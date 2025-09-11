How Qatar’s Policy Endangers U.S. Interests in the Middle East

Summary Qatar maintains a deep, multi-channel partnership with Hamas while publicly presenting itself as a U.S.-aligned mediator. Doha’s stance of not designating Hamas as a terrorist group, combined with extensive financial aid to Gaza, discreet cash transfers, and a supportive media environment, strengthened Hamas’s governance capacity and access to hard currency—indirectly bolstering its military wing prior to and after the October 7, 2023 attack. Senior Hamas figures cultivated direct relationships with Qatar’s leadership, seeking to keep aid under Qatari control rather than through Egypt, the Palestinian Authority, or the UN. Hamas’s broader strategic objective—“the Promise of the Hereafter”— was a coordinated, region-wide confrontation aimed at eliminating Israel and destabilizing pro-Western Arab regimes in tandem with Iran and allied groups. At the same time, U.S.–Qatar relations are thriving in 2025, featuring massive trade and defense deals and public praise for Qatar’s mediation and counterterrorism role. This juxtaposition underscores a gap between Doha’s outward diplomacy and activities that, in practice, advanced Hamas’s political and military aims.

The Israeli strike on a Hamas leadership gathering in Qatar’s capital, Doha, has drawn international attention to the close ties between Qatar and Hamas, and the threat Qatar poses to American interests in the Middle East.

Qatar presents itself as a U.S. ally in the fight against terrorism, distancing itself from Hamas by claiming it hosts the group’s office at the U.S.’s request to maintain open communication for promoting peace in the region.

Qatar’s policy toward the U.S. is based on strategic deception. The country does not classify Hamas as a terrorist organization, and its relationship with Hamas goes beyond simple communication. Qatar has demonstrated full political support for Hamas, providing substantial aid to the Gaza Strip – nearly $2 billion, some of which was in cash. This aid has been administered by Hamas and has contributed to strengthening its military wing in preparation for the October 7 attack.

Hamas leadership viewed Qatar as a close and preferred ally over Egypt, thanks to Qatar’s mobilization of its institutions to advance Palestinian goals.

Qatar’s financial support continued even as Hamas leadership publicly reiterated its coordination with the Shiite axis – Iran and its proxies in the Middle East – for the “Promise of the Hereafter Battle” aimed at destroying the State of Israel and reshaping the Middle East.

Hamas’s plan, discussed in closed rooms and publicly echoed on Qatar’s Al-Jazeera channel, included overthrowing pro-Western regimes in the Middle East and establishing the “Great Islamic Revolution,” meaning a caliphate – an Islamic state – on the ruins of Israel and Arab regimes.

The Qatari Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza operated an office in the Gaza Strip, whose leaders frequently met with Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and other senior Hamas figures. Beyond Qatari media reports, they had direct access to information about Hamas’s goals and plans in the Middle East as part of the “Promise of the Hereafter Battle.”

While Qatar strengthens economic ties with the U.S., its policy of supporting Hamas, including after the October 7 attack, has advanced moves that could have led to the creation of an Islamic Middle East, resembling the Islamic State of ISIS, hostile to the U.S. and the West.

Strengthening Strategic Relations Between the U.S. and Qatar

In May 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump concluded a successful visit to the Arabian Peninsula, including the Emirate of Qatar (May 14-15). At the end of the visit, Trump announced a series of economic achievements, centered around the signing of a mutual trade agreement worth $1.2 trillion, along with economic deals totaling $243.5 billion. These include, among other things, Qatar’s purchase of Boeing aircraft and General Electric aircraft engines for Qatar Airways.

During a formal dinner with Qatar’s leader, Trump spoke to reporters, commending Qatar for its positive diplomatic efforts. He highlighted Qatar’s role in pressuring Hamas to release an Israeli-American hostage who had been kidnapped on October 7, 2023. Trump also noted Qatar’s engagement with Iran to further a nuclear agreement with the United States.

In an official statement on May 16, 2025, following President Trump’s visit, the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that “the State of Qatar and the United States of America work closely to address global and regional challenges.”

During the visit, President Trump recognized Qatar’s continued efforts in supporting regional peace and praised its contributions as a frontline partner in global counterterrorism, violent extremism and a critical contributor to crisis diplomacy. The meeting addressed ongoing regional developments in Gaza, Syria, and Lebanon. According to Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, “President Trump recognized Qatar’s continued efforts in supporting regional peace and praised its contributions as a frontline partner in global counterterrorism, violent extremism and a critical contributor to crisis diplomacy.”

Qatar: The Association with Hamas Aims to Foster Peace in the Region

In an interview with Tucker Carlson, broadcast on March 7, 2025, Qatar’s Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, stated that peace is a fundamental principle for Qatar, and therefore, the country works to promote peace in the region and for its allies. According to him, “peace has enemies,” and Qatar’s adversaries harm the region and its allies, including the United States.

Al Thani emphasized that Qatar is a U.S. ally, as evidenced by hosting a U.S. Air Force base, assisting in the evacuation of American citizens from Afghanistan, and facilitating the release of American hostages worldwide. Based on these contributions, he argued that criticism of Qatar effectively harms the U.S. and its interests.

He explained that the Hamas office in Doha, Qatar’s capital, was established following a U.S. request for Qatar to open communication channels with Hamas, similar to those maintained with the Afghan Taliban. According to him, the presence of the Hamas office in Qatar is intended to promote peace, as demonstrated multiple times through Qatar’s mediation between Israel and Hamas since 2014, following rounds of conflict between the two sides.

“If you have a presence of someone in your country and you are engaging and talking, it doesn’t mean that you are endorsing his ideas,” said Al Thani.

