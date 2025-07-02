Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs
Support Us
Subscribe
Hot Topics:

Alerts

Houthi Threat to Israel Escalates Despite Iran Ceasefire

Will Iran Recover from the Heavy Blows Dealt by Israel?

Where Are Things Headed with Iran?

When Words Matter More Than Bombs: How Trump Paralyzed Iran

Strategic Suicide? Why Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei is Again Preparing for War

The War with Iran: Who Won and Who Lost?

Houthi Threat to Israel Escalates Despite Iran Ceasefire

The Iranian terror proxy is attempting to entrench its role as an equal partner among Iran’s allies, perhaps even as the spearhead of a new axis of resistance.
Yoni Ben Menachem
Share this
A Medium Extended Air Defense System missile is launched to intercept a target
Illustrative photo of ballistic missile launch. (U.S. Department of Defense)

Table of Contents

While a series of planned Israeli and American strikes inside Iran have been halted—at least temporarily—following the implementation of the trilateral ceasefire between Israel, Iran, and the United States, it is becoming clear that the Houthis in Yemen, Iran’s most stable and powerful proxy, are continuing to wage their own campaign against Israel. Even after the ceasefire between Israel and Iran took effect, the Houthis have not ceased launching ballistic missiles and UAVs toward Israeli territory.

Anyone in the West or in Israel who hoped the ceasefire would also extend to Yemen is now facing a sobering reality. The Houthis have made it clear that the conflict is far from over. In fact, the Houthi threat has returned to the global spotlight following their recent statements. They asserted that they are not bound by the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran and will continue targeting the “Zionist entity” as long as the war in Gaza continues.

Iran has remained conspicuously silent. Security officials interpret this silence as tacit approval—or even active encouragement—for continued Houthi aggression. This is seen particularly as a means of avenging Israel’s breach of Iranian sovereignty and its attacks on nuclear facilities and ballistic missile production sites.

On June 28, senior Houthi official Mohammed al-Bukhaiti declared that the very fact that the United States and Israel accepted the ceasefire proves that “power is the only language they understand.”

He added that “the attacks on Israel will continue until the siege on Gaza is lifted.”

Similarly, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, leader of the Houthi Ansar Allah movement, announced that the Red Sea would remain closed to Israeli shipping. He emphasized that the port of Eilat is effectively paralyzed due to his group’s military operations. “Our naval campaign will continue as long as the massacre in Gaza persists,” he said in a speech delivered on June 28.

According to security assessments, the Houthis’ insistence on continuing hostilities at this stage is not only motivated by solidarity with Gaza. It is also driven by the strategic reality now facing Iran. The attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities in Tehran, the assassinations of senior IRGC officers and nuclear scientists, and the fear of further exposure of sensitive military infrastructure have forced Iran to avoid direct retaliation.

Under these constraints, Iran is relying on its proxies—and the Houthis are an ideal tool. They are geographically distant, immune to internal political pressures like Hizbullah in Lebanon, and enjoy regional freedom of action.

Iran is effectively using the Houthis as a strategic lever of pressure and deterrence. Even if no official order was given, Iran’s logic is clear.

The Houthis are avenging on behalf of Tehran without directly endangering it.

Israel, in turn, has issued explicit threats against Yemen. Defense Minister Israel Katz declared that Israel would treat Sanaa the same way it treats Tehran. He warned that any attack by the Houthis would be met with a harsh response. Simultaneously, Israel has imposed an air and naval blockade on Yemen’s ports and on Sanaa International Airport. It issued a direct threat that any fuel transfer to the Houthis would be considered a military target.

Despite the risks, the Houthis appear confident in their operational capability to continue their campaign. They believe Israel lacks sufficient intelligence capabilities in Yemen and does not possess a precise target bank, giving them a significant advantage.

It is also plausible that the Houthis are now taking advantage of the deterrence vacuum left by Iran after the significant Israeli strikes on its territory. They may be seeking to position themselves as an independent regional actor, a “third axis,” distinct from Iran’s Shiite bloc and disconnected from the Sunni axis as well. Such a stance would enhance their standing in the Middle East as the only force actively fighting on behalf of the Palestinians in Gaza.

