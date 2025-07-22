Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs
Support Us
Subscribe
Hot Topics:

Alerts

The Danger of Releasing Terrorists with American Blood on Their Hands

Can Al-Jolani Unite Syria and Prevent Its Disintegration?

Understanding Israel’s “Strong Horse” Strikes on Syria: Prevention, Security, Perception in the Shadow of Iran

Iran Approaches a Moment of Decision

Is the U.S. Looking for a New Approach to Disarming Hizbullah in Lebanon?

Jordan is a Strategic Asset for Israel

Can Al-Jolani Unite Syria and Prevent Its Disintegration?

Syria’s interim leader faces a critical task: he may attempt to stabilize the situation, but without broad support – gained through dialogue and deep political solutions – it is likely the crisis will only worsen.
Yoni Ben Menachem
Share this
Al-Sharaa standing atop Mount Qasioun, overlooking the fall of Damascus
Al-Sharaa standing atop Mount Qasioun, overlooking the fall of Damascus. (Wikimedia)

Table of Contents

  • The events in southern Syria may lead to a deterioration that could result in Syria’s disintegration.
  • Senior security officials estimate that the jihadist ideology led by al-Julani clashes with the political need to compromise with minorities and adapt activities to the complex reality on the ground.
  • Syria stands today at a dramatic crossroads. The internal crisis – marked by conflicts between ethnic and religious groups, coupled with a prolonged state collapse, culminating in the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime – casts doubt on its future stability.

The unrest in southern Syria, especially the clashes between the Druze community and Bedouin tribes in the Suwayda region, reflects not just local disputes but a weakening of the new central regime’s security and control mechanisms.

One of the key players in the radical Islamic arena is Abu Muhammad al-Jolani, Syria’s interim president, who calls himself Ahmad al-Sharaa. He is the former head of the terrorist group Jabhat al-Nusra. Known for his ideological and military charisma, al-Jolani now leads Syria toward what he claims is a new future, aspiring to unite the country and improve its economy after the devastating civil war that began in 2011.

Senior security sources believe that al-Jolani’s jihadist ideology fundamentally conflicts with the political necessity of compromising with the country’s minorities and adapting to Syria’s fragmented landscape.

Whether through local agreements or temporary ceasefires, al-Jolani faces a difficult dilemma: how to balance his ideological principles with Syria’s disintegrating reality.

Moreover, Western and Israeli intelligence question whether al-Julani is either willing or capable of crossing the Rubicon and initiating a comprehensive strategic effort to stabilize Syria – or whether he will remain merely a battlefield jihadist without broad leadership capacity.

Israel is highly concerned about developments in Syria.

In January 2025, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the Syrian crisis and its implications, stating: “The situation in Syria has become a major source of regional instability, and any attempt to harm Israel’s security will be met with resolve.”

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said in February 2025: “Syria’s internal crisis requires us to remain alert and prepared for any scenario. There is no room for complacency in the face of a situation that threatens regional stability.”

Israel’s approach to the Syrian crisis is centered on deterrence and prevention, alongside targeted strikes against Iranian, Hizbullah, and terrorist forces attempting to entrench themselves near Israel’s border.

Israel sees Syria as a critical front in its struggle against Iran but is also acutely aware that Syria’s internal collapse could result in ungovernable zones posing significant security threats.

As part of this policy, Israel has expanded the buffer zone on the Golan Heights, destroyed the Assad regime’s weapons arsenal, and made it clear to al-Julani’s new regime that military forces and weapons are not to enter southern Syria.

Israeli intervention significantly impacts the balance of power in the region, placing real constraints on al-Jolani’s regime.

However, senior defense sources emphasize that Israeli actions cannot resolve Syria’s internal conflicts, which require broader political solutions and national consensus.

According to these sources, the tensions in southern Syria, particularly between the Druze and Bedouin tribes in Suwayda, are symptomatic of a deeper crisis – the collapse of central governance and the rise of local and extremist actors.

Regional interventions, rivalries between Iran, Israel, and other powers, and deep divisions among Syria’s communities further aggravate the situation.

Security assessments suggest that unless al-Jolani’s central regime can implement real political reforms and extend control across the country – while jihadist factions grow unchecked and show no readiness to compromise with non-Sunni minorities – Syria faces a serious threat of fragmentation and descent into fierce multi-factional conflict.

Thus, Syria’s future hinges on its leadership’s ability to forge national unity, foster regional cooperation, and establish new dynamics to rebuild a coherent political framework. Without this, Syria may disintegrate into irreconcilable pieces.