Here are excerpts from the interview:

Tucker Carlson: So, my sense is that part of the criticism and the confusion from Americans, well, I think two causes. One, you have a Hamas office here. Hamas has been designated, I think, repeatedly by the U.S. government, certainly by the Congress, as a terror organization, and people say, well, how could you have a Hamas office here? What is that? Qatar’s Prime Minister: We have to go back to the root of this office, like why it’s here in the first place. And Hamas office, when it was opened here in the first place, it was opened with full transparency and full consultation and actually even request from the U.S. And… Tucker Carlson: The U.S. asked you to put Hamas here? Qatar’s Prime Minister: They are actually, they have asked us to open the channels with them and to have an established communication channel with the same case what was applied to Taliban as well. And look, at the end of the day, if you have a presence of someone in your country and you are engaging and talking, it doesn’t mean that you are endorsing his ideas. It doesn’t mean that you are supporting him. The purpose of this office was to facilitate peace, to stabilize the region and to make sure that always it’s serving the purpose. And you can go through even everything that, all the events that happened in the recent 10 years since the office was officially opened here in Doha. How many peace deals have been brokered from that office through that channel? Many of them. [In] 2014 was the discussion and the negotiations was initiated here, and ended in Egypt in 2018, 2020 and [20]21 with all those escalations and many of escalations that we avoided to prevent a war. There are many, plenty of them. You will lose count. Then after 7th of October [2023], the first hostage deal that released the hostages, the women and children. was 109, and the foreigners, was 109 hostages. November 23 [2023] happened through that office. Second hostage deal, which we are going through right now, it was produced out of this office. So the office is a communication channel. It doesn’t make me, you know, feeling shy that I speak with someone whom I have a disagreement with. President Trump spoke with North Korea. He didn’t shy out. He met with him, he engaged with him. He wants to put an end to the conflict. He wants to make a deal with him. He’s a deal maker, and this country basically is brokering deals. Tucker Carlson: Initially at the request of the U.S. government? Qatar’s Prime Minister: Yes, and it continued like everything that we did looked [intelligible]. What I’m confident? That… throughout the years that I’ve been working under the leadership of the Amir. We are sure that every step we are taking, we are very transparent, coordinating with the U.S., and making sure that we are doing the right thing. So I have nothing wrong that I did that I am shying away from. I know that we have a lot of attacks, and unfortunately, we have attacks from the U.S. legislation like from the congress many times that although we did it at the request of the government yet. The Amir always tell me that if we are able to save a single life, it’s worth everything. And I’ll tell you something, we’ve been under a significant attack in the last 15 months during this war in Gaza. Unbelievable, no one would handle such an attack. And we work tirelessly on achieving this deal. And the moment we went out to announce that deal being achieved, and we see the celebration in the streets, whether it’s in Gaza or in Israel. That moment makes us forget everything. Tucker Carlson: You’ve been attacked by the U.S. Congress. The core question for me is, if Qatari is an enemy of the United States, why is our air base here? Have there been calls to remove the air base? Qatar’s Prime Minister: Well, there are like some voices who unfortunately very much misinformed that this is very critical for the U.S., for the U.S. security to be here in this region. And you know, actually, the base itself, when it’s moved, the first place it was moved after September 11th [2001] to Doha. And it was a very risky decision for any country to take it, and we took it. We took it because of the friendship that we have with the U.S., because of the partnership that we are committing ourselves together with the U.S., and it turned out to be like the most important U.S. base outside the United States. And basically, it served the security of the United States, but also it served the stability of this region.

Hamas Documents Reveal Strategic Alliance with Qatar

Documents seized by the IDF in the Gaza Strip contradict Al Thani’s statements, who downplayed the significance of Qatar’s ties with Hamas, describing them as merely hosting the Hamas office and holding talks with its senior officials to promote peace, without adopting or supporting Hamas’s positions.

Correspondence from mid-2022 between Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Gaza-based Sinwar, along with a document detailing a meeting between Haniyeh and the commander of Iran’s Al-Quds Force, reveals that senior Hamas officials:

Maintained a very close relationship with Qatar’s leadership, evidenced by secret meetings and direct financial aid to Hamas.

Designated Qatar a central role in politically and financially supporting the Palestinian cause.

Believed Egypt, backed by the U.S. and Israel, sought a leading role in Gaza’s reconstruction to demonstrate its political relevance to the U.S. administration, control aid funds, and influence Hamas, at Qatar’s expense.

Acknowledged Egypt’s importance due to its shared border but clearly preferred Qatar to lead diplomatic efforts for the Palestinians, even granting Qatar a diplomatic achievement in 2020 over Egypt by securing a ceasefire after clashes between Hamas and Israel.

Sought to continue Qatar’s direct cash aid transfers (via “suitcases of money”) to Gaza, lobbied Qatari authorities to avoid channeling aid through the Palestinian Authority or Egypt, and viewed the United Nations as the best alternative for managing aid if cash transfers were not feasible.

These findings highlight a strategic alliance between Hamas and Qatar, contradicting Qatar’s claim of merely hosting Hamas’s office for peace mediation.

Strong Ties Between the Leadership of Qatar and Hamas

On May 23, 2021, Haniyeh sent a “most urgent” letter to Sinwar to update him on the content of discussions held with the reigning Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Below is the translation of the letter’s content:

