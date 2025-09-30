Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs
Support Us
Subscribe
Hot Topics:

Alerts

Why the War with Hamas Will Not End

Hostages, Rival Clans, and Empty Promises: The Next Middle East Flashpoint

The State of Israel’s Legal Right to Judea and Samaria

Reexamining the Question of ICC Jurisdiction Regarding the Israel-Hamas War

The Covert Rise of China-Iran Military Ties and Israel’s Dilemma

Complicity in Terror: Why Recognizing a Palestinian State Will Not Lead to Peace

Hostages, Rival Clans, and Empty Promises: The Next Middle East Flashpoint

It is illusion to believe that a well-publicized ceremony and a detailed plan can change complex political and social realities. In truth, deeper dynamics are stronger and more consistent than any piece of paper.
Oded Ailam
Share this
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Sept. 29, 2025
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Sept. 29, 2025. (White House)

Table of Contents

This article originally appeared in Hebrew in Israel Hayom on September 30, 2025.

Summary

The unfolding diplomatic maneuver centers on a White House appearance that highlighted a stark contrast between Donald Trump’s meandering performance and Benjamin Netanyahu’s more composed demeanor. While the optics suggested U.S.-Israeli alignment, the real negotiations may already have been taking place in Doha, Qatar, where Hamas leaders reportedly regroup after an assassination attempt. This echoes the earlier Trump-era agreement with the Taliban, also signed in Doha, which collapsed almost immediately after implementation.

The current situation reflects both opportunity and risk. Israel appears to have secured U.S. endorsement of its goals, but practical challenges loom. Hamas holds hostages as leverage, and any expectation of rapid release is unrealistic. The issue of Hamas surrendering weapons is especially volatile, since their survival depends on retaining arms in the face of internal clan rivalries within Gaza. These local power struggles pose a greater existential threat to Hamas than Israel itself.

The coming days could bring steps toward hostage releases, but delays and evasions are likely. History suggests that even ceremonious agreements may disintegrate quickly under the weight of entrenched political and social dynamics. While leaders may celebrate diplomatic breakthroughs, the deeper realities of power, survival, and mistrust often prove stronger than written commitments.

Anyone who expected a glittering press conference tonight at the White House got a very different show. Trump looked tired, perhaps ill, and mainly less coherent than usual, if that is even possible. The mumbling, the jumps from topic to topic, and the promises scattered in all directions like confetti turned the event into more of a diplomatic mystery than an American strategy. Netanyahu, standing beside him, was far more focused, even statesmanlike, and the gap between them was obvious. It is hard to imagine Trump convincing Saudi Arabia, Egypt, or even Jordan to sign onto Netanyahu’s wording.

Yet behind this American-Israeli scene there is another stage: Doha, Qatar. A place that already knows how to seal deals that look impossible on paper. It is very possible that this chapter in the Middle Eastern saga was already closed quietly in the corridors of a hospital in Doha, where Hamas’s external leadership may be recovering after the failed assassination attempt. When one also considers the odd anecdote about Netanyahu’s apology, some see this as no more than a complementary move to a package already finalized in Qatar, with Trump receiving guarantees before he even began speaking.

The Shadow of the Old Doha Agreement

It is hard not to recall that earlier Trump deal also signed in Doha, only with a different enemy: the Agreement for Bringing Peace to Afghanistan. The deal with the Taliban in February 2020 looked then like a historic breakthrough. Mutual commitments, American forces pulling out according to an almost military timetable, Taliban promises to cut ties with al Qaeda and to begin dialogue with the Kabul government, the language of peace was grand. Within a month the balloon had burst. The Taliban returned to attacking the Afghan army, ties with al Qaeda remained, and talks with the central government limped until they disappeared. The agreement turned from golden to farcical. When hundreds of desperate Afghans clung to American airplanes, the meaning was simple: Trump had received from the Taliban a technical ceasefire with the Americans, and in return handed the country over to the Taliban.

That brings up the unavoidable question: will Doha 2.0, this time with Hamas on the stage, look different? Or is it again nothing but grains of sand that will scatter in the desert wind?

The Optimum and the Trap

For Israel, on the surface this looks like a peak of achievements. An American administration that largely adopts Israel’s wording and promises full backing is not to be taken for granted in an age of hostile public opinion and diplomatic pressure from every side. Israel has seemingly reached the optimal combination: a political-security plan tied to the declared war aims of Israel, with the White House providing a rubber stamp. Whether this will really take shape on the ground is far less clear.

Hamas holds its cards tightly: the hostages. Demanding their sweeping release within 72 hours without leaving Hamas a single bargaining tool is almost fantasy. Even if Trump and Netanyahu believe they hold a binding document, Gaza’s leaders will always find a way to avoid it. A hostage is held by a rogue clan. They need more time to locate certain captives. Or the modern version of the excuse: the computer crashed. Delay will be built into the strategy.