Following a brutal civil war and the proliferation of actors, Syria now faces a monumental challenge of state collapse. In this context, senior security officials believe only certain essential steps can change the trajectory:

  1. Strengthening the central regime through genuine reform – Inclusive political cooperation across all ethnic and religious groups is needed to rebuild trust and establish an equitable, stable state framework.
  2. Regional and international dialogue – Efforts must be made to coordinate among regional powers, including mediation involving Israel, Iran, Russia, and Turkey, to prevent escalation and achieve political-security agreements.
  3. Limiting the influence of extremist groups – Terrorist and radical groups must be curbed through military, intelligence, and diplomatic means.
  4. Support for local communities – Economic and social development, particularly in southern Syria and other marginalized areas, is essential to prevent societal collapse and the rise of non-state actors.
  5. Preserving Syria’s territorial integrity – Stress on peace agreements and regional cooperation to avoid partition and dismemberment.
  6. Coordination with Israel – Recognizing Israel’s security apparatus as a key player in regional stability and activating diplomatic channels for secure border arrangements.

At present, al-Jolani is not protecting Syria’s minorities – unlike the deposed president Bashar al-Assad. On the contrary, he is persecuting them and committing massacres. The new constitution he issued does not mention minorities or their rights at all.

His communications with Israel are focused on seeking the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the expanded buffer zone on the Golan Heights and ending Israeli airstrikes within Syria.

In conclusion:

The events in southern Syria are a symptom of a deeper issue – the disintegration of Syria’s central governance model. In the resulting power vacuum, local conflicts are becoming flashpoints that could lead to wider fragmentation.

Israel’s security establishment views the situation with growing concern, as further collapse in Syria may yield ungovernable zones under terrorist or foreign control, jeopardizing regional stability.

Al-Jolani faces a critical task: he may attempt to stabilize the situation, but without broad support – gained through dialogue and deep political solutions – it is likely the crisis will only worsen.

The central message is clear: unless al-Jolani, as Syria’s current leader, undertakes a genuine effort to rebuild the state, Syria risks tearing itself apart – and with it, the chances for peace and stability across the region may vanish.

Yoni Ben Menachem

Yoni Ben Menachem, a veteran Arab affairs and diplomatic commentator for Israel Radio and Television, is a senior Middle East analyst for the Jerusalem Center. He served as Director General and Chief Editor of the Israel Broadcasting Authority.
Picture of Yoni Ben Menachem

Yoni Ben Menachem

Yoni Ben Menachem, a veteran Arab affairs and diplomatic commentator for Israel Radio and Television, is a senior Middle East analyst for the Jerusalem Center. He served as Director General and Chief Editor of the Israel Broadcasting Authority.
All Posts
Share this

Invest in JCFA

Subscribe to Daily Alert

The Daily Alert – Israel news digest appears every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

Subscribe

Related Items

Muhammad al-Jolani (L) and former Egyptian President Anwar Sadat

Is Syria’s President Following in the Footsteps of Anwar Sadat?

Yoni Ben Menachem

Abu Muhammad al-Jolani Bears Direct Responsibility for the Massacre of the Alawite Sect in Syria

Yoni Ben Menachem
Israeli military forces on the border with Lebanon

Israel Redrawing Its Borders in Syria and Lebanon

Yoni Ben Menachem

Stay Informed, Always

Get the latest news, insights, and updates directly in your inbox—be the first to know!

Subscribe to Jerusalem Issue Briefs
Click Here to Subscribe to Daily Alert
The Daily Alert – Israel news digest appears every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

Advanced Search

Notifications

The Jerusalem Center
Canada investigating Israeli-Canadian IDF soldiers?
JCFA senior researcher, Amb. Alan Baker slams the probe as a “political PR stunt with no legal basis.” “This isn’t justice—it’s a betrayal. Canada is siding with PLO propaganda over facts.”
See it here:
11:29am
The Jerusalem Center
What makes a child believe killing a #Jew is justified?

In PA textbooks, Jews are called liars and frauds; their fate: elimination. This is #indoctrination—not #education. But change is happening. On East to West, @IMPACT_SE CEO Marcus Sheff exposes how #UNRWA-funded schools are fueling extremism—and what real reform looks like.  Listen now on Spotify: open.spotify.com/show/2JHqh973U  Watch on YouTube: youtu.be/8OkJTGNfVUc

11:43am
The Jerusalem Center
Highlights from the @Jerusalem_Post Annual Conference in NYC:

Dr. @Dan_Diker, President of the JCFA: “October 7 wasn’t just an attack on Israel — it was a blow to the U.S. on Israeli soil. It demands moral clarity and a united front between Israel and the U.S. to defeat jihadist terror.”