Firstly: Today, we held a meeting with His Excellency the Emir [Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani]. It was a good and heartfelt meeting. I conveyed your greetings and congratulations on the victory [in the military campaign of Hamas against Israel in May 2021, known as “Sword of Jerusalem” by Hamas and “Guardian of the Walls” by Israel], in which they [Qatar] contributed to strengthening the steadfastness of our people in Gaza, to the reconstruction [of the Gaza Strip], and through their diplomatic efforts. In a private meeting between me and him [the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani] after the delegation left, we discussed specific matters, and I reassured him regarding the situation of our brothers [in Hamas] and our resistance [Al-Qassam Brigades]. He was the one who initiated a question about the condition of the brothers [Hamas] in Gaza, and there are other points I will write about later. However, the urgent matter [to update you on] is that I agreed with him to hold a very private meeting the day after tomorrow, Tuesday, God willing, at his residence, away from the public eye. Brother Mohammed Nasser [a member of Hamas’s political bureau] will be with me, and we will discuss with him the necessary political matters, the reconstruction [of the Gaza Strip after the war], and discreet [financial] support, and he is ready for this. Therefore, in light of the importance of adding blessing and momentum [to this initiative with the Emir of Qatar], I request that you write a letter addressed to me, focusing on the campaign [the military campaign against Israel in May 2021], Qatar’s role, and your perception of that role [of Qatar], your diligence in fulfilling it [the Qatari role], your urgent needs, and in it [the letter], dedicate the victory to His Excellency [the Emir of Qatar], and strengthen the image and role of the movement’s leader [Hamas leader] in the campaign [the military campaign against Israel in May 2021], and on other issues, to block attempts by an alternative party [likely related to the Palestinian Authority] trying to reach the Emir [of Qatar] and other figures [in Qatar’s leadership]. I request that the letter reach me by tomorrow at the latest. He [the Emir of Qatar], who is highly esteemed, has agreed in principle to provide discreet support but does not want anyone in the world to know about it. Secondly: The Visit to Egypt: After placing my trust in Allah, I decided to accept their invitation regardless of what they might do. Yesterday, I explained to Brother Abu Jamal the circumstances surrounding the visit and the necessity of coordinating matters with them while they are with us in Gaza. This is because if they prevent my departure from Cairo again, it will have internal and external repercussions. I see the importance of your personal presence, along with a number of brothers, in Cairo to facilitate a meeting with you after the war and to arrange several internal matters and policies, especially given the presence of some brothers from the [West] Bank and abroad. Additionally, it is essential that at least two brothers from Gaza participate in our tour of the countries, as this will have a significant impact on the nations and their people, given that they are coming from the land of the battle. Thirdly: Main topics requiring study, formulation, and input from the brothers in Gaza to be prepared for our upcoming meetings with the full presence of all members of the leadership from Gaza and abroad: Consolidating the Victory: Policies and procedures required to consolidate the victory. Vision and plan for advancing the liberation project in light of the battle’s outcomes, which revealed the enemy’s fragility and the feasibility of liberating our blessed land, and the role of our people inside and outside, as well as the nation. The leadership positioning of the Hamas movement after the war and victory in the Palestinian national project. Evaluation of the war and the required needs. Fourth: The Funds So far, approximately $30 million out of the $75 million needed to support the movement [Hamas] in Gaza and to be at the disposal of the leadership [of Hamas] have been raised, as detailed below: $13 million from Iran. $11 million from the Father Emir [Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani]. When I visited him alone at his residence and spoke with him, I mentioned his role and support for Gaza, conveyed your blessings to him, and the blessings of the mujahideen. He, who is highly esteemed, sent this amount, which was transferred to Gaza through the mechanism [used for transferring funds]. $5 million in donations from the public. There is good support in several countries and arenas [regional areas], especially in Kuwait, which is highly esteemed. I will continue to follow up on this matter, God willing.

Hamas’s Terror Chief in Judea and Samaria Attended Meetings with the Qatari Emir

In the aforementioned meeting with the Emir of Qatar on May 23, 2021, Haniyeh was accompanied by Saleh al-Arouri. Beyond his role as deputy head of Hamas’s political bureau, al-Arouri served as the overseer of Hamas’s military wing activities in Judea and Samaria. He was responsible for a long series of terrorist attacks against Israeli targets and played a key role in formulating the attack plan against Israel in coordination with the countries and organizations part of the “Unity of Fronts.” Al-Arouri also joined Haniyeh in previous meetings with the Qatari Emir, including on May 15, 2021, and December 16, 2019.

Qatari Financial Aid to Gaza Supports Hamas’s Objectives

Haniyeh’s letter highlights the close relationship between him and the Emir of Qatar, who also had a secret one-on-one meeting with him. During this meeting, the Emir promised to provide financial aid discreetly, in addition to his commitment to fund Gaza’s reconstruction costs following the May 2021 conflict. This promise of confidential financial assistance to Hamas’s leader suggests direct support for Hamas.

Haniyeh stated that he obtained $11 million in financial aid from the Father Emir after delivering messages of goodwill from Sinwar and the mujahideen in Gaza. These remarks suggest that the Qatari leadership recognizes the possible connection between this financial aid and its potential use to support Hamas’s military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades.

Following a meeting with Haniyeh, the Emir of Qatar announced an allocation of $500 million in economic aid for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip after the war. The official statement specified that this financial aid is primarily intended for rebuilding health, education, and electricity facilities, as well as homes that were damaged during the conflict.

On May 17, 2021, the Qatari newspaper Al-Raya reported that Ambassador Mohammed Al-Emadi, head of the Qatari Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza, confirmed that financial aid had been transferred to the families of 150 martyrs and to 800 homeowners whose properties were destroyed or damaged in the war with Israel.

Since Israel targeted military objectives during the conflict, it is likely that the Qatari aid was directed to the families of Hamas members and other militants who were killed or who lost their homes, as well as to the reconstruction of infrastructure belonging to Palestinian terrorist organizations.

Qatar’s favorable stance on Hamas stems from its refusal to label Hamas as a terrorist organization, unlike Israel and other nations.

Hamas Placed Supreme Importance on Qatari Financial Aid

Sinwar’s response letter to Haniyeh, dated May 30, 2021, highlights the critical significance Hamas attributed to its relationship with Qatar. Hamas regarded Qatar as a strategic ally that provided essential diplomatic and financial support to further its objectives.

