 680, even raising the specter of civil war as a possible option. The message was clear: Hizbullah would resist at any cost and would not accept dictates from the government.

Possible Scenarios

  1. Government Pushes Ahead – If the government approves the army’s disarmament plan, Shiite ministers could boycott, potentially collapsing the government and paralyzing the state.
  2. Army Action Against Hizbullah – Such action risks splitting the army into sectarian units, as happened during Lebanon’s civil war.
  3. Civil War – Renewed conflict could trigger Syrian intervention, repeating the scenario of 1976.
  4. War with Israel – Hizbullah may redirect pressure outward by attacking Israel, framing itself as the sole force resisting occupation. This could ignite a new and open-ended war, possibly drawing in Iran.

One thing is certain: most Lebanese observers agree that Larijani’s visit shifted the balance of power in Lebanon. The country is now caught in an arm-wrestling match between the U.S. and Iran – one that may ultimately play out in broader negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

FAQ
Why is Hizbullah under pressure to disarm?
Because U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and U.S. policy demand the dismantling of armed militias in Lebanon to restore state sovereignty.
What losses did Hizbullah suffer in 2024?
Hizbullah lost most of its missile arsenal, major infrastructure, thousands of fighters, and its top leaders—including Hassan Nasrallah.
How has Iran responded to disarmament efforts?
Iran strongly opposes them, declaring unconditional support for Hizbullah and sending senior officials to Lebanon to reinforce its stance.
What risks does Lebanon face if disarmament proceeds?
Potential government collapse, sectarian division of the army, civil war, or a new conflict with Israel.
Why is Hizbullah so important to Iran?
Hizbullah is Iran’s most powerful regional proxy, serving as both a deterrent against Israel and an instrument of influence in Lebanon.

Col. (ret.) Dr. Jacques Neriah

Col. (ret.) Dr. Jacques Neriah, a special analyst for the Middle East at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs, was formerly Foreign Policy Advisor to Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and Deputy Head for Assessment of Israeli Military Intelligence.
Picture of Col. (ret.) Dr. Jacques Neriah

Col. (ret.) Dr. Jacques Neriah

Col. (ret.) Dr. Jacques Neriah, a special analyst for the Middle East at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs, was formerly Foreign Policy Advisor to Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and Deputy Head for Assessment of Israeli Military Intelligence.
All Posts
Share this

Invest in JCFA

Subscribe to Daily Alert

The Daily Alert – Israel news digest appears every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

Subscribe

Related Items

Iran negotiations

Strategies Iranians Use to Trick Westerners into Accepting What They Want

Harold Rhode
A group of residents refuses to evacuate the Israeli community Bedolach on August 17, 2005

20 Years After Israel’s Disengagement from Gaza

Dr. Fiamma Nirenstein
Palestinian refugees in 1948

Legal Aspects of the Arab Refugee Problem

Robbie Sabel
PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas at WAFA headquarters in 2022

The Use of WAFA By the Palestinian Leadership to Set the Stage for Terror

Lt.-Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch, Margaux Jubin
Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a press conference

Netanyahu Confronts the Eighth Front: The Global War of Lies

Dr. Fiamma Nirenstein
Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas.

What Will the “State of Palestine” Look Like?

Lt.-Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch
Navi Pillay, former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

Radical Activists in the International Community System Set the Anti-Israel Agenda

Tirza Shorr
Hizbullah supporters

Hizbullah is Cornered and Struggling to Admit Defeat

Yoni Ben Menachem
ad campaign in New York City’s Times Square

Weaponizing Starvation: Exposing Hamas’s Food Warfare

Dr. Dan Diker
People with GHF aid boxes

The Gaza Aid and Starvation Fraud

Lt.-Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch
President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu (center), UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed (far right), and Bahrain Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullatif Al Zayani (far left) 

Will More Countries Reconsider Their Core Beliefs and Sign the Abraham Accords?

Michel A. Calvo

Western Nations Accuse Iran of Terror Activities on Their Soil

IranDossier

Stay Informed, Always

Get the latest news, insights, and updates directly in your inbox—be the first to know!

Subscribe to Jerusalem Issue Briefs
Click Here to Subscribe to Daily Alert
The Daily Alert – Israel news digest appears every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

Advanced Search

Notifications

The Jerusalem Center
Canada investigating Israeli-Canadian IDF soldiers?
JCFA senior researcher, Amb. Alan Baker slams the probe as a “political PR stunt with no legal basis.” “This isn’t justice—it’s a betrayal. Canada is siding with PLO propaganda over facts.”
See it here:
11:29am
The Jerusalem Center
What makes a child believe killing a #Jew is justified?

