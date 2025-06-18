America Supports Israel – But Only 10% Are Willing to Fight for It Unconditionally

A new survey by the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA) conducted recently among the general U.S. public presents a complex picture of American public opinion regarding the Israeli attack on Iran and the continuation of “Operation Rising Lion.” The findings show that 65% of Americans believe a nuclear Iran poses a threat to the U.S., yet over 45% oppose military involvement under any circumstances—even when Israel takes unilateral military action.

The survey, conducted by researcher Dr. Yitzhak Mansdorf in cooperation with Survey Monkey, is based on a representative sample of 520 Americans aged 18–65.

“At the start of the operation, we wanted to gauge American public opinion regarding its goals and whether they would support Israel in its war,” explained Dr. Mansdorf. “While we found a relatively high percentage of uncertain, non-committal, or ambivalent responses, there is a clear reluctance toward American military involvement, despite the magnitude of the threat.”

Most Recognize the Threat, Few Are Willing to Respond

65% of Americans agree that a nuclear Iran threatens the U.S.

But only 10% support unconditional offensive U.S. involvement

45% oppose such involvement under any circumstances

Another 45% would consider action only if there is a clear American interest or to achieve a diplomatic solution

Support for Israel Exists, But It’s Limited

The survey indicates relatively high sympathy for Israel compared to Iran in the conflict:

30% expressed sympathy for Israel , compared to only about 10% for Iran

, compared to only 40% of the public did not take a clear stance, and 18% expressed sympathy for both sides

Furthermore:

Only 36% believe Israel’s attack was justified

25% oppose it

The rest abstained from a definitive opinion

Interestingly, 30% believe Iran’s response was justified

“Both-Sides” Mentality Dominates Public Consciousness

The findings reveal a clear trend: the American public tends to adopt a morally symmetric approach between the parties—even in cases involving a direct threat to a key strategic ally like Israel. Support for Israel exists but is not overwhelming, and often appears cautious, hesitant, or unwilling to pay the price.

Dr. Mansdorf concluded:

“The findings prove that although Israel is considered an important ally, a significant portion of the American public does not share the same sense of urgency or existential danger posed by the Iranian regime. Support for Israel is symbolic and conditional—and especially does not include unconditional willingness for direct military involvement alongside Israel.”

He added that: “While the war is of paramount importance to those directly affected by it, for many Americans it remains a marginal issue. At a time when everyday events include political assassinations, daily protests in major cities, and ongoing economic concerns, the appetite and interest for overseas military involvement are low.”

According to him, this serves as an important message to Israel as it considers its next steps against Iran—independent initiatives may be viewed as justified by part of the public, but will not necessarily gain active American support or interest.