Excerpts from Sinwar’s letter:

Allah, the Exalted, has exposed the true nature of this entity and its supporters – a boastful, arrogant entity, proud of a mythical strength whose image has collapsed in this blessed confrontation. Today, we and our allies, especially our brothers in Qatar, and to a lesser extent Turkey, are required to seize the opportunity that has been presented to achieve the greatest accomplishments, which include: 1. Strengthening the diplomacy of friends and allies: It has become clear to everyone that there is a ferocious, deadly tiger named Hamas and the Al-Qassam Brigades. When it becomes angry and decides to strike, it possesses the boldness to make that decision and the readiness to go further than people can imagine, prepared to sacrifice and knowledgeable about the components of the enemy, as well as the dynamics and equations of the region and the world. It has become evident to all that this tiger cannot be tamed by force, wars, or conspiracies. Everyone now realizes that it must be contained through entities that have influence over it. There is no doubt that the world recognizes Qatar as one of the countries with significant influence over Hamas, as expressed clearly and explicitly by U.S. Secretary of State [Anthony] Blinken, German Chancellor [Angela ] Merkel, and others. Their statements also mentioned Egypt as a key player in dealing with Hamas. The Egyptian regime understands this reality and recognizes that its ability to engage with Hamas and manage its rhythm meaning influencing Hamas] serves its diplomacy and grants it legitimacy, particularly in the eyes of the U.S. administration. The world has noticed the frequency of Biden and Blinken’s calls, Blinken’s visit to Cairo, and the inclusion of Egypt in world leaders’ statements as a key address for dealing with Hamas. The Egyptians, eager to play this role with precision and effectiveness, were in Gaza on the morning of Friday, just hours after the ceasefire, returned on Sunday, then again on Friday, and are now arranging for a visit by the minister and a large delegation to Gaza on Monday. This follows [Abd Al-Fattah Al-]Sisi’s statements about a $500 million grant for Gaza. They are keen to be present and to appear as the ones capable of managing Hamas’s rhythm. This serves the regime, granting it legitimacy with the Americans, enhancing its diplomacy, providing financial benefits, and positioning it as a gateway for aid and reconstruction grants. The Americans and the occupation likely prefer Egypt to play this role, as they are aware of its stance toward us and its eagerness to minimize our benefits to the lowest degree possible. The prevention of Ambassador [Mohammed ] Al-Emadi [the Chairman of Qatar’s Gaza Reconstruction Committee] from reaching Gaza may serve to bolster Egypt’s role at the expense of Qatar’s. We believe that, despite the necessity of the Egyptian role due to geographical considerations, the Qataris are more sincere, devoted, generous, and loyal to us, and there is no comparison between the two. Therefore, we must strive to strengthen Qatari diplomacy and ensure that our Qatari brothers are ready to play a larger and more effective role, with their diplomacy being more prominent. We can assist in this and open doors wide for them, as we did during the balloon escalation round [Hamas launched attacks on Israel using explosive and incendiary balloons] in August 2020, when the Egyptians came and we made them leave empty-handed, while the Qataris came and we gave them the opportunity to reap the diplomatic rewards. 2. Regarding reconstruction, we and our friends must ensure that the reconstruction process is not exclusively controlled by the Palestinian Authority or the Egyptians, and that multiple channels are utilized. It is essential that the Qataris ensure they personally oversee the grant allocated by His Highness Emir Tamim through the Qatari Committee. As you know, the committee’s method of operation is reliable and transparent, ensuring that no party can question the entities receiving funds from them. It is also necessary to communicate with other donor entities and persuade them to directly supervise the expenditure of their grants like Kuwait, and let them have a committee similar to the Qatari Committee. It is equally important to urgently request that the Turks provide their (humanitarian) grant, to be implemented in the [Gaza] Strip by a Turkish committee with transparency, precision, and assurance that not a single penny reaches Hamas, the Al-Qassam [Brigades], or other factions. In this regard, repeated statements from the occupation’s leadership indicate their intent to redirect the (ongoing) Qatari grant through the Palestinian Authority to bolster moderates and block terrorists, as they claim. This must be rejected by the Qataris, who should insist on maintaining the previous method and accept no alternative. This method has proven that not a single penny goes to Hamas or the Al-Qassam [Brigades], reaching instead the poor and needy. We possess the leverage to pressure the occupation to revert to the previous method. Here, Qatari diplomacy can act effectively to contain the situation and prevent an escalation. 3. The current discourse is predominantly focused on reconstruction and the economy, with little in-depth discussion about the reasons behind the recent escalation. This is what Qatari diplomacy, in particular, and others should focus on. These issues include the matter of the holy sites, particularly Al-Aqsa Mosque, the displacement from homes, the Judaization of the city, ethnic cleansing, and apartheid in areas like Sheikh Jarrah, Silwan, Al-Bustan, and others. Additionally, the issues of settlement expansion, the practices of settlers and the occupation army in the West Bank, the illegal administrative detention policies, the treatment of prisoners, the rights of Arab citizens in the occupied interior [Israel], discriminatory policies against them, the blockade of Gaza, reconstruction, and economic revitalization. There must be a deep and focused diplomatic effort, led by the Qataris, to address the root of the problem and warn against adding fuel to the embers in the belief that it conceals the fire, as it will soon ignite. The international diplomatic campaign must emphasize that the occupation’s violations in these areas blatantly contravene international law and resolutions. Your visits to various countries could be an opportunity to push in this direction (whether Arab or non-Arab countries). It is clear that the international environment is conducive to this, and the matter only requires further engagement and coordination (with the Turks, Kuwaitis, Russians). For those you cannot visit, you may be able to speak with them by phone or communicate in writing. 4. There is no doubt that the victory achieved represents a unique opportunity to reorganize the Palestinian house if the Palestinian Authority’s leadership is sincere in its intentions. However, as you know, they cling to illusions, and Blinken, during his recent visit, sold them many of these illusions that will not benefit them in any way, yet they will bet on time. Our brothers in the [West] Bank office, and all of us, must exert significant effort and incitement to ignite the [West] Bank. We must take utmost care not to return to the cycle of disputes and bickering, as the atmosphere created by this round, with the masses rallying around the option of resistance, must not be disrupted by any quarrels or disputes. At the same time, we must remain committed to organizing the Palestinian house on sound foundations, starting with the [Palestinian] National Council and rejecting patchwork solutions. Our Qatari brothers can play a role in this matter. We have begun working with the factions that will coordinate with their leadership abroad to organize a collective effort in this regard. We will send you the minutes of a meeting we held (Hamas, Jihad, PFLP, DFLP, the Initiative, and the Brigades), which was excellent and can serve as a foundation for organizing a national campaign to compel the Authority to comply or bypass it. 5. There is also no doubt that global public opinion and the stance of world leaders and nations are ready and primed for political action to achieve a solution. I believe that if the Palestinian house is put in order, we can indirectly be part of this solution without any obligations on our part to recognize [Israel] or adhere to any of the Quartet’s conditions or any other commitments. We would only agree to a truce for several years in exchange for the occupation’s withdrawal from the West Bank and East Jerusalem, the dismantling of settlements, the release of prisoners, and the lifting of the blockade on Gaza. This is an extremely powerful card that Qatari diplomacy can maneuver with and use effectively through a campaign of engagement with the U.S. administration, European countries, Russia, China, and others. I believe it is essential to arrange a quick visit for you to Russia to engage with the Russians and push them to take action, whether in terms of organizing the Palestinian house or participating in mobilizing international will to compel the occupation to respect international laws and resolutions regarding the aforementioned issues. The same applies to Turkey, other Arab and Islamic countries, and any foreign countries that can be engaged. Before you, dear brother, lies a window of boundless opportunities, and we must hasten to seize all its prospects. Do not waste these opportunities waiting for a visit to Egypt, as it is the least important.

