Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs
Support Us
Subscribe
Hot Topics:

Alerts

Why Did the PA President Reinstate Nasser al-Kidwa into Fatah?

Hamas’s Dangerous Game

New Survey on Israel and Gaza Highlights Shifts in U.S. Public Opinion

Hamas Has Brought a Vast, New Nakba on the Palestinians

The October 7 Jihad: A Test for the West

 What is Hizbullah’s Future?

Hamas Has Brought a Vast, New Nakba on the Palestinians

The October 7, 2023 attack precipitated the greatest Nakba in seven decades, returning Palestinians to a cycle of destruction, displacement and a profound loss of confidence in their leadership.
Yoni Ben Menachem
Share this
Destruction in Gaza Strip
(FARS/Wikimedia/CC BY 4.0)

Table of Contents

After the signing of the “Gaza Agreement” in Sharm El-Sheikh and the entry into force of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, senior Hamas figures rushed to declare “victory,” crediting themselves with a series of gains in the war.

Yet across the Arab world and inside Gaza, the mood is the opposite: the widespread sense is that Israel defeated Hamas.

From Hamas’s perspective, merely surviving as an organization in the Strip—despite the devastating blows the IDF inflicted on its military wing—is framed as a “victory,” achieved thanks to what Arabic calls sumud (steadfastness).

Hamas is quick to proclaim success to preempt criticism and to try to cement a new narrative in Arab public opinion, diverting attention from the harsh reality and discouraging internal self-criticism.

The movement inflates its achievements—most notably the return of the Palestinian issue to the global stage—as cover for the human, social, and economic devastation it inflicted on Palestinian society through the horrific massacre it carried out in the communities around Gaza on October 7, 2023.

A senior political source notes that successive Palestinian leaderships have chosen the path of terror and brought disasters upon their people. Still, the greatest disaster of all was the present war that Hamas forced upon Israel on October 7, 2023—a war that produced the largest Nakba in Palestinian history.

As of now, Palestinian fatalities in the Strip stand at some 65,000, with between 160,000 and 170,000 wounded.

Several thousand more remain missing, probably buried beneath the rubble of homes and tunnels.

The senior political source traces earlier national catastrophes back to Palestinian leaders: the Grand Mufti Haj Amin al-Husseini is held responsible for the first Nakba in 1948; Yasser Arafat for the second Nakba in 2000, after launching the Second Intifada following the collapse of the Camp David peace process; and he places the responsibility for the largest Nakba on Yahya Sinwar, for the October 7, 2023 attack.

Both Arafat and Sinwar—each in his own era and for different reasons—presented themselves as rescuers of their people and as leaders destined for victory over Israel; in practice, the senior source argues, they led them to ruin.

Both ended their public lives during wars they initiated against Israel.

Their main common trait, he says, was a religious and historical aspiration: to free Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque and to emulate the great Muslim commander Saladin, who in the twelfth century liberated Jerusalem from the Crusaders.

Arafat and Sinwar shared a fervent, almost religious, attachment to Al-Aqsa and Jerusalem. Both were prepared to die for them and to be written into Muslim history as liberators.

Sinwar surprised Israel with a major terror operation—the “Al-Aqsa Flood”—on October 7, 2023, apparently aiming to coerce, ultimately, international recognition of an independent Palestinian state along 1967 lines as a first step toward his political goals.

Arafat, too, had a similar vision in 2000 when he launched the wave of violence known as the Second Intifada.

Both of those waves of terror failed catastrophically: Israel responded by occupying the Gaza Strip in Operation “Swords of Iron” and re-occupying the West Bank in Operation “Defensive Wall” (2002). Whereas Arafat attempted to pursue achievements through negotiation and policy as well, Sinwar sought to “restore lost Palestinian dignity” through blood and fire.

The October 7 massacre in the Gaza-periphery communities—whose aims included preventing normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia, breaking the status quo, and returning the Palestinian issue to the center of international attention—ended in an unprecedented catastrophe.

The Gaza Strip was devastated, hundreds of thousands were uprooted from their homes, and Palestinians found themselves confronting a new Nakba—far more painful even than 1948—because it was born of the conduct of their own leaders rather than of an external enemy alone.