A senior security official assesses that the Houthis are acting out of an understanding that Iran can no longer effectively mobilize its regional proxy network as it once did. This is especially true following the blows it has suffered from Israel and Hizbullah’s reluctance to respond directly to Israeli strikes on Iranian soil.

In this context, the Houthis are acting independently without waiting for instructions—serving both purposes: revenge and the restoration of Iranian pride, as well as strengthening their own regional and domestic position.

While the ceasefire between Israel and Iran remains in place, Yemen is becoming the central arena of attrition against Israel. Iran has agreed to a ceasefire but has not abandoned its desire for vengeance or the restoration of its honor. And in Yemen, it has the army it needs for that purpose. The Houthis are not merely defending Gaza. They are attempting to entrench their role as an equal partner among Iran’s allies, perhaps even as the spearhead of a new axis of resistance.

Israel, in turn, may find itself dragged into an escalating confrontation in its southern theater—not by choice, but by necessity.

Yoni Ben Menachem

Yoni Ben Menachem, a veteran Arab affairs and diplomatic commentator for Israel Radio and Television, is a senior Middle East analyst for the Jerusalem Center. He served as Director General and Chief Editor of the Israel Broadcasting Authority.
Picture of Yoni Ben Menachem

Yoni Ben Menachem

Yoni Ben Menachem, a veteran Arab affairs and diplomatic commentator for Israel Radio and Television, is a senior Middle East analyst for the Jerusalem Center. He served as Director General and Chief Editor of the Israel Broadcasting Authority.
All Posts
Share this

Invest in JCFA

Subscribe to Daily Alert

The Daily Alert – Israel news digest appears every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

Subscribe

Related Items

Ayatollah Khamenei praying with regime supporters

Will Iran Recover from the Heavy Blows Dealt by Israel?

Yoni Ben Menachem
Ayatollah Khamenei with officials and state executives

Where Are Things Headed with Iran?

Oded Ailam
U.S. President Donald Trump

When Words Matter More Than Bombs: How Trump Paralyzed Iran

Aviram Bellaishe
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Strategic Suicide? Why Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei is Again Preparing for War

Yoni Ben Menachem
Composite image of Prime Minister Netanyahu and Ayatollah Khamenei

The War with Iran: Who Won and Who Lost?

Yoni Ben Menachem
The F-35I first flight in Israel

Winners and Losers of the 12-Day Israel-Iran War

Col. John Spencer
U.S. Air Force B2 Spirit Bomber.

An American Ceasefire: What Can We Expect Now?

Dr. Irwin J. Mansdorf
The Fordow uranium enrichment plant

After Fordow: A Pause, Not a Peace

Catherine Perez-Shakdam
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Khamenei’s Strategy in the War with Israel

Yoni Ben Menachem
U.S. President Donald Trump greets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, April 7, 2025

Trump-Netanyahu Audacity in Front of Macron Cowardice

Amb. Freddy Eytan
Ayatollah Khamenei meets with members of the Assembly of Experts.

Destabilizing the Iranian Regime Includes Toppling Religious Leadership

Yoni Ben Menachem
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Between Shame and Power: Khamenei Has No Dilemma

Aviram Bellaishe

Stay Informed, Always

Get the latest news, insights, and updates directly in your inbox—be the first to know!

Subscribe to Jerusalem Issue Briefs
Click Here to Subscribe to Daily Alert
The Daily Alert – Israel news digest appears every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

Advanced Search

Notifications

The Jerusalem Center
Canada investigating Israeli-Canadian IDF soldiers?
JCFA senior researcher, Amb. Alan Baker slams the probe as a “political PR stunt with no legal basis.” “This isn’t justice—it’s a betrayal. Canada is siding with PLO propaganda over facts.”
See it here:
11:29am
The Jerusalem Center
What makes a child believe killing a #Jew is justified?

In PA textbooks, Jews are called liars and frauds; their fate: elimination. This is #indoctrination—not #education. But change is happening. On East to West, @IMPACT_SE CEO Marcus Sheff exposes how #UNRWA-funded schools are fueling extremism—and what real reform looks like.  Listen now on Spotify: open.spotify.com/show/2JHqh973U  Watch on YouTube: youtu.be/8OkJTGNfVUc

11:43am
The Jerusalem Center
Highlights from the @Jerusalem_Post Annual Conference in NYC:

Dr. @Dan_Diker, President of the JCFA: “October 7 wasn’t just an attack on Israel — it was a blow to the U.S. on Israeli soil. It demands moral clarity and a united front between Israel and the U.S. to defeat jihadist terror.”