In a seized document detailing the content of discussions between senior Hamas officials and Ismail Qaani, the commander of Iran’s Al-Quds Force, held in Beirut on June 27, 2021, it was noted that Ezzat al-Rishq, a member of Hamas’s political bureau, stated during the meeting: “Efforts are being made to block Qatar’s role and prevent the transfer of Qatari grant funds [to the Gaza Strip], while attempting to channel them through the UN. Efforts are needed to prevent the movement [Hamas] from being subjected to extortion.”

This statement by al-Rishq further illustrates Hamas’s clear preference for Qatar as the direct channel for aid to the Gaza Strip, which in practice meant direct support to Hamas.

Qatari Aid Funds Were Used to Enhance the Military Capabilities of Hamas

Economist Eyal Ofer, an expert on Hamas’s economy, discussed the importance of Qatari cash aid in U.S. dollars to the Gaza Strip from 2018 to 2021 for the advancement of Hamas’s military wing. In an interview with Maariv on September 16, 2024, Ofer stated:

The Qataris began providing support to Gaza on a small scale more than a dozen years ago, gradually increasing their assistance over time. A significant increase occurred in 2017-2018 when the Palestinian Authority reduced the salaries of its employees in Gaza. The Qatari government stepped in to fill this financial gap. Since it was evident that these funds would primarily benefit Hamas personnel in the Gaza administration, approvals from the United States were necessary to ensure the money wasn’t being used to finance terrorism. However, global banks were hesitant to process this money due to concerns about its potential links to terrorist activities. As a result, the Israeli government allowed the Qataris to deliver their support to Gaza in the form of suitcases filled with cash. Additionally, another part of the Qatari aid involved purchasing fuel in Egypt, which was then sent to Gaza at no charge. This fuel was used to operate power plants for electricity generation and also provided an extra revenue source for Hamas, which sold the fuel at gas stations throughout the Gaza Strip. These funds were essential for economic activity in Gaza. When individuals received their salaries, they purchased goods, which stimulated the local economy and allowed Gazans to import more products from Israel, including luxury items. Hamas primarily financed itself through taxes on all imports entering via Kerem Shalom and Rafah. They collected customs duties and imposed taxes on merchants in Gaza, which formed a significant portion of their budget. To cover illegal smuggling expenses through Rafah – such as bribing Egyptian officials or paying smugglers – Hamas required cash in dollars. This cash mainly entered the Strip through the Qatari envoy, who distributed it to welfare recipients. These recipients then sold the dollars to Hamas’s money changers, who exchanged them for shekels. This process enabled Hamas to acquire the dollars needed to finance its smuggling operations. In summary, Hamas sourced its funding through import taxes and the use of cash dollars, both of which were crucial for its economic and military activities.

The Relationship Between the Qatari Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza and Hamas Leadership

The close relationship between Qatar and Hamas is evident through a series of frequent meetings held between 2020 and 2021. These meetings involved Sinwar and Ambassador Mohammed Al-Emadi, who heads the Qatari Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza. Notable meetings took place on February 21, 2020; October 20, 2020;2020 February 1, 2021; July 12, 2021; and October 17, 2021, all held at Al-Emadi’s office in Gaza City. Rawhi Mushtaha, who was the head of the Hamas government in the Gaza Strip at that time, took part in several meetings. According to official statements, these discussions primarily centered around Qatari financial aid for the Gaza Strip.

According to data from the Qatari Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza, Qatar transferred at least $1.743 billion to the Gaza Strip between 2012 and 2022. These funds were used for the construction of healthcare institutions, residential buildings, the operation of the power plant, payment of salaries to public sector employees, and various other purposes.

In July 2020, Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas, announced that Qatar had allocated $25 million to establish a city for Palestinian prisoners who have been released from Israeli jails. He described this city as a “beacon of life for the released.”