Weapons, Clans, and Real Fears

The issue of Hamas laying down its weapons may be the central landmine in a future agreement. Israel can insist, the United States can commit, Trump can promise in his hoarse voice, but for Hamas this is about survival. The past weeks have revealed a new reality in Gaza. The overcrowded population is moving south despite the group’s threats, its authority is slipping, and above all the greatest fear is not Iron Dome or the paratroopers but the local clans. These strong families, once the regime weakens, will try to settle personal scores and perhaps also to seize Hamas’s swollen cash reserves. This is the real threat in the eyes of Gaza’s leadership. Israel is a clear, predictable enemy. Chaos is an existential danger.

What’s Next?

Days of upheaval lie ahead. Perhaps the first terms for the release of some hostages will already be set this week. Perhaps the effect will be delayed and the familiar Palestinian evasions will continue. It is not impossible that before the cameras even flashed at the White House the most important chapter was already written in Doha. And if history teaches anything it is that even an agreement signed with great ceremony can fade away into the sounds of explosions from hospitals, mosques and neighborhoods in southern Gaza.

Everyone hopes that the agreement will take form and be implemented, and that the hostages will come home. Yet what is common to the two Doha agreements, the Taliban one and this one developing with Hamas, is the temptation to embrace an illusion: that a well-publicized ceremony and a detailed text can change complex political and social realities. In truth, deeper dynamics are stronger and more consistent than any piece of paper. Trump may have looked tired in front of the cameras, but the real exhaustion belongs to the entire world facing once again this tragicomic repetition.

FAQ
Why is Doha significant in these negotiations?
Doha has become a recurring stage for high-stakes diplomacy, from the U.S.-Taliban deal in 2020 to the current talks involving Hamas. Its role as a discreet mediator makes it central to agreements that appear improbable elsewhere.
What lessons are drawn from the Taliban deal?
The Taliban agreement showed how a seemingly historic breakthrough could collapse quickly when underlying realities—like militant commitments and fragile governance—remained unchanged. The comparison raises doubts about whether a Hamas deal will fare any better.
Why is the hostage issue so complex?
Hostages serve as Hamas’s strongest bargaining chip. Demands for their immediate release are unlikely to succeed because Hamas can delay or complicate matters under various pretexts, keeping leverage alive.
What internal threats does Hamas face beyond Israel?
Hamas fears Gaza’s powerful clans, who may exploit any weakening of the group to settle personal vendettas or seize financial assets. This internal instability could be more dangerous for Hamas than external military threats.
What are the prospects for lasting peace?
While agreements may generate international optimism, historical patterns suggest that political illusions often collide with entrenched conflicts, mistrust, and shifting power balances. Without addressing these deeper dynamics, any peace deal risks unraveling.

Oded Ailam

Oded Ailam is a former head of the Counterterrorism Division in the Mossad and is currently a researcher at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA).
Picture of Oded Ailam

Oded Ailam

Oded Ailam is a former head of the Counterterrorism Division in the Mossad and is currently a researcher at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA).
All Posts
Share this

Invest in JCFA

Subscribe to Daily Alert

The Daily Alert – Israel news digest appears every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

Subscribe

Related Items

Hamas terrorists

Why the War with Hamas Will Not End

Lt.-Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch
West Bank

The State of Israel’s Legal Right to Judea and Samaria

Lt.-Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch
The International Criminal Court (ICC) at The Hague, Netherlands.

Reexamining the Question of ICC Jurisdiction Regarding the Israel-Hamas War

Nir Plesser
A Chinese cargo plane

The Covert Rise of China-Iran Military Ties and Israel’s Dilemma

Oded Ailam
Palestinians from Gaza enter an Israeli community near the border of the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023

Complicity in Terror: Why Recognizing a Palestinian State Will Not Lead to Peace

Dr. Dan Diker
Anti Israel protest

The Palestinian Nuclear Option

Dr. Irwin J. Mansdorf
Israeli strike in Doha, Qatar

The Dangerous Double Game with Qatar

Amb. Freddy Eytan
IDF troops in Gaza City

Israel Chooses Survival over Surrender

Dr. Fiamma Nirenstein
Hamas funds designated for terrorist purposes found in Gaza

The Economy of Hamas and How Israel Should Deal with it

Eliyahu Haddad
Crowd of Protesters with Palestinian Flags

If “Palestine” Is Born in Blood, the World Will Reap the Whirlwind

Dalia Ziada
Charlie Kirk holds an Israeli flag outside the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron during his visit in 2019

Charlie Kirk’s Murder Exposes Toxic Blend of Dangerous Dogmas

Dr. Fiamma Nirenstein
Israeli plans

Yemen Has Become a Central Theater of Confrontation Between Israel and the Iranian Axis

Yoni Ben Menachem

Stay Informed, Always

Get the latest news, insights, and updates directly in your inbox—be the first to know!