2:20pm
The Jerusalem Center
@XAVIAERD says it like it is

Well, @XAVIAERD says it like it is: If you’re part of “#Queers for #Palestine,” he’ll pay for your flight to #Gaza. Go see for yourself how they treat LGBTQ+ people over there. Don’t miss this bold take on the Israel-Hamas war and the woke right.

2:32pm
The Jerusalem Center
“This isn’t Israel vs. Hamas — it’s the frontline of the free world.”

“This isn’t Israel vs. Hamas — it’s the frontline of the free world.” On Our Middle East by @JNS_org, @Dan_Diker@KhaledAbuToameh (JCFA/@GatestoneInst) break it down: If Hamas isn’t crushed, Iran wins. The jihadis—from #Gaza to your campus—get the green light. Diker: “This war is for the West.” No fluff. No filters. Just raw insight from two insiders who actually know what’s going on.  Watch: youtu.be/4Aq_zcbb4Yo

2:15pm
The Jerusalem Center
5/5 Lt. Col. Kalo on East to West with @smartinezamir:

“This operation showcases Israel’s strategic intelligence superiority both regionally and globally. It demonstrates the moral commitment to recovered soldiers and also strengthens Israel’s position with allies.” youtube.com/watch?v=nIvNNi

2:07pm
The Jerusalem Center
4/5 The operation built on intelligence gathered during the 2019 #Baumel recovery

#Mossad agents operated under cover in #Syria for years, visiting a graveyard multiple times under fire to collect remains for DNA matching. The intelligence community’s evolution combines technology, big data analysis, and human intelligence capabilities.

2:02pm
The Jerusalem Center
3/5 This recovery coincided with the release of Israeli hostage Edan Alexander

This recovery coincided with the release of Israeli hostage Edan Alexander from #Hamas in #Gaza, significantly boosting national morale amid an ongoing conflict now stretching over 18 months. The dual successes demonstrate #Israel‘s unwavering commitment to bringing all soldiers home.

1:58pm
The Jerusalem Center
2/5 The operation used the power vacuum following #Assad’s fall from #Damascus

Lt. Col. Avi Kalo, former head of IDF Prisoners & Missing Persons Division, calls it “an outstanding event that brings hope and new spirit to the people of Israel.” The operation utilized the power vacuum following #Assad‘s fall from #Damascus, allowing #Israeli intelligence to deploy ground capabilities in #Syria.

1:56pm
The Jerusalem Center
1/5 Israeli forces recovered the remains of Sergeant First Class Zvi Feldman

In an unprecedented operation, Israeli forces have recovered the remains of Sergeant First Class Zvi #Feldman, missing since the 1982 Battle of Sultan Yacoub. The complex #Mossad mission was conducted deep within #Syrian territory, 43 years after his disappearance. This follows the successful 2019 recovery of Zachary #Baumel from the same battle.

1:54pm
The Jerusalem Center
A molotov attack on a bus = a “barbecue party”?

That’s what #Palestinian kids are being taught under @UNRWA  — from grade school to graduation. This isn’t education. It’s indoctrination. Marcus Sheff of @IMPACT_SE  breaks it down with @smartinezamir

12:51pm

Close

Most Popular

The aftermath of a suicide terrorist attack on a bus in Israel in 2002

The Danger of Releasing Terrorists with American Blood on Their Hands

Lt.-Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch, Abby Notkin
Al-Sharaa standing atop Mount Qasioun, overlooking the fall of Damascus

Can Al-Jolani Unite Syria and Prevent Its Disintegration?

Yoni Ben Menachem
Muhammad Al-Sharaa with U.S. President Donald Trump and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 2025

Understanding Israel’s “Strong Horse” Strikes on Syria: Prevention, Security, Perception in the Shadow of Iran

Dr. Dan Diker
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Iran Approaches a Moment of Decision

Yoni Ben Menachem
U.S. Ambassador Thomas Barrack

Is the U.S. Looking for a New Approach to Disarming Hizbullah in Lebanon?

Col. (ret.) Dr. Jacques Neriah
King Abdullah II

Jordan is a Strategic Asset for Israel

Oded Ailam

Close