The term “prisoners” refers to Palestinians who have been convicted of carrying out terrorist attacks against Israeli targets. These individuals were released either after serving their sentences or as part of the October 2011 agreement in which Israel freed 1,027 security prisoners in exchange for Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, who had been kidnapped by Hamas in 2006.

The Local Government in the Gaza Strip Was a Puppet Government Controlled by Hamas

Hamas played a central role in managing Qatari financial aid and its utilization. Haniyeh explained: “We [Hamas] assist them [the Qatari Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza] in preparing the ground, logistics, and supporting the work of the [government] offices [in the Gaza Strip, formally subordinate to the Palestinian Authority] and in implementing projects, while identifying priorities for them. However, they [the Qatari Committee] oversee everything, which shows that Qatar stands with the Palestinian people, not with a specific faction of the Palestinian people.”

Khaled Meshaal, the leader of Hamas operating abroad, acknowledged in an interview with Ammar Taqi, which aired on YouTube on January 19, 2024, that Hamas effectively controls the government offices in the Gaza Strip. He stated that the group exploits this control to strengthen its military wing. Below is an excerpt from Meshaal’s comments on this topic:

The public [asked] Hamas, what have you gained? Aren’t you a resistance movement? Even some of our supporters feared that governance would change us, and they didn’t know that governance was a necessity and [involved] managing [Gaza’s affairs] to provide services to the public and to support the resistance [Hamas’s military wing] and to provide the political and administrative backing in all institutions to give the resistance [Hamas’s military wing] open space to operate. The important point is that I told that person [who questioned the benefit of Hamas taking control of Gaza], and he, of course, said these things based on an approach meant to embarrass Hamas, namely, what have you gained? I said: I swear by Allah, governance in itself has no real benefit, but there is one benefit, and it lies in our activity and presence in governance [which allowed us] to build the resistance [Hamas’s military wing] with all its means, its weapons, its [military] industry, its [military] planning, [military] training, [military] tunnels, and this while our back is protected [by the government]. In other words, there is no security coordination [between the government and Israel to harm Hamas’s military wing], and there is no [Palestinian] Authority pursuing us.

Hamas Acknowledges: There Were No Conditions Imposed on the Utilization of Qatari Aid Funds

On January 15, 2019, Mahmoud al-Zahar, a member of Hamas’s political bureau, clarified that no conditions were imposed on the use of Qatari aid funds. He stated, “The Qatari grant came without conditions. We in the resistance [Hamas] do not submit to any conditions. The resistance [Hamas] carries a large flag that says: ‘The matter of resistance: do not approach or photograph.’ Any entity wishing to provide grants or aid is welcome to do so, without any expectations or conditions. We do not even accept them imposing conditions on us regarding where to spend the money.”

Mobilizing Qatari Media to Promote Hamas’s Objectives

Haniyeh expressed his gratitude to Qatar’s leadership for its generous and ongoing economic support for the Gaza Strip. He connected this aid to Qatar’s actively engaged policy in supporting and advancing Palestinian political objectives, specifically the stated goals of Hamas. In this context, Haniyeh remarked:

We wish to proudly and honorably acknowledge their authentic Arab and Islamic stance, and their historic position in supporting the Palestinian cause and people. Qatar leverages its capabilities and soft power in all fields to support the Palestinian people and cause, so that the Palestinian people can realize their rights to establish a fully independent and sovereign state with Jerusalem as its capital. This is evident at the regional, international, and Palestinian levels. For example, [on the political level], we see Qatar’s active diplomacy during difficult turning points in the Palestinian cause, which is a hallmark of the Arab and Islamic stance in support of the cause. I want to emphasize that all components of the Qatari state operate in harmony – politically, in the media, legally, officially, and among the populace – indicating a clear and well-known state policy to its people and the world. Here, I commend the role of Qatari media and newspapers, which are highly respected among Palestinians. When I examine Qatari media and newspapers regarding their coverage of the Palestinian cause, it feels as though the Palestinians themselves are writing, as a result of the state’s strategy in addressing the issue. This also applies at the political and diplomatic levels in regional and international forums. All of these confirm that Qatar’s stance is steadfast, not driven by a transactional exchange of interests, but by a principled commitment.

Haniyeh’s remarks praising the Qatari media’s support for the Palestinian cause were substantiated by documents seized by the IDF and revealed on October 23, 2024. These documents confirmed that six journalists in Gaza working for Al-Jazeera – Anas al-Sharif, Alaa Salama, Hussam Shabat, Ashraf al-Sarraj, Ismail Abu Omar, and Talal al-Arrouqi – were operatives of the terrorist organizations Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

The IDF Spokesperson presented documents including personnel tables, lists of terrorism training courses, phone directories, and salary records for terrorists, which unequivocally prove that these individuals function as military operatives of terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.

According to the IDF Spokesperson, “These documents provide evidence of Hamas terrorists integrating into the Qatari media network, Al-Jazeera. The majority of the journalists identified by the IDF as operatives in Hamas’s military wing act as the primary source for disseminating Hamas’s propaganda messages through their work at Al-Jazeera, especially in northern Gaza.”

Qatar Provided Support to Hamas While It Prepared for an Attack Aimed at Destroying Israel and Reshaping the Middle East.

Qatar’s support for the Gaza Strip, the Hamas regime in Gaza, and the advancement of Hamas’s objectives took place during the years when Hamas leaders were focused on developing the organization’s military wing. They established a large-scale local weapons manufacturing industry, built an extensive network of over 600 kilometers of military tunnels, devised a plan for a large-scale military attack against Israel, formed an army of thousands of fighters, and engaged intensively in military training and preparations for executing the attack, which was ultimately carried out on October 7, 2023.