Hamas—the movement that was supposed to embody “resistance” and the spirit of the people—detached itself from the Palestinian public; it used civilians as a human shield and inflicted severe economic hardship upon them.

Arafat believed his campaign of violence would force the international system to help establish a state; Sinwar believed he could, with the support of Iran’s “axis of resistance,” seize Israel.

In the end, both men were held captive by slogans and symbolism; both refused to acknowledge the balance of power, and both brought the same outcome upon the Palestinians: destruction, displacement, and a loss of trust.

Senior security officials say the world has seen extremist and megalomaniacal leaders before, but not like these: Palestinians repeatedly choose leaders who destroy Palestinian society from within.

Generations of Palestinian leadership preferred death to life, symbolism to reality, and revenge to a future.

Tragically, there is currently no sign that Gazan society is about to recover from what it has endured over the past two years.

On the contrary, voices calling for jihad and chants of “Death to the Jews” (e.g., “Khaybar, Khaybar, ya Yahud”) are once again being heard in the Strip. Israel must draw the necessary lessons from the Gaza war and prepare thoroughly for the next conflict.

Yoni Ben Menachem

Yoni Ben Menachem, a veteran Arab affairs and diplomatic commentator for Israel Radio and Television, is a senior Middle East analyst for the Jerusalem Center. He served as Director General and Chief Editor of the Israel Broadcasting Authority.
Picture of Yoni Ben Menachem

Yoni Ben Menachem

Yoni Ben Menachem, a veteran Arab affairs and diplomatic commentator for Israel Radio and Television, is a senior Middle East analyst for the Jerusalem Center. He served as Director General and Chief Editor of the Israel Broadcasting Authority.
All Posts
Share this

Invest in JCFA

Subscribe to Daily Alert

The Daily Alert – Israel news digest appears every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

Subscribe

Related Items

Nasser al-Kidwa

Why Did the PA President Reinstate Nasser al-Kidwa into Fatah?

Yoni Ben Menachem
Hamas terrorists

Hamas’s Dangerous Game

Dr. Fiamma Nirenstein
Anti-Israel Protest, Washington, DC, 2017

New Survey on Israel and Gaza Highlights Shifts in U.S. Public Opinion

Dr. Irwin J. Mansdorf
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with U.S. President Donald Trump

The October 7 Jihad: A Test for the West

Dr. Dan Diker
Hizbullah leader Naim Qassem

 What is Hizbullah’s Future?

Col. (ret.) Dr. Jacques Neriah
Displaced Palestinians

The Palestinians and the October 7 Massacre

Lt.-Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch
Protest for Palestinians in London

The Red-Green Alliance is the Main Vector of Hamas Support

Tirza Shorr
Iran negotiations

Strategies Iranians Use to Trick Westerners into Accepting What They Want

Harold Rhode
An aerial view showing destruction in Rafah

Psychological Asymmetry Post October 7: The Palestinian Perceptual War Strategy Against Israel

Dr. Irwin J. Mansdorf
PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Willful Blindness and Colonial Arrogance

Lt.-Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch
Hamas terrorists

Why the War with Hamas Will Not End

Lt.-Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Sept. 29, 2025

Hostages, Rival Clans, and Empty Promises: The Next Middle East Flashpoint

Oded Ailam

Stay Informed, Always

Get the latest news, insights, and updates directly in your inbox—be the first to know!

Subscribe to Jerusalem Issue Briefs
Click Here to Subscribe to Daily Alert
The Daily Alert – Israel news digest appears every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

Advanced Search

Notifications

The Jerusalem Center
The Gaza Flotilla Is a Fraud

Far from a humanitarian mission, the latest 70-vessel spectacle on its way to Gaza from Italy is a costly act of political theater @FiammaNirenste1 @JNS_org

11:28am
The Jerusalem Center
The Assassination of Abu Obeida – Why Is Hamas Remaining Silent?

