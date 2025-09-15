Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs
If “Palestine” Is Born in Blood, the World Will Reap the Whirlwind

Western countries are pushing a flawed framework on the Middle East, a region they simply do not understand.
Dalia Ziada
Crowd of Protesters with Palestinian Flags

Table of Contents

This article originally appeared on JNS.org on September 9, 2025.

Every day seems to bring a new, deluded world leader pushing a flawed framework on the Middle East, a region they do not understand. These leaders endorse recognition of a Palestinian state without any peace negotiations with Israel, which is effectively a reward for Hamas carrying out the atrocities of Oct. 7.

Countries worldwide, even unexpected ones like Japan, Canada and Australia, continue to say they may conditionally recognize such a state in the near future. But do they realize what they are endorsing?

Recently, Germany reversed its pledge to recognize a Palestinian state in the immediate future, as it came to realize what a dangerous precedent was being enacted.

Almost two years ago, I was forced to flee my homeland of Egypt at the hands of the radical Islamists, the same chauvinist fanatics who once vowed to “sabotage Western civilization from within.” As a liberal Muslim scholar of the Middle East, who cherishes the values of classical liberal democracy, and who owes the United States my education, my professional growth, and, most recently, my very life, I feel an obligation to sound the alarm against the Muslim Brotherhood and its most dangerous offshoot: Hamas.

Hamas, the Palestinian faction of the Muslim Brotherhood—designated by the U.S. as a Foreign Terrorist Organization—has run Gaza with an iron fist after it violently seized control from the rival Fatah party in June 2007 following a series of armed clashes.  It was the mastermind behind and key perpetrator of the barbaric Oct. 7 massacre in Israel in 2023.

Hamas leaders purposefully exposed innocent civilians in Gaza to war so they could use their blood to gain legitimacy for their acts of terrorism, as well as win the sympathy and approval of the international community.

These facts are crucial to recall as several world leaders, under the deception of the Gaza war narrative cleverly crafted by Hamas’s propaganda machine in Qatar, seek to reward terrorism with the premature recognition of a Palestinian state.

Such a move will not bring the peace we all wish for. It will only serve to entrench Hamas, empower the Islamic Republic of Iran, deepen the region’s most chronic geopolitical conflicts and strip the Palestinians of the only real hope they deserve: a future free from Hamas’s tyranny.

Born in blood, this offer will give rise to more blood. The particular rotten proposal being offered would end the prospects for any final settlement short of violence because it essentially demands that Israel sign its own death warrant.

The declaration approved by sponsoring world governments calls on “the Israeli leadership to issue a clear public commitment to the two-state solution, including a sovereign and viable Palestinian state,” but it never demands that the Palestinian leadership recognize the State of Israel and its right to exist.

The declaration also calls for economic warfare against Israel as long as it has any presence in the contested West Bank or Gaza Strip, calling on all signatories “to abstain from entering into economic or trade dealings with Israel concerning the Occupied Palestinian Territory or Parts thereof … to take steps to prevent trade or investment relations that assist in the maintenance of the illegal situation created by Israel … .”

Countries “that have established diplomatic missions at Jerusalem” are urged “to withdraw such missions from the Holy City.” This would remove Israel’s right to designate its own capital, which has been Jerusalem since the early days of the state and has always been the symbolic center of the Jewish religion.

Extraordinarily, the document calls for increased funding and full immunity for all staff associated with the United Nations, especially that of the U.N. Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), riddled with Hamas members, whose staff and even buildings have been implicated in Hamas’s hostage-taking efforts. The parties to the agreement even volunteer to protect UNRWA’s media narrative, demanding that they “act to counter mis- and disinformation campaigns and attacks against the U.N., including UNRWA, health workers and humanitarians.”

The document also calls for the resettlement of generations of Palestinian refugees within the borders of Israel, demographically inundating the Jewish state and leading to its dissolution—an intentional “poison pill” that makes any peace agreement impossible.

Israel’s war against Hamas and radical Islamism in the broader Middle East region should be backed by the international community. Israel is fighting this war on behalf of the free world, including moderate Arabs and Muslims in the Middle East.

If the free world tries to impose a Palestinian state upon Israel in these circumstances, Israel will be forced to fight for its survival against it. Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood, who seek to destroy Israel, will not stop their aggression if they somehow succeed in their goals. In fact, they will get much closer than ever to their objective of destroying the West and building their sought-after global caliphate on its ruins.

Dalia Ziada

Dalia Ziada is an award-winning Egyptian writer and Senior Fellow for Research and Diplomacy at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA). Previously, Dalia worked in leading positions at major regional and international think tanks and civil society organizations, where she analyzed the geopolitics of the Eastern Mediterranean region, advocated for peace and democracy in the Middle East, and fought tough political and cultural battles against radical Islamist groups in Arab countries. Dalia studied International Security at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University (in the United States). She is the author of the best-selling book The Curious Case of the Three-Legged Wolf – Egypt: Military, Islamism, and Liberal Democracy and other internationally acclaimed books on the political complications of the Middle East region.
Picture of Dalia Ziada

Dalia Ziada

Dalia Ziada is an award-winning Egyptian writer and Senior Fellow for Research and Diplomacy at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA). Previously, Dalia worked in leading positions at major regional and international think tanks and civil society organizations, where she analyzed the geopolitics of the Eastern Mediterranean region, advocated for peace and democracy in the Middle East, and fought tough political and cultural battles against radical Islamist groups in Arab countries. Dalia studied International Security at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University (in the United States). She is the author of the best-selling book The Curious Case of the Three-Legged Wolf – Egypt: Military, Islamism, and Liberal Democracy and other internationally acclaimed books on the political complications of the Middle East region.
All Posts
