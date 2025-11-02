Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs
Balfour’s Warning to Trump: Lessons from a Century of Failed “New Orders”

The imperial powers created new states in the Middle East to ensure stability but instead created chronic instability. Trump’s current initiatives risk repeating this same cycle.
Ram Liran
Composite image of Lord Arthur Balfour and U.S. President Donald Trump
Composite image of Lord Arthur Balfour and U.S. President Donald Trump. (Wikipedia)

Table of Contents

Summary

There is a parallel between the Balfour Declaration of 1917 and modern American efforts, especially under Donald Trump, to craft a “new regional order” in the Middle East. Both reflect a recurring Western impulse to reshape the region according to external values of order and stability.

Britain’s imperial mindset—seeing itself as a moral guide to “developing” nations—produced the Balfour Declaration and the Mandate system, which aimed to engineer stability but actually laid the groundwork for ongoing conflicts. Later, the U.S. adopted this same pattern, seeking to impose stability through power, diplomacy, and alliances.

True stability in the Middle East arises from local legitimacy and identity, not external design. Israel must navigate these dynamics prudently, recognizing opportunities while avoiding the arrogance of imposing Western blueprints.

As Israel nears the end of the longest war in its history, a conflict that has lasted almost two years and expanded into a regional confrontation, Washington senses a historic opening. President Donald Trump’s recent initiatives in the Middle East have revived talk of a “new regional order.” The plan includes trade corridors linking India, Saudi Arabia, and Israel to Europe, along with efforts to curb China’s growing influence.

For Israelis, this ambition feels familiar. More than a century ago, during the collapse of the Ottoman Empire, another Western power tried to redraw the map of the Middle East in its own image. Britain’s wartime planners sought to create a post–World War I order that would secure trade routes between East and West and stabilize the emerging global system. The result was the Balfour Declaration, a document that was pivotal to Zionist history but also part of a broader imperial project to engineer stability through Western design.

The Declaration offers more than historical meaning. It exposes a recurring Western pattern: the attempt to impose external notions of order, stability, and moral purpose on a region that resists them. The same logic that shaped Balfour’s Britain still echoes today in Washington’s pursuit of a “new Middle East.” Just as before, such efforts risk producing the very instability they aim to prevent.

The Imperial Mindset

The Balfour Declaration has inspired many interpretations, both romantic and strategic. Some have viewed it as a moral gesture toward the Jewish people, while others have seen it as a calculated move in Britain’s global power game. Each generation has read Balfour anew, reflecting its own values and anxieties.

In recent years, however, the Declaration has returned to public debate in the West not as a promise but as a symbol. On university campuses and within civil society, it has become shorthand for “Zionist colonialism” and a moral indictment of both Britain’s imperial past and Israel’s modern presence. Yet this contemporary interpretation erases the historical context in which the document was created. It was not written as a pretext for conquest but as part of a moral and geopolitical debate about how to stabilize a collapsing world order.

British policymakers of the time believed they were engaged in a civilizing mission. Influenced by the idealist philosophy dominant in early twentieth-century Britain, they saw the empire not only as a tool of power but as a moral enterprise. They viewed it as a community of nations developing under enlightened guidance. The Balfour Declaration reflected this worldview. It did not promise immediate sovereignty to the Jewish people but rather recognized them as a “historic community” with moral potential for future political development under British oversight.

The same philosophy shaped the Mandate System that followed the war. Territories were ranked by their supposed readiness for self-rule. Palestine, Syria, and Iraq were classified as “advanced” mandates, considered capable of progress with limited supervision. Imperial paternalism thus took on the language of moral responsibility.

The American Challenge

Britain’s moral confidence soon collided with the democratic idealism of the United States. At the 1919 Paris Peace Conference, President Woodrow Wilson introduced the principle of self-determination. For Wilson, legitimacy derived not from imperial stewardship but from the consent of the governed.

The two approaches, British gradualism and American idealism, coexisted uneasily. The new states of the Middle East were built on contradictory foundations: artificial borders drawn by imperial powers combined with the rhetoric of full sovereignty. The result was a lasting paradox. The very order intended to ensure stability instead created chronic instability, sowing identity conflicts and continuous wars.

This pattern still shapes the region. Western interventions, whether military, diplomatic, or economic, often attempt to engineer stability through external design. They assume that local societies can be reorganized according to Western logic. The record, from Iraq to Libya, shows how rarely that assumption holds true.

From Balfour to Trump

When the British Empire declined, the United States inherited both its influence and its temptation. Since the 1940s, Washington has repeatedly sought to impose its own vision of regional order. From Camp David to the Iraq wars to the Abraham Accords, each initiative promised a new architecture of peace and relied on external frameworks to manage internal divisions.

Trump’s current initiatives, ambitious as they may be, risk repeating this same cycle. His vision of trade corridors and strategic alliances assumes that stability can be built from the outside in. Yet the lesson of Balfour is precisely the opposite: in the Middle East, stability emerges from identity and legitimacy rather than from maps and plans.

For Israel, the moment holds both promise and peril. There is an opportunity to shape regional alignments, but also a danger of overreach. Israel must act with initiative but also with restraint. The great powers will continue to project their visions onto the region. Israel’s task is to navigate these ambitions without becoming their instrument.

The world that produced the Balfour Declaration has disappeared, but its imperial reflexes remain. If Washington hopes to avoid repeating the mistakes of empire, it must learn from history’s warning: order imposed from without will always unravel from within.

FAQ
What is the main message of the article?
That Western powers—first Britain, now the U.S.—repeatedly attempt to reshape the Middle East according to their own logic of order and morality, often causing the very instability they seek to prevent.
How does the Balfour Declaration relate to modern politics?
It serves as a historical example of external intervention framed as moral guidance. Liran argues that Trump’s regional initiatives echo this same pattern a century later.
What was Britain’s worldview behind the Balfour Declaration?
Britain viewed itself as a moral educator, guiding “developing” nations toward self-rule. The Declaration reflected this paternalistic approach, recognizing Jewish national potential under British oversight.
How did the U.S. differ from Britain after World War I?
President Woodrow Wilson emphasized self-determination and national sovereignty—contrasting with Britain’s gradual, imperial model of moral supervision—creating a foundational tension in global politics.
What lessons does the article suggest for Israel and today’s leaders?
Israel should take advantage of regional openings but remain cautious. The history of imperial attempts to “engineer” the Middle East warns against overconfidence and neglect of local legitimacy.

Ram Liran

Ram Liran is Head of the News Division at Maariv and a PhD candidate in History at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. His research focuses on British political thought and its influence on Zionism and the modern Middle East.
Picture of Ram Liran

Ram Liran

Ram Liran is Head of the News Division at Maariv and a PhD candidate in History at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. His research focuses on British political thought and its influence on Zionism and the modern Middle East.
All Posts