As early as October 19, 2014, a senior commander in the Al-Qassam Brigades announced that only a few years separated the Palestinian “resistance” from the “Hereafter Battle to humiliate the Jews,” described as the “battle for the liberation” of Palestine. The Battle of the Withered Grain (the military confrontation with Israel in July–August 2014) is the beginning of the liberation battle [of Palestine]. We will soon humiliate the Jews and the occupation soldiers in their camps and residential areas,” he stated.

Two days later, on October 21, 2014, the newspaper Al-Hadath noted that “Hamas’s military and political leaders have recently reiterated the term ‘the Promise of the Hereafter’ as the name chosen by the movement for the upcoming battle with Israel, which will be the battle to liberate Palestine.”

In 2014, the “Promise of the Hereafter Institution” was established in Gaza to provide a clear vision for the entities tasked with liberating Palestine.

At a memorial ceremony for Al-Qassam Brigades operatives in Khan Younis on November 16, 2018, Sinwar, speaking on behalf of Mohammed Deif, the supreme commander of the Al-Qassam Brigades, stated: “Every new event [military confrontation with Israel] confirms that we are getting closer to realizing the Promise of the Hereafter by eliminating this occupation.”

In this context, Sinwar sent a threatening message to Arab states seeking to normalize relations with Israel, effectively warning that the “Hereafter Battle” to eliminate Israel could destabilize pro-Western Arab regimes in the Middle East. “Build palaces for them [the Israelis], but we in Gaza will show them [the Israelis] nothing but death. Your bet on the occupation [Israel] to secure your thrones will fail, and whoever wants to secure their throne must unite with their people in support of the nation’s cause [the Palestinian cause].”

On September 30, 2021, the “Promise of the Hereafter” conference was held in Gaza, under the auspices of Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip, Sinwar, and with the participation of senior Hamas officials and other organizations. The conference participants, marking a significant milestone in the ideological preparation for the battle to liberate Palestine, discussed preparations for the future governance of the Palestinian state in various domains, in the phase following its “liberation” from Israel, which would cease to exist.

In a speech at the conference, delivered on his behalf by Kamal Abu Aoun, a member of Hamas’s political bureau, Sinwar stated that “the battle for liberation and return to Palestine has become closer than ever.” Sinwar emphasized the importance of preparing for what is to come, citing the example of the “Sword of Al-Quds (Jerusalem)” operation, which, according to him, “did not erupt suddenly… but rather the resistance prepared for it over years of planning, training, and military and intelligence development…” He added, “The conflict cannot end except through the realization of the promise of victory and control that Allah has granted us, so that our people may live with dignity in their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital. To this end, we are working hard and exerting great efforts above ground and in its depths, in the heart of the sea and in the heights of the skies… We already see liberation with our own eyes, and therefore we are preparing for what comes after…”

At the conclusion of the conference, the participants published a list of “ideas for operational methods during the liberation of Palestine” after Israel ceases to exist.

Hamas leaders presented the “Hereafter Battle” as a move that would not only lead to the destruction of Israel but also to the downfall of pro-Western regimes in the Middle East. On June 5, 2021, Qatar’s Al-Jazeera channel reported on Sinwar’s speech, in which he stated that if the military campaign with Israel were to resume, the environment of the Middle East would change.

In a speech broadcast on Al-Jazeera on May 26, 2021, Sinwar spoke about the battle to destroy Israel and noted that “I am confident that the entire Middle East will be completely different from what we know it today.”

Mahmoud al-Zahar, a senior leader in Hamas, linked the “Hereafter Battle” to the future of pro-Western Arab regimes in the Middle East. In an interview with Al-Jazeera on September 17, 2020, al-Zahar stated:

The truth is that this is betrayal in every sense of the word. It is, first and foremost, a betrayal of the fathers and grandfathers of these people, who preserved their religion, their faith, their land, and their nation. A true coup has taken place. The money of the Arab street is now going to [U.S. President Donald] Trump, knowingly and without any reason other than to protect themselves. These people thought that the power of the Israeli occupation is eternal. I want to present a clear picture based on the Quran. The Lord of the Worlds, exalted and glorified, promised us the ‘Promise of the Hereafter Battle, and its characteristics are clear. What might happen to these people if the Israeli entity ceases to exist in the midst of the ‘Promise of the Hereafter,’ which we see as closer than these criminals imagine? What might happen? At what level of shame and disgrace do they live? I say that these people have betrayed their religion, their faith, their fathers, their grandfathers, and also their future, by normalizing relations with the Israeli entity, normalizing with America, and accelerating in this direction. The true picture is that they must take into account that this entity is destined to perish. Their problem is that they say it is impossible, that it is unlikely, that Israel is a nuclear state, and that America backs it. The problem with these people is that they lack Arab depth, Islamic depth, faith in their nation, and faith in themselves. These were treacherous leaders who relied on betrayal to fortify their positions of power. Therefore, they will be exposed, and they will be exposed even more. Trump tells you five [countries], but these countries have carried out coups against their own people under the pretext of toppling political Islam, and they are moving in this direction.

Hamas’s Strategy Involved Toppling Pro-Western Governments and Creating an Islamic State in the Middle East

Documents seized by the IDF in the Gaza Strip revealed that the declarations by Hamas leaders about overthrowing pro-Western Arab regimes as part of the “Hereafter Battle” were actually part of a strategic action plan. This plan was formulated during closed-door discussions and coordinated with partners in the “Unity of Fronts” axis, primarily including Iran and Hizbullah.

In a correspondence addressed to Haniyeh on June 19, 2022, one of the potential scenarios for the imminent conflict that could result in the annihilation of Israel, the reconfiguration of the Middle East, and the initiation of the “Great Islamic Revolution” in the area was outlined as follows:

1. Scenario of a Major Strategic Battle (The Battle of the Promised Hereafter):

We, along with the Party [Hizbullah], the resistance forces, and the Jerusalem Axis in the region (excluding Iran), would engage with all our strength in a surprise confrontation from all fronts with all available forces, aiming to dismantle the occupation state and end it, as well as end the state of collapse in the region. This would reshape the region, its systems, and its overall political reality, leading to the establishment of the Great Islamic Revolution in the region. The brothers in the military are convinced that if the Party [Hizbullah] possesses even a third of the military capabilities spoken of and participates fully, along with reasonable participation from Yemen, Iraq, and Syria (from the axis forces, not the states), and a fida’i [jihadist] participation through Jordan’s borders, combined with our strong participation and the eruption of the West Bank and the interior [Israel], we are capable, with Allah’s permission and support, of achieving the desired goal. This is the preferred scenario, and we must strive to reach an agreement on it. The title of the battle must be Al-Aqsa and Jerusalem, because it is a nuclear trigger in the entire region. The timing will undoubtedly be linked to one of the Jewish holidays when their incursions into Al-Aqsa, their assaults, and their Talmudic prayers increase. Certainly, Passover, which coincides in some way with Ramadan, is the most suitable, but there are other Jewish holidays that could serve as the spark for the explosion.

In a letter sent to Sinwar on July 1, 2022, Haniyeh stated that Iran and Hizbullah approved a scenario for a coordinated military move against Israel. Haniyeh wrote as follows:

After an in-depth and lengthy discussion, His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s position was clear and firm in support of the first scenario, seeing it as realistic and achievable based on the available data and circumstances, namely the elimination of Israel. Hajj Ramadan generally supported this but pointed out the need to study the capabilities, obstacles, and challenges before moving forward.

Hamas’s Declaration of War Also Aimed to Destabilize Regional Stability

In addition to Qatari media reports on Hamas’s intentions to reshape the Middle East through a military campaign to eliminate Israel, Qatar did not condemn the October 7, 2023 attack, despite Hamas’s official declaration of war by Mohammed Deif, the supreme commander of Hamas. In this declaration, Deif ordered Palestinians to kill Jews by any means and called on the Arab public, including in pro-Western countries, to join the jihad in opposition to their regimes’ policies, effectively inciting the destabilization of internal stability in these countries.

“Today, today, anyone who has a gun should take it out, because now is the time. Those who don’t have a gun should come out with a machete, a hammer, an axe, a Molotov cocktail, a truck, a bulldozer, or their car,” Deif instructed in a speech broadcast on Al-Jazeera.

In a recent message to the Muslims across the region, Deif stated: “Oh, our people in Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Algeria, the Arab Maghreb, Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, and all parts of the Arab and Islamic world, begin marching today – right now, not tomorrow – toward Palestine. Do not allow borders, regulations, or restrictions to prevent you from the honor of jihad and participating in the liberation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

Qatar’s Support for the Hamas-led “Al-Aqsa Flood” – The October 7 Attack

The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs exclusively held Israel responsible for the October 7 attack. They emphasized that the “Al-Aqsa Flood” should not be used as justification for a disproportionate war against the residents of Gaza. The ministry called for efforts to calm the situation and reduce tensions in the region.

Qatar appeared to be trying to prevent or limit Israel’s retaliatory actions following the October 7 attack, which would align with Hamas’s strategic goals. Hamas sought to involve its “Unity of Fronts” partners in a military campaign against Israel while also making significant demands for the release of Israeli hostages, including the dismantling of settlements.

The Qatari newspapers characterized the “Al-Aqsa Flood” as “audacious,” “daring qualitative heroic operation,” “glorious Saturday,” “victory,” “a natural response to Israeli provocations,” “a strong slap in the face of the hypocrisy of the international community,”, “awakening of the Palestinian nationalism,” “shatters the myth of the occupation.”

The Peninsula’s editorial praised the “Al-Aqsa Flood,” stating it “heralds the beginning of a new stage in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.”

Al-Watan’s editorial attributed the responsibility for the attack on October 7th to Israel, asserting, “there is no doubt that the occupation bears responsibility for the escalation of the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories.” An Op-ed in Al-Watan called on Arabs to strengthen their popular solidarity with the “triumphant resistance.”

An additional op-ed in Al-Watan characterized “Al-Aqsa Flood” as “Gaza’s Khaybar,” alluding to the Battle of Khaybar in 628 initiated by Mohammad’s army against the indigenous Jewish tribe, which led to the death and subjugation of Jews, ultimately resulting in the expulsion of all Jews from the Arabian Peninsula. The author commended Mohammed Deif, the Chief Commander of the Al-Qassam Brigades, for his declaration of war against Israel on October 7, 2023.

Al-Raya’s editorial described “Al-Aqsa Flood” as “merely a natural response to Israeli provocations” urging the intentional community not to “equate the aggressor with the victim.”

Al-Sharq’s editor-in-chief wrote that by launching the “glorious” offensive “Gaza offers lessons in pride, dignity,” and “revived hope among Arab peoples for the complete liberation of Palestinian land.”

An op-ed in Al-Sharq characterized “Al-Aqsa Flood” as a “victory” and a matter of “dignity” that “forever belongs to Muslims.” The author attributed this success to the “prowess of these valiant heroes who struck at the heart of the occupier.” The piece celebrated the victory and opposed the labeling of these actions as terrorism, concluding with a prayer for Allah to support Hamas in its struggle against Israel.

Al-Sharq’s editorial described “Al-Aqsa Flood” as “an inevitable result of the grave and systematic Israeli aggression, crimes, and violations committed against the Palestinian people for decades.”.

Al-Arab’s editor-in-chief provided a detailed review of the long-standing political and financial support from Qatar for Gaza, a euphemism for Hamas, stating “what happened yesterday revived the spirit of the nation in a historic day that will not be forgotten, October 7, when the resistance demonstrated rare heroism that will be studied throughout history.”

* * *