In PA textbooks, Jews are called liars and frauds; their fate: elimination. This is #indoctrination—not #education. But change is happening. On East to West, @IMPACT_SE CEO Marcus Sheff exposes how #UNRWA-funded schools are fueling extremism—and what real reform looks like.  Listen now on Spotify: open.spotify.com/show/2JHqh973U  Watch on YouTube: youtu.be/8OkJTGNfVUc

11:43am
The Jerusalem Center
Highlights from the @Jerusalem_Post Annual Conference in NYC:

Dr. @Dan_Diker, President of the JCFA: “October 7 wasn’t just an attack on Israel — it was a blow to the U.S. on Israeli soil. It demands moral clarity and a united front between Israel and the U.S. to defeat jihadist terror.”

2:20pm
The Jerusalem Center
@XAVIAERD says it like it is

Well, @XAVIAERD says it like it is: If you’re part of “#Queers for #Palestine,” he’ll pay for your flight to #Gaza. Go see for yourself how they treat LGBTQ+ people over there. Don’t miss this bold take on the Israel-Hamas war and the woke right.

2:32pm
The Jerusalem Center
“This isn’t Israel vs. Hamas — it’s the frontline of the free world.”

“This isn’t Israel vs. Hamas — it’s the frontline of the free world.” On Our Middle East by @JNS_org, @Dan_Diker@KhaledAbuToameh (JCFA/@GatestoneInst) break it down: If Hamas isn’t crushed, Iran wins. The jihadis—from #Gaza to your campus—get the green light. Diker: “This war is for the West.” No fluff. No filters. Just raw insight from two insiders who actually know what’s going on.  Watch: youtu.be/4Aq_zcbb4Yo

2:15pm
The Jerusalem Center
5/5 Lt. Col. Kalo on East to West with @smartinezamir:

“This operation showcases Israel’s strategic intelligence superiority both regionally and globally. It demonstrates the moral commitment to recovered soldiers and also strengthens Israel’s position with allies.” youtube.com/watch?v=nIvNNi

2:07pm
The Jerusalem Center
4/5 The operation built on intelligence gathered during the 2019 #Baumel recovery

#Mossad agents operated under cover in #Syria for years, visiting a graveyard multiple times under fire to collect remains for DNA matching. The intelligence community’s evolution combines technology, big data analysis, and human intelligence capabilities.

2:02pm
The Jerusalem Center
3/5 This recovery coincided with the release of Israeli hostage Edan Alexander

This recovery coincided with the release of Israeli hostage Edan Alexander from #Hamas in #Gaza, significantly boosting national morale amid an ongoing conflict now stretching over 18 months. The dual successes demonstrate #Israel‘s unwavering commitment to bringing all soldiers home.

1:58pm
The Jerusalem Center
2/5 The operation used the power vacuum following #Assad’s fall from #Damascus

Lt. Col. Avi Kalo, former head of IDF Prisoners & Missing Persons Division, calls it “an outstanding event that brings hope and new spirit to the people of Israel.” The operation utilized the power vacuum following #Assad‘s fall from #Damascus, allowing #Israeli intelligence to deploy ground capabilities in #Syria.

1:56pm
The Jerusalem Center
1/5 Israeli forces recovered the remains of Sergeant First Class Zvi Feldman

In an unprecedented operation, Israeli forces have recovered the remains of Sergeant First Class Zvi #Feldman, missing since the 1982 Battle of Sultan Yacoub. The complex #Mossad mission was conducted deep within #Syrian territory, 43 years after his disappearance. This follows the successful 2019 recovery of Zachary #Baumel from the same battle.

1:54pm
The Jerusalem Center
A molotov attack on a bus = a “barbecue party”?

That’s what #Palestinian kids are being taught under @UNRWA  — from grade school to graduation. This isn’t education. It’s indoctrination. Marcus Sheff of @IMPACT_SE  breaks it down with @smartinezamir

12:51pm

Close

Most Popular

Iran negotiations

Strategies Iranians Use to Trick Westerners into Accepting What They Want

Harold Rhode
Hizbullah leader Naim Qassem with Ali Akbar Velayati

Iran Backs Hizbullah in its Refusal to Disarm

Col. (ret.) Dr. Jacques Neriah
A group of residents refuses to evacuate the Israeli community Bedolach on August 17, 2005

20 Years After Israel’s Disengagement from Gaza

Dr. Fiamma Nirenstein
Palestinian refugees in 1948

Legal Aspects of the Arab Refugee Problem

Robbie Sabel
PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas at WAFA headquarters in 2022

The Use of WAFA By the Palestinian Leadership to Set the Stage for Terror

Lt.-Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch, Margaux Jubin
Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a press conference

Netanyahu Confronts the Eighth Front: The Global War of Lies

Dr. Fiamma Nirenstein

Close