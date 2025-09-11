Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs
From Mediator to Target: Qatar's Gamble with Hamas Backfires

How Qatar’s Policy Endangers U.S. Interests in the Middle East

Refuse a Deal with Hamas at Any Cost

Jerusalem Terrorist Attack Is a New Intifada

Psychological Diplomacy in the Face of a “Two-State” Tsunami: The “Puerto Rico Solution”

The Gaza Flotilla Is a Fraud

From Mediator to Target: Qatar’s Gamble with Hamas Backfires

Sovereignty cuts both ways. If Qatar enables Hamas to attack a neighboring sovereign state, then Israel will inevitably extend the battlefield to Qatar itself.
Dalia Ziada
The Hamas leaders targeted in Tuesday’s strike in Doha, Qatar
The Hamas leaders targeted in Tuesday’s strike in Doha, Qatar. (AI Generative Illustration)

Table of Contents

Summary

Israel’s unprecedented strike on Hamas leaders in Doha shattered Qatar’s long-standing dual role as both a U.S. ally and a patron of Hamas. For years, Qatar funded and sheltered Hamas while simultaneously presenting itself as a mediator in regional conflicts. The attack exposed the contradictions in this balancing act, showing that sovereignty cannot shield states that harbor terrorists.

The strike has not only humiliated Qatar, already under pressure from Iran earlier in the year, but also set a new precedent: Israel is willing to target Hamas leaders anywhere, even beyond Gaza. This signals a new deterrence doctrine that threatens Islamist networks across the Middle East and Europe.

Qatar’s credibility as a mediator is now deeply damaged. Its attempts to straddle both sides—supporting extremists while courting Western approval—have left it isolated and vulnerable. The incident highlights a broader regional shift: the decline of traditional Arab power centers, the empowerment of non-state actors, the weakening of old alliances, and the readiness of states like Israel to act unilaterally in defense of their survival.

Israel has just made the unthinkable thinkable! By striking Hamas leaders in Doha, Israel crossed a threshold that will reshape the power and diplomacy dynamics in the Middle East. For decades, Qatar positioned itself as both a U.S. ally and a supporter of Hamas. It housed the group’s leadership, financed its operations, and used Al-Jazeera’s platform to spin Hamas’s terrorism into “resistance” or a “struggle for freedom.” However, it also aimed for Western approval by acting as a mediator, hosting peace talks, and portraying itself as essential to hostage negotiations. That fragile balancing act is now broken.

Predictably, Arab media and official statements rushed to frame Qatar as a “victim.” Commentators lamented: how could Israel dare to strike inside the borders of a “kind-hearted mediator” like Qatar, which had been “helping” secure hostages’ release? The irony is unbearable. Just one day before the strike, Al-Jazeera celebrated a Hamas-claimed bus attack in Jerusalem. Hamas leaders in Doha praised it as a “heroic act” and called for more such assaults. When Hamas commanders in Gaza carried out the horrific October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, Al-Jazeera live-broadcasted Hamas leaders in Doha celebrating the attack with a prayer of gratitude.  

Qatar cannot host, fund, and empower the masterminds of terrorism while feigning surprise when those very terrorists bring Israeli fire onto Qatari soil. A state cannot enjoy the prestige of sponsoring terrorists while expecting immunity from the consequences. Sovereignty cuts both ways. If Qatar enables Hamas to attack a neighboring sovereign state, then Israel will inevitably extend the battlefield to Qatar itself.

This was not Qatar’s first humiliation in 2025. Earlier this year, Iranian forces struck Doha as a warning to Gulf monarchies about aligning too closely with Washington and Tel Aviv. Now, Israel has delivered its own message. It is rare for a single country to be targeted by both Iran and Israel in the same year. The symbolism is conspicuous. Qatar’s long-standing duplicitous games of funding Hamas while hosting U.S. bases, appeasing Iran while courting Washington, and empowering the Muslim Brotherhood while seeking alliances with Arab neighbors, have not protected Qatar, as it believed, but have instead made Qatar itself a target for all these parties. As the famous Arab proverb warns: “whoever tries to sit on two chairs at once eventually falls between them.”