Subscribe to Jerusalem Issue Briefs
Click Here to Subscribe to Daily Alert
The Daily Alert – Israel news digest appears every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

Advanced Search

Notifications

The Jerusalem Center
The Gaza Flotilla Is a Fraud

Far from a humanitarian mission, the latest 70-vessel spectacle on its way to Gaza from Italy is a costly act of political theater @FiammaNirenste1 @JNS_org

11:28am
The Jerusalem Center
The Assassination of Abu Obeida – Why Is Hamas Remaining Silent?

Senior Israeli security officials note that such silence is not new; Hamas often delays its statements following targeted Israeli assassinations, raising questions whether this stems from attempts to verify the information or from a deliberate strategy of ambiguity https://x.com/jerusalemcenter

11:25am
The Jerusalem Center
The Impact of Radical Legal Ideology: From the Classroom to the International Forum

Massive funding of Critical Legal Studies-style academic and extracurricular programs promotes anti-Western ideas and undermines international community institutions and legal conventions https://x.com/jerusalemcenter

11:23am
The Jerusalem Center
Western Countries Focus on Iran Technicalities, Ignore Ideological Bent

The West must look beyond nuclear “offsides” and confront the core issue: a regime in decline, anchored to a dying leader, ruling over a weary population hungry for change x.com/jerusalemcenter

11:19am
The Jerusalem Center
Israel, Gaza, and the Race Against Time

The Trump proposal to create a 10-year trusteeship levels the playing field and provides an opportunity for the Egyptians to open its border with Gaza @Dan_Diker

11:15am
The Jerusalem Center
Canada investigating Israeli-Canadian IDF soldiers?
JCFA senior researcher, Amb. Alan Baker slams the probe as a “political PR stunt with no legal basis.” “This isn’t justice—it’s a betrayal. Canada is siding with PLO propaganda over facts.”
See it here:
11:29am
The Jerusalem Center
What makes a child believe killing a #Jew is justified?

In PA textbooks, Jews are called liars and frauds; their fate: elimination. This is #indoctrination—not #education. But change is happening. On East to West, @IMPACT_SE CEO Marcus Sheff exposes how #UNRWA-funded schools are fueling extremism—and what real reform looks like.  Listen now on Spotify: open.spotify.com/show/2JHqh973U  Watch on YouTube: youtu.be/8OkJTGNfVUc

11:43am
The Jerusalem Center
Highlights from the @Jerusalem_Post Annual Conference in NYC:

Dr. @Dan_Diker, President of the JCFA: “October 7 wasn’t just an attack on Israel — it was a blow to the U.S. on Israeli soil. It demands moral clarity and a united front between Israel and the U.S. to defeat jihadist terror.”

2:20pm
The Jerusalem Center
@XAVIAERD says it like it is

Well, @XAVIAERD says it like it is: If you’re part of “#Queers for #Palestine,” he’ll pay for your flight to #Gaza. Go see for yourself how they treat LGBTQ+ people over there. Don’t miss this bold take on the Israel-Hamas war and the woke right.

2:32pm
The Jerusalem Center
“This isn’t Israel vs. Hamas — it’s the frontline of the free world.”

“This isn’t Israel vs. Hamas — it’s the frontline of the free world.” On Our Middle East by @JNS_org, @Dan_Diker@KhaledAbuToameh (JCFA/@GatestoneInst) break it down: If Hamas isn’t crushed, Iran wins. The jihadis—from #Gaza to your campus—get the green light. Diker: “This war is for the West.” No fluff. No filters. Just raw insight from two insiders who actually know what’s going on.  Watch: youtu.be/4Aq_zcbb4Yo

2:15pm
The Jerusalem Center
5/5 Lt. Col. Kalo on East to West with @smartinezamir:

“This operation showcases Israel’s strategic intelligence superiority both regionally and globally. It demonstrates the moral commitment to recovered soldiers and also strengthens Israel’s position with allies.” youtube.com/watch?v=nIvNNi

2:07pm
The Jerusalem Center
4/5 The operation built on intelligence gathered during the 2019 #Baumel recovery

#Mossad agents operated under cover in #Syria for years, visiting a graveyard multiple times under fire to collect remains for DNA matching. The intelligence community’s evolution combines technology, big data analysis, and human intelligence capabilities.

2:02pm

Close

Most Popular

Hamas terrorists

Why the War with Hamas Will Not End

Lt.-Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Sept. 29, 2025

Hostages, Rival Clans, and Empty Promises: The Next Middle East Flashpoint

Oded Ailam
West Bank

The State of Israel’s Legal Right to Judea and Samaria

Lt.-Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch
The International Criminal Court (ICC) at The Hague, Netherlands.

Reexamining the Question of ICC Jurisdiction Regarding the Israel-Hamas War

Nir Plesser
A Chinese cargo plane

The Covert Rise of China-Iran Military Ties and Israel’s Dilemma

Oded Ailam
Palestinians from Gaza enter an Israeli community near the border of the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023

Complicity in Terror: Why Recognizing a Palestinian State Will Not Lead to Peace

Dr. Dan Diker

Close