Senior Israeli security officials note that such silence is not new; Hamas often delays its statements following targeted Israeli assassinations, raising questions whether this stems from attempts to verify the information or from a deliberate strategy of ambiguity https://x.com/jerusalemcenter

11:25am
The Jerusalem Center
The Impact of Radical Legal Ideology: From the Classroom to the International Forum

Massive funding of Critical Legal Studies-style academic and extracurricular programs promotes anti-Western ideas and undermines international community institutions and legal conventions https://x.com/jerusalemcenter

11:23am
The Jerusalem Center
Western Countries Focus on Iran Technicalities, Ignore Ideological Bent

The West must look beyond nuclear “offsides” and confront the core issue: a regime in decline, anchored to a dying leader, ruling over a weary population hungry for change x.com/jerusalemcenter

11:19am
The Jerusalem Center
Israel, Gaza, and the Race Against Time

The Trump proposal to create a 10-year trusteeship levels the playing field and provides an opportunity for the Egyptians to open its border with Gaza @Dan_Diker

11:15am
The Jerusalem Center
Canada investigating Israeli-Canadian IDF soldiers?
JCFA senior researcher, Amb. Alan Baker slams the probe as a “political PR stunt with no legal basis.” “This isn’t justice—it’s a betrayal. Canada is siding with PLO propaganda over facts.”
See it here:
11:29am
The Jerusalem Center
What makes a child believe killing a #Jew is justified?

In PA textbooks, Jews are called liars and frauds; their fate: elimination. This is #indoctrination—not #education. But change is happening. On East to West, @IMPACT_SE CEO Marcus Sheff exposes how #UNRWA-funded schools are fueling extremism—and what real reform looks like.  Listen now on Spotify: open.spotify.com/show/2JHqh973U  Watch on YouTube: youtu.be/8OkJTGNfVUc

11:43am
The Jerusalem Center
Highlights from the @Jerusalem_Post Annual Conference in NYC:

Dr. @Dan_Diker, President of the JCFA: “October 7 wasn’t just an attack on Israel — it was a blow to the U.S. on Israeli soil. It demands moral clarity and a united front between Israel and the U.S. to defeat jihadist terror.”

2:20pm
The Jerusalem Center
@XAVIAERD says it like it is

Well, @XAVIAERD says it like it is: If you’re part of “#Queers for #Palestine,” he’ll pay for your flight to #Gaza. Go see for yourself how they treat LGBTQ+ people over there. Don’t miss this bold take on the Israel-Hamas war and the woke right.

2:32pm
The Jerusalem Center
“This isn’t Israel vs. Hamas — it’s the frontline of the free world.”

“This isn’t Israel vs. Hamas — it’s the frontline of the free world.” On Our Middle East by @JNS_org, @Dan_Diker@KhaledAbuToameh (JCFA/@GatestoneInst) break it down: If Hamas isn’t crushed, Iran wins. The jihadis—from #Gaza to your campus—get the green light. Diker: “This war is for the West.” No fluff. No filters. Just raw insight from two insiders who actually know what’s going on.  Watch: youtu.be/4Aq_zcbb4Yo

2:15pm
The Jerusalem Center
5/5 Lt. Col. Kalo on East to West with @smartinezamir:

“This operation showcases Israel’s strategic intelligence superiority both regionally and globally. It demonstrates the moral commitment to recovered soldiers and also strengthens Israel’s position with allies.” youtube.com/watch?v=nIvNNi

2:07pm
The Jerusalem Center
4/5 The operation built on intelligence gathered during the 2019 #Baumel recovery

#Mossad agents operated under cover in #Syria for years, visiting a graveyard multiple times under fire to collect remains for DNA matching. The intelligence community’s evolution combines technology, big data analysis, and human intelligence capabilities.

2:02pm

Close

Most Popular

Nasser al-Kidwa

Why Did the PA President Reinstate Nasser al-Kidwa into Fatah?

Yoni Ben Menachem
Hamas terrorists

Hamas’s Dangerous Game

Dr. Fiamma Nirenstein
Anti-Israel Protest, Washington, DC, 2017

New Survey on Israel and Gaza Highlights Shifts in U.S. Public Opinion

Dr. Irwin J. Mansdorf
Destruction in Gaza Strip

Hamas Has Brought a Vast, New Nakba on the Palestinians

Yoni Ben Menachem
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with U.S. President Donald Trump

The October 7 Jihad: A Test for the West

Dr. Dan Diker
Hizbullah leader Naim Qassem

 What is Hizbullah’s Future?

Col. (ret.) Dr. Jacques Neriah

Close