2:20pm
The Jerusalem Center
@XAVIAERD says it like it is

Well, @XAVIAERD says it like it is: If you’re part of “#Queers for #Palestine,” he’ll pay for your flight to #Gaza. Go see for yourself how they treat LGBTQ+ people over there. Don’t miss this bold take on the Israel-Hamas war and the woke right.

2:32pm
The Jerusalem Center
“This isn’t Israel vs. Hamas — it’s the frontline of the free world.”

“This isn’t Israel vs. Hamas — it’s the frontline of the free world.” On Our Middle East by @JNS_org, @Dan_Diker@KhaledAbuToameh (JCFA/@GatestoneInst) break it down: If Hamas isn’t crushed, Iran wins. The jihadis—from #Gaza to your campus—get the green light. Diker: “This war is for the West.” No fluff. No filters. Just raw insight from two insiders who actually know what’s going on.  Watch: youtu.be/4Aq_zcbb4Yo

2:15pm
The Jerusalem Center
5/5 Lt. Col. Kalo on East to West with @smartinezamir:

“This operation showcases Israel’s strategic intelligence superiority both regionally and globally. It demonstrates the moral commitment to recovered soldiers and also strengthens Israel’s position with allies.” youtube.com/watch?v=nIvNNi

2:07pm
The Jerusalem Center
4/5 The operation built on intelligence gathered during the 2019 #Baumel recovery

#Mossad agents operated under cover in #Syria for years, visiting a graveyard multiple times under fire to collect remains for DNA matching. The intelligence community’s evolution combines technology, big data analysis, and human intelligence capabilities.

2:02pm
The Jerusalem Center
3/5 This recovery coincided with the release of Israeli hostage Edan Alexander

This recovery coincided with the release of Israeli hostage Edan Alexander from #Hamas in #Gaza, significantly boosting national morale amid an ongoing conflict now stretching over 18 months. The dual successes demonstrate #Israel‘s unwavering commitment to bringing all soldiers home.

1:58pm
The Jerusalem Center
2/5 The operation used the power vacuum following #Assad’s fall from #Damascus

Lt. Col. Avi Kalo, former head of IDF Prisoners & Missing Persons Division, calls it “an outstanding event that brings hope and new spirit to the people of Israel.” The operation utilized the power vacuum following #Assad‘s fall from #Damascus, allowing #Israeli intelligence to deploy ground capabilities in #Syria.

1:56pm
The Jerusalem Center
1/5 Israeli forces recovered the remains of Sergeant First Class Zvi Feldman

In an unprecedented operation, Israeli forces have recovered the remains of Sergeant First Class Zvi #Feldman, missing since the 1982 Battle of Sultan Yacoub. The complex #Mossad mission was conducted deep within #Syrian territory, 43 years after his disappearance. This follows the successful 2019 recovery of Zachary #Baumel from the same battle.

1:54pm
The Jerusalem Center
A molotov attack on a bus = a “barbecue party”?

That’s what #Palestinian kids are being taught under @UNRWA  — from grade school to graduation. This isn’t education. It’s indoctrination. Marcus Sheff of @IMPACT_SE  breaks it down with @smartinezamir

12:51pm

Close

Most Popular

A Medium Extended Air Defense System missile is launched to intercept a target

Houthi Threat to Israel Escalates Despite Iran Ceasefire

Yoni Ben Menachem
Ayatollah Khamenei praying with regime supporters

Will Iran Recover from the Heavy Blows Dealt by Israel?

Yoni Ben Menachem
Ayatollah Khamenei with officials and state executives

Where Are Things Headed with Iran?

Oded Ailam
U.S. President Donald Trump

When Words Matter More Than Bombs: How Trump Paralyzed Iran

Aviram Bellaishe
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Strategic Suicide? Why Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei is Again Preparing for War

Yoni Ben Menachem
Composite image of Prime Minister Netanyahu and Ayatollah Khamenei

The War with Iran: Who Won and Who Lost?

Yoni Ben Menachem

Close