For Israel, this strike was more than just retaliation; it was a declaration of a new deterrence doctrine. Hamas leaders once believed they were untouchable under Doha’s royal protection. Their speeches and plans were crafted in luxury hotels, broadcast to millions through Qatar’s media empire, and shielded by the emirate’s diplomatic clout. By breaking that illusion of safety, Israel has altered the rules of the game. Now, no sanctuary is guaranteed, not even in the glittering towers of Doha. This sends shockwaves throughout the region. Turkey, Lebanon, and even European capitals that quietly support Islamist networks must face the new reality. Israel has shown it is ready to go after Hamas not only in Gaza or the West Bank, but anywhere the group plans its next attack.

Qatar’s claim to be a mediator in the Israel-Hamas conflict now lies in ruins. Mediation only holds credibility when the mediator is impartial or at least not actively fueling one side. Qatar’s financial pipelines to Hamas and its ideological promotion of Islamist narratives disqualify it from that role. Every “ceasefire deal” in Gaza over the past two years that Qatar championed was less about achieving peace and more about throwing Hamas a lifeline.

As I noted in my earlier work on the region’s future trajectory, the Middle East is increasingly shaped by a conflict between actors committed to stability and actors invested in perpetual conflict. Qatar has consistently sided with the latter. The Arab League’s empty rhetoric about disarming Hamas sounds just as hollow. For years, Arab governments tolerated Doha’s dual strategy because it spared them the costs of confronting Hamas directly. That patience is no longer sustainable. If Israel’s strike proves anything, it is that the price of tolerating terrorism on your soil (or your neighbor’s soil) is heavy.

Now, Qatar faces a tough choice between aligning with good or evil. Qatar can continue its sinful dance with Hamas, Iran, and others. However, it can no longer indulge in the illusion that it can buy Washington’s protection or escape Israel’s retaliation. Before it is too late, Qatar should decisively choose between the path of constructive statehood and the path of terrorism sponsorship. 

The strike in Doha is more than just a message from Israel; it’s a warning for the region. The Middle East is at an inflection point. The four trends are already shaping the region’s future are already visible: the decline of traditional Arab centers of power, the rise of non-state armed actors taking on political roles, the erosion of old alliances, and the growing willingness of states like Israel to act unilaterally when their survival is at stake. Qatar’s situation now reflects all four trends.

Sovereignty cannot be a shield for states that enable terrorism. Mediation cannot be a cover for financing extremist groups. And luxury diplomacy cannot replace responsible statecraft. By targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar, Israel has redrawn the map of accountability in the Middle East. Qatar now faces a choice: will it side with the forces of stability, peace, and responsibility, or will it cling to the mirage of Islamist patronage and perpetual conflict? The world is watching.

FAQ
Why did Israel target Hamas leaders in Doha?
Israel sought to eliminate Hamas leaders who operated under Qatari protection and to demonstrate that no safe haven exists for terrorism, regardless of geography.
How has Qatar positioned itself in the Middle East until now?
Qatar balanced between being a U.S. ally and supporting Islamist movements like Hamas, using financial backing, media influence, and mediation roles to maintain relevance.
What impact does this strike have on Qatar’s role as a mediator?
It undermines Qatar’s credibility. A state funding and sheltering terrorists cannot claim impartiality in peace negotiations.
How does this event affect broader Middle Eastern geopolitics?
It reflects a turning point where states like Israel are more willing to act unilaterally, old alliances are eroding, and countries playing both sides risk becoming targets themselves.
What choices does Qatar face moving forward?
Qatar must decide between continuing its ties with Hamas, Iran, and Islamist networks—or aligning with forces promoting stability and responsible statecraft.

Dalia Ziada

Dalia Ziada is an award-winning Egyptian writer and Senior Fellow for Research and Diplomacy at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA). Previously, Dalia worked in leading positions at major regional and international think tanks and civil society organizations, where she analyzed the geopolitics of the Eastern Mediterranean region, advocated for peace and democracy in the Middle East, and fought tough political and cultural battles against radical Islamist groups in Arab countries. Dalia studied International Security at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University (in the United States). She is the author of the best-selling book The Curious Case of the Three-Legged Wolf – Egypt: Military, Islamism, and Liberal Democracy and other internationally acclaimed books on the political complications of the Middle East region.
Dalia Ziada

Dalia